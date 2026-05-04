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Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53
Cameron Diaz, blonde, smiling, with husband Benji Madden, who has a beard and cap. Surrogacy debate after welcoming third child at 53.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Instead of celebrating the happy news, an intense controversy has erupted after Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, announced the arrival of their third child on Monday, May 4.

The couple shared the news in an Instagram post, but it quickly reignited debates around surrogacy, parenting later in life, and the realities of having children in one’s 50s, given that Diaz is 53 years old.

Highlights
  • Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s baby announcement sparked immediate backlash, with the conversation quickly shifting from celebration to controversy.
  • The news reignited heated debates around surrogacy and having children later in life, with online reactions ranging from curiosity to outright criticism.
  • Beyond the debate, even the baby’s unique name became a talking point, fueling a wave of jokes and divided opinions across social media.

As the announcement spread online, reactions poured in, with some users questioning the circumstances and others criticizing the couple outright.

One netizen harshly wrote, “I can’t tell if this is real? Cameron Diaz gave birth to a baby? I’m so confused,” while another speculated, “I don’t think she gave birth. She most likely had a surrogate because she’s 50…”

RELATED:

    Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have welcomed their third child together, igniting intense speculation about surrogacy

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Image credits: camerondiaz

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    Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have been married for 11 years after tying the knot in 2015 in an intimate ceremony held at their home in Beverly Hills.

    Together, they share three children: a 6-year-old daughter, Raddix; a 2-year-old son, Cardinal; and their newest addition, a baby boy.

    Earlier today, in a heartfelt Instagram post, Benji confirmed the news with a carousel of images, some featuring a nautical-themed pirate ship.

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Image credits: veeps

    He wrote in the caption, “Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!!”

    “We love life with our family- our kids are healthy&happy, and we are grateful!!! having a blast Sending all our best wishes- the Madden Family.”

    Consistent with their previous announcements, the couple did not share photos of the newborn, likely to protect his safety and privacy.

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    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Image credits: Natalia Blauth/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    In one of the images, they explained the meaning of the child’s name, which is derived from the Latin root “nauta” and means “sailor,” “navigator,” or “voyager.”

    While the Knight and Day star has not shared the news on her own social media, she did leave several red heart emojis in the comment section of her husband’s post.

    The announcement, however, reignited rumors of surrogacy, with reports from the Daily Mail claiming that the actress’s two other children were born via surrogacy in 2019 and 2024.

    Netizens have voiced their suspicions, as Diaz’s age, 53, is around the average menopausal age for women in the U.S.

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Image credits: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

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    While the couple, who keep their personal lives, including the details of their children’s births, largely private, many online users seem to believe that their third child was also born via surrogacy.

    One skeptical user wrote, “How? Going by my GCSE biology, I didn’t think this was possible… Surrogate number 3.”

    Another user said, “She’s not physically had the baby… She has basically adopted it,” while a third added, “Must be surrogate!”

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Image credits: benjaminmadden

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Image credits: JebraFaushay

    Another user quipped, “‘Welcomed via surrogate.’ They should be named ‘Produkt, Purchayze & Merchandyze.’”

    One harsh comment read, “Celebrities regularly use surrogates. Literally buying people’s bodies for their own use.”

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    “Her children were born via surrogacy (after many years of trying), congratulations.”

    Some users noted that surrogacy seemed likely, pointing out that during her recent public appearances, including her attendance at the world premiere of Outcome in New York City on April 6, Cameron did not appear to have a baby bump.

    One user harshly wrote, “Way too old to be buying new kids but I guess they can pay young people to care for them so it doesn’t really matter”

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Image credits: benjaminmadden

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    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Image credits: leslie59904273

    Sharing similar views, one user wrote, “Did she give birth? She did an interview [recently] and wasn’t pregnant … I thought it was a surrogate or something.”

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    These speculations intensified, as Diaz is within the typical menopausal age range, between 45 and 55, making natural conception more challenging.

    People also joked about the baby’s name, noting that it follows a pattern of being highly unconventional, “invented,” or derived from niche Latin roots.

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Image credits: benjaminmadden

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Image credits: benjaminmadden

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Image credits: MsRedBird3

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    Some users on Reddit joked that the names of all three children sounded like legislation titles, writing, “These two shouldn’t be allowed to name children. California should pass a law. The Raddix, Cardinal and Nautas Act.”

    Another user chimed in, “If I was so protective over my kids’ privacy I wouldn’t have given them names that will make them stick out from the crowd!”

    Others questioned, “Why do these celebrities give their children such ridiculous names?”

    “Nautas is going his whole life telling people how to pronounce and how to spell his name.”

    Reportedly, Cameron and Benji have welcomed all three of their children through surrogacy; however, this has not been confirmed by the couple

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Image credits: Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Image credits: KittyCaffeinato

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    In an October 2020 interview on Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series No Filter, Cameron shared that while many people marry and have children in their youth, she is doing so in the “second half” of her life.

    She said, “Having a family when you’re young … it’s like anything when you’re young: You do it. But when you’re my age and you decide to do it, it’s a real choice. You really have to work hard for it.”

    Diaz also joked that because she started later, the only pressure she feels is that she now has to “live to be, like, 107” to be there for her children.

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Image credits: benjaminmadden

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    Previously, according to sources close to the couple, Cameron and Madden reportedly tried several methods to conceive over a five-year period shortly after their marriage.

    Insiders shared that the couple underwent years of IVF treatments, with one source telling Us Weekly, “Cameron and Benji had been trying to have a baby for a long time. There were disappointments along the way, so it was difficult and stressful at times.”

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    Addressing the birth of their daughter, the insider added, “But they say it was a price worth paying. They feel beyond blessed.”

    “I’m not OK with surrogacy for a third child at all. I can understand for a first and a sibling but a third is just exploitation for ego,” one user commented

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

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    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

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    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

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    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

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    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

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    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

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    Cameron Diaz Sparks Surrogacy Debate After Welcoming Third Child At 53

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    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

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    What do you think ?
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    jillieeld avatar
    JellyBean
    JellyBean
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is this debate all on Cameron and not Benji?

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    jillieeld avatar
    JellyBean
    JellyBean
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is this debate all on Cameron and not Benji?

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