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Sooner or later, we all fail. As much as we’d rather not, it’s simply part of life. But if there’s one thing that makes it a little easier to bear, it’s knowing that it happens to everyone—even the best of us.

Below, we’ve rounded up some truly unfortunate fails that people decided to share online. Scroll down to take a look, and maybe spare a little sympathy for them while you’re at it. They could probably use the reminder that they’re not alone.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Smudge Got Stuck In The Trash Bin. Again

Two cats in a kitchen, one stuck upside down in a trash can while the other tries to help, illustrating painful lemon moments.

Biscuit is terribly worried about his baby. I am too but for different reasons.

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    #2

    I Wonder What Happened To The Sausage

    Burnt orange soup with a long scoop missing and a paw print stuck in the liquid, showing painful times life gave lemons.

    Salegosse Report

    17points
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    #3

    Parking On The Beach During Low Tide

    Two cars partially submerged in rough ocean waves under a cloudy sky, showing painful times life gave people lemons.

    Galveston, TX.

    drnowlan Report

    16points
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    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who takes cars on a beach? Like-you don't have enough space to drive already-tiresome

    1
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    #4

    Boyfriend Was Cutting Down A Tree Limb

    Broken window with shattered glass on floor and damaged blinds inside a bathroom showing painful times life gave lemons.

    The initial fall went fairly smoothly, but when he sawed through the bits that were still attached to the trunk, it veered off and busted through the window. I'm just glad he's okay.

    candleacademic6 Report

    15points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeeeahhh with something like this it's worth it to hire professionals...

    1
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    #5

    Wife Wanted To Get Down Our Christmas Tree From The Attic. I Told Her Not To Step On The Drywall… She Later Admitted That She Didn’t Know What Drywall Was

    Person's foot stuck through attic ceiling with ladder extended, illustrating painful times life gave people lemons.

    KustomKonceptz Report

    15points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do you own a house and not know what drywall is

    1
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    #6

    My Parents Texted Me Saying They Have No Power

    Damaged trampoline tangled in power lines above rooftops showing painful times life gave people lemons.

    EbolaNoodleSoup Report

    14points
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    conocuinn avatar
    Con O Cuinn
    Con O Cuinn
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A storm is the perfect time to steal a trampoline because nobody is going to call the cops in case it f*****g k****d someone

    0
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    #7

    Here Is My 8 Hour Pizza

    Burnt black pizza with burnt pepperoni slices on a cooling rack, showing painful times life gave people lemons.

    Idiots In Cars Report

    14points
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    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And OP didn't smell the burning? I find that hard to believe!

    2
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    #8

    I Wore A White Headband In My Costco ID Photo

    Blurry photo of a woman with long hair looking forward, representing painful times life gave people lemons.

    I specifically asked my husband to look at the screen and make sure it looked ok.

    HeyR Report

    14points
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    #9

    I Just Had One Job For The Family Christmas Dinner

    Spilled mixture overflowing inside car floor, illustrating painful times life gave people lemons with no way to make lemonade.

    Shaneblaster Report

    14points
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    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let me guess ... To spill the beans?

    0
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    #10

    Kid And Groceries In The Back Seat. This Is Fine

    Worn car key that no longer fits ignition, showing a painful time life gave lemons with no way to make lemonade

    thr33cats Report

    14points
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    #11

    Got Stuck In The Bathroom At Work

    Hand holding a broken door handle detached from the door, illustrating painful times life gave people lemons.

    ToodlyGoodness Report

    14points
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    avgeyr_1 avatar
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not too bad! Just hoping they get you out just before the shift ends!

    0
    0points
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    #12

    Wearing Flip Flops To The Airport

    Sock stuck in escalator steps showing one of the painful times life gave people lemons with no way to make lemonade

    reddit.com Report

    14points
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    #13

    Leaving A 2 Year Old Unattended To Play Office With Your Old Computer That Still Works

    Child playing with broken laptop keyboard pieces scattered on a table, a painful moment life gave people lemons.

    actually_oh Report

    14points
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    #14

    I Forgot Some Things In The Back Of The Fridge And Now My Fridge Won't Give It Back

    Jars covered in thick frost inside a freezer showing painful times life gave people lemons with no way to make lemonade.

    Free-Satisfaction118 Report

    13points
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    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We are one with the fridge gods now...

    1
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    #15

    You Are Not Going To Believe What Happened While You Were Gone

    Black dog sitting on a wooden table surrounded by torn sofa foam, illustrating painful times life gave lemons challenges.

    kpclaypool Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    First Day On The New Job

    Woman's pants zipper accidentally undone while taking a mirror selfie, illustrating painful times life gave people lemons.

    SuperNothing90 Report

    13points
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    srinivasans avatar
    Srinivasan S
    Srinivasan S
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I don't want my co workers to see but it's ok for the entire world to see" moment

    3
    3points
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    #17

    I Came Out Of My Hotel To This

    Silver SUV missing all wheels parked on asphalt, showcasing a painful moment life gave people lemons with no way to make lemonade

    a-hipster-doofus Report

    13points
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    #18

    Dude Dropped The Maybach Truck At The Dealership On The Lift

    Silver car with severe front damage suspended on a lift in a garage, showcasing painful times life gave people lemons.

    The1stWright Report

    13points
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    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just a scratch-polish it out...

    0
    0points
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    #19

    I Didn't Know This Was Possible

    Broken cast iron skillet with a large piece missing, placed on a kitchen countertop showing painful times life gave people lemons.

    kaizerzozay2 Report

    13points
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    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anything’s possible with Temu!

    2
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    #20

    Scene Outside My Apartment Today

    Construction workers wearing safety vests and helmets standing near spilled paint buckets on a street, a painful lemon situation.

    skhadem Report

    13points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love how everyone is standing around collectively not knowing what to do or where to begin...I mean, I wouldn't either 😂🥲

    2
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    #21

    Glass Dish Broke Seconds After I Took It Out Of The Oven While I Was Hovering Over It

    Broken glass all over stove with a burnt homemade casserole surrounded by shattered glass pieces.

    Thankfully had made 2, one in a cast iron skillet and one in a glass pyrex dish. The cast iron one turned out amazing at least! I didn’t get injured aside from a small piece of hot glass hitting my stomach as I was wearing a crop top, which only stung but didn’t break the skin. I also spilled my entire pepper shaker 30 minutes later.

    taarotqueen Report

    13points
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    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    iirc, a lot of these use soda-lime glass, which is less resistant to thermal shock than something like borosilicate glass.

    0
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    #22

    My Shoes Disintegrated Yesterday At A Church Funeral

    Black dress shoes stepped on broken dry soil pieces scattered on a white wooden floor near wood panel wall.

    chestney Report

    12points
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    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What are these shoes made of, compressed tobacco?

    3
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    #23

    Frozen Pizza Night Isn’t Going So Well

    Black dog holding a damaged frisbee in its mouth surrounded by green leaves, illustrating painful times life gave people lemons.

    bebob10 Report

    12points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is for doggo, who, does in fact have a frozen pizza

    2
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    #24

    I Lost A Bet And Let My Sister Cut My Hair. This Is The Face Of Instant Regret

    Young person in striped shirt looking distressed, representing painful times life gave people lemons with no way to make lemonade.

    xandyschiefer Report

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    #25

    I Baked My AirPods Along With My Choc Chip Cookies

    Damaged wireless earbud case showing signs of melting damage from being accidentally placed in the oven.

    I turned the oven on to preheat it. 3 min later I removed the oven tray to put it into the kitchen island so I can line it with cookie dough. It didn’t feel very hot, yet the AirPods that were on the kitchen island presumably attached to it. When I opened the oven after baking for 10 min, there was an abnormal cookie.

    LarsQuell Report

    12points
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    #26

    Put My No-Bake Cookies In The Oven To Cool Overnight. Forgot And Didn’t Tell The Wife But I Remembered When She Preheated The Oven For Breakfast

    Two melted colorful silicone baking molds collapsing with chocolate and rice treats spilling inside a home oven.

    ChakaCausey Report

    12points
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    #27

    What Could Go Wrong If You Don't Secure Your Cargo?

    Bronze sculpture of an emaciated person leaning their head against a truck window, symbolizing painful times life gave people lemons.

    Pirate_Redbeard Report

    12points
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    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    becoming one with nirvana, namaste.

    3
    3points
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    #28

    New Guy At Work

    Coffee filter filled with whole beans, illustrating painful times life gave people lemons and no way to make lemonade.

    ShadowbanRevival Report

    11points
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    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    New guy at work? Or just simply a new guy?

    3
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    #29

    I Think My Friend's Dog Is Regretting Eating Her Entire Chipotle Burrito

    Dog sitting in a car seat looking guilty next to a spilled messy food container, showing painful lemon moments in life.

    GlockGrad Report

    11points
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    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah, it was a ninja squirrel. Pupper tried to defend the burrito but was ultimately unsuccessful. Tricksy things those ninja squirrels.

    0
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    #30

    And They Wonder Why Exercise Initiatives Fail

    Man in wheelchair facing elevator doors with sign about taking the stairs, showing painful times life gave people lemons.

    ahepperla Report

    11points
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    #31

    I Was About To Go To Bed

    Blue liquid spilled on kitchen floor from tipped container, illustrating painful times life gave people lemons and no lemonade idea.

    ohnoitsmypotato Report

    11points
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    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The more you try to clean this, the worse it will get 😳

    0
    0points
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    #32

    When You Put A Candle On Your Printer

    Burnt plastic cup melted into a white printer, showing a painful life moment with no way to make lemonade.

    The printer is working fine by the way.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a lack of common sense

    0
    0points
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    #33

    I Scratched My 2-Days-Old Tesla Everywhere Using The Metal Shovel

    Blue Tesla Model 3 with dirty exterior inside a garage, highlighting painful times life gave people lemons moments.

    I am mad at myself. Just moved to the north and never encounter such big snow storm. Just seeing my neighbors were cleaning the snow using their shovel. I did the same but with the metal one.

    yellowcow1 Report

    11points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it were any other kind of car I'd feel slightly bad, but a metal shovel??? At least it was a dumb car to begin with...

    0
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    #34

    Mouse Pad Fused Into My Desk

    Desk surface with damaged black coating being scraped off, illustrating painful times life gave people lemons moments.

    I've been using this 900 x 400 mouse pad for more than a couple of years, used to put it in the washing machine with a soft program to clean it. Then at some point it starting sticking to my desk and I left it as is for months… many beer spills and hot days later, it has almost completely sticked to the desk and has become hard, compact and crumbly once detached from the desk. I've scrapped what I could, putting quite some force into it. I've tried some boiling water and 90 degrees alcohol without good results. What remains on the pictures will not go as 'easily' as the rest. What would be the best way to proceed? Electric sander?

    Ax-KP Report

    11points
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    #35

    The Crime Scene And The Perpetrator

    Cat with tongue out beside a knocked-over plant causing a messy floor showing painful times life gave lemons moments

    He’s usually so good with my plants but I recently got a new (to me) plant stand and I think he was just extra curious. Honestly my fault for not doing a shake test on the stand bc I think it was kinda easy for him to tip over. I’m just glad he’s okay and that nothing fell on him and bonus that all of my plants made it out alive with minor injuries. I did lose my 3 favorite pots in the incident but lesson learned. I set the stand back up and put something underneath the base and it feels sooo much sturdier now. Hopefully I don’t regret just putting it right back up because I do really like this plant stand and was finally able to fit multiple plants in one of my best sunlight spots.

    molyester Report

    11points
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    #36

    What Happens When You Don't Notice The "Kids-Size" Part Of The Ad When Ordering Furniture Online

    Man sitting on small chair looking frustrated, illustrating painful times life gave people lemons with no lemonade.

    musicforthedeaf Report

    10points
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    #37

    You Look In Your Back Seat And See This. What You Gonna Do?

    Toddler covered in powdered milk sitting in car seat, illustrating painful times life gave people lemons with no way to make lemonade.

    Fashion4Life Report

    10points
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    #38

    Delivery Driver Handed Me This Holding Back A Grin "Can I Have The Pin Please"

    Partially eaten pizza slices in an almost empty box held by a person, showing a painful life moment with lemons.

    Few_Ad_9145 Report

    10points
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    #39

    Husband Lost His iPhone On Vacation. We Used Find My From My Phone And Tracked It To Its Last Location. Found It Run Over

    Cracked pavement with a shattered smartphone on the ground, illustrating painful times life gave people lemons.

    He had it on him when we were out and about but didn’t notice it was missing until late at night. We were playing switch with the family back at the rental so he wasn’t thinking much about it. Decided to track its location and saw it was at the boardwalk we were at. Went back and looked for about 20 minutes in the parking lot. Found it smashed to bits! Had to go to the Verizon store the next day. At least we know what happened to it.

    ChickenLuna Report

    10points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My phone fell out of my bag when I was crossing the road. Squashed flat.

    0
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    #40

    It Was Dark

    Broken glass octagonal table with spilled cereal and milk on tiled floor, showing painful times life gave people lemons.

    bag_of_lays_chips Report

    10points
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    #41

    This Is What Happens When You Buy A $20 Punching Bag From China

    Torn and shredded punching bag remains scattered across a basement floor, showing a painful moment of life giving lemons.

    timdual Report

    9points
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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, look. It's full of the recyclable garbage that they'll no longer accept from us.

    0
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    #42

    Left Chicken In The Oven 4-5 Hours As I Slept. No Dinner For Me Last Night

    Burnt food on a baking tray, showing painful times life gave people lemons with no way to make lemonade.

    I got so hungry at 3am. I had a Salami Foot-long Sub for lunch it really hit the spot. Is it at all surprising/shocking to you that I did god awful in Culinary School and was removed from the program 11 years ago?

    camport95 Report

    9points
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    #43

    Does Anyone Know What In The World Is This Stuff That Just Leaked From My Computer Is?

    Black spilled liquid on a wooden desk with a hand covered in the spill showcasing a painful times life gave people lemons moment.

    thetutoredeye Report

    9points
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    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This substance leaked from your computer? Seriously? And you touched it? It looks like Satan's soul.

    1
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    #44

    I Thought This Plastic On My New Washer Was A Protective Film

    Washing machine control panel with cracked plastic cover, showing a painful life lemon-related mishap without lemonade solution.

    Charming-Passion-178 Report

    9points
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    #45

    My Nephew Got Upset Because He Got Stuck In The Box He Wanted To Wear

    Young boy struggling with a large chocolate milk carton stuck on his upper body, a painful moment life gave lemons.

    periacetabular_ost Report

    9points
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    casey_tuohey avatar
    Ipetmykitteh
    Ipetmykitteh
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Welp. At least you can use his college fund for a nice trip.

    0
    0points
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    #46

    Leaving A Pillow On Top Of The Cage

    Dog in a cage surrounded by destroyed feathers showing painful times life gave people lemons moments

    ComputerLamp Report

    9points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dogs aren't meant to be caged 😮‍💨 actually no animal is, really

    1
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    #47

    Not Tying Down Trampoline During A Storm

    Streetlamp bent and broken on a rainy road, showing painful times life gave people lemons with no way to make lemonade.

    RuRahRulabulah Report

    9points
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    #48

    I’m Guessing This Isn’t Safe To Start. Well, Gonna Have To Google How To Fix This So It Is

    Black GMC truck with hood open and engine compartment filled completely with snow, showing a painful moment.

    Idiots In Cars Report

    8points
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    #49

    Should I Just Grab It With My Fingers?

    Damaged electrical outlet with bent prong, showing painful times life gave lemons with no way to make lemonade.

    anon Report

    7points
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    #50

    Put Plastic Mat Under Computer Desk To Protect Floor In Apartment

    Worn black shoes standing on a wooden floor with a faded rectangle where a rug once covered, showing no way to make lemonade.

    WestFade Report

    6points
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    #51

    After I Had Eaten 2/3 Of My Salad

    Leaf with tiny insect eggs caught on a fork, illustrating painful times life gave people lemons with no lemonade.

    Not sure if I even want to know what they are. It was a “washed” bag bought at the supermarket.

    Gwen7441 Report

    5points
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