For those who enjoy getting out in nature but prefer the comfort of a bed over a tent, this subreddit is for you. It has 763K members and they are on a mission to put together an archive of as many awesome cabins as they can.

Whether they took the shot themselves or found it while browsing the internet, the collection offers a wide variety of cozy cabins from around the world. There are rustic woodland retreats, luxurious mountain lodges, and pretty much everything in between to inspire your next getaway.

In a world where every day is full of rush and stress, hideouts like these can help us dial it down a notch and recharge.