Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“He Is Hyping Up This Gift He Will Give Me”: Husband Makes Wife Coffee With Essential Oils
28points
Couples, Relationships

“He Is Hyping Up This Gift He Will Give Me”: Husband Makes Wife Coffee With Essential Oils

ADVERTISEMENT

People say that it’s the thought that counts, but certain kind gestures are better left as a thought and not an action.

For the redditor u/sadbeanwithdreams, it was her husband’s thoughtful birthday gift she would likely rather not have received. Knowing how much his wife loves peppermint mocha lattes, he decided to make one for her himself, but the things he added to the drink did not kick the birthday off on the right note.

Not all ideas that seem good in theory are actually good

Image credits: Chevanon Photography / pexels (not the actual photo)

The OP’s husband came up with a thoughtful surprise for her birthday, but unfortunately, the execution was poor

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: sadbeanwithdreams

Fellow redditors didn’t think the OP was a jerk in the situation, they shared their thoughts in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
Add photo comments
POST
hogeterprose avatar
Breadcrumb.
Breadcrumb.
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like she needs a bottle of peppermint schnapps to deal with all the stupid

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
hogeterprose avatar
Breadcrumb.
Breadcrumb.
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like she needs a bottle of peppermint schnapps to deal with all the stupid

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda