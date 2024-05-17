ADVERTISEMENT

For those who enjoy getting out in nature but prefer the comfort of a bed over a tent, this subreddit is for you. It has 763K members and they are on a mission to put together an archive of as many awesome cabins as they can.

Whether they took the shot themselves or found it while browsing the internet, the collection offers a wide variety of cozy cabins from around the world. There are rustic woodland retreats, luxurious mountain lodges, and pretty much everything in between to inspire your next getaway.

In a world where every day is full of rush and stress, hideouts like these can help us dial it down a notch and recharge.

#1

Seclusion In Southern Appalachia

Seclusion In Southern Appalachia

Ethanabitz

#2

I Managed To Find My Own Quiet Little Corner Of The Earth. Restorations Underway!

I Managed To Find My Own Quiet Little Corner Of The Earth. Restorations Underway!

HipHopapotomous

#3

First Snow Of The Season At My House

First Snow Of The Season At My House

Lazlo_Hollyfeld

#4

My Late 1800’s Cabin In Western North Carolina / Os

My Late 1800's Cabin In Western North Carolina / Os

StellaBean_bass

#5

Our 1960s A-Frame In Southern Vermont

Our 1960s A-Frame In Southern Vermont

60sAframe

#6

Fairy Tale Cottage - Vancouver Island, Canada

Fairy Tale Cottage - Vancouver Island, Canada

Keruvat

caroline_nagel
Caroline Nagel
Caroline Nagel
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Comment under the wrong picture, sorry about that. For my comment look under 'My Cabin made of Cob' 😄

#7

My Cabin Made Of Cob

My Cabin Made Of Cob

soundandsoil

caroline_nagel
Caroline Nagel
Caroline Nagel
Community Member
13 minutes ago

From Wikipedia: Cob, cobb, or clom (in Wales) is a natural building material made from subsoil, water, fibrous organic material (typically straw), and sometimes lime.

#8

Beautiful Tree House 💗 🏡

Beautiful Tree House 💗 🏡

Xee31

#9

Girard Ridge Lookout

Girard Ridge Lookout

GhengisKale

#10

My Grandpas’ Cabin In Northern Michigan (Ft Otis)

My Grandpas' Cabin In Northern Michigan (Ft Otis)

Tofuchan_wants_bread

#11

Deep Snow Came To Emerald Lake (British Columbia, Canada) [this Time A Photo Taken A Dusk]

Deep Snow Came To Emerald Lake (British Columbia, Canada) [this Time A Photo Taken A Dusk]

StephenFalkenPhD

#12

Cabin In Romania

Cabin In Romania

pm_coffee

#13

Wanted To Show Off Our Family’s Cabin! My Children Will Be Sixth-Generation Owners :)

Wanted To Show Off Our Family's Cabin! My Children Will Be Sixth-Generation Owners :)

lnrh

#14

Our Alaskan Cabin. Not Perfect But She’ll Do

Our Alaskan Cabin. Not Perfect But She'll Do

Le_Shmo

#15

Adirondack Log Cabin

Adirondack Log Cabin

AuroraMouse

#16

Visiting My Mum At Her Beautiful Cabin In The Sticks, Canada

Visiting My Mum At Her Beautiful Cabin In The Sticks, Canada

Acquilas

#17

Serene Forest Retreat, Jasper National Park

Serene Forest Retreat, Jasper National Park

Alessia22hot

#18

Dry Cabin In Fairbanks, Alaska On A Winter Day With 4 Hours Of Sunlight

Dry Cabin In Fairbanks, Alaska On A Winter Day With 4 Hours Of Sunlight

JHD1221

rali_meyer
Rali Meyer
Rali Meyer
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I would have a pizza oven in it to eat pizza all day - I mean heat the place...

#19

I’ve Been Building This Cabin Since A Bit Before The Pandemic Started. Just Finished The Porch Awning! I Went Into The Project With Very Little Carpentry Experience So I Have Been Learning A Ton

I've Been Building This Cabin Since A Bit Before The Pandemic Started. Just Finished The Porch Awning! I Went Into The Project With Very Little Carpentry Experience So I Have Been Learning A Ton

sempersempervirens

#20

The Faroe Islands

The Faroe Islands

Infamous_Rock_9392

#21

Tiny Black Beauty

Tiny Black Beauty

Xee31

#22

My A-Frame. Dreamt Of This Day All My Life. Mountain West USA

My A-Frame. Dreamt Of This Day All My Life. Mountain West USA

monstermash12

#23

Beautiful Tiny Cabin Nestled In The Woods

Beautiful Tiny Cabin Nestled In The Woods

Xee31

#24

This Cabin In Norway

This Cabin In Norway

mtlgrems

#25

My Cabin In Virginia

My Cabin In Virginia

fsacb3

#26

Girlfriend's Parents' Cabin In Alaska

Girlfriend's Parents' Cabin In Alaska

ryanasq554

#27

A Swedish A-Frame Cabin In Edsasdalen, Northern Sweden. Designed By Mans Tham, Architect. Photo By: Staffan Andersson

A Swedish A-Frame Cabin In Edsasdalen, Northern Sweden. Designed By Mans Tham, Architect. Photo By: Staffan Andersson

Arkitek_Yorkshire

#28

This Cabin In British Columbia, Canada

This Cabin In British Columbia, Canada

defionary

#29

Just Bought My First Home. Built By My Great Uncle In The 60s In Remote Montana

Just Bought My First Home. Built By My Great Uncle In The 60s In Remote Montana

sealionears

#30

~150 Year Old Octagon Cabin In The 100 Mile Wilderness. The Builder Was A Civil War Vet / Single Arm Amputee, Allegedly He Chose The Octagon Shape Because He Could Not Carry Longer Logs

~150 Year Old Octagon Cabin In The 100 Mile Wilderness. The Builder Was A Civil War Vet / Single Arm Amputee, Allegedly He Chose The Octagon Shape Because He Could Not Carry Longer Logs

djgooch

#31

Snowy Day - Stratton Mountain, Vermont

Snowy Day - Stratton Mountain, Vermont

rennwerks

#32

Glen Cruick, Angus, Scotland

Glen Cruick, Angus, Scotland

CaptEspressoJunkie

#33

Alpine Cabin In Slovenia

Alpine Cabin In Slovenia

USUVA_Aivar

#34

My Airbnb Near Mendocino, Ca

My Airbnb Near Mendocino, Ca

mdfasoline

#35

Deer Mountain Cabin, Ketchikan, Ak [oc]

Deer Mountain Cabin, Ketchikan, Ak [oc]

JHD1221

#36

The Treeframe

The Treeframe

Kindness-sparkle

#37

Finishing Up Our Kitchen In Our Cabin Southern Vermont

Finishing Up Our Kitchen In Our Cabin Southern Vermont

Mabel270

#38

The Cabin I Stayed At This Past Weekend

The Cabin I Stayed At This Past Weekend

jinhush

#39

Tiny Rustic Beauty

Tiny Rustic Beauty

Xee31

#40

Jamaica Vt - Oc

Jamaica Vt - Oc

Vermont_Chalet

#41

30 Day Alaskan Cabin Build Result From Me And A Friend. Hand Tools Only

30 Day Alaskan Cabin Build Result From Me And A Friend. Hand Tools Only

Le_Shmo

#42

Walstrom House, John Lautner, 1969

Walstrom House, John Lautner, 1969

airpresentation

#43

My Favourite Escape, Totally Off Grid, No Cell Reception Even

My Favourite Escape, Totally Off Grid, No Cell Reception Even

lovelyb1ch66

