 Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years | Bored Panda
Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years
Celebrities, Entertainment

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Ignas Vieversys and
Justinas Keturka

Today marks the 80th birthday of the legendary rock’n’roll showman, Mick Jagger, renowned as one of the founders of the Rolling Stones. “Thanks so much for all your lovely comments and birthday wishes!” Jagger thanked his fans on Instagram.

Born on July 26, 1943, this influential musician undeniably revolutionized the music industry, achieving a remarkable feat with 13 number-one singles in both the UK and US, as well as 32 singles in the top 10 and an impressive 70 singles in the top 40.

Together with his bandmate Keith Richards, Mick Jagger has forged one of the most successful songwriting partnerships in the history of pop music. Their compositions range from profound classics like “Sympathy for the Devil” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” to cheerfully trite rockers such as “Brown Sugar” and “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It).” It’s only understandable, then, why Jagger, who has won three Grammy awards, earned himself a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

In honor of this celebration, Bored Panda has curated moments from Mick’s life that highlight his transformation into an international superstar.

Image credits: mickjagger

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Image credits: Hugo van Gelderen

Mick Jagger listening to Bob Dylan’s “Bringing It All Back Home” in 1965

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Image credits: mickjagger

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Image credits: mickjagger

Mick performs with the Rolling Stones in Zuiderpark, Netherlands in 1976, “Black and Blue” tour

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Image credits: Bert Verhoeff

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Image credits: mickjagger

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Image credits: mickjagger

Jagger with his beloved bandmate Charlie Watts who passed away at 80 in 2021

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Image credits: mickjagger

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Image credits: mickjagger

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Image credits: Marcel Antonisse

Mick performing in Chile during the “Voodoo Lounge” tour in 1995

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Image credits: Fernando Dominguez Serra

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Image credits: mickjagger

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Image credits: Unknown

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Image credits: Raph_PH

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Image credits: mickjagger

Mick during a show in Brussels, 2022

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Image credits: mickjagger

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Image credits: mickjagger

Fans didn’t hold back from wishing Mick the happiest of birthdays

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Mick Jagger Thanks Everyone For Bday Wishes On Instagram: See How He’s Changed Over The Years

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Terran
Terran
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I the only one thinking Mick Jagger has simultaneously a very attractive and unattractive face? Doesn't matter, great singer, great band. Happy Birthday!

2
2points
