When it comes to family, you’re expected to let some things slide more than you would with friends or colleagues. Still, there’s got to be some kind of limit, or you’ll find yourself being taken advantage of. That only breeds resentment, and no family needs that.

One woman’s destructive niece trashed her house and broke two iPads in a row, forcing her to tell the parents that the child wouldn’t be welcome at future visits. The kid’s mother didn’t take it well, leaving the woman to question if the ban makes her a jerk.



Some parents will let their kids get away with anything, as this woman found out the hard way

Her 12-year-old niece has been acting out, breaking things and just being generally mean

When her niece broke the second iPad in a row, it was the last straw for her

She let the kid’s parents know that she wouldn’t be welcome at future visits to her home

The kid’s mom didn’t take it well and her brother’s giving her the silent treatment, leaving the woman wondering if the ban makes her a jerk

OP generously hosted her niece and nephews for a cousin sleepover over Christmas. What was meant to be a fun holiday, though, turned sour when her 12-year-old niece smashed an iPad, broke a vase, refused to go skiing, and trashed the cabin out of frustration. Still, OP tried to smooth things over and move forward with kindness.

For her birthday celebration, she hosted a simple catered gathering with games. Her niece asked to take home a new iPad, but OP politely declined the demand. However, the next day, her brother called to say the niece had taken it anyway… and promptly destroyed it. That was the final straw.

Fed up, OP told her broke brother that while his other kids were still welcome at future visits, her niece was not. That’s when all hell broke loose. Her sister-in-law exploded, cursing her and declaring that none of the kids would be allowed over again. A barrage of nasty texts followed, and then her brother ghosted her.

In the past, OP’s paid for groceries, toys, school supplies, and even taken the kids out monthly just to help her older brother’s struggling family. Now she just feels used and disrespected. She’s since turned to an online community to ask if drawing a line, when her generosity only gets met with entitlement and destruction, makes her a jerk.

From what OP tells us in her post, her niece’s parents refuse to take any responsibility for her toxic behavior. It’s not up to OP to do the parenting, and she’s also well within her rights to decide who she allows into her own home. So, does setting this boundary make her a jerk? We went looking for answers.

According to the Papyrus website, boundaries are essential for maintaining a healthy and fulfilling life. They help us establish and maintain healthy relationships, prevent burnout and resentment, and protect our mental health and wellbeing.

When boundaries are lacking, we may feel overwhelmed and taken advantage of. By setting boundaries, we can prioritize our needs, protect our time and energy, and create a healthy balance in life. Bearing this in mind, we’d say OP is on the right track and definitely not the jerk in the whole mess.

In her interview for WebMD, licensed clinical social worker, Sharon Martin, says, “Toxic behaviors exist on a continuum. Truly toxic behaviors are part of a pattern of maltreatment or lack of regard for others. They aren’t isolated incidents.” Sounds a lot like OP’s nasty niece.

OP might not like it, but the best way forward might be letting her troublesome niece’s parents cool off before trying to make peace. She clearly loves her family, but even families need a break from each other from time to time, wouldn’t you agree?

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Should she press the issue, or back off until her sister-in-law calms down and her brother is ready to talk to her again? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers concluded the original poster was not being a jerk and one even suggested she send her sister-in-law an invoice for the damage

