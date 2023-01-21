How To Turn A Medieval Legend Into A Lamp (8 Pics)

I like to embody my ideas in the form of lamps. Any project starts with an idea and this time it all started with a photo of the knights of the round table somewhere on the Internet. I got the idea to create a lamp based on this legend and combine it with steampunk. The most important thing is the heroes of the lamp, they had to be invented, drawn, printed, and painted. The whole lamp is made by hand from brass parts to the program for the switch.

More info: Instagram

A huge glass dome refracts the light inside and protects the interior from dust. Brackets on the sides of the lamp protect the dome from accidental overturning.

Lamp height is more than 4 feet

The illumination of the stained glass window is blue

The illumination of the cross on top of the lamp, is some symbolism, a reference to the legend, about the connection of the knights with the search for the Holy Grail.

The main characters, the knights, are completely unique and inimitable, made on magnetic stands