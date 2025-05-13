Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Constantly Makes Below-The-Belt Comments About Sister’s Fiancé, Ends Up Banned From Wedding
Woman covering her face with hands, showing distress after making below-the-belt comments about sisteru2019s fiancu00e9.
Family, Relationships

Woman Constantly Makes Below-The-Belt Comments About Sister’s Fiancé, Ends Up Banned From Wedding

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

3

Weddings are supposed to be about white dresses, champagne toasts, and that one aunt who cries too loud during the vows. But what if the real drama isn’t the seating chart or the cake flavor… but your own sister?

That’s exactly what today’s Original Poster (OP) had to deal with. In the process of planning her wedding, her older sister seemed to be crossing every possible line when it came to the fiancé. When the OP finally hit her breaking point and uninvited the sister from the wedding, the whole family took sides, and not hers.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    It’s one thing for a sibling to joke around, but when the subject of their jokes starts to touch on something that makes you happy, it can feel more unsettling than funny

    Image credits: Saraí Carrasco / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author is planning a small, relaxed wedding, but faces ongoing inappropriate flirtation from her older sister toward her fiancé

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: EstelleTrace

    Image credits: Katy Ward / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her sister typically made frequent suggestive comments, including jabs about the groom’s appearance and claiming “dibs” if the author passed first

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: EstelleTrace

    Image credits: Design Killer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After a particularly uncomfortable remark, she uninvited her sister from her wedding

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: EstelleTrace

    The rest of the family accused her of overreacting, but she remained firm on it despite her family saying the sister was only “joking”

    The OP described her older sister as having a long history of inappropriate behavior toward her fiancé. It started off with eyebrow-raising comments from how she would let him “ruin her life” to how she called “dibs” on the fiancé if she passed away first.

    While these remarks were always brushed off as jokes, they struck a deeply uncomfortable chord with the OP. However, things came to a head during a family visit when she briefly stepped away, only to overhear her sister telling her fiancé that if he was having second thoughts, she was available.

    The OP confronted her sister, told her she was being disgusting, and uninvited her from the wedding on the spot. The fiancé, for his part was usually uncomfortable with the comments, and didn’t encourage the attention, but also didn’t always firmly shut it down to avoid escalating the tension.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    After the confrontation, the sister cried to their mother, who rallied the rest of the family into framing the OP as the problem. They claimed the sister is just “naturally flirty” and that the OP was being too uptight, dramatic, and even cruel for excluding her from the wedding.

    Image credits: Julia Taubitz / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    According to Budget and the Bees, jokes cross the line into toxicity when they stop being funny for everyone involved, especially the person they’re aimed at. They explain that some jokes can mask deeper cruelty. They also note that “just joking” is often a shield for passive-aggressive behavior, where the target is dismissed as “too sensitive” for being hurt.

    Your Tango also highlights how toxic family dynamics often operate under the radar, making it hard to recognize dysfunction, let alone call it out. However, they state that a key red flag is when family members deny wrongdoing or shift blame, especially when you try to address how they’ve hurt you.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They explain that instead of accountability, they attack one’s tone or timing, using deflection as a way to maintain control. Over time, this tactic makes the person feel invisible, gaslit, and burdened with unspoken pain.

    Regarding the OP’s sister being uninvited to the wedding due to her “jokes,” Bride and Groom Direct acknowledge that sometimes, it’s necessary to leave people out of the wedding if it calls for it. They point out that if the guest has shown toxic behavior or caused serious conflict that can’t be resolved before the big day, it’s acceptable to reconsider their invitation.

    Netizens were firmly in support of the OP, agreeing that her sister’s behavior was inappropriate and disrespectful. They insisted that the sister’s actions were going beyond harmless jokes and suggest she is actively trying to disrupt the relationship.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP overreacted, or was she justified in setting these boundaries? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens applauded her for uninviting her sister and insisted that it was her sister who was a bully and who was masking her real intentions behind those “jokes”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    3

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP's NTA + I agree - OP should "invite sis out of her life." Also, the parents + anyone else who thinks what sis did is ok. (Did anybody else get a whiff of "Eau de Golden child" off of sis?)

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sister is gross and wrong, but it's not like OP sounds worried for her fiance's safety, so the question is, is taking a stand this one time, worth the family fall out. If it is, yeah, uninvited her, tell everyone why, tell family members who would side with her to stay home. If that seems like a lot of work and extra hassle, just cut contact after the wedding or start recording and play a super cut video at the next family gathering. But the salient issue is how big a deal you want to make this, family will be angry for years. Might be worth it, might not. Neither the family attitude nor the sisters behaviour is going to change. With that information, make a plan.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Normally I'd say "your family, your problem" as it is often easier for people to each deal with their own family members within a couple, but I think the groom to be could help here. When propositioned by the sister, the odd reply of something like "why would I want to trade down?" would k**l this stone dead. Anything else is being seen as encouragement by the sister.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP's NTA + I agree - OP should "invite sis out of her life." Also, the parents + anyone else who thinks what sis did is ok. (Did anybody else get a whiff of "Eau de Golden child" off of sis?)

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sister is gross and wrong, but it's not like OP sounds worried for her fiance's safety, so the question is, is taking a stand this one time, worth the family fall out. If it is, yeah, uninvited her, tell everyone why, tell family members who would side with her to stay home. If that seems like a lot of work and extra hassle, just cut contact after the wedding or start recording and play a super cut video at the next family gathering. But the salient issue is how big a deal you want to make this, family will be angry for years. Might be worth it, might not. Neither the family attitude nor the sisters behaviour is going to change. With that information, make a plan.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Normally I'd say "your family, your problem" as it is often easier for people to each deal with their own family members within a couple, but I think the groom to be could help here. When propositioned by the sister, the odd reply of something like "why would I want to trade down?" would k**l this stone dead. Anything else is being seen as encouragement by the sister.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda