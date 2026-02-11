ADVERTISEMENT

At first glance, the comics created by Samuel Edme, the artist behind SAMS Studios LLC, might seem intentionally rough and awkward. With flat colors, stiff characters, and uneven lines, the style feels almost childlike. But don’t let that simplicity fool you – beneath the surface lies humor that is sharp, confrontational, and unsettling in the best possible way.

Samuel’s work thrives on contrast. His innocent-looking characters deliver long, intellectual monologues about politics, morality, violence, work culture, and social hypocrisy – only to have their arguments dismantled by blunt, deadpan responses. The punchlines don’t rely on traditional cleverness; instead, they expose just how absurd, cruel, or hollow certain ideas can sound when stripped of polish.

Scroll down and dive into a collection of comics that’s equal parts awkward, clever, and brutally honest.

More info: Instagram | samsstudios.substack.com

#1

Comic by Samuel Edme shows a blue character discussing human ancestry with a dog, highlighting modern absurdity.

    #2

    Unsettling comic by Samuel Edme showing characters discussing punishment and immigration with dark humor and social critique.

    #3

    Comic panels by Samuel Edme depicting a bullying scene highlighting modern absurdity in unsettling comics style.

    "Gimmie all your lunch". He's the Ozempic of bullies.

    #4

    Comic panels by Samuel Edme depicting modern absurdity with characters discussing language origins and swearing humor.

    #5

    Comic panels featuring two abstract characters in conversation with absurd, poetic dialogue illustrating modern absurdity by Samuel Edme.

    #6

    Comic panels by Samuel Edme illustrating modern absurdity through a character sharing workplace frustrations and emotions.

    #7

    Unsettling comic strip debating Diana Ross vs Donna Summer with witty absurdity and modern satire by Samuel Edme.

    #8

    Comic by Samuel Edme showing characters discussing absurdity of life and research struggles with dark humor and irony.

    #9

    Comic panels by Samuel Edme showing a tense conversation between two characters, highlighting modern absurdity and dark humor.

    #10

    Unsettling comic panels by Samuel Edme featuring surreal characters confronting modern absurdity online.

    #11

    Unsettling comic panels by Samuel Edme showing absurd humor with a character, cat, and unexpected twist.

    #12

    Unsettling comic by Samuel Edme depicting a critique of stand your ground laws and absurd self-defense claims.

    #13

    Unsettling comic panels by Samuel Edme featuring dark humor and commentary on modern absurdity with two talking animals.

    #14

    Comic strip by Samuel Edme featuring dark humor and unsettling themes exposing modern absurdity in workplace culture.

    #15

    Comic panels showing a cat in a turban and a wooden block with text about clairvoyant visions illustrating modern absurdity.

    #16

    Comic by Samuel Edme showing colorful characters debating modern absurdity and generational stereotypes in a simple cartoon style.

    #17

    Unsettling comic by Samuel Edme showing characters with odd traits and others pointing fingers accusingly on a red background.

    #18

    Comic strip by Samuel Edme showing characters humorously discussing a Philippines trip, highlighting modern absurdity.

    #19

    Comic strip by Samuel Edme showing a satirical conversation on capitalism, loyalty, and modern workforce absurdity.

    #20

    Comic panels by Samuel Edme humorously exposing modern absurdity in workplace surveillance and psychological games.

