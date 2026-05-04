“My Baby Will Burn In Hell”: Unhinged MIL Disowns Grandchild Over Circumcision, Then Asks To Adopt Him

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There’s a big difference between grandparents who spoil the kids with ice cream and grandparents who are actively undermining parenting decisions and ignoring boundaries.

In a story shared online, a new mother described how her mother-in-law reacted with intense disapproval after she became pregnant before marriage. Her judgment, interference, and criticism got even worse once the baby was born.

She even questioned choices like circumcision and the name of the baby.

Things took a turn for the worse, and the couple was forced to make a hard, but long overdue, choice.

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A woman said her mother-in-law judged her and her husband for getting pregnant before marriage

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The mother-in-law’s behavior was even worse once the baby was born

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How enmeshed family dynamics can lead to tension over parenting decisions

When parents become excessively involved in their children’s lives, psychologists often describe this pattern as enmeshment. First introduced by family therapist Salvador Minuchin, enmeshment refers to families in which personal boundaries are so permeable that children may lose their autonomy.

In such families, parents are overly concerned about their child’s daily life and decisions even when the child becomes an adult.

We can use this idea to understand what’s happening in the story shared by the author online. The mother-in-law keeps getting involved in the parenting decisions for the newborn baby and slowly starts acting like the baby is partly hers.

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Family members who raised children in a different generation may also sometimes feel that parenting choices are a criticism of how they did things. For example, if a parent chooses to exclusively breastfeed and avoids using formula, older family members might feel this is an indirect criticism of how they fed their own children, especially if they relied on formula earlier or more often.

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Family relationships work better when expectations and limits are clearly defined

Experts say grandparents can play an important role in the children’s lives if they know when to step in and when to step back.

“Grandparents can give much support to their families by providing a listening ear to both their children and grandchildren, free of judgment or unsolicited advice. This allows a safe space that is sorely needed by all,” says Trupti Prasad, a pediatrician in Melbourne.

But when family members start giving unsolicited advice or criticizing, couples should tackle the problems as a team. Experts say the way to do that is for new parents to set boundaries right away so they don’t end up in confrontations later.

“It’s hard for (grandparents) to readjust and realize that their kids are adults and now they can make their own decisions. I think a lot of grandparents inadvertently step on the toes of the parents and do things that, to the grandparents, seem normal. But, actually, it’s an invasion of their territory,” says parenting expert Esther Wojcicki.

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In some cases, it can help to approach these situations with empathy and have open conversations about expectations and boundaries. However, not everyone responds positively. Stronger boundaries are needed when interference becomes a repeated pattern rather than a one-off incident.

“No matter how intentional your parenting choices are, no matter how much research you can cite to back them, and no matter how much empathy you show your family, there will be those who will simply continue to criticize you. It’s important to limit your time with them and remember that you never have to justify your lifestyle or your parenting choices to anyone. Period,” writes therapist and parent coach Megan Stonelake.

Relationships with parents can become more complex in adulthood

In Britain, research suggests that around one in five families may be affected by estrangement, a relationship in which communication has stopped.

In the US, a study found 6% of respondents were estranged from a mother and a startling 26% from a father.

The study also showed that even though the vast majority of estranged adult children eventually resume contact with their families, it doesn’t always end like a fairytale. Some families end up cycling in and out of contact repeatedly.

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It’s also not uncommon for some parents to set restrictions or boundaries when it comes to grandparent involvement as well.

In a poll conducted in the US, most parents (89%) reported that their child sees at least one grandparent often or occasionally. Among them, 6% reported major disagreements and 37% minor disagreements with one or more grandparents about their parenting choices.

You can’t always change people who keep crossing boundaries, but you can control how you and your immediate family deal with them.

If you don’t have a very supportive family, experts recommend building your own little village.

“Building a community who understands why you parent the way you do and are supportive of your lifestyle is incredibly valuable,” Stonelake notes.

What matters most is the child — their health and their safety. When decisions are made with that at the center, everything else becomes secondary.

The woman shared more info in response to the comments

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Many people in the comments supported the woman’s decision

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The woman gave another update on her family situation

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She described how the mother-in-law crossed serious boundaries

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The woman explained in short what her mother-in-law wanted

Here are some reactions from netizens after the update:

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In another update, the woman said they decided not to have any family meeting with the MIL

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People in the comments expressed support and sent good wishes

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Just when the woman thought it was all over, the mother-in-law gave some shocking news

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The woman gave some more info in response to the comments

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Take a look at how people reacted to the whole family drama

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