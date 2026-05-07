“Human Barbie” Influencer’s Cause Of Passing Confirmed After Family Exhumed Her Body Amid Homicide Suspicions

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A major update has come out in the case of Brazilian influencer Barbara Jankavski, who was found lifelesson November 2, 2025, inside the home of public defender Renato Campos Pinto de Vitto.

The 31-year-old influencer, widely known online as the “human barbie,” initially had her passing ruled as a heart attack linked to substance use.

Highlights A second forensic report confirmed the previously known cause of passing of Brazilian influencer Barbara Jankavski.

Her body was exhumed after family and prosecutors raised concerns over visible injuries and potential homicide.

The investigation remains open as authorities continue to review the circumstances surrounding her final hours at a public defender's home.

However, her family later requested her body be exhumed after injuries on her body prompted questions about a possible strangulation or a*sault.

Following the exhumation, a second forensic report has again confirmed the same cause of passing, though the investigation is still ongoing.

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The body of an influencer known as the “human barbie” was exhumed after prosecutors questioned the original findings

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Jankavski was found unresponsive on November 2 inside the São Paulo home of Renato Campos Pinto de Vitto, a 51-year-old public defender.

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According to police reports, she was found wearing only underwear and had visible injuries near her left eye, along with marks on her back.

Authorities initially concluded that she passed away from a heart attack connected to substance use. However, prosecutors and her family questioned those findings due to the nature of the injuries found on her body.

Image credits: bonecadesumana

Earlier this year, a court approved the exhumation of her body so forensic experts could perform a second autopsy and additional testing.

Investigators reportedly focused on looking for signs of strangulation, possible a*sault, and defensive wounds. DNA testing under her fingernails was also requested.

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Despite the renewed investigation, the latest forensic report once again concluded that her passing was linked to c*caine use and cardiac arrest, per local outlet g1.

The results have now been returned to the Civil Police investigators.

Renato Campos Pinto de Vitto told police they had used illicit substances together

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According to statements given to police, Renato Campos Pinto de Vitto alleged he had hired Jankavski for “s*xual services” on the night of her passing, per CNN Brasil.

He reportedly told investigators that the two used illicit substances together before falling asleep.

De Vitto said he later realized Jankavski was not moving and attempted CPR for several minutes before emergency responders arrived at the residence. Authorities later confirmed her passing at the scene.

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At this stage, police have not publicly accused him of being responsible for the incidents, and no suspects have officially been named in the case so far.

However, the investigation was eventually transferred to the Homicide and Personal Protection Department due to concerns raised by prosecutors.

A friend of Jankavski also reportedly told police that the injury near her eye may have come from a previous fall unrelated to the incident.

Barbara Jankavski became known online for documenting her cosmetic procedures

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Before her passing, Jankavski built a large following online. She documented her cosmetic surgeries and appearance changes through videos and photos.

The model had more than 55,000 followers on Instagram and over 344,000 followers on TikTok.

She was known for sharing her cosmetic procedures, including a facelift she underwent in June 2025.

Image credits: bonecadesumana

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Image credits: bonecadesumana

Her final social media post appeared on October 1, just weeks before her passing, in a video alongside fellow influencer Avós Da Razão.

After news of her passing spread, many followers left emotional messages online.

“Wow, when I saw it was her, I couldn’t believe it, rest in peace my love,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Omg so sad, I really liked her content. May you rest in peace.”

The investigation remains open despite the updated forensic report

Image credits: bonecadesumana

Even with the second forensic report confirming the original cause of passing, authorities have not officially closed the investigation.

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Image credits: bonecadesumana

Questions surrounding the injuries found on Jankavski’s body continue to circulate online, especially after prosecutors previously noted the marks could indicate possible violence or asphyxiation.

For now, investigators are still reviewing the evidence and circumstances surrounding the influencer’s final hours.

“Poor soul, and after all she didn’t even resemble Barbie,” wrote one user

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