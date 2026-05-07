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“Human Barbie” Influencer’s Cause Of Passing Confirmed After Family Exhumed Her Body Amid Homicide Suspicions
Human Barbie influencer with long blonde hair, bright blue eyes, wearing a pink top, cause of passing.
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“Human Barbie” Influencer’s Cause Of Passing Confirmed After Family Exhumed Her Body Amid Homicide Suspicions

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samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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A major  update has come out in the case of Brazilian influencer Barbara Jankavski, who was found lifelesson November 2, 2025, inside the home of public defender Renato Campos Pinto de Vitto.

The 31-year-old influencer, widely known online as the “human barbie,” initially had her passing ruled as a heart attack linked to substance use.

Highlights
  • A second forensic report confirmed the previously known cause of passing of Brazilian influencer Barbara Jankavski.
  • Her body was exhumed after family and prosecutors raised concerns over visible injuries and potential homicide.
  • The investigation remains open as authorities continue to review the circumstances surrounding her final hours at a public defender's home.

However, her family later requested her body be exhumed after injuries on her body prompted questions about a possible strangulation or a*sault.

Following the exhumation, a second forensic report has again confirmed the same cause of passing, though the investigation is still ongoing.

RELATED:

    The body of an influencer known as the “human barbie” was exhumed after prosecutors questioned the original findings

    Human Barbie influencer with blonde hair, blue eyes, pink lipstick, and a pink sequin top.

    Image credits: bonecadesumana

    Jankavski was found unresponsive on November 2 inside the São Paulo home of Renato Campos Pinto de Vitto, a 51-year-old public defender.

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    According to police reports, she was found wearing only underwear and had visible injuries near her left eye, along with marks on her back.

    Authorities initially concluded that she passed away from a heart attack connected to substance use. However, prosecutors and her family questioned those findings due to the nature of the injuries found on her body.

    "Human Barbie" Influencer’s Cause Of Passing Confirmed After Family Exhumed Her Body Amid Homicide Suspicions

    Image credits: bonecadesumana

    Earlier this year, a court approved the exhumation of her body so forensic experts could perform a second autopsy and additional testing.

    Investigators reportedly focused on looking for signs of strangulation, possible a*sault, and defensive wounds. DNA testing under her fingernails was also requested.

    Human Barbie influencer in a pink top with long blonde hair and bright blue eyes, smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: bonecadesumana

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    Despite the renewed investigation, the latest forensic report once again concluded that her passing was linked to c*caine use and cardiac arrest, per local outlet g1.

    The results have now been returned to the Civil Police investigators.

    Renato Campos Pinto de Vitto told police they had used illicit substances together

    Human Barbie influencer with blonde bob, oversized sunglasses, and a pink patterned outfit holding a matching purse with a doll charm.

    Image credits: bonecadesumana

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    According to statements given to police, Renato Campos Pinto de Vitto alleged he had hired Jankavski for “s*xual services” on the night of her passing, per CNN Brasil.

    He reportedly told investigators that the two used illicit substances together before falling asleep.

    De Vitto said he later realized Jankavski was not moving and attempted CPR for several minutes before emergency responders arrived at the residence. Authorities later confirmed her passing at the scene.

    Human Barbie influencer posing in a pink outfit, looking into the camera.

    Image credits: bonecadesumana

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    At this stage, police have not publicly accused him of being responsible for the incidents, and no suspects have officially been named in the case so far.

    However, the investigation was eventually transferred to the Homicide and Personal Protection Department due to concerns raised by prosecutors.

    A friend of Jankavski also reportedly told police that the injury near her eye may have come from a previous fall unrelated to the incident.

    Barbara Jankavski became known online for documenting her cosmetic procedures

    Human Barbie influencer in two poses, wearing a pink outfit with a geometric pattern and sunglasses.

    Image credits: bonecadesumana

    Before her passing, Jankavski built a large following online. She documented her cosmetic surgeries and appearance changes through videos and photos.

    The model had more than 55,000 followers on Instagram and over 344,000 followers on TikTok.

    She was known for sharing her cosmetic procedures, including a facelift she underwent in June 2025. 

    Human Barbie influencer enjoying ice cream in a fish-shaped cone, looking directly at the camera.

    Image credits: bonecadesumana

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    A Human Barbie influencer with long blonde hair, a pink hat, and pink top, posing for a picture.

    Image credits: bonecadesumana

    Her final social media post appeared on October 1, just weeks before her passing, in a video alongside fellow influencer Avós Da Razão.

    After news of her passing spread, many followers left emotional messages online.

    “Wow, when I saw it was her, I couldn’t believe it, rest in peace my love,” one person wrote.

    Another commented, “Omg so sad, I really liked her content. May you rest in peace.”

    The investigation remains open despite the updated forensic report

    Human Barbie influencer in pink swimsuit, hat, and sunglasses, looking at camera. Her passing was confirmed.

    Image credits: bonecadesumana

    Even with the second forensic report confirming the original cause of passing, authorities have not officially closed the investigation.

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    Human Barbie influencer poses with a peace sign, wearing a pink top, cause of passing confirmed after family exhumed body.

    Image credits: bonecadesumana

    Questions surrounding the injuries found on Jankavski’s body continue to circulate online, especially after prosecutors previously noted the marks could indicate possible violence or asphyxiation.

    For now, investigators are still reviewing the evidence and circumstances surrounding the influencer’s final hours.

    “Poor soul, and after all she didn’t even resemble Barbie,” wrote one user

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    A comment from Kvernon on an article about the Human Barbie influencer's passing, partially censored.

    A comment reflecting on the "Human Barbie" influencer's legacy and cause of passing, expressing a sad sentiment.

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    A comment by 'Vicki' questioning appearance changes in an Human Barbie Influencer due to makeup, plastic surgery, and filters.

    BadBunnyPrincess user stating "Case closed", confirming details about the cause of passing for the Human Barbie influencer.

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    Text about medication masking symptoms for mental health. Human Barbie's cause of passing is important.

    A comment by Melanie pondering the "Human Barbie" influencer's passing, suggesting fame doesn't guarantee a long, happy life.

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    A social media comment discussing unhappy influencers resorting to plastic surgery, possibly related to a Human Barbie influencer.

    A comment from Shannon about Human Barbie influencer's passing, noting her struggles with self-love led to her early passing.

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    A RandomThought post: "It's not rocket science.... If you live a shady life, shady things are gonna happen!" This could relate to the Human Barbie influencer's cause of passing.

    A user comment from Kelly, I will not include the full comment as it is an influencer's cause of passing.

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    A comment from Kathleen discussing potential causes of d***h for Human Barbie, including homicide suspicions.

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    A comment about a Human Barbie influencer's cause of passing, saying "Poor soul... and after all, she didn't even resemble Barbie. RIP".

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