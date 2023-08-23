 Husband Wonders If He’s Wrong For Assuming His Wife Is Hiding Her Alcoholism | Bored Panda
Husband Wonders If He’s Wrong For Assuming His Wife Is Hiding Her Alcoholism
30points
Relationships, Social Issues

Husband Wonders If He’s Wrong For Assuming His Wife Is Hiding Her Alcoholism

Miglė Miliūtė and
Austėja Akavickaitė

When faced with difficult times, some people want to keep it a secret from the rest of the world, including their closest loved ones.

Redditor u/HuMcK recently told the ‘Am I Wrong’ community that he thinks his wife might be hiding something—after an unfortunate accident that resulted with her in the hospital, the redditor started seeing signs of a possible alcohol problem. Him finding empty alcohol bottles soon after only added fuel to the flame.

People with alcohol problems might try to hide it from even their closest loved ones

Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

This man suspected his wife was hiding alcoholism from him

Image credits: stokkete (not the actual photo)

Image credits: HuMcK

Redditors shared their opinions in the comments, the OP replied to some of them

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Sarias_song
Sarias_song
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

stuff that didn't happen! he said he was going to the hospital to find out about her blood test, they're not gonna hand that info over to her husband

0
0points
reply
POST
