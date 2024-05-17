43 Of The Most Beautiful Cabins Around The World (New Pics)
For those who enjoy getting out in nature but prefer the comfort of a bed over a tent, this subreddit is for you. It has 763K members and they are on a mission to put together an archive of as many awesome cabins as they can.
Whether they took the shot themselves or found it while browsing the internet, the collection offers a wide variety of cozy cabins from around the world. There are rustic woodland retreats, luxurious mountain lodges, and pretty much everything in between to inspire your next getaway.
In a world where every day is full of rush and stress, hideouts like these can help us dial it down a notch and recharge.
Seclusion In Southern Appalachia
I Managed To Find My Own Quiet Little Corner Of The Earth. Restorations Underway!
First Snow Of The Season At My House
My Late 1800’s Cabin In Western North Carolina / Os
Our 1960s A-Frame In Southern Vermont
Fairy Tale Cottage - Vancouver Island, Canada
My Cabin Made Of Cob
From Wikipedia: Cob, cobb, or clom (in Wales) is a natural building material made from subsoil, water, fibrous organic material (typically straw), and sometimes lime.
Beautiful Tree House 💗 🏡
Girard Ridge Lookout
My Grandpas’ Cabin In Northern Michigan (Ft Otis)
Deep Snow Came To Emerald Lake (British Columbia, Canada) [this Time A Photo Taken A Dusk]
Cabin In Romania
Wanted To Show Off Our Family’s Cabin! My Children Will Be Sixth-Generation Owners :)
Our Alaskan Cabin. Not Perfect But She’ll Do
Adirondack Log Cabin
Visiting My Mum At Her Beautiful Cabin In The Sticks, Canada
Serene Forest Retreat, Jasper National Park
Dry Cabin In Fairbanks, Alaska On A Winter Day With 4 Hours Of Sunlight
I would have a pizza oven in it to eat pizza all day - I mean heat the place...