We all have a few opinions that don’t exactly match with others. Some we keep to ourselves. Some we defend like our life depends on it. In this poll, you’ll go through 30 takes that people actually believe - even if they’re not popular ones. And it’s your turn to agree, disagree, or sit somewhere in the middle.

Ready? Scroll down and let’s get into it! 🌶️

You Don’t Need To Have A Five-Year Plan

Blue planner on pink background labeled “My Secret Plan to Rule the World”; related to unpopular opinions.

Ann H

    Money Can Buy Happiness

    Stacks of one-dollar bills scattered, highlighting an unpopular opinion on financial priorities.

    Pixabay

    deimosjupiter
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    I'm genuinely curious to hear from the people who disagree. I've been homeless, I'm still living below the poverty level: having enough money to buy a pack of chips makes me happy because it's a rare occurrence. I agree that money can't solve all problems, but one is factually gonna be happier when they don't have to spend their days wondering whether they can afford rent, bills and also food.

    Pizza Is Better Cold Than Hot

    Close-up of a hand grabbing a slice of pizza from the box.

    Muffin Creatives

    Marriage Is More About Business And Less About Love

    Two silver rings on a textured surface, highlighting unpopular opinions on traditional marriage.

    Megapixelstock

    rachelreynolds
    Rachel Reynolds
    Rachel Reynolds
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    I love my husband with all my heart. We got married for tax and hospital privilege purposes

    Showers In The Morning Are Better Than Taking Showers At Night

    Close-up of a showerhead with water droplets, highlighting the debate on unpopular opinions.

    Pixabay

    People Who Are Nice Just Want Something From You

    A woman in a black shirt smiling during a meeting about unpopular opinions, standing by a whiteboard.

    ThisIsEngineering

    soniborah
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    I am nice to strangers. Sometimes even compliment them (nice hair, nice tshirt, lovely voice, such a nice pet, small stuff) I will not meet them ever again.

    Traveling Is A Waste Of Money

    A leather bag on the floor next to a person holding a passport, emphasizing travel.

    nappy

    All Superhero Movies Have The Same Plot

    A person holding an Iron Man comic book in a protective sleeve with vivid cover art.

    Erik Mclean

    Giving Is Not Better Than Receiving

    Child surprised by gift held behind adult, next to a piano and Christmas tree, expressing an unpopular opinion moment.

    Any Lane

    People Should Not Say “God Bless You” When Someone Sneezes

    Woman in black polka dot dress sneezing into a tissue in a cozy room; discussing unpopular opinions on power naps.

    Andrea Piacquadio

    Toilet Paper Should Roll Under, Not Over

    Toilet paper roll against a light wall, representing unpopular opinions.

    hermaion

    Listening To Podcasts And Talk Radio Is Better Than Listening To Music

    Person relaxing with closed eyes in sunlight, sitting against a fence.

    cottonbro studio

    The Beatles Are Overrated

    Statues of four musicians in coats, standing in an outdoor urban setting, representing an unpopular opinion theme.

    Mike Bird

    Not Everyone Needs A “Dream Job”

    Smiling woman with glasses at a desk, pondering unpopular opinions, with a laptop and open book nearby.

    Andrea Piacquadio

    Spicy Food Isn’t Fun, It’s Pain

    A variety of colorful chili peppers in a basket, highlighting vibrant freshness.

    DXT_91

    rachelreynolds
    Rachel Reynolds
    Rachel Reynolds
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Depends on the person. I like the burn, but I also have many tattoos and participate in boxing and roller derby for fun.

    Waking Up Early Is Overrated

    Hand holding an alarm clock near someone resting, illustrating opinions on power naps.

    Acharaporn Kamornboonyarush

    Smart Homes Are Creepy, Not Convenient

    Modern kitchen with white cabinets, black accents, and a fruit bowl, illustrating a sleek, minimalist design.

    Jakub Zerdzicki

    Phone Calls Should Be Scheduled, Not Spontaneous

    Two vintage phone receivers with tangled cords on a gray background, symbolizing unpopular opinions.

    Alex Andrews

    Pancakes And Waffles Are The Same Thing

    Stack of pancakes with syrup and raspberries on a plate, highlighting an unpopular opinion on power naps.

    Skyler Ewing

    Coffee Doesn’t Actually Taste Good - It’s Just Addictive

    Barista pours latte art into a cup, illustrating an unpopular opinion on coffee art techniques.

    Chevanon Photography

    rachelreynolds
    Rachel Reynolds
    Rachel Reynolds
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Yes, I am addicted to caffeine, but also I have strong preferences for coffee based on taste (Sumatra is superior). It's like wine or whiskey, it's an acquired taste.

    Watching TV With Subtitles Is Better, Even In Your Own Language

    Person handing over TV remote while sitting on a couch, discussing unpopular opinions.

    JESHOOTS.com

    Being Bored Is Actually Good For You

    Person in a green hoodie taking a nap on a couch, illustrating the debate on the effectiveness of power naps.

    cottonbro studio

    Plant-Based Milk Tastes Better Than Dairy Milk

    Glass of milk on a dark background, illustrating unpopular opinions.

    Alexas Fotos

    Not Liking Pets Doesn’t Mean You’re A Bad Person

    Person cuddling a small dog. Cozy moment illustrating the concept of unpopular opinions on comfort and relaxation.

    Helena Lopes

    The “Customer Is Always Right” Mindset Is Toxic

    Person in a pink shirt outdoors, jotting notes, reflecting on the idea that power naps don't work, engaging in a conversation.

    Andrea Piacquadio

    You End Up More Tired After A Power Nap

    A person napping in a hammock by the window, illustrating the concept of power naps.

    KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA

    Self-Help Books Don’t Help

    Stack of open books with pages fanned out, illustrating an unpopular opinion on power naps.

    Pixabay

    A Free Lunch From A Company Is An Insulting Gesture

    Three people enjoying pizza in an office setting, with a "Goals 2021" chart on the board in the background.

    Thirdman

    People Should Not Make As Much Money As They Do On Social Media

    Hand holding smartphone browsing social media with a coffee cup beside, illustrating the concept of unpopular opinions online.

    Kerde Severin

    There Should Be Separate Seating Sections In Public For Parents With Kids And Childfree Folks

    Outdoor cafe with green tables and chairs, large windows, and chalkboard menus, evoking a cozy and inviting atmosphere.

    Kate Weirick

    rachelreynolds
    Rachel Reynolds
    Rachel Reynolds
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    First, some parents are just s****y parents. Second, kids have to learn how to behave in public.

