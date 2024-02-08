Woman Shares Wedding Horror Story Where Guests Had To “Provide The Whole Wedding”

ADVERTISEMENT

If you think you’ve seen the worst of the worst in terms of bridezillas, buckle up ‘cause it’s about to get wild.

Imagine being invited to a wedding, but the wedding would include essentially just one thing: electricity. Everything else? Food, drinks, accommodations, all that jazz? Nope, you gotta bring that yourself.

Weddings impose expectations—both on the part of the newlyweds and the guests—but sometimes reality hits hard and horror stories are born

A Redditor shared a “wedding” she was invited to that was probably the most bare bones attempt at one to date

The guest ended up not going to the wedding, but it did happen in all of its greedy glory





Long story short, a Redditor by the nickname of r/Dollhousefurniture recently shared about the time she got invited to something that was supposed to be a wedding.

Besides being asked to create very ugly invites for $12, the experience became even more sour after learning that the bride expected guests to bring their own food, their own alcohol, and even sleeping bags because there won’t be any accommodations provided either. But hey, “electricity will be provided” as well as 2 porta potties. That’s pretty much it.

Some of the commenters saw this as a sort of camping trip turned wedding, minus a number of the conveniences you might see on actual camping grounds.

But much to everyone’s surprise, the wedding did end up happening, with OP noting in the comments that about 50 people turned up. Sure, it was shoddy all around with sloppy photography and horrible makeup, but it happened. They are still married, even expecting a child.

In terms of expectations, however, this example differs wildly from general convention





The topic of wedding expectations is vast and varied as there are just too many factors to consider. However, generally speaking, most folks would expect a venue and entertainment, catering and food, everything that has to do with aesthetics (attire, themes, photographers, etc.) and assigned responsibilities.

Speaking of the last one, in the traditional sense, everyone gets to play. The bride and groom, everyone knows what they do, but there’s also an entire role and responsibility list for bridesmaids and groomsmen, their parents, flower girls and ring bearers, ushers and officiants—the list goes on.

Electricity and bathrooms are a given in modern life in general, so it’s not an expectation at this point, but rather a given. As for the venue, it is definitely a viable option, but that too comes with its own expectations: cabins, spaces for dining and entertainment and other perks of the location.

But, as OP noted, “it’s what she wanted” and you can’t really argue with that. Though, we still like to see people debate these things, so please do so in the comment section below!

Folks had a lot to say about the story and the author actively responded to questions and comments

Commenters also shared their takes and similar stories