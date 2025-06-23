Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Violence Against Women”: Nearly 150 People Jabbed With Syringes At A Popular Music Festival
Crowd of festival attendees enjoying music outdoors on a sunny day, highlighting violence against women concerns.
News, World

“Violence Against Women”: Nearly 150 People Jabbed With Syringes At A Popular Music Festival

Open list comments 11
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

11

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost 150 concertgoers were jabbed with a syringe during a nationwide music festival in France, turning a night of revelry into a pure nightmare.

Police arrested 12 suspects after victims were assaulted with syringes across the country during its annual “Fête de la Musique” or World Music Day festival.

“This is absolutely horrifying,” one commented online, “unlocked a whole new fear for me.”

Highlights
  • France’s Fête de la Musique or World Music Day festival descended into chaos on Saturday, June 21.
  • Many victims were jabbed with syringes during the nationwide celebration.
  • 12 suspects have been arrested, and several people were hospitalized.
  • Prior to the festival, posts on social media reportedly claimed that women would be targeted during the celebrations.
RELATED:

    France’s beloved Fête de la Musique or World Music Day festival descended into chaos on Saturday, June 21

    Large crowd at a popular music festival raising concerns about violence against women and syringe-related incidents.

    Image credits: Luc Auffret / Getty Images

    On Saturday, June 21, millions of people took to the streets to join the celebrations across the country.

    “Unprecedented crowds” had gathered in the capital city of Paris for the festival, which saw a mix of professional and amateur artists playing at different venues, including parks and street corners in different French cities.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Crowd attending a popular music festival during daytime amid rising concerns about violence against women and syringe incidents.

    Image credits: Kiran Ridley / Getty Images

    Prior to the festival, posts on social media reportedly claimed that women would be targeted in attacks during the revelry.

    There were even warnings on Snapchat and other platforms about attackers striking people with a syringe.

    Nearly 150 people, many of whom were teenage girls, were jabbed with syringes during the nationwide celebration

    Multiple empty plastic syringes scattered on a surface, related to violence against women incidents at a music festival.

    Image credits: javgutierrez / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    Social media comment expressing shock about syringe attacks related to violence against women at a music festival.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Sumandra Mitra expressing shock about syringe attacks targeting violence against women at a popular music festival.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Suspects allegedly jabbed around 145 victims in different places across the country, out of which there were 13 cases in Paris alone.

    A number of teenage girls were among the unsuspecting victims pricked with the needles.

    Police officers speaking with a man at night near a historic building amid reports of syringe attacks and violence against women.

    Image credits: francois_grosdidier / Instagram

    Officials have not yet confirmed what substance, if any, was injected into victims.

    It is also unclear whether the attacks were coordinated or led by the same group in different parts of France.

    Twelve suspects have been arrested in connection to the syringe assaults across France

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cops received the first report of such a syringe attack at around 9:15 p.m. on the Rue du Palais in Metz, a city in northeastern France where around 50,000 people are believed to have attended concerts that were part of the festival.

    Metz Mayor François Grosdidie said officials used security footage to track down one of the suspects believed to be involved in one of the attacks.

    Police officers speaking with a man at night after reports of violence against women and syringe attacks at a music festival.

    Image credits: francois_grosdidier / Instagram

    Comment by Neha Das expressing hope for quick recovery of victims after violence against women involving syringes at music festival.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The municipal police identified him on Rue Serpenoise, arrested him, and made him available to the National Police and the Justice Department,” the mayor said in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I hope that the investigation, particularly through the examination of his cellphone, will lead to the identification of other attackers,” he added.

    Disturbing messages on Snapchat and other platforms gave warnings about syringe attacks ahead of the festival

    Crowd and emergency vehicles with flashing lights gathered at night outside a large lit building after syringe incidents at music festival.

    Image credits: francois_grosdidier / Instagram

    Meanwhile, in Paris, three people including a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old male had reported being jabbed.

    These attacks took place in separate incidents across the capital, and all three later reported feeling unwell, prosecutors said.

    Police officers speaking with people at night outside a large building after syringe jabbing violence against women incident.

    Image credits: francois_grosdidier / Instagram

    Social media comment expressing concern about safety amid violence against women and syringe incidents at music festivals.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment box showing user Matt Reed stating you can't stop evil, relating to violence against women and syringe attacks at a music festival.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In total, 12 suspects have been arrested across France, and among them, four people in the south-western city of Angoulême were suspected of having targeted about 50 victims.

    More than a dozen young women are believed to have been hospitalized across the country as well.

    “Some victims were taken to hospital for toxicological tests,” the interior ministry said.

    Authorities have not confirmed what, if anything, was injected into the victims

    Emergency responders and police at night addressing violence against women incident at a popular music festival.

    Image credits: francois_grosdidier / Instagram

    Netizens were stunned to hear about the bizarre syringe attack, with one saying, “People have lost their minds.”

    “Such a disturbing act,” read one comment. “I hope they catch whoever did this and that the victims recover quickly and fully.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Wow…that would be horrifying. I would lose my mind with all the ifs running through it,” another wrote.

    While it is unclear what substance the syringe-wielding assailants were injecting, it is not uncommon world-over for attackers to shoot illicit substances into their targets.

    These substances can incapacitate a person, making them vulnerable to serious assaults and exploitation.

    Rohypnol (Roofies) and gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) are some of the common substances used by perpetrators of this crime.

    The night also saw brawls, at least one stabbing, and more than 370 arrests nationwide

    Police officers monitoring a crowd at night near a statue at a busy music festival addressing violence against women concerns.

    Image credits: francois_grosdidier / Instagram

    Apart from suspects arrested for the syringe attack in France, over 370 people others were detained during the music festival on different charges. This included almost 90 people in Paris alone.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In one incident, François said a suspect was arrested for “slapping a young girl.”

    There were also other “brawls” that unfolded throughout the event, he said.

    Police officer in tactical gear monitoring a crowded event, highlighting violence against women at a music festival incident.

    Image credits: Alotrobo / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Furthermore, a 17-year-old concertgoer was rushed to the hospital after being found sitting on the street with stab wounds to the lower abdomen.

    Officials said 13 law enforcement officials also sustained injuries during the festival.

    “This is absolutely horrifying. My heart goes out to all the victims,” read one comment online

    User comment expressing horror and sympathy for victims related to violence against women at a music festival incident.

    Comment on social media from Tiffani Heimbach expressing concern about increasing bizarre events related to violence against women.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post reading this is why women choose the bear, highlighting conversation on violence against women at a music festival.

    Comment stating "Call it what it is — violence against women" with profile icon and 116 likes shown.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment from Rebecca Cherry saying people have lost their minds, related to violence against women incidents.

    Comment by Julianna Shinn Montealegre discussing syringe incidents at music festivals and disbelief from the public.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Anne Korman Gonzalez expressing fear about kids not being able to have fun due to violence against women incidents.

    Facebook comment from Robert Lilly stating he stays away from crowds, related to violence against women incidents at music festivals.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Stephanie Richardson expressing horror and concern about violence against women incidents at a music festival.

    Comment by Kristina K Guilbault advising to avoid crowds no matter what, highlighting concerns related to violence against women at music festivals.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Edith Lamarche expressing concern about safety at events related to violence against women incidents.

    Comment warning others to be safe amid violence against women incidents at a popular music festival.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment warning about the dangers of public outings and advising caution regarding violence against women incidents.

    Comment from Kimberly N Billy Greene describing her husband being attacked with a syringe and expressing concern over violence against women.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Robert Flores-Hernandez expressing fear about syringe attacks linked to violence against women at music festivals.

    Comment by K-ann Schetter saying this is awful and has to stop, discussing violence against women at a music festival.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    11
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    11

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just looking at the crowd and how close together everyone is…big NOPE for me!!! I’d stay home and watch it on tv when it’s available if I really wanted to see it.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't imagine being the kind of person who takes needles or other sharp objects to a gathering/event and thinks to myself, "Yeah, I'm going to use this to STAB other people!!!" I don't even feel an urge to physically hurt/harm my mother (who abúsed me through my entire childhood and young adulthood.) I just can't fathom wanting to harm another person. Would I defend myself or my pets physically if need be? Yes. But to just make the decision to attack/harm a stranger for no reason... we're social creatures. It should go against instinct to attack another member of our species. Yet here we are, with random a-holes stabbing people with syringes...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just looking at the crowd and how close together everyone is…big NOPE for me!!! I’d stay home and watch it on tv when it’s available if I really wanted to see it.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't imagine being the kind of person who takes needles or other sharp objects to a gathering/event and thinks to myself, "Yeah, I'm going to use this to STAB other people!!!" I don't even feel an urge to physically hurt/harm my mother (who abúsed me through my entire childhood and young adulthood.) I just can't fathom wanting to harm another person. Would I defend myself or my pets physically if need be? Yes. But to just make the decision to attack/harm a stranger for no reason... we're social creatures. It should go against instinct to attack another member of our species. Yet here we are, with random a-holes stabbing people with syringes...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT