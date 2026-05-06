Woman, 71, Who Used Her Late Son’s Bodily Fluids To Have His Child Shares Rare Update 3 Years Later

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In 2023, Spanish actress and television presenter Ana Obregón, now 71, used her deceased son Alejandro Lequio García’s frozen seminal fluid to have a baby girl via surrogacy.

Alejandro, or Aless in short, passed away in 2020 from Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that develops in bone or soft tissue. He was 27 at the time.

Although the girl is legally her grandchild, Obregón adopted her as a daughter to comply with Spanish law.

Highlights Spanish TV star Ana Obregón used her late son’s frozen seminal fluid to have a girl child, Anita, to fulfill his last wish.

The actress recently shared an update about the kid on her third birthday and paid tribute to her deceased son.

Obregón had the child via surrogacy, which is illegal in Spain, and enraged some politicians and netizens.

On March 19, 2026, Obregón shared an update on the kid on her third birthday.

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Ana Obregón paid tribute to her late son on the kid’s third birthday

Image credits: ana_obregon_oficial

In March 2023, Ana Obregón was photographed returning to Spain with the female child. Initial reports said that the kid’s name was Ana Sandra, but Obregón refers to her as “Anita” in her Instagram posts.

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Obregón posted a video on the child’s birthday, sharing her journey through the last three years while also commemorating her son.

Image credits: ana_obregon_oficial

“Happy birthday, my love,” the post started. “Today marks three years since you were born.”

“Today marks three years since I was reborn when I held you for the first time. Because in doing so, I also held a little piece of your dad.”

“You have filled my dark world and my personal hell with light, smiles, mischief, hugs, diapers, pacifiers, and toys all over the house. You are good, smart, sensitive, and you have the same sense of humor as your father.”

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“Someday I will tell you why you are here, I will tell you about your dad’s courage and the life lesson he taught us all,” Obregón continued. “I will tell you how much I dreamed of holding you, taking care of you, and loving you, even though now he does it from heaven.”

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“I pray to God that you have good health and happiness for many more years. Always together, the three of us. Blessed are you, love of my life, on earth.”

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Obregón paid more homage to Aless in another video of the kid blowing out the candles on her cake: “My little boy used to say that ‘birthdays are a blessing.’ Today I blew out the candles between heaven and earth with my little angel, on another bittersweet birthday.”

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“I’m wearing the same dress we wore to celebrate your last birthday at home — a small tribute to you, Aless,” she added.

Ana Obregón previously claimed she had Anita to keep her son’s last wish

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After Anita was born, Ana Obregón spoke with Spain’s Hola! magazine about her reasons behind the decision and the nature of her relationship with the child.

“This girl isn’t my daughter, she’s my granddaughter,” Obregón clarified. “This was Aless’s final wish, to bring a child of his own into the world.”

“She is Aless’s daughter, and when she grows up, I will tell her that her father was a hero so that she knows who she is and how proud she should be of him.”

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She sent a touching message for her deceased son, and how the grief over losing him paved the way for the love she holds for Anita.

“I swore I would save you from cancer, and I failed you,” she said. “I promised I would bring your daughter into the world, and here she is in my arms.”

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“When I hold her, I feel an indescribable emotion, because it’s like holding you again. I swear I will care for her with all the infinite love I have to give, and you will help me from heaven.”

Obregón also explained that the legal process of having the child and adopting her took three years due to the unique and complicated situation.

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Ana Obregón having her son’s child via surrogacy had infuriated Spanish politicians

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In the Hola! magazine interview, Ana Obregón revealed that Anita was born via surrogacy in the United States. The birth mother was a woman of Cuban descent residing in Florida, the BBC reported at the time.

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Obregón’s revelation incensed Spain’s politicians and sparked outrage on social media, the outlet further reported.

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Then-Education Minister Pilar Alegría called an image of Obregón leaving the hospital with Anita “Dantesque,” referring to the Italian author’s grim, somber writing style.

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“This is not surrogacy, this is renting a womb, which, as we know, is an illegal practice in Spain.”

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Then-Equality Minister Irene Montero said that surrogacy was “a form of violence against women” and that there was a “clear poverty bias” against women who agree to become surrogate mothers due to financial needs.

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Surrogacy is a reproductive arrangement where a woman, the surrogate, carries and births a child when the intended parent(s) are unable to.

All paid and unpaid surrogacy agreements have been illegal in Spain since 2006. When Obregón had Anita in the US, she used the legal loophole that allowed couples to register children born through surrogacy abroad by providing foreign court rulings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana_Obregon Oficial (@ana_obregon_oficial)

However, April 2025 rulings further tightened restrictions on such registrations.

To obtain such a registration, the ones commissioning the child will have to prove the existence of a biological link “between one of the parents of intention and the child” or initiate an adoption procedure, according to the European Institute of Bioethics.

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Even though Obregón is technically related to Anita, her adoption as a grandmother would still have faced challenges under the new law, as Spain’s civil code does not allow adoption of a “descendant” skipping generations.

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She adopted Anita as a “daughter” to bypass this limitation.

“Grief makes folks do interesting things.” Netizens shared their opinions on Ana Obregón having her late son’s child

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