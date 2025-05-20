Birthday Dinner Ends In Awkwardness After Husband Pulls Tasteless Pregnancy Stunt On Wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the guise of a joke, people often take things too far and even forget that the ones they are pranking are real folks with real feelings. Just look at the number of “pranks gone wrong” videos that are available on the internet, and you will know what I mean.

Something similar happened to Reddit user Medical_Inflation862, who threw a small dinner for her husband’s birthday, and while she was giving a toast, he “joked” about her pregnancy. Owing to her past miscarriage, she was truly offended by this, and what followed was family drama!

People do or say hurtful things, then shamelessly give them the facade of a prank or a joke

The poster planned a small dinner for her husband’s birthday, and when she was giving a toast, he said that her pregnancy news would make it better

She is horrified by this remark, as he knew she was sensitive about the topic after her miscarriage, but he laughed and called it a “prank”

Obviously, she was angered by this, so she stormed off and asked him to take an Uber home

However, he shamelessly called her “humorless” and even accused her of “humiliating” him in front of everyone

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how things were turned upside down on her husband’s birthday. She planned a small dinner at a steakhouse that he likes and invited a few close friends and family for the occasion, but little did she know how he would pay her back for this generous gesture.

She barely even started a toast for him when he interrupted and said that if she finally admitted that she’s pregnant, it would really make his birthday better. The thing is, she had miscarried before, and he knew how sensitive she was when it came to that topic, so she was completely shocked by his statement. All the guests who were present got excited and began asking her for confirmation.

Mortified, she confronted him, but he laughed and said that it was “just a joke.” However, the damage was done, and our poster stormed out of the event and asked him to take an Uber home. Then, instead of apologizing, he called her “humorless” and even accused her of “humiliating him” in front of everyone by leaving.

In fact, even his family chimed in, saying that she was cold to him over a “harmless joke,” but she thinks he’s the one who humiliated her first. Probably feeling confused by the whole situation, she vented online and sought advice from netizens, and they instantly sided with her. They pointed out that this was clearly not a joke; rather, he had hit her where it hurt.

To gain deeper insight into the matter, Bored Panda interviewed Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She said that the impact of a miscarriage on a woman’s mental health can be complex, as it is often experienced as the loss of a child, even in early pregnancy. She also noted that women may go through stages of grief, and the intensity of grief can be similar to losing a loved one.

“When a husband jokes about his wife’s pregnancy in front of family, especially knowing that she’s sensitive due to a past miscarriage, it can have a deep and damaging emotional impact on her. After a miscarriage, pregnancy isn’t just a happy or funny topic, it’s often fraught with fear and unresolved grief. Sensitivity, empathy, and emotional safety from a partner are crucial, at this time,” Prof. Lobo added.

She also claimed that, while humor can be healthy in a relationship, it should not be at the expense of someone’s pain. Further, our expert noted that the joke here is clearly not harmless humor, and it can trigger painful memories of the miscarriage, bringing back grief, sadness, or even trauma, so the woman’s feelings were completely valid.

“If she wishes to move forward, a sincere apology from her husband, open communication between the two, reinforcement of emotional safety, and couples counseling might be a few ways to cope,” Prof. Lobo concluded. However, considering the impact it had on her, many Redditors asked her whether she really wanted to be with someone who could hurt her so badly.

Well, whatever she does, we hope she’s able to resolve it—don’t you think so, too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Folks online called him heartless for such a horrible “joke,” which they didn’t find even a little bit funny

