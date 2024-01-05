ADVERTISEMENT

Meet David Ostow, the creative genius behind these funny one-panel comics. With a knack for capturing the humor in everyday situations, Ostow's cartoons bring a refreshing dose of wit to ordinary moments. His talent has earned him a spot in publications like the New Yorker, The New York Times, and Wired.com!

Through his illustrations, Ostow invites us to see the funny side of life, reminding us that laughter is never too far away, even in the most absurd moments. Scroll down to check out some of our favorite comics by Ostow!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | davidostow.com