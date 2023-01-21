Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
How To Turn A Medieval Legend Into A Lamp
How To Turn A Medieval Legend Into A Lamp

MarCoWood
Community member

I like to embody my ideas in the form of lamps. Any project starts with an idea and this time it all started with a photo of the knights of the round table somewhere on the Internet. I got the idea to create a lamp based on this legend and combine it with steampunk. The most important thing is the heroes of the lamp, they had to be invented, drawn, printed, and painted. The whole lamp is made by hand from brass parts to the program for the switch.

More info: Instagram

How To Turn A Medieval Legend Into A Lamp (8 Pics)

A huge glass dome refracts the light inside and protects the interior from dust. Brackets on the sides of the lamp protect the dome from accidental overturning.

How To Turn A Medieval Legend Into A Lamp (8 Pics)

Lamp height is more than 4 feet

How To Turn A Medieval Legend Into A Lamp (8 Pics)

How To Turn A Medieval Legend Into A Lamp (8 Pics)

The illumination of the stained glass window is blue

How To Turn A Medieval Legend Into A Lamp (8 Pics)

How To Turn A Medieval Legend Into A Lamp (8 Pics)

The illumination of the cross on top of the lamp, is some symbolism, a reference to the legend, about the connection of the knights with the search for the Holy Grail.

The main characters, the knights, are completely unique and inimitable, made on magnetic stands

How To Turn A Medieval Legend Into A Lamp (8 Pics)

MarCoWood
MarCoWood
Author, Community member

Hello friends. My name is Nikolai, I am the author and creator of lamps in the steampunk style. I am glad to share with you my vision of steampunk interior items

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

