Having kids and becoming parents can be a joyous thing full of love, fulfillment, and many revelations. Children help you see things differently. Through having them you learn a lot about yourself, your relationship, and the world around you.

In this story, the children flipped their mom’s life upside down even before being born. They revealed a new side of her husband that completely changed how she felt about him. She though she’s been through the worst with him already and they were as close as ever, but, apparently, she was wrong. Scroll down to read how the situation unfolded

When going gets rough, having a supportive partner can really alleviate the stress of the situation

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

However, sometimes, instead of helping to cope with anxieties, partners put on extra pressure on their significant other. This is what happened in the following story

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ron Lach (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Open_Breadfruit_5391

Losing a baby is very tough on both parents

Everyone grieves but they do so differently. Some like to open up about their pain to others and cry it out. Others feel like they need more distance and prefer to process it all on their own. Some employ professionals to help them sort their feelings, while others prefer to do it privately by writing them down in a journal. There is no wrong way to do it.

Grief is also not a linear process. It may feel manageable one day and devastating the next. It is normal for a new pregnancy to bring in a new wave of grief.

Partners have to understand that and be there for each other. They also have to show each other a lot of kindness and grace. Feeling anger in this situation is completely normal, but one should not direct it towards their partner, which is what happened in this story.

Having a strong support network is crucial in situations like these

Grief can feel very lonely. This is why it is very important to surround yourself with people that love you, such as family and friends. They can show you tenderness and consideration when you most need it.

However, it might also be a good idea to look for a support group for people dealing with pregnancy loss. When you’re going through it, it might seem like you’re the only one who knows how it feels, the only one who’s experiencing it. Knowing that is not the case and hearing other people voice their similar feelings can be very reassuring.

People showed a lot of support for the author in the comments, sharing their reactions and advice

The story didn’t end there, though. The author posted an update a few days later

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Open_Breadfruit_5391