Hello, and we welcome you to the new part of "Almost 100 Ghosts" comic series, crafted by Pavel, the creative force behind this ghostly world. Here, friendly spirits share their fun and heartfelt stories from the afterlife.

Pavel finds drawing time-consuming and prefers to keep the art simple so he can focus on creating funny and engaging stories. He often gets inspired while watching movies or chatting with friends, quickly writing down his ideas.

Having loved comics since he was a child, Pavel is thrilled to turn his passion into a career, hoping his work will bring joy to his readers. Join him and his charming ghosts for more adventures in their spooky, spirited world.

