Mom Fumes As Dad Leaves 8YO To Babysit 16MO, Netizens More Concerned About What Kid Does To Toddler
Woman holding toddler close, showing concern and care, highlighting babysitting and child safety themes.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Mom Fumes As Dad Leaves 8YO To Babysit 16MO, Netizens More Concerned About What Kid Does To Toddler

Even the best parents don’t always agree with each other and sometimes have completely differing opinions on how they should take care of their kids. This type of situation can either lead to a fruitful discussion and compromise or end in conflict.

This is what happened with one couple when the woman went out grocery shopping, only to return and find her toddler covered in scribbles. She was livid when she learned it was because her husband had gone out to mow the lawn and left their 8-year-old in charge of the little one. 

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Young children can look after their siblings for a little while, but it’s also important for a parent to be around to help them in case anything goes wrong

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she had gone to the shop for only 15 minutes and left her husband to look after the children

    Husband left baby unattended while mowing lawn, causing concern about child supervision and safety outdoors.

    Husband mowing the lawn outside while leaving the baby unattended nearby, with an 8-year-old watching the child.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the woman returned home, she was shocked because her 16-month-old was completely covered in scribbles that her 8-year-old had made

    Baby covered in biro scribbles on face and arms while husband left baby, found in living room after mowing lawn.

    Angry parent arguing a husband left baby with an 8-year-old while mowing the lawn, highlighting child safety concerns.

    Text post showing disagreement about husband leaving baby while mowing the lawn, expressing frustration and asking AIBU.

    Image credits: Erisheck

    The poster’s husband decided to mow the lawn and felt that it was okay to leave their 8-year-old to babysit her sibling, which made the woman furious 

    Parents can’t be around their kids all the time, and they also need a few breaks now and then. It seems like the poster’s husband wanted just that. He decided to tackle his chores and get a bit of quiet by going outside and mowing the lawn, and he felt that their 8-year-old daughter would be able to look after the toddler with ease.

    When it comes to babysitting, most parents agree that it’s only after their kid becomes a tween that they might be able to handle such a responsibility. After all, children need to be confident and trustworthy enough to show that they can manage such a situation, especially if their parents are out. If the adults are in the vicinity, it might be a more casual babysitting set-up.

    Clearly, the man felt that since he was just outside, it wasn’t such a big deal for his young daughter to look after her sibling. What he didn’t account for was the 8-year-old’s playfulness and that she’d use a pen to scribble all over the little one. The girl later tried to justify her actions by saying that she was “playing schools.”

    Although the OP just brushed off her daughter’s actions, many netizens pointed out that it was concerning that the little girl would draw all over the toddler. In situations like this, it’s important for parents to discipline their child by explaining the effect of their negative actions and giving them clear consequences to deal with.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster took out her anger on her husband, but he just laughed the situation off and didn’t feel like it was such a big deal. She felt that anything could have gone wrong in the few minutes that he was outside. The toddler could have choked or gotten injured, even though nothing untoward had actually happened.

    Sometimes, couples have different parenting styles and ways of perceiving their children’s actions, and this can cause conflict between them. When they can’t agree on how to handle the situation or how to parent their kids, it might be helpful to discuss this with objective family members or even seek professional support.

    The woman probably felt like her husband wasn’t taking her point of view seriously, and that’s also what added to her frustration. Even though she had just gone out for 15 minutes, she had expected her partner to keep a watchful eye on the kids. So, to see that he had gone outside must have worried her.

    Most folks felt that the woman was making a mountain out of a molehill and that she had no reason to fret so much since her husband was just in the garden. They were more concerned about the girl’s behavior and felt that something needed to be done about that.

    Whose side are you on in this situation? Do share your honest thoughts in the comments below.

    People told the woman that she was overreacting and that her 8-year-old wasn’t that well-behaved and needed to be disciplined

    Text post from tumblingdowntherabbithole discussing a husband left baby in mown lawn and sibling behavior in the garden.

    Man mowing the lawn while leaving the baby unattended nearby in the yard on a sunny day

    Man standing in a backyard with a baby nearby and a freshly mown lawn in the background.

    Comment text discussing how an 8-year-old cared for younger siblings, relating to husband left baby on a mown lawn.

    Comment about an 8-year-old left with a baby cousin, relating to husband left baby mown lawn situation.

    Text post about an 8 year old drawing on a baby and dad watching the baby while in the garden mowing the lawn.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Comment text on a white background discussing a husband left baby on the mown lawn issue in a forum style.

    Text on a screen discussing concerns about leaving an 8-year-old to care for a baby while mowing the lawn.

    Comment expressing concern about husband leaving baby unattended while mowing lawn, highlighting safety risks.

    Comment text discussing a husband left in the garden while an 8-year-old plays with a toddler inside the house.

    Comment discussing child's maturity and safety awareness related to husband left baby near mown lawn situation.

    Comment by ForensicFlossy discussing a husband who left the baby while mowing the lawn nearby in the garden.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA to feel mad against the Husband, but an 8 years old should know better. OP has both a parenting and husband problem and both should be worked on fast.

