“Power Naps Don’t Work”: 30 Unpopular Opinions And You Decide If They’re Actually Right
We all have a few opinions that don’t exactly match with others. Some we keep to ourselves. Some we defend like our life depends on it. In this poll, you’ll go through 30 takes that people actually believe - even if they’re not popular ones. And it’s your turn to agree, disagree, or sit somewhere in the middle.
Ready? Scroll down and let’s get into it! 🌶️
You Don’t Need To Have A Five-Year Plan
Money Can Buy Happiness
I'm genuinely curious to hear from the people who disagree. I've been homeless, I'm still living below the poverty level: having enough money to buy a pack of chips makes me happy because it's a rare occurrence. I agree that money can't solve all problems, but one is factually gonna be happier when they don't have to spend their days wondering whether they can afford rent, bills and also food.
Pizza Is Better Cold Than Hot
Marriage Is More About Business And Less About Love
I love my husband with all my heart. We got married for tax and hospital privilege purposes
Showers In The Morning Are Better Than Taking Showers At Night
People Who Are Nice Just Want Something From You
I am nice to strangers. Sometimes even compliment them (nice hair, nice tshirt, lovely voice, such a nice pet, small stuff) I will not meet them ever again.
Traveling Is A Waste Of Money
All Superhero Movies Have The Same Plot
Giving Is Not Better Than Receiving
People Should Not Say “God Bless You” When Someone Sneezes
Toilet Paper Should Roll Under, Not Over
Listening To Podcasts And Talk Radio Is Better Than Listening To Music
The Beatles Are Overrated
Not Everyone Needs A “Dream Job”
Spicy Food Isn’t Fun, It’s Pain
Depends on the person. I like the burn, but I also have many tattoos and participate in boxing and roller derby for fun.
Waking Up Early Is Overrated
Smart Homes Are Creepy, Not Convenient
Phone Calls Should Be Scheduled, Not Spontaneous
Pancakes And Waffles Are The Same Thing
Coffee Doesn’t Actually Taste Good - It’s Just Addictive
Yes, I am addicted to caffeine, but also I have strong preferences for coffee based on taste (Sumatra is superior). It's like wine or whiskey, it's an acquired taste.
Watching TV With Subtitles Is Better, Even In Your Own Language
Being Bored Is Actually Good For You
Plant-Based Milk Tastes Better Than Dairy Milk
Not Liking Pets Doesn’t Mean You’re A Bad Person
The “Customer Is Always Right” Mindset Is Toxic
You End Up More Tired After A Power Nap
Self-Help Books Don’t Help
A Free Lunch From A Company Is An Insulting Gesture
People Should Not Make As Much Money As They Do On Social Media
There Should Be Separate Seating Sections In Public For Parents With Kids And Childfree Folks
First, some parents are just s****y parents. Second, kids have to learn how to behave in public.