Man Reveals Hilarious List Of Reasons Why He Has Apologized To His Wife, Goes Viral With Over 2M Views

The worth of marriage has been hotly contested for what seems like forever; some say it’s a waste of time and money, while others think that tying the knot is the only way to declare unconditional love for someone.

But here’s the thing, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. Relationships are challenging, and while humans are practically hardwired for connection – it doesn’t mean we always ace them.

Wedlock is something that often gets forced upon people by their families and society, which may explain why the term has taken on such a bad connotation. It’s vital to recognize whether you’re marrying because you genuinely desire it or are just doing it to tick the box, as you risk dealing with a dire aftermath.

However, when you’re doing it with a clear head, knowing that you’re committed to all the good, the bad, and the ugly – chances are, you’ll get to enjoy the same amusing life as the star of today’s article.

More info: TikTok | Instagram | Cameo | Solid Foundations Therapy

TikToker goes viral for a comical list of reasons he’s apologized to his wife

Image credits: @the_leighton_show

Chip Leighton, also known as The Leighton Show, dedicates his TikTok postings to marriage and parenting humor. The content creator currently has over 427K followers and is well-known for his “Things I’ve apologized to my wife for” video series. His recent TikTok outlining the greatest wife apologies has garnered 2 million views, and this is exactly what we’re going to focus on today!

Image credits: @the_leighton_show

Bored Panda managed to reach out to Chip, and we asked him to tell us a little bit about himself and the inspiration behind his TikTok account: “I’m just a regular guy with an office job, doing the TikTok and Instagram thing for fun. Happily married to my wife for 23 years and have 2 amazing teenagers.”

“I love to laugh and wanted to see if I could give others a quick laugh to make their day just a little bit better. I think most of what happens to us is pretty relatable and I love it when people comment about how the exact same things happen in their house.”

The man has over 427K followers on TikTok and dedicates his postings to “marriage and parenting humor”

Image credits: @the_leighton_show

We then questioned the author of the post about his all-time favorite thing for which he has apologized: “That’s gotta be for ‘limping too loudly’ going up the stairs in my walking boot (after I sprained my ankle). You have to lay down on your good leg and silently drag your body up the stairs!”

Given that the guy’s TikTok is performing rather well, we wondered why he believes funny videos play such a significant part in our society: “Laughing is a big part of wellness. It relieves stress and reminds us we’re not alone in all the silly things that happen in life.”

Chip’s viral “Things I’ve apologized to my wife for” series divided viewers

Image credits: @the_leighton_show

Now, while we all understand that Chip’s content is based solely on comedy, it’s not uncommon for spouses to experience a similar fate that can’t be justified by humor. That’s why we decided to contact Irene Schreiner, a licensed marriage and family therapist, who is the owner of Solid Foundations Therapy, a practice that specializes in romantic relationships.

We invited Irene to weigh in on the video, not in a lighthearted way, but using her expertise: “This video sounds toxic in several ways. The relationship is clearly in trouble if what is being represented is true. I’m hearing a lot of contempt and passive-aggressive thoughts on the husband’s part and likely resentment and criticism on the wife’s part if she is truly upset about these things. There is probably a lot of underlying hurt that has resulted in such high reactivity.”

Some netizens believe that it’s rather toxic, not realizing that Leighton’s content is all about wittiness

Image credits: @the_leighton_show

We then asked Irene whether it’s normal to apologize for every little thing, to which she said: “In healthy relationships, we give our partners the benefit of the doubt often, and small annoyances stay just that. We shouldn’t be hurt/annoyed/upset so easily by the day-to-day interaction.”

After all, the TikToker and his wife have been together for over 20 years

Image credits: @the_leighton_show

And for our final question, we asked the expert to disclose whether there’s a certain “key” to a successful and long-lasting marriage: “There is no one key but having open/honest conversations, respect, laughter and the ability to manage our own emotions are important factors.”

Image credits: the_leighton_show

It’s no big secret that marriage is a hard thing. You’ll have your ups and downs – however, laughter is good medicine and has great physiological effects on you and your soulmate.

Nevertheless, it’s understandable why some social media users looked at the TikTok series from a more negative point of view. Chances are, you find this amusing if your relationship is healthy, where you can both laugh things off and make fun of each other’s quirks – yet when you’ve dealt with negative experiences, it makes sense that such content would make you upset.

Give Chip a follow, and don’t forget to tell us about the funny things you’ve had to apologize for!

Fellow platform users shared their thoughts on Chip’s videos