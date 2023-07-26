Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Today marks the 80th birthday of the legendary rock’n’roll showman, Mick Jagger, renowned as one of the founders of the Rolling Stones. “Thanks so much for all your lovely comments and birthday wishes!” Jagger thanked his fans on Instagram.

Born on July 26, 1943, this influential musician undeniably revolutionized the music industry, achieving a remarkable feat with 13 number-one singles in both the UK and US, as well as 32 singles in the top 10 and an impressive 70 singles in the top 40.

Together with his bandmate Keith Richards, Mick Jagger has forged one of the most successful songwriting partnerships in the history of pop music. Their compositions range from profound classics like “Sympathy for the Devil” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” to cheerfully trite rockers such as “Brown Sugar” and “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It).” It’s only understandable, then, why Jagger, who has won three Grammy awards, earned himself a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

In honor of this celebration, Bored Panda has curated moments from Mick’s life that highlight his transformation into an international superstar.

Mick Jagger listening to Bob Dylan’s “Bringing It All Back Home” in 1965

Mick performs with the Rolling Stones in Zuiderpark, Netherlands in 1976, “Black and Blue” tour

Jagger with his beloved bandmate Charlie Watts who passed away at 80 in 2021

Mick performing in Chile during the “Voodoo Lounge” tour in 1995

Mick during a show in Brussels, 2022

Fans didn’t hold back from wishing Mick the happiest of birthdays