“Violence Against Women”: Nearly 150 People Jabbed With Syringes At A Popular Music Festival

Almost 150 concertgoers were jabbed with a syringe during a nationwide music festival in France, turning a night of revelry into a pure nightmare.

Police arrested 12 suspects after victims were assaulted with syringes across the country during its annual “Fête de la Musique” or World Music Day festival.

“This is absolutely horrifying,” one commented online, “unlocked a whole new fear for me.”

Prior to the festival, posts on social media reportedly claimed that women would be targeted during the celebrations.

France’s beloved Fête de la Musique or World Music Day festival descended into chaos on Saturday, June 21

Share icon

Image credits: Luc Auffret / Getty Images

On Saturday, June 21, millions of people took to the streets to join the celebrations across the country.

“Unprecedented crowds” had gathered in the capital city of Paris for the festival, which saw a mix of professional and amateur artists playing at different venues, including parks and street corners in different French cities.

Share icon

Image credits: Kiran Ridley / Getty Images

Prior to the festival, posts on social media reportedly claimed that women would be targeted in attacks during the revelry.

There were even warnings on Snapchat and other platforms about attackers striking people with a syringe.

Nearly 150 people, many of whom were teenage girls, were jabbed with syringes during the nationwide celebration

Share icon

Image credits: javgutierrez / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

Suspects allegedly jabbed around 145 victims in different places across the country, out of which there were 13 cases in Paris alone.

A number of teenage girls were among the unsuspecting victims pricked with the needles.

Share icon

Image credits: francois_grosdidier / Instagram

Officials have not yet confirmed what substance, if any, was injected into victims.

It is also unclear whether the attacks were coordinated or led by the same group in different parts of France.

Twelve suspects have been arrested in connection to the syringe assaults across France

Fête de la Musique or “music day” in Paris, France. 145 people were assaulted with syringes and many were stabbed. This is the future for us and our children unless we accept that the status quo is not working. pic.twitter.com/fwFimXKg04 — Professor James Moriarty (@_RogueScholar_) June 23, 2025

Cops received the first report of such a syringe attack at around 9:15 p.m. on the Rue du Palais in Metz, a city in northeastern France where around 50,000 people are believed to have attended concerts that were part of the festival.

Metz Mayor François Grosdidie said officials used security footage to track down one of the suspects believed to be involved in one of the attacks.

Share icon

Image credits: francois_grosdidier / Instagram

“The municipal police identified him on Rue Serpenoise, arrested him, and made him available to the National Police and the Justice Department,” the mayor said in a social media post.

“I hope that the investigation, particularly through the examination of his cellphone, will lead to the identification of other attackers,” he added.

Disturbing messages on Snapchat and other platforms gave warnings about syringe attacks ahead of the festival

Share icon

Image credits: francois_grosdidier / Instagram

Meanwhile, in Paris, three people including a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old male had reported being jabbed.

These attacks took place in separate incidents across the capital, and all three later reported feeling unwell, prosecutors said.

Share icon

Image credits: francois_grosdidier / Instagram

In total, 12 suspects have been arrested across France, and among them, four people in the south-western city of Angoulême were suspected of having targeted about 50 victims.

More than a dozen young women are believed to have been hospitalized across the country as well.

“Some victims were taken to hospital for toxicological tests,” the interior ministry said.

Authorities have not confirmed what, if anything, was injected into the victims

Share icon

Image credits: francois_grosdidier / Instagram

Netizens were stunned to hear about the bizarre syringe attack, with one saying, “People have lost their minds.”

“Such a disturbing act,” read one comment. “I hope they catch whoever did this and that the victims recover quickly and fully.”

“Wow…that would be horrifying. I would lose my mind with all the ifs running through it,” another wrote.

While it is unclear what substance the syringe-wielding assailants were injecting, it is not uncommon world-over for attackers to shoot illicit substances into their targets.

These substances can incapacitate a person, making them vulnerable to serious assaults and exploitation.

Rohypnol (Roofies) and gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) are some of the common substances used by perpetrators of this crime.

The night also saw brawls, at least one stabbing, and more than 370 arrests nationwide

Share icon

Image credits: francois_grosdidier / Instagram

Apart from suspects arrested for the syringe attack in France, over 370 people others were detained during the music festival on different charges. This included almost 90 people in Paris alone.

In one incident, François said a suspect was arrested for “slapping a young girl.”

There were also other “brawls” that unfolded throughout the event, he said.

Share icon

Image credits: Alotrobo / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Furthermore, a 17-year-old concertgoer was rushed to the hospital after being found sitting on the street with stab wounds to the lower abdomen.

Officials said 13 law enforcement officials also sustained injuries during the festival.

“This is absolutely horrifying. My heart goes out to all the victims,” read one comment online

