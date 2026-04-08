Below, we’ve rounded up some truly unfortunate fails that people decided to share online. Scroll down to take a look, and maybe spare a little sympathy for them while you’re at it. They could probably use the reminder that they’re not alone.

Sooner or later, we all fail. As much as we’d rather not, it’s simply part of life. But if there’s one thing that makes it a little easier to bear, it’s knowing that it happens to everyone—even the best of us.

#1 Smudge Got Stuck In The Trash Bin. Again Biscuit is terribly worried about his baby. I am too but for different reasons.



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#2 I Wonder What Happened To The Sausage

#3 Parking On The Beach During Low Tide Galveston, TX.



#4 Boyfriend Was Cutting Down A Tree Limb The initial fall went fairly smoothly, but when he sawed through the bits that were still attached to the trunk, it veered off and busted through the window. I'm just glad he's okay.



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#5 Wife Wanted To Get Down Our Christmas Tree From The Attic. I Told Her Not To Step On The Drywall… She Later Admitted That She Didn’t Know What Drywall Was

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#6 My Parents Texted Me Saying They Have No Power

#7 Here Is My 8 Hour Pizza

#8 I Wore A White Headband In My Costco ID Photo I specifically asked my husband to look at the screen and make sure it looked ok.



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#9 I Just Had One Job For The Family Christmas Dinner

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#10 Kid And Groceries In The Back Seat. This Is Fine

#11 Got Stuck In The Bathroom At Work

#12 Wearing Flip Flops To The Airport

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#13 Leaving A 2 Year Old Unattended To Play Office With Your Old Computer That Still Works

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#14 I Forgot Some Things In The Back Of The Fridge And Now My Fridge Won't Give It Back

#15 You Are Not Going To Believe What Happened While You Were Gone

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#16 First Day On The New Job

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#17 I Came Out Of My Hotel To This

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#18 Dude Dropped The Maybach Truck At The Dealership On The Lift

#19 I Didn't Know This Was Possible

#20 Scene Outside My Apartment Today

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#21 Glass Dish Broke Seconds After I Took It Out Of The Oven While I Was Hovering Over It Thankfully had made 2, one in a cast iron skillet and one in a glass pyrex dish. The cast iron one turned out amazing at least! I didn’t get injured aside from a small piece of hot glass hitting my stomach as I was wearing a crop top, which only stung but didn’t break the skin. I also spilled my entire pepper shaker 30 minutes later.



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#22 My Shoes Disintegrated Yesterday At A Church Funeral

#23 Frozen Pizza Night Isn’t Going So Well

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#24 I Lost A Bet And Let My Sister Cut My Hair. This Is The Face Of Instant Regret

#25 I Baked My AirPods Along With My Choc Chip Cookies I turned the oven on to preheat it. 3 min later I removed the oven tray to put it into the kitchen island so I can line it with cookie dough. It didn’t feel very hot, yet the AirPods that were on the kitchen island presumably attached to it. When I opened the oven after baking for 10 min, there was an abnormal cookie.



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#26 Put My No-Bake Cookies In The Oven To Cool Overnight. Forgot And Didn’t Tell The Wife But I Remembered When She Preheated The Oven For Breakfast

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#27 What Could Go Wrong If You Don't Secure Your Cargo?

#28 New Guy At Work

#29 I Think My Friend's Dog Is Regretting Eating Her Entire Chipotle Burrito

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#30 And They Wonder Why Exercise Initiatives Fail

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#31 I Was About To Go To Bed

#32 When You Put A Candle On Your Printer The printer is working fine by the way.



#33 I Scratched My 2-Days-Old Tesla Everywhere Using The Metal Shovel I am mad at myself. Just moved to the north and never encounter such big snow storm. Just seeing my neighbors were cleaning the snow using their shovel. I did the same but with the metal one.



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#34 Mouse Pad Fused Into My Desk I've been using this 900 x 400 mouse pad for more than a couple of years, used to put it in the washing machine with a soft program to clean it. Then at some point it starting sticking to my desk and I left it as is for months… many beer spills and hot days later, it has almost completely sticked to the desk and has become hard, compact and crumbly once detached from the desk. I've scrapped what I could, putting quite some force into it. I've tried some boiling water and 90 degrees alcohol without good results. What remains on the pictures will not go as 'easily' as the rest. What would be the best way to proceed? Electric sander?



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#35 The Crime Scene And The Perpetrator He’s usually so good with my plants but I recently got a new (to me) plant stand and I think he was just extra curious. Honestly my fault for not doing a shake test on the stand bc I think it was kinda easy for him to tip over. I’m just glad he’s okay and that nothing fell on him and bonus that all of my plants made it out alive with minor injuries. I did lose my 3 favorite pots in the incident but lesson learned. I set the stand back up and put something underneath the base and it feels sooo much sturdier now. Hopefully I don’t regret just putting it right back up because I do really like this plant stand and was finally able to fit multiple plants in one of my best sunlight spots.



#36 What Happens When You Don't Notice The "Kids-Size" Part Of The Ad When Ordering Furniture Online

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#37 You Look In Your Back Seat And See This. What You Gonna Do?

#38 Delivery Driver Handed Me This Holding Back A Grin "Can I Have The Pin Please"

#39 Husband Lost His iPhone On Vacation. We Used Find My From My Phone And Tracked It To Its Last Location. Found It Run Over He had it on him when we were out and about but didn’t notice it was missing until late at night. We were playing switch with the family back at the rental so he wasn’t thinking much about it. Decided to track its location and saw it was at the boardwalk we were at. Went back and looked for about 20 minutes in the parking lot. Found it smashed to bits! Had to go to the Verizon store the next day. At least we know what happened to it.



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#40 It Was Dark

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#41 This Is What Happens When You Buy A $20 Punching Bag From China

#42 Left Chicken In The Oven 4-5 Hours As I Slept. No Dinner For Me Last Night I got so hungry at 3am. I had a Salami Foot-long Sub for lunch it really hit the spot. Is it at all surprising/shocking to you that I did god awful in Culinary School and was removed from the program 11 years ago?



#43 Does Anyone Know What In The World Is This Stuff That Just Leaked From My Computer Is?

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#44 I Thought This Plastic On My New Washer Was A Protective Film

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#45 My Nephew Got Upset Because He Got Stuck In The Box He Wanted To Wear

#46 Leaving A Pillow On Top Of The Cage

#47 Not Tying Down Trampoline During A Storm

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#48 I’m Guessing This Isn’t Safe To Start. Well, Gonna Have To Google How To Fix This So It Is

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#49 Should I Just Grab It With My Fingers?

#50 Put Plastic Mat Under Computer Desk To Protect Floor In Apartment

#51 After I Had Eaten 2/3 Of My Salad Not sure if I even want to know what they are. It was a “washed” bag bought at the supermarket.

