“Almost 100 Ghosts”: 23 New Comics Showing What Ghosts Do When We’re Not Looking
Hello, and we welcome you to the new part of "Almost 100 Ghosts" comic series, crafted by Pavel, the creative force behind this ghostly world. Here, friendly spirits share their fun and heartfelt stories from the afterlife.
Pavel finds drawing time-consuming and prefers to keep the art simple so he can focus on creating funny and engaging stories. He often gets inspired while watching movies or chatting with friends, quickly writing down his ideas.
Having loved comics since he was a child, Pavel is thrilled to turn his passion into a career, hoping his work will bring joy to his readers. Join him and his charming ghosts for more adventures in their spooky, spirited world.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | webtoons.com | almost100ghosts.tumblr.com
Never thought I would see that sentence: "Heh, good thing I'm dead."
"Guys, look, its a housewide event! One more bit of dust has fallen onto the floor!"
Last ghoust did his job so well that he had nothing left to do
What was she thinking anway, standing in the middle of the road like that?