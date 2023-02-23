Hairdresser Shares How Differently Her Millennial And Gen Z Clients Behave In This Viral Skit

There is a stark difference in the values and outlook to life the younger and older generations have. We tend to lump in boomers and Gen X as the older generations and Gen Z with millennials as the younger ones. But the youngsters also have their differences.

A hairstylist on TikTok noticed that Gen Z and millennials behave very differently and have different ways of communicating from what she can see in her customers. To highlight the contrast, she made a video skit and millions of people recognized themselves in the characters.

Alexis Rex is a hairdresser and she noticed that her millennial and Gen Z clients have some pretty strong and different characteristics

So she decided to highlight those differences in a video skit and it blew up with 8.6 million views joining the discussion about generations

“Hey girl, how are you? So good to see you! I’m so excited. Oh my gosh, I’m so excited to get my hair done. Where should I put my purse? You know, it’s okay, I’m just gonna shove it in my own personal space so it’s not in your way at all. Hi. Okay, so I think I want like, the most natural balayage ever. Like it shouldn’t even look like I got my hair done. But I really want like, that cute little money piece. Just in the front but not super bold. Like I don’t want it like in your face–super bold. Just maybe one or two pieces there just like, oh, a little fun. Yeah, I think that’s what I’m going for.

Oh my gosh, it’s so pretty. It’s perfect. I love it. Exactly what I was wanting. So how do I maintain this? Like, what shampoo should I be using? What styling products do you recommend? When should I come back?”

“Hey, Queen. Let’s do this f*****g here because it’s a mess. It’s a wreck. Where do I put my s**t? Just like anywhere? Cool. Okay, girl, let’s do this. Let’s f*****g slay my hair. Sorry, I haven’t brushed it in a month, um, or done anything to it. It’s been sitting in a claw clip for the past week and I haven’t gotten my hair in like six months.

So anyway, here’s what I want to do. I want to do like, like in your face bold contrast. Like I want to look like a different f*****g person, b***h, a different f*****g person. Can you do that? Let’s do it. Let’s do it. I don’t even care, I don’t even care.

How much is it? Okay, cool. Done.

Okay, and for the haircut. I want… I know I have all this length right? Like, I just want like, that like, not short but kind of medium, but not long. And I want so much texture and I want bangs like, almost kind of… Have you heard of… Do you know what a wolf cut is? Let’s do that. Let’s do the wolf cut. I think that’s going to be so f*****g slay.

Oh my god. Yes, yes! Oh my god Queen you f*****g did that! You did that! F**k yes. God I love you. Oh, holy s**t. Love you b***h! Lets go.

Okay, queen, so you’re paid. Love you to death. Now I’m gonna go to Target. Oh, also Olaplex is good, right? I only use Olaplex. All Olaplex. Cool. Byeeee.”

The woman who created the viral video is Alexis and as she introduces herself on her website, she is a hair artist. She has been working as a hair stylist since 2015 and her goal is to create “a space where [her] dream clients can fall in love with their hair again!”

On Instagram the woman specifies that she specializes in color formulations, lived-in blondes and balayage, and she uses vegan and eco-safe hair care. What she also is good at is knowing her client and knowing how to accommodate them.

It is evident from the video that went viral on Alexis’ TikTok account as she analyzed the way millennials and Gen Z come in, how they talk about their wishes and what they say upon leaving.

It seems that her Gen Z clients are more confident, energetic and unapologetic. They like to experiment with their looks more and are expressive about their feelings. But her Millennials are more calm in the way they express themselves and opt for more natural looks corresponding to their behavior.

People in the comments agreed with everything and recognized their own behaviors, so the millennials felt called out for wanting to take up as little space as possible and not knowing where to put their bag, and Gen Z felt exposed for being a mess a lot of the time; a hot mess, nonetheless.

We tend to put millennials and Gen Z in the same category, but there is quite a big age gap between them. The oldest millennials are already over 40 and the youngest Gen Z are teenagers. According to Ghidotti, there definitely are similarities between the two generations.

Both generations are tech savvy and they use technologies for both work and in their personal lives as well as a form of entertainment. They are present on social media and are more influenced by it.

Dr. Gustavo points out that both millennials and Gen Z prefer urban environments, they don’t think a college education is as necessary as the previous generations thought and when it comes to the professional aspect, they ask for flexibility and opportunities for development.

Despite the similarities, recently the discourse online has picked up a trend of mocking the differences between the two generations. It most often has to do with their fashion sense, how they behave on social media and Alexis showed that they are different at the hair salon too.

Blackbear distinguishes a few more differences between the generations. They say that Gen Z is more entrepreneurial and more independent in workplace environments. Gen Z also has higher expectations and Blackbear explains that it has to do with the fact that they grew up with technology: “What for millennials was taken as amazing and inspiring inventions are now taken as a given for Gen Z and this is why Gen Z has higher expectations.”

Another big difference, according to the Greek Reporter, is that “Millennials are characterized as optimistic thanks to their encouraging baby boomer parents and the fact that they were born and raised in more prosperity and opportunity. On the other hand, Gen Zs will be more realistic mainly thanks to the fact that they grew up in unrest.”

Gen Z value their privacy more and like real-life communication more, and they aren’t afraid to change their jobs often because that means they have a bigger chance to find one that suits them better.

It’s interesting to see how the political, economical and cultural trends correspond with generations being one way or another. It doesn’t mean that one is better than the other; actually, Alexis made a video answering the question of which customer she prefers and she can’t choose because she likes the energy of both of them and one gives her what the other can’t.

What do you think are the biggest similarities the generations share and where they differ the most? Also, do you feel there is truth in the skit that Alexis created? Do you identify with her generalized characters? Let us know in the comments.

People in the comments confirmed that what Alexis noticed was true and felt exposed