#1 Preterm Labor At 22 Weeks. We've Held On For A Full Week So Far On Strict Bedrest At The Hospital, Need To Make It At Least One More Week To Give Baby A Fighting Chance. We've Been Waiting For This Baby For Nine Years. Toast Us, Please Share icon MamaWook:

You are doing an amazing job Mama! Praying for you and your precious baby, sending all the positive loving energy your way.

capncait:

I can see all of your hopes and fears in your eyes- you’re a mom already.

OP:

I just wanted to thank all of you guys for your sweet words. I know none of you guys know me and I don't know you but it helps to read these wonderful posts from all you kind strangers. It means more to me than you will probably ever know. Edit: things seem to be going faster than I would like. And so much of what happens here is a shot in the dark. None of the doctors or nurses know what is going to happen. But the bright sides are that I started the steroids early to help develop baby's lungs, magnesium can still be administered to slow down labor and protect baby's brain, and the nurse says he is so strong. We might have to name him Jackie Chan or Chuck Norris since he kicks and punches like a champ. Also, I made a chonky baby, he was weighing in at 516 grams and they estimate babies at 22 weeks to only be 430 grams.



#2 A Year Ago I Was In The Hospital For My Anorexia. I Was In A Wheelchair, Unable To Walk And Almost Was Being Fed Through A Tube. Today I Am 10 Lbs Heavier, Eating Daily And Finally Able To Work Out Again Without Passing Out Every Time. It Is Still Such A Struggle Everyday Positive Words Will Help! Share icon mercwifdamouf13:

In the words of Aussieman "f**k yes mate, f**k yes" you're rocking it! Keep up the healthy lifestyle, you 100% got this.



Axilllla:

Girl you are absolutely stunning! Oh my goodness that face and hair!! It makes me so happy to hear you are doing better. As someone who let e.d.'s control her life for the better half, I know what a difference it makes to feel healthy and happy and it makes me smile to see you there! keep up the good work, you look incredible



Offering a compliment has been shown to benefit both the giver and receiver, but we often hold back because we're worried about how we’ll come off, says Erica Boothby, a social psychologist at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, who has studied the positive effects of compliments. ADVERTISEMENT "Will I make the other person feel awkward?" Will the compliment seem fake or pandering?" These types of questions bother us. But "the reality is, [our compliments] are usually much more welcome than we expect," she explains. "And we are overly, unnecessarily pessimistic."

#3 [24m] Dui At 18, Mom Kicked Me Out At 19. After Living Years In Poverty For Years, I Got A Car, An Apartment, Tons Of Extremely Supportive Friends, A Steady Job, And I Just Passed My First Semester Of College! Life Turns Around Sometimes You Just Have To Wait Share icon KnockinD_:

Congrats man! You gave me the little boost I needed today. Cheers to you!

tarceth:

A living testament of the encouragement we strive to offer! I'm so proud of your endurance, against the odds, and I am glad you have allowed the low rough times to refine you into the person we see here! You show courage and joy that only comes from experience; thanks for letting us be a part of your triumphs! Congratulations



#4 I’m An “Essential” Employee, Hauling Fuel From Refineries To Stores And Farms. I Haven’t Been Home To See My Family In 3 Weeks Because I’m Worried I’d Bring Something Home With Me And Expose Them. I’m Run Down And Dog Tired, How ‘Bout A Toast? Share icon etrinao:

Your beard is great, you’d probably get a fair amount of positive attention on r/beards if you’re interested.

In your choice to stay away from home for now, lest you bring the virus home with you, I see a lot of strength and courage in your choice to do something challenging to show your love for your family through action. I admire that a lot.

Good luck, may you stay healthy, and thank you for helping to keep the country functioning, and for being a beacon of love and caring.



Purple_IsA_Flavor:

Fellow essential employee here. Thanks for working so hard to keep things running during this scary and uncertain time.



#5 After Three Years, I [22f] Was Finally Able To Leave An Abusive Relationship. I’ve Since Been Ghosted For Every Date I’ve Scheduled. My Eating Disorder Is Starting To Come Back And It’s Been A Year Since My Best Friend Committed Su***de. I’m Just Really Sad And Lonely Share icon SoFlySenpai:

You are so cute anyone would be lucky to go on a date with you,they obviously were not good enough to go on a date with you if they are people like that. Also your hair is amazing I wish I could pull off shorter hair. I hope everything turns out ok

Anonymous:

I’m so proud of you for getting out of that relationship. You are absolutely stunning. I’m at very sorry to hear about your friend. I really hope you are able to beat your eating disorder I know how hard that can be.

OP:

The hardest part is that I can’t afford to break our lease, so we have to remain roommates for the next 6 months, but I’m trying to be as optimistic as possible despite everything. Luckily, my coworkers have been very supportive during everything. I was recovered for almost four years from my ED and it was the last thing I expected to pop back up during this time.



A study by researchers at technology company Intel and Duke University in the US shows that verbal praise is even more effective at increasing productivity than cash bonuses. "People generally don't realize that something so small could have such a big impact," explains Vanessa Bohns, a professor of social psychology at Cornell University and author of You Have More Influence Than You Think. Working with Dr. Boothby at the University of Pennsylvania, she asked participants to go to an assigned location on campus and deliver a small compliment to a random stranger. (To reduce potential misunderstandings about their motives, the participants were asked to approach someone of the same gender.) To check their preconceptions, the participants first had to estimate how pleased, flattered, or awkward the receiver would feel following the praise. After they delivered the comment, they then gave the recipient a sealed envelope containing a short survey questioning how the stranger actually felt about the exchange. The researchers found that the participants significantly under-estimated how happy the other person would be to hear the praise, and significantly over-estimated how cringeworthy they would find the encounter. "They felt like this interaction was going to go super awkwardly, and that they would be kind of clumsy in their delivery," explains Bohns. But the real exchange was way more pleasant. ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I Feel Pathetic For Posting This. Two Years Ago, I Attempted To End My Life. A Couple Of Months Ago, All Of My College Applications Got Denied For The Third Year In A Row. I Live In A Huge City Where I Don‘T Have Any Friends And Sadly, My Mental Disorders Are Getting Real Bad. Some Warmth Please? Share icon Anonymous:

Hey! You look amazing and bad a**!! Life can be complete and utter a** sometimes but we stay for the small things. The silver linings of life, whether that is just seeing a sunset one more time, or eating a really really good dessert, idk whatever makes the overall meh feeling of existence just moldy more bearable. I do hope that you find some solver linings and maybe life lets up on you a bit! Best of luck!

TheCrackedmask:

Absolutely don't feel bad for posting this, you deserve to have your heart and soul tended to like anyone else.

Let's begin with this

LOUD APPLAUSE

Two years!! That's two years of being brave enough to stay alive a little longer, that is inner strength,courage and sheer determination to fight your demons and that is some serious warrior might right there.

As for College I know its heart wrenching and a feeling of failure....I say it's just a bunch of colleges not worth going to because they couldn't see your potential and that's their loss.

Friends will come in time but now is your time to grow, time to heal, time to master yourself.

I wish for your mental health I could say one day will be cured but I have it too and that would be a lie BUT... we can learn to fight it, master it and stop it from making us bow to it, instead in time we might make Mental issues our b****h, who knows but you are a fighter two years says so.

Keep fighting, keep battling because you survived and that is because you deserve to be here, you are stronger and better than what you think.

Stay strong, keep battling because you are an inspiration to others who feel like quitting.

You will win in the end.



#7 5 Years Ago I [oversupplied] For The Second Time. My 2 Boys Woke Up And Heard Me Struggling To Breath. They Saved My Life. They Are My Heroes. I Made A Promise That I Would Never Touch It Again And 5 Years Later That Promise Is Still Holds True Share icon Anonymous:

You are a special guy. There are not a ton of people in your club. It’s the hardest thing in life to turn your back from a lie that makes you feel good. Great job, you! You kick a**!

Anonymous:

5 years, thats amazing! You should be really proud of youself!

OP:

UPDATE.....Whoa, thanks guys. I have literal tears rolling down my face. It's not something I tell a lot of people and I don't celebrate once a year but I always try to remind the boys that they're my heroes. After that, I met my wife and moved a few towns away. I get my boys every weekend & half of summer break. We stay connected during the week and game together. Our bond is stronger than ever and my wife builds me up and supports. She's so smart and kindhearted with 2 wonderful boys of her own. Now we're a blended family of 6 and I'm fortunate and so lucky. But I appreciate all the support and advice you guys gave! I'm not good at receiving compliments on this because I don't think it's not something to celebrate. I should've never let myself get there. But anyway- from the bottom of my heart, I thank you guys. You guys are awesome!



If you want to compliment a stranger in real life as opposed to the internet, it's a good idea to size up their body language first. This will allow you to better understand if they want to be approached or not. But there might be additional "tells" too. For example, if someone has clearly made an effort to dress up, a phrase like "I adore that pastel blue blazer" can go a long way. Try to keep it upbeat, short, and keep moving, so that people are reassured that you don't have an agenda. And sincere! "You shouldn't go around giving empty compliments you don't genuinely feel," Dr. Boothby says.

#8 FedEx Express Package Delivery Driver, Just Finished Final Day Of A Wicked Peak Season, Stumbled Upon This Sub, And Wanted To Share With The World That I Go Out And Bust My Chops As Hard As I Can, And Do A Really Good Job To Make Sure Everyone Gets Their Stuff On/Ahead Of Time. Happy Holidays Share icon Danouement:

As someone who works for FedEx helping handle things when someone doesn't get their stuff on time (or at all), thank you for your hard work.

Anonymous:

Man from the bottom of my heart thank you. You do a thankless job at the toughest times of the year and no matter what. Someone will be pissed. But sh*t. Without you. Would Christmas happen? Wait a second. ARE YOU F***ING SANTA CLAUSE. Keep smiling my man and thank you for being awesome



#9 Tomorrow Is The 1yr Anniversary Of My Brain Surgery About 3 Weeks Ago I Landed In The Hospital Thinking I Had A Pinched Nerve Only To Be Told My Brain Cancer Has Spread To My Csf&there's Nothing Left For Them To Do For Me. Just Trying To Spend The Rest Of My Days Happy With My V Husband. Toast Me Share icon txgrlcaliworld:

Dear sweet girl, I’m sorry that you and your husband are going through this and all it entails. I hope the pain is not too bad, that you are surrounded by people you love and who love you, that you find ways to laugh more than you cry, that you get to eat all the foods you love, watch your favorite movies on repeat, and enjoy peace during these days. Sending you both warm vibes from Cali

nerdsht90:

Stay strong. Stay brave. Do whatever makes you happy. This time is all about you.



#10 I Grew Up With A Family That Hated Me And Blamed Me For My Moms Death (She Pasted Shortly After My Birth). The Physicaly And Mentally Attacked Me Daily. Last Year My Girlfriend K*lled Herself And Ive Been In And Out Of Mental Hospital Since Then. The Only Solution I See Is Death. I Need This Share icon lil_westie:

Yesterday I saw my friends dad give him a hug and he genuinely said “I love you buddy” this really shocked me, just the idea that people act that way and it seems kinda silly looking back that it was a surprise but I think it can really make a difference to the world.

You could be just like that person, you can break the chain and make the world a genuinely better place just by sticking around when times seem tough. (Sorry if I went on a bit of a tangent)

I also think that you mean a whole lot more to people than you think. At times when I’m feeling really down I often think that everyone hates me but there are moments when I can tell that someone is happy that I’m there or that I’ve made their day slightly better just for a moment.

I don’t really know where I went with this but it’s really important that you try your very hardest to push through the moments when everything seems pointless because it can only go up from there. Also remember that you are worth more than you think, even if you struggle to genuinely believe this just try to remember it because it’s true.

I hope you do well in the future and if things seem really tough and you don’t think you can talk to anyone about it my inbox is always open to you!



zipybublelipz:

My condolences for your loss. I’m proud of you for getting checked out at the mental health hospitals. It’s not easing coping with a loss and it’s ok to seek help from others. It took courage to go get checked out by providers and I am so proud of you. You have a inner strength in you that has kept you here on earth. Please keep that fire within you burning. You are needed here on earth. You are wanted. I care for you. I love you bro. Your mothers passing was not in your control and your family clearly have an altered perception of the situation. Your are a precious gift left by your mother. She is apart of you. She left earth and wanted you to stay as a gift to the family and the world. Don’t take away your mothers gift by leaving earth. You are precious. You are unique. You are an original. You are strong. You are worth everything in the whole world. You are priceless. You are courageous. You are strong. You are special. You are you.

Please don’t leave. Keep that fire burning in your belly that has kept you here. You are wanted, needed, and cared for. I care for you. I love you bro. Please hang on. Please stay



If you're complimenting someone you already know personally, see if you can make it distinctive. For instance, instead of saying that you like the sound of their laugh, say how it makes you feel: "Hearing you laugh makes me want to laugh, too." ADVERTISEMENT And if you're complimenting something someone has done, try to explain why you admire it: instead of "You made such a tasty dinner," you can say "You're always so good at finding a new recipe and being in the kitchen." Personalizing a compliment with context takes it to another level and makes the person feel even more valued. Many people are at odds with their inner critic, but the truth is that you probably can't get better at giving compliments without actually giving compliments!

#11 In 2016, I Had A Near-Death Drowning Accident That Put Me In Icu For 4 Days. After 3 Years With Some People, Still To This Day, Making Jokes About Me Not Knowing How To Swim. This Summer Was My Goal Of Learning To Swim Before School Starts Up. I Can Proudly Say That I Have Finally Learned To Swim! Share icon tappymctapperson:

Oh my gosh this just touched my heart! I dont know you but i’m proud of you! This is some REAL strength and courage right there!

PupperPuppet:

Courage isn't the absence of fear. It's being scared sh*tless and doing it anyway. Well done!

And your handwriting makes by brain really, really happy.



#12 I Was A Pack Day Smoker And Thought It Would Be Impossible To Quit. I’ve Now Gone 30 Days Without A Single Cigarette! I Am Really Craving One Right Now And Could Use A Toast Of Encouragement Share icon shadowlurker977:

I’ve tried 16 times to quit and can’t. Your already ahead of the game. The first 7-14 days are the hardest and you’re past that! Keep it going!!!!!

fattydano:

30 days is a huge milestone, great job. Keep your focus on why you want to quit, and know you are strong enough to get through one more day, then another....it's so rewarding when we find out that we're stronger than we think. So imagine how great you'll feel in the morning when the count turns to 31 days, because you kicked ass for another day! Cheers to you!!



#13 22f I've Been On A Horrible Fentynal Addiction Run Since Jan Of 2018 And Could Never Get Up The Balls To Quit Using... Just Found Out I'm Pregnant And I Took Myself Straight To Treatment. Today For The First Time In Years I Have 7 Days Completely Clean From Any Mind Altering Dr*g. Toast Me? Share icon ChefBoyareZee:

Congrats on being sober. Such a long and difficult journey but well worth it. You got this and even if you slip up in the future remember how worth it it’ll be to be sober. You’re doing great mama!

3v3rything5okay:

Hell yesssss!!! Keep it up! My mama got sober for my oldest brother and I am grateful for it every day.



#14 I’[m] 29 And Two Years Into A Phd, With Two More Seemingly Endless Years To Go. I’ve Never Felt More Inept, Overwhelmed Or Tired In My Life. I’m So Proud Of All My Friends Who Are Getting Married, Having Kids And Buying Houses, But I Feel Stagnant In My Own Life. Needing A Bit Of A Pick Me Up Share icon syrupslurper:

Dude you're far from stagnation, your friends are just in different places. You're halfway through a PhD my dude, just keep on shooting for that qualification and you'll get there your way. Also no homo but you're a handsome bloke as well.

LifeOnThisEarth:

You are good looking and ozzing with charisma and a certain amount of confidence. For sure you don't look like a loser. I bet the girls always take a really long look at you or find some opportunity to approach you.

Different people go through different stages in life at different times. I would like to encourage you to focus on your own goals and progress and not to compare yourself with others.

All the best to your PhD and to achieving whatever you want in life.



#15 Been Suffering From Ptsd And Severe Depression For 8 Months From A Previous Relationship, Need Some Positivity Share icon NinnyNoodles:

Her loss, you look like a movie star

iamalext:

Man, I’m truly sorry you’re having to go through this. You’re not alone, friend. Plenty of strangers here will be more than happy to help cheer you up a little, talk things through, if that’s what you need or just listen. I’m happy you had the courage to reach out and ask for a little help. That’s emotional maturity in action! It’s hard to come to the end of a relationship and it seems that too often, we forget that men also suffer in these circumstances. I’ve been there. Hang in there, friend.

And my man, you are a damn good looking guy too!



#16 I’m A First-Gen/Low-Income Student Who Got 5 Full-Ride Scholarships. Most Of My Family Doesn’t Care, Outright Criticizes Me, Or Hasn’t Congratulated Me. I Have Trouble Having Confidence In Myself Share icon QueenOfThePark:

CONGRATULATIONS! Those are incredible and achievements and I hope you can celebrate yourself even if other people aren't. You deserve it and we are proud! You have a gorgeous, genuine smile and I also approve of your Lord of the Rings poster(I have a really similar one)!

TheM-AConundrum:

Five? FIVE?? Dang girl, your family is clueless - I barely got three partial scholarships! CONGRATULATIONS! That is such an amazing accomplishment! You'll be a fantastic student when you attend - knock 'em dead! We're rooting for you!!



#17 Extremely Nervous To Go Back To University At 24, Especially In The Middle Of A Hard Breakup And Diminishing Mental Health. Could Really Use Some Words Of Encouragement, Thanks Guys Share icon Anonymous:

Been there. Went to school at 22. You got this. Take good notes, you won't have any distractions without a dood to stress ya.

Sprmodelcitizen:

Your eyes are beautiful!!! And go you for keeping on!



#18 Yesterday I Committed To 50 Days Clean! 49 To Go! Share icon CharsCour:

You got this.

Not bsing and silver lining this, you really got this.

Sometimes I mess up, then I forgive myself and refocus. Making the choice to do better, is the first step and nobody can stop you now.

Shoot a message if you ever need to talk. Congrats!

Oreo pro tip: stick a fork in the cream and you can dunk into smaller glasses of milk and/or fully submerse your cookie without wet fingers.

LizzieLibrarian:

YES QUEEN! Wishing you strength, peace and love.



#19 36 Days Clean From M**h And H****n, Struggling To Stay On The Right Track. Could Really Use A Toast Right Now To Pull Me Out Of The Negativity Share icon OriginalSeason4:

Oh my god, are you kidding me? GIANT toast to you, girl! I applaud you immensely for going clean, that a whole other level of strength and will power! I believe in you and there are so many people rooting for you, I really hope you can go & stay clean! You deserve it, I can tell you’re strong enough to!

Anonymous:

Mate, 36 days is 36 days. That's 3110400 seconds, 51840 minutes, 864 hours. That's no small feat. I can't commit to anything for 36 days.

Be proud of yourself and celebrate every day you take another step forward. If you happen to find yourself taking a step backwards, that's okay. You haven't failed, It's just a stumble. Pick yourself up and keep moving on.

Celebrate every second, minute, hour and day. Every moment that passes you move further and further away from what was keeping you down. Try not to focus on a goal months down the road, aim for 37 days. Then 38. You'll breeze past 39, and then 40+.

Every day is a big "F**k you" to that addiction trying to keep you down.



#20 On Thursday I Ended A Relationship With A Person I Was Madly In Love With. They Did Not Love Me Anymore And My Heart Couldn’t Bare The Rejection Anymore. I’m Thankful That I Finally Got The Courage To End It But Now My Heart Is Shattered And I Can’t Seem To Stop Crying Everything Reminds Me Of Him Share icon tinyirishgirl:

Your courage is humbling.

You put your very own self on a new life path that’s going to be filled with happiness and loving kindness.

You did it!

You decided that your beautiful self is worthy valuable human being.

This is the brilliance of your heart.

Anonymous:

That’s really rough. Take time to grieve. Take time to heal. Having loved and then hurt gives you the empathy that only this cycle of learning can. You will be more prepared to open your heart and be kind to others because of this! Some of the most difficult challenges in life become the biggest blessings. This new empathy will become an attractive characteristic of yours that will suit you for the rest of your life. Trust me, you are loved by many on this earth and those on the other side! You are lovable!



#21 It’s Been A Tough Battle To Say The Least. I Was Homeless, Living In A Tent Downtown. I Was Robbed, Jumped, Had Guns Pulled On Me... It Took Every Job I Got, Every Friend I Had, And Every Dime I Made. Today, I’m 100 Days Clean From Heroin :) I Have A Job And A Place To Live. Feeling Great! Share icon Goofysnape:

Hell yeah, you've conquered it. Have a great life ahead.

Anonymous:

You did it bro. You came up from the bottom my man. You looked all that tough sh*t in the eye and said f**k you! Now you’re improving yourself at every turn. Work ethic like that is what will make you successful beyond what you could possibly dream. Keep kicking a** brother. Don’t let anything stand in your way!



#22 I [f19] Graduated With A Hs And Aa Degree At The Same Time After A Vigorous Battle With Bipolar Disorder! Received High Honors Even With A Quarter Full Of Fs (Due To A Hospital Stay) Share icon RejectedAuthor:

You have an associate degree at the age of 19?? Kid, you’re MILES ahead of people who are decades older than you. Keep the pace, step over the times when bi-polar shows, and keep smacking life around like it owes you money!

RonnieDeVille:

Waahoo! Well done you! It can be so easy to give up and I am so proud you kept going.



#23 My Parents Are On The Verge Of Getting A Divorce...they Argue Every Day And My Father Takes His Anger Out On Me. So Now I’m Slowly Losing Home In Myself And My Family, But Hey, Smile Through The Pain :,) Share icon Horatio_the_Punk:

Your situation truly sucks. Your father is an adult and should know better than to take his shiz out on anyone let alone his own child. As a child you need to know that none of what is going on is your fault, you are not responsible for their attitude or actions. A parents role is to keep their children safe. Please try, as hard as it can be, not to take this adult crap on.

That being said, I wanted to commend you on reaching out for some much needed Toasting. You seem to understand the need for self care (I'm in my 40's and only just learning about it), this and your resilience genuinely make me believe you are going to go far.

bruhbrain:

You're really brave for keeping positivity despite what's happening



#24 32/F In July 2018 I Was Diagnosed With Stage 3 Colon Cancer. Sept ‘18 I Had 12” Of My Colon Removed. Feb 2019 I Finished 12 Rounds Of Chemo. Today I Am Officially 9 Months Cancer Free. On Monday I Start My New Job As A Patient Scheduler In The Oncology Department Where I Was Treated. Toast Me Share icon fireraiser77:

Congratulations! I'd like to share with you the first thing my dad said to 13 year old me after waking up from his Colon section removal:

"I have a semicolon now son"

It's been 9 years and he still makes the same joke every time it comes up. Wishing you nothing but good puns and happy days!

samikitten:

CONGRATULATIONS!!! That is amazing, I'm so happy for you!



#25 I Just Got Out Of The Mental Hospital And Found Out That My Mom Had Gone Through My Phone And Found Out I Was Gay. She Outed Me To The Rest Of The Family. It’s Been Pretty Unsupportive So Far. I Could Use Some Kind Words Share icon vivacious_star22:

Your smile and your hair are so pretty and your earrings are adorable! I'm sorry you're not getting support. I hope you find lots of it soon :)

Andrenachrome:

ou are pretty strong. Not only did you go to a mental hospital, and come out better; your mom violated your trust and you still know it's bullsh*t.

That's a level of integrity and strength a lot of people don't even have. I admire you for it.

Keep loving yourself. Because everyone here is rooting for you.



#26 I Always Thought I Was Going To Be One Of Those Forever Alone Types, But The Guy I Really Like Asked Me To Be His Boyfriend Recently And I Couldn’t Be Any Happier With Him Than I Am Now! A Toast Is In Order Perhaps? :) Share icon Vindermiatrix:

Your hair is amazing. I would die to have hair like yours

Anonymous:

That HAIR and that SMILE are the first things I saw. They’re amazing, like you! Congrats on your new relationship, I hope you two are very happy!! :D



#27 26m Have Had A Rough Month. Got Robbed At Gunpoint. Car Broke Down. Grandpa Died. Trying To Stay Positive! Toast Me Share icon Catgirl419:

I’m sorry you’ve had such a rough month! It’s hard losing a grandparent.

You have a beautiful smile!

myislandlife:

You have a super nice smile and look like a really caring friendly guy! Hope things get better for you



#28 [21f] Almost Ended My Life Yesterday. Today, I Finally Reached Out To Somebody And Sought Out Help. I’m Very Proud Of Myself And Looking Forward To Getting The Help I’ve Needed For Years. Toast Me! Share icon midy-dk:

I’m extremely happy you’re still with us! You look like a person I could simply talk to for hours and hours and it would feel like minutes! And to be shallow, you’re extremely beautiful!

gay_turtle_princess:

Oof sorry about your circumstances yesterday. No bueno. But knowing that you need to reach out and then actually reaching out are two of the biggest things you can do to help recover from the pain. Know that you're not alone in this struggle and that there are people who want to help and see you get better, even if it feels like the whole world is against you.

P.S. I love your handwriting!



#29 Diagnosed With Borderline Personality Disorder And Ptsd From Both Being Raped In 2001. Suffered Severe Verbal And Mental Abuse From 2011-2013 From Roommates. I Gained A Lot Of Weight From Trying To Eat Away My Issues, But Since 2016, I've Lost 105 Lbs. Starting To Get My Life Together Share icon bloutchbleue:

Hey OP,be proud of what you're doing ! So amazing trying to get your life in order ! No rush, do it slowly,but surely, build the bases, solid, unbreakable. I hope you are surrounded by love and support, otherwise we are here. One day youll be able to look at yourself with love and kindness cause that's what you deserve ! Wish you the best.

pinkelephants123:

First off, congratulations on ONE HUNDRED (!!!) and FIVE pounds! What an absolutely incredible accomplishment. Losing weight is not easy & you deserve to feel so deeply proud. I cannot articulate how greatly sorry and heartbroken I am to hear about your rape and your consequent mental struggles, not to mention your cruel roommates. I hope your living situation has since improved. I hope you are able to aspire to a place where you never let yourself be degraded or abused again. You are worth so much more than that. And I hope you are able to find a good therapist, who is able to help you find healing and peace. What happened to you will never be justified or fair, but I truly hope you will find a way to become whole again. Sending you courage, strength, and love xx



#30 Quite Possibly The Worst Day I Have Had Since My Husband Died. Repost Because I Forgot To Put Toast Me In The Photo. Help A Very, Very Upset Woman Out Share icon EmperororFrytheSolid:

When someone feels deep sadness, it means they have emotional depth - and capacity for great joy. I'm so sorry for what's happened, but you seem like a kind, intelligent, and beautiful person.

LissaSmiles13:

Even through tears, I can tell you're a very strong and brave woman. I have been having breakdowns daily over my husbands ailing health and I cannot imagine how strong you must be. I just want to give you the worlds biggest hug. If you ever need a friend, I'll be here. I'm sure your husband is so proud of you for continuing to shine your light. I truly wish the best for you



OP: I just want to thank everyone for their kind words. To be clear, he died quite some time ago. I just havent been as sad as his passing made me again until today. I think that was a coherent sentence.

All the wonderful things being said I wish had been said to me when he passed. Or when either of my sons passed. It's been a long and painful road. My pain is deep, and raw, and I experienced another loss today too new to talk about. But this emptiness and I hadnt been in the same room in almost 3 years. It walked through the door this morning, and I'm trying to pick the pieces of my broken heart up off the floor.



#31 My Wife Left Me For Her Boss And I Had To Have Emergency Surgery On My First Turn With The Kids. I Could Really Use A Friend Share icon Xstitchpixels:

I’m so sorry man. F**k her, you deserve a loyal partner. You get well, make sure you stay healthy in the hospital, these are crazy times

When you get out, you hug your kids, load up tinder, and eat that horse



SwitchWell:

I'm so sorry you have to deal with all of that. I'm glad you are still here alive and kicking, I bet you a great parent and your kids love u.

Good luck with everything



OP:

Background: I’m the middle of a divorce that is almost finalized. She loves her boss. This week was the first week we had the joint custody schedule and yesterday was my first day. As soon as I ate lunch, I went into the most excruciating pain I’ve ever felt. It like my stomach was of needles. I managed to get someone to watch the kids while I barely made it to the ER, where they told me my intestines were twisted and blocked and I would need surgery right away. My ex-wife didn’t wish me good luck or anything. I had my most pathetic moment too. I came out of anesthesia and immediately started sobbing and asking where my wife was. For ten years we had each other’s backs, and now I’m just discarded. And to make things worse, I have to stay here for a few days, so I just miss my whole first week with my kids. I’m heartbroken.

Edit: I’m overwhelmed by all of this. Thank you all. I’ve read and continue to read every single comment. Thank you to the people offering encouragement. Double thank you to the people sharing their own pain - it helps me more than you think. And special thanks to everyone saying I’m attractive and have nice hair. That actually touches really close to home. My ex used to make comments about “when I had nice hair” and stuff and it really got to me. I was convinced I was balding, 30 something, with kids — not exactly the best catch in the world. So thank you for giving me some confidence back.



#32 Been Struggling With Hair Loss For All Of My Puberty And Had Someone Comment My Hair In A Mean Way Yesterday. I’m Currently On A Journey To Self Love And Everyone Needs A Little Help Sometimes, Right? Anyways, Here Is My Face, Hair And Close Up Of My Verification And Seal Of Approval Tee. :) Share icon Pvineappless:

You have a sparkle in your eye and a lovely smile. Ill beat up the person who insulted your hair.

insightfill:

You're awesome! Hair is an accessory - you be you. My college-aged daughter wears hers half shaved, half shoulder length.

Honestly: quite a lot of the best models in the past have been bald. Own it!



#33 [18 F] After Months Of Waiting For A Bone Marrow Transplant I Am Now 50 Days Post Transplant And Cancer Free. I Am Slowly Loving Myself Even Bald And I Have Become A Better Person Because Of All Of This Share icon Anonymous:

If I'm being completely honest, the shaved head is an AMAZING look for you, you're absolutely beautiful. Congratulations on kicking cancers a**

Anonymous:

Oh wow you look cute with ur shaved head. I remember my friends liked me head shaved too. You are a real soldier stay strong and be smiling. You’d do just above fine very sooner. Peace



#34 Today Is A Very Good Day. I Met A Guy Last Week, We’ve Been On Four Dates And I Like Him Very Much! I Got A Clean Result Back On A Biopsy. I Made The Final Payment On A Bill I’ve Been Paying Off For Three Years. And I Got A Promotion! Sharing Happy Vibes To Everyone! Share icon lifeincoolcolours:

Girl you are OWNING it! 🔥 happiness all around! I am so, so happy for you!



Fallenbirb:

Hey you kinda look like that one actress, Holly from The Office!



#35 Working 12 Hours Almost Every Night In My Ed In Metro Atlanta. I'm Tired. I'm Beaten Down. I'm Completely Isolated From Everyone I Love. Isolated From My Support Network. I'm Trying To Help Fight Covid, But I Could Really Just Use A Hug. Please Wash Your Hands And Take Social Distancing Serious Share icon eightyfiveMRtwo:

You're a godd**n hero



PM_ME_YOUR_KINKAJUS:

Thank you so much for everything you’re doing. You have no idea how much it means to people. I’m severely immunosuppressed, transplant in September, and I am thankful for each and every hour you work.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.



#36 Getting A Degree In Ceramics And Feeling Pretty Sh*tty About Choosing Something I Love Over Something Practical. Would Love Some Affirmation That I’m Making An Okay Choice. That’s A Mug I Made For Context Share icon NotAnAppliance:

Just because you love it doesn't mean it can't be practical. Making ceramics provides something useful to people, and you can make a business of it. Plus, it seems like you have a real talent for it.

Anonymous:

I hope you find all the success you want in ceramics! I know this is a Toast Me, but as a holder of a BFA in Ceramics who is now a successful oncology nurse, I just want you to know that there are nearly zero jobs in ceramics. Unless you are incredibly driven and resourceful, it will be very very difficult to make money, much less enough to have things like health insurance, a nice house, financial security, etc. I know 7 ppl from my ceramics class who are still trying to make it work after 8 years and none of them contribute a significant amount to their household income. The ones that are single are either scraping by with odd jobs or rely on their parents.

My wife and I met in art school (she did graphic design) and after graduation, I had no plan nor any means to make ceramics/money. I wound up bartending and seeing my mom go through breast cancer before deciding I needed to do something to provide for myself and my family. Now Im a registered nurse with an amazing career caring for other ppl, have exceptional health benefits that are essentially free and live a very comfortable happy life. My hope is to keep ceramics in my back pocket until later in life when it is practical.

I am proud of you for pursuing your dreams, but I encourage you to at least take courses in marketing and/or business to help increase your chances of success as an artist. The reality is that we all need money, but that doesn’t mean that we have to sacrifice our dreams. There is a middle ground and they likely won’t teach you that in art school. I remember when they told us that 80something % of art students end up not doing art after graduation, I scoffed. I was elected leader for our thesis class (The Merry Mullberries, I might add), “I’m pursuing my dreams!!”, I yelled at them in my head. But reality hit after graduation and I had to make something happen. Don’t get blindsided by having nothing to do after graduation.

I hope you find your success and I’m proud of you for pursuing your dreams! If you want to talk about it, PM me. As someone who has been exactly where you are now, I know the conflicted feelings you’re having and can totally relate. Have a great weekend!



#37 (20,f) Su***de Hotline Just Hung Up On Me And Now I Really Have No One- Gimme Sum Love Please Share icon microwave4D:

Your eyeliner is awesome! You must have really good sleight of hand and a steady grip. And your general taste and style are so cool, if I saw you on my campus I'd want to be friends right away. Your eye for shape and colour is incredible, you've got fantastic skill in co-ordination of styles and colours.

I'm proud of you for being strong and reaching out! Be gentle to yourself, and have a lovely comfortable evening with your favourite books or movies if you can.

pharmdcl:

In my darkest moments, I always held on to the thought “do it tomorrow”. When the next day came, I’d say “do it tomorrow”.

Eventually I wouldn’t think of it at all. Hope that helps.



#38 33m Struggling With Anorexia But I Managed To Gain 5 Lbs In The Past Couple Months, Could Use Some Kind Words Share icon OP:

Started a new job delivering pizzas back in October to help me start to eat more. Working and getting out of the house has really helped with my depression. It's a slow process but I feel like I'm finally starting to get control of life. I feel finally ready to start living instead of just waiting and hoping to die.



Weekly_Soft1069:

Regardless of your stress, you’ve still got so much warmth in your eyes

Healthy_Blueberry_76:

What you're dealing with is no easy feat. You're worth it, though. I'm wishing you nothing but the best and proud of you for your new job. I hope your holiday season is full of big tips and loved ones and maybe even some delicious food you might enjoy. As another commenter said, one bite at a time



#39 It's My 42nd Birthday Today. Single For 8 Years. Could Do With Some Love Share icon hopefulblazeexpert:

Excellent genes, girl! You’re older than my mom, but you look like you’re my age, damn! (And if you’re looking for love, here’s hoping it comes to you in every way that you deserve♥️ )



DirtyTJ:

You are crazy hot for 42, don’t look it at all



#40 Ugly Fat Black Guy: Hey I’m 22m. The Pic On The Right Is Me Happy And Confident. The Pic On The Left Is Me Today After My Workout. The Guy In The Left Hates Himself. But He’s Working On Controlling What He Can Control. Feel Free To Share Your Weight Loss Journey Share icon Kentdawg01:

Bro, in both pics you look gorgeous. Keep up the hard work and fighting the good fight my dude. You've got a beautiful smile in both.

mesderosa:

Dude, no joke.. I saw your happy face and I smiled too



OP: Hey guy’s im 22 years old. I’m making this post because, I’ve been struggling with my depression these last two weeks. The pic on the left was me spring break of 2016, my first time going to LA. Had an amazing time. The pic on the right is me after working out today. The kidd on right hates himself and how he looks. But he’s doing everything he can to fix what he can control.

October of 2019 I linked up with a trainer because of I was tried of being fat, I mean look at me, I’m disgusting. My senior year of HS (2015-2016) I lost a ton of weight, I was doing a low carb diet and working out 2X a day. My confidence was out of this world.

A year after graduating I got my first job, at a movie theater. This was the first time I had my own money, so I started buying a lot of fast food.........and BOOM just like that, all that hard work I did to lose weight, cane right back in 3 months.

I’ve lost a total of 35lbs since I’ve started my weight loss journey. This time I’m going to keep it off



#41 Life Had Been Hard, But I Just Got A Job At My Dream Place! Share icon PiggyGamesALot:

Hey good for you man! Whatever that is in the background looks awesome too. Super happy for you and your new job! Hope it works out well!

BairnSidhe:

Good job! Can I assume the dream job is related to that cool looking fossil buddy in your pic? If so, wow are you living the dream! I'm really proud of you.



#42 I'm An Air Traffic Controller, Been Single For 4 Years, And Haven't Heard Anything Kind Spoken To Me In A Long Time Share icon OP:

Moved for work 2 years ago and living a thousand miles from everyone I care about and working in a career field that prides itself on never saying anything positive is starting to wear me down.

Today was one of the worst work days I've ever had, and icing on the cake is that I got stood up for the first date I've had in a very long time. I'm tired and could use a hug, but the nearest person who'd gove me one is half the country away... So asking strangers on the internet to give me some kind words to go e me some strength to pull thru is the next best thing.

And I'm only halfway thru my shift

samcro4eva:

You do an important job. Thank you for keeping the skies safe.

Anonymous:

You're a very handsome man and I like your ink. I'm wishing you better luck ahead, and am sending you a virtual hug.



#43 Sorry I Just Woke Up In My Verification Photo, But I Wanted To Share My Progress In Dermatillomania. I’ve Been Picking My Skin For 13 Years Now And It’s A Dark And Isolating Place To Be. I’m Trying My Best And I’m On My Way Up. Looking Forward To Not Feeling Shame About My Face. (26f) Share icon thewr1t3r:

Holy smokes! Congrats doesn’t come close to it. That is such an amazing turn around and I’m soo happy to hear that you’re on your journey. But real talk, your skin is glowing! And it’s really letting your inner beauty shine through. There’s a totally different vibe in the after photos and in your verification photo. Way to go and keep it up!

AtanosIskandar:

It was bad and now you have the prettiest face in the world!



#44 Today Begins My Last Semester Before Graduating This May! I’m A 33 Year Old Veteran Who Took 10 Years To Complete My Bachelor’s Degree Due To Mental Health Issues. After Many Personal Battles This Past Decade I Can Finally See The Finish Line Share icon Changnesia_survivor:

I'm in the same exact boat but I'm 37. I'm also a veteran that has mental health issues. I also have been in school for 10 years and have one semester left. You're doing good man. Too many veterans drop out or never even use their GI Bill. You should be really proud of yourself. Remember, not everyone has the same timeline in life. You aren't required to accomplish anything by a certain age, just keep moving forward. Always make mental health your number one priority. Seeing veterans being able to work through their issues and accomplish their goals instead of becoming a statistic is something for the rest of us to look up to. You're making the veteran community proud.

laxfan52:

A degree is a degree no matter how long it takes to get it. Way to work hard and overcome all the difficulties. Congrats!



#45 I’m An 18 Year Old Who Neglected Math From Elementary Until I Graduated From High School. I Finally Completed The Multiplication Table From Scratch Without Relying On A Calculator! I Feel Good! Share icon kangarooninjadonuts:

Everyone in my 5th grade class had to finish this under 2 minutes or the entire class had to take it again the next day. I was the last to complete it on time and was bullied horribly because of it. So I feel you friend, good job.

JaiyaPapaya:

I'm a 19-year-old, but last year I was in community college and I got a job as a math tutor. I met a woman who was in her 80s (I believe 85-6) and I always felt out of line when tutoring her because she was my elder. Throughout the quarter, we got closer and I found out she avoided math because her elementary/middle school math professor would sexually assault his female students, and she had avoided it since. But I can tell you now, as an outsider, we were far more proud of her for trying again then thinking "you're so old, you should know this".

You're never too old to learn something, you're never too old to hone a skill- be proud that you persevered this far and keep going!



#46 Today I Graduated Summa Cum Laude With My Bachelor’s In Education And My Teaching License! I‘Ve Had School And Work Full Time For The Past Four Years. I’m So Humbled To Finally Be Here, But Disappointed I Wasn’t Able To Walk To Receive My Diploma In Front Of My Friends And Family Share icon Ice_crusher_bucket:

Congratulations!!!! That's an amazing accomplishment!

I'll gladly applaud from where I am for you!

The amount of sacrifice that goes into what you did is exhausting and not many can do. So to that, You did amazing. Keep pushing to whatever goals you have next, but take a few seconds to appreciate all you ha e accomplished.

CaptainBunnie:

Congratulations! I'm sure you'll make a great teacher!



#47 My First Post Ever On This Site So..bear With Me. I’ve Been Struggling With Crippling Depression And Anxiety As Well As Suicidal Thoughts, I’m Getting Help But I Still Have A Lot Of Issues And Still Force Myself To Get Up And Work Every Day. Could Use A Light Toasting Ifn Ya Don’t Mind Share icon Anonymous:

This is gonna sound like a roast but I mean it in a good way. You look like a cool hipster Santa claus. That's awesome.

AlcoholicEmbryo:

Your face looks so so kind. Definitely someone I would feel at ease around. Your eyes and beard are actually out of this world and your rings look SO COOL! I hope you're being kind to yourself, both mentally and physically.

People who seem like they have it together are almost always hiding insecurities and pain and trauma under their facade. Please don't feel like you're alone in your pain. We are all here.



#48 26f Almost Half Way Through Chemo! New Dr*gs Are Making Me So Sleeeeeppy, Could Use A Toast Share icon Anonymous:

You could rock the bald look after recovery if you get attached to the look. 😀

Rooting for you!

lizziemariiee:

Bless your heart. You are beautiful and strong & I’m so happy you are beating this awful disease. Keep fighting beautiful.



#49 My Date Cancelled On Me Last Minute Today And It Was The First Time I've Put Myself Out There In Ages. I'm Not Gonna Let It Stop Me From Trying Again Though! Share icon StattoSii:

So sad to hear that as you look like a great girl to know, well done for not letting it get to you and good luck on finding someone who treats you wonderfully!

InsidiousToilet:

It's your date's loss, not yours! You're very attractive, and your hair is amazing!



#50 6 Months Clean From Self Harm Today! Share icon chocolateganachecake:

Hi, congrats on the milestone! You definitely look like you could be an up-and-coming actor haha. Take care of yourself! You will go on to do great things :)

teavodka:

Knowing whats that like, I'm just really proud of you. I just wanted to say you come off as an extremely genuine person! Also i'm jealous of your hair



#51 Been In A Depressive Mood Lately And Decided To Clean Myself Up A Bit To Improve My Self Confidence. How Do I Look Reddit? Share icon JacLaw:

You look smart, nice and clean and tidy, like as omeone who looks after themselves. You look a wee bit sad too but don't be too down, you somehow found the energy and willpower to look after yourself and that's pretty amazing. Well done bro, you're doing great

catsPyjamas1:

You look like a million bucks! Just a little sad. You have very kind eyes and I hope, life treats you in a way that will have you smiling soon!



#52 I Just Graduated High School! Not The Highest Achievement But I’m Still Proud Share icon tinyirishgirl:

So proud of you and for you!

Wishing you everything bright and beautiful and loving.

sQueezedhe:

Every personal achievement is an achievement regardless of another's perspective.

Well done.



#53 The Trifecta Of Anniversaries: Recovering From Terminal Disease, Choosing To Fight For My Life, And Sobriety. Three Years! Share icon kitchenham:

YES, YOU GOT THIS!!!

Anonymous:

A well deserved congratulations my man!!!

OP:

Yesterday May 24, 2017 at approximately 5 PM I was brought to the emergency room at UMass Memorial hospital in Worcester Massachusetts Life would never be the same!

The Hat Trick Of Anniversaries

Three Years Sober

I was diagnosed with a terminal progressive disease. On May 24 & 25, 2017, I was so addicted that I got high by freebasing heroin right in my hospital bed.

On the morning of May 25, 2017, a team of six neurologists came in to tell me that the word progressive means this will only get worse and that I would have roughly 6 months to live. They told me if I continued to use substances I would accelerate this timeline and make things much worse. Later that day I realized I knew what I needed to do and that I wanted to get clean from everything and fight for my life. I wanted to live. I chose to live.

When you are addicted to a powerful dr*g you rationalize idiotic ideas to yourself. They seem rational at the time but they are not. Since the doctors told me that this disease was caused by inhalation, I figured that it would be okay if I only sniffed it going forward.; idiotic idea. As my disease progressed, I could have easily went back to my old ways but I resisted the urge. I decided to choose a new path.

It is a fact that when I was locked in, it would have been impossible for me to do dr*gs on my own, but there are people who would have helped me. I chose not to contact them. Many people may think that during my recovery, it would have also been impossible to get dr*gs because I was in a hospital. Let me assure you that if a person wants something bad enough they can make it happen but I chose not to and I continue to choose that every day.

I’m very happy to be alive and I am ecstatic that I am sober from everything including cigarettes for 3 years now!!!

Post-traumatic growth (PTG) is a theory that explains this kind of transformation following trauma. It was developed by psychologists Richard Tedeschi, PhD, and Lawrence Calhoun, PhD, in the mid-1990s, and holds that people who endure psychological struggle following adversity can often see positive growth afterward.

I made a very anti-climatic slideshow that all air on May 26 my three year anniversary of sobriety

https://youtu.be/r-JiUtjhja8

Please subscribe to my YouTube channel and check out everything I have been doing!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpoJxQNKSybRuSXEEuQ0cNA?view_as=subscriber



#54 I Am An Autistic Teen Battling Severe Depression, Anxiety, Chronic Illness And Grief Over The Loss Of My Twin Sister. Toasts Greatly Appreciated! Thank You! Share icon Supermessers:

Your glasses and your hair are awesome! And the fact you can still pull a smile after everything you’re going/ been through is nothing less than inspirational, I wish I had your strength of character:) best of luck with everything

Anonymous:

My deepest sympathies! I have never been a twin, but I understand the connection is insane – and probably extremely painful upon the death of your sister. But you look like a generally upbeat person and very friendly. I hope you have the support network that you need



#55 We Unexpectedly Lost Our 19mo Son In November And We Wanted To Make Sure His Memory Stays Alive, So We Formed A Non-Profit To Help Spread The Love He Gave Us. Launched The Website Last Night And Am Feeling Sad That He Isn't Here, But Proud We Are Keeping His Love Going Share icon Ztrezz:

Way to help his memory live on my friend. I am truly sorry for your loss.

RealistSLBwithRBF:

This is a wonderful idea, and no doubt will help you and your wife/SO pour focus and positivity in a tragic and unexpected circumstance to grieve in such a way, that it’s a healthy conversion.

Naturally, I’m so sorry for the sudden and unexpected loss, no parent should have to experience that burden.

In the bright side, you guys are sharing a part of him and his memory to brighten the lives of others, and in a way this is a fantastic way of keeping his memory alive, kind of immortal if I say so myself.

This is amazing. So proud of you guys for overcoming the negative parts of grief and turning it into something incredible.



#56 I Had $3 In My Bank Account For Over A Week And Couldn’t Afford Food, Gas, And Didn’t Wanna Ask For Any Help. Glad To Say That I’ve Booked Several Freelance Gigs And Will Be Getting A Paycheck Thursday For Work. Things Are Finally Looking Up For Once Share icon Anonymous:

Glad to hear things are going better for you, man. Don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it, though. It’s great that you can take care of things yourself but everyone can benefit from some assistance sometimes and it’s nothing to be ashamed of. Love the beard and the shirt, by the way. All the best!

Anonymous:

WOOOOHOOOO!! Great job, Sir! You are really resilient and resourceful. I’m so happy for you, I truly am! Keep your head high :)



#57 Rn Here... Exhausted, Overworked, And Fearful Of How Things Are Looking. Stay Inside, Stay Safe Please Share icon MaddoxX_1996:

You guys are great for doing what you do

Anonymous:

Thank you for your work. You may not feel it but you're a hero rn. I hope you can get some rest in, stay safe and strong.



#58 I Was Supposed To Get Married In A Few Months Before My Girlfriend Of 10 Years Recently Left Me For Another Guy. Being Stuck At Home Is Lonely And Mentally Draining, But Reading All The Nice Posts On This Sub Helps Me Stay Positive Share icon Blizzboi95:

You look like a person everyone would be comfortable around, Like that chill guy who is there for everyone. I hope life gets better for you and you find someone worthy of your love. Stay positive!

Anonymous:

You have kind eyes even though they’re sad right now! Put on some great music (like the cringey sh*t you used to listen to at 16) and know that at least two internet people have complimented you, so nothing is too hopeless.



#59 I Did This To My Previously Waist Length Hair. My Family’s Acting Like I Murdered Someone, There’s Been Yelling, Crying And Now They’re Not Looking Or Talking To Me. Could Use Some Toasting Share icon Salt-Conversation-72:

The buzzed look really emphasizes the shape of your face, which is an amazing thing for you because holy sh*t you have a nice jawline.

Also some people discover they have a weirdly shaped head when they do this; but you absolutely don't. It's like you were meant to do this at some point.

Your family will get used to it, they're acting ridiculous. Good for you on taking charge of yourself.

Anonymous:

People can be strange at times... it's just hair.

The hair that grows from your scalp does not define you.

Also, you are absolutely stunning even without hair. You're honestly so damn pretty!

Block out their negativity. This is your life, not theirs.



#60 Took Me A While To Gain Enough Confidence To Post This. I'm A Depressed Half Blind Teen Who's Been Having Some Serious Self-Loathing Periods Lately. I Hate My Physical Appearance And All My Personality. Musicals And The Hope Of Being On Stage Someday Is The Only Thing Getting Me Through Right Now Share icon purefunk45:

F**k the haters and be yourself. We love you!

10islegend:

Keep going bro! The way you look is not you, who you are is in your mind and your soul and how you treat people. F**K what other people may think, you are special and unique. You wanna do musicals, do that sh*t!! Focus all your energy into becoming a better singer, dancer etc. or whatever your passion is. I believe in you, you can do this!! Remember that you are loved, and you can achieve anything



#61 Found Out That My Lungs Are Completely Healed From Pneumonia Today! Share icon ElsaCodewea:

Oh Hell yeah! You are a warrior, my friend!

Anonymous:

Woohoo! Now you can kick out the bucket! Congratulations for this helluva victory!



#62 8 Days Recovered From Bulimia! It Doesnt Sound Like Much But I Never Thought It Would Be Possible To Quit! My Jaw Is Finally Not Swollen, I Actually Feel Kind Of Pretty For The First Time In Years! :) Share icon Anonymous:

You are beautiful :) Keep it up!

I love the glasses and the lip stick, very unique and classy looking, and the hair ties it all together.

Anonymous:

You shouldn’t feel pretty. You should feel beautiful. Cos you are. You’re also stylish and fun and I am so proud of you! You got this



#63 Heya. I'm A 13 Y/O Girl. Been Feeling A Bit Suicidal And Depresed Lately, Growing Up Being Lesbian In A Homophobic Family... I Think I Need Some Good Vibes Share icon Anonymous:

Sometimes family isn't the one we're born into but the one we chose.

I hope they can grow and accept you for who you are, should you choose to come-out. But if they don't I know for a fact that others will welcome you with arms wide-open!

Hang in there!

MeaslyFurball:

Hello! 16 year old lesbian here.

It only goes up from here. I swear. My thirteenth year in this planet was probably my worst ever. But I'm here now, and I can tell you, it only goes up. It gets so much better, especially when you reach highschool. I cannot emphasize this enough. It gets better.

So, give life a chance for another few years at least, you hear? You're like, in the first paragraph of the book of your life. Read a little more before you decide you don't like it. Okay?

Also, don't feel in a rush to date anyways. I'm not saying this because of your family situation (which sucks, I'm sorry,) but because your age is just not the right time to date. Trust me on this one. I've been there, it sucks. The dating pool in school is really really small. It's not worth it lol.

Keep your head up, girl, and never stop looking up.



#64 Tomorrow I Turn 34. I Quit My Toxic Job Last Week, Have Been Going To Therapy, And Am Taking A Chance To Pursue My Dreams. I Know All Of That Sounds Great, But My Anxiety And Inadequacies Are Kicking My Ass And Honestly I Just Need Some Affirmation. You're All Beautiful And I Love You In Advance Share icon GrimIntention91:

My dude, you're doing a great job. Keep on doing your best to make a better life for yourself. You're beard is also awesome af. Mega jealous.

Scarred-Princess:

Sincerely, great for you! It takes courage and strength to improve yourself and your life. Keep up the good work, you look great, and happy birthday!



#65 I Got Dumped A Few Weeks Ago Out Of Nowhere, I’ve Been Struggling With Depression And Suicidal Thoughts, And I’ve Been Unemployed Since November. But I Just Got A Small Serving Job, Scheduled An Appointment With A Therapist & I Laughed Out Loud For The First Time In Weeks Today!! Could Use A Toast:) Share icon ibeatmeryl:

I’m so glad you’re feeling mentally better and laughed for the first time today.

Congrats on the job!

gollywhiz:

You’re STUNNING

one day at a time girl, you got this! and with makeup skills like that? psh hes missing out, youre gorgeous!!



#66 First Paycheck I Haven't Spent Money On Meth, Haven't Used In A Month. Haven't Been Able To Share The Struggles With Anyone Share icon kp_pj:

Hell yes!!!!!!!!! Proud of you. Keep choosing life. There’s more emotions off dr*gs and I promise that’s actually a good thing. You can do this! (DOS 12/2/12)

mascaraforever:

I am so proud of you and you should be so proud of yourself. This is a big accomplishment- you can do this! Meth never brings good things into your life and you deserve good things. Stay strong.



#67 1st Picture Is Me 5 Years Ago.... Share icon Anonymous:

Your face is very proportionate and attractive! You should be so proud that you found the real you inside the one that struggled, whatever the struggle was. Good work!

Anonymous:

You sir are an inspiration to many! Looking really good! Maybe too good...



#68 I Just Did My First Job Interview After One Year Not Working Because I Was Healing From My Neuropathy. I Still Have Really Bad Side Effects Of My Moprhine Withdrawal. Please Give Me Strenght And Confidence 'Cause I Really Have None. 😣 I Really Want That Job Share icon CosmicGut:

I really hope you get the job, you deserve to be happy. I hope the side effects ease and you can live in peace and security. You're amazing and i hope little by little your strength regains and you are able to wake up happy and full of energy each day. You're really are worth it

iBrieno:

You're an incredibly strong person, and sometimes it's hard to see in yourself, but trust me, we all see it here. You keep on pushing and I'm so proud of you for that. I've got my fingers crossed for you about your job, but I know you'll be posting soon that you got it anyway. Keep it up!



#69 Three Years Ago I Was Coming Off Heroin And 50lbs Heavier. Tonight I Performed In My First Trapeze Show. Toast Me!! Share icon lukcap:

what a turn around! I love reading about success stories, you deserve so much toast that it'd burn the toaster for this achievement! Well done you! Hold your head up high because you deserve all the accolades that you get from such an achievment.

JoshyVevo:

You’re a bright example of my idea that creativity, art, performance, entertainment, etc can save the world and the people here. Thank you



#70 22, Transwoman, Alone On Christmas. Been Struggling With Severe Depression And Body Dysmorphia Since I Was A Kid But Now I’m Trying To Be An Artist. Was Improving With My Illness But My Seasonal Depression Has Been Kicking Me Back Lately. Would Appreciate Some Kind Words. Happy Holidays! Share icon Archivarianne:

You beautiful girl, what a lovely smile you have. Thank you for trusting in me to help lift you back up. Your mirror is lying to you; you are an attractive woman. You will not always be alone on this day. Your chosen family is waiting for you out there, and you will find then. I see the light and love in you. You deserve happiness, and I want you to be so selfish about making your dreams come true. You are valid, you are worthy. I am proud of you.

Anonymous:

Woooow how can someone look this good? I'm jealous.



#71 Left Side Was Me 6 Months Ago At 260 Lbs, Right Is Me At 194 Lbs. Feels Good To Be Comfy In My Own Skin. I've Got 19 Lbs To Go Before I Hit My Goal Of 175 Share icon Throwaway06132013:

You are absolutely crushing it and you feeling comfortable in your own skin I really feel the confidence shows! Keep up the good work

AxecidentalH*e:

Losing weight can be one of the most challenging things to ever accomplish. You are an inspiration to literally millions of people trying to do the same thing. Great work truly this is seriously a super hard thing to do



#72 F31, Down 65lbs! 100 Left To Go But Making Progress! Share icon Anonymous:

Girl you got this! I’m so proud of you

buji_juju:

65 pounds is amazing! Congratulations and keep it up



#73 Caught My Girlfriend Cheating On Me With Two Guys. Dropped Her Sh*t Off Yesterday. Day 1 Alone For The First Time In 4 Years Is Off To A Slow Start, And I Could Really Use A Pick-Me-Up Share icon MyCupOfJo:

Damn homie, you didn't deserve that and I'm sorry she did that to you. I love the confidence and self care tho! Also dope tattoos my guy

perkypancakes:

She cheated herself really. Use this alone time to heal and get reacquainted with your solo self. Heartbreak sucks, but once you work through it you will be better than before.



#74 The Person Who I Built My Life With Just Left Me And Our 2yo Son. No Reason For It. I Feel Worthless And Confused And Need Some Positivity. Any Positivity Share icon princefreeze:

You are not, and never are, the situation you are currently in. The things that happen to you are always only temporary.

Anonymous:

You are a beautiful, caring person. And everyone looking at you can see that!

As someone who was the child in that situation, I promise your son is so much better without the person who left you guys.



#75 A Year Ago I Was Diagnosed With Major Depression And General Anxiety. I Got Kicked Out Of My Apartment, Lost All My Friends, And Almost Dropped Out Of College. Today I'm Working At A Job I Love With The Degree I Finished Surrounded By Loving People. No One Knows How Far I've Come Except You Reddit Share icon Anonymous:

Congratulations for being so strong to finish that degree.

blackoutrishi:

You're an inspiration to us all. I would love to hear more of your story. There's nothing in life you can't accomplish.



#76 2020 Has Been So Sh*tty For Most Of Us(Myself Included). I’m Just Happy To Say That I’m Pursuing My Personal Training Certification And Things Are Starting To Look Up For Me! Sending All Of You Guys Good Vibes With All Of The Mess Going On In The World. We’ll Push Through This Together! Share icon myblvdmnstr00:

Incredible! Such an outstanding achievement! You look like a super welcoming guy and you clearly have a genuine character. Here’s to a long, successful career!

Slavic-spaghetti:

Congrats on the certification!!! I’m sure you already know it but you look good as hell!!



#77 After A Horrible Couple Of Months, I Finally Feel Like I Am Figuring Myself Out. And It Feels Amazing To Begin To Feel Good About Myself Share icon PM_YOUR_AA-B_CUPS:

It’s early so my brain isn’t working well enough to put together a thought; but my god, you are absolutely breathtaking.

Anonymous:

I’m glad to hear that. Just take it one day at a time. Have a good morning :) our eyes are the same color



#78 Got Kicked Out Of High School; Was Told I’d Never Amount To Anything. It’s 2020, I’m 35, And I Now Have My Associates And Bachelor’s Degrees. I Just Accepted A Position As College Instructor For A Local Community College! I Went From “The Janitor” To “The Instructor” And It Feels F***ing Awesome! Share icon Anonymous:

Congratulations and f**k yeah on kicking a**! I was a C, D and F student in high school. It took the military to re-teach math to me. I graduated with a BS in Information Systems at 38. Now I work in a high maths job. You are never too old to progress.

snuzet:

Living well is the best revenge



#79 Tonight I’m Seven Months Clean From C***ine. No, Quarantine Has Not Made It Easier Share icon shutupsamurai:

A toast to you! From my sober partner who celebrates 5 years in a few days: "That's an amazing achievement. One day alone is an accomplishment- it's all one day at a time."

Every time you clean up it works to heal the neurological side of your addiction that some substances can destroy. Your brain is remembering how to connect to natural sources of dopamine, serotonin, etc. like delicious food, warm affection from others, showing compassion and forgiveness. Even the sunshine. Let your inner child revel at the primal human instinct of happiness knowing that he is being cared for and that his body is healing.

A most heartfelt kudos.

nxxlvm:

I'm so proud of you!! I can't imagine how difficult it must have been for you, but yet you've made it so far :)



#80 I Look Happy Here But Ive Been Sad All The Time Recently. I Hate My Appearance More Than Anything Else. I Thought Losing Lots Of Weight Would Help Me With Confidence But It’s Just Made My Depression Way Worse. I Just Want To Be Conventionally Pretty Like Girls On Social Media That All The Guys Like Share icon lukcap:

I hope you can find a reason to be this happy more often. Social media is fake, it's filled with filters and hours upon hours of people finding their best photos. It's not the true reality of who people are.

You have nothing to fear you look beautiful and adorable in this photo and as far as weight it's more about health than anything.

I hope you're getting help for your depression and please try and realise that the reality is that alot of people struggling with appearances and some choose to put hours upon hours into creating a persona that makes them look beautiful but in reality it takes hours of work and your time is better spent elsewhere.

The heart you carry, your personality and intelligence count for way more in the end.

elah1245:

Hiya! I took a small peak at your account and saw that you are fairly young. Of course, this doesn't invalidate anything you are feeling because depression and insecurities aren't really based on age. But remember that at 15 (or 16 now) these feelings tend to be very strong, and a lot of people sadly have them. For most people I know this period was horrible but things took a turn for the better and with years these feelings might gradually lessen, become more tolerable or outright disappear. I am 19 now, and while I'm not 100% there yet I have had a lot of improvement since that age. I can't give you a guarantee, but there is a high chance things will get better - even if things may seem bleak at the moment!

And I'd like to add that you look stunning! Any person who doesn't like you because of your looks is rather strange imo. Besides that, any person who doesn't like you simply because of looks is a shallow person not worthy of your precious time. The only people who are really going to be a positive influence in your life are those who recognise you as an amazing person instead of only your good looks

I hope life will treat you more kindly, you deserve it! Everyone deserves happiness, even those who feel like they do not!

