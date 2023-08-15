Hi, I'm Dazzazzad, the mind behind "Sushi & Ren"—a seemingly cute comic with layers deeper than the charming exteriors of its protagonists. Sushi is a sassy but sad Bichon Frisé and Ren is a romantic and determined husky who wants nothing more than to be Sushi’s partner.

The comic was created about 10 months ago, after a very difficult (non) relationship. I had lingering romantic thoughts and complicated emotions that needed expressing. In a way, the comic was my therapy. But an even greater gift was seeing an audience relating to both the sweet and the sad sides of the comic.

I hope the Bored Panda community finds humor, heart, and hope in this selection of my favorite 52 comics from the first 100 strips. There are a lot more where these came from, so if you enjoy them, please follow along.

