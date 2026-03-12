Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most infuriating moments people have posted about toxic and manipulative parents online. While reading them won’t undo the lasting scars, it can at least be a reminder that no one going through this is truly alone. Scroll down to see them, and feel free to share your own experiences in the comments.

Children don’t ask to be brought into this world. So at the very least, you’d hope they’d be welcomed by loving and supportive parents who can make life feel a little less scary as they grow up. Sadly, that’s not always the case, and many end up dealing with awful family members who only make things harder instead.

#1 My Father Refused To Bring My Son To Figure Skating Practice After I Let Him Babysit

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Had To Get Testing Done Today For Cervical Cancer. This Is The Compassion I Get In Return From My Mother For context, I had some abnormal results on my yearly exam recently and since this has happened before and not gone away, my doctor wanted to do a biopsy to test for cervical cancer. My father passed from cancer as did multiple family members so it’s a pretty big fear of mine, especially since I’m only 27.



Went in for the procedure, and while there my doctor recommended I avoid smoking and secondhand smoke exposure due to it increasingly the risk for this to develop into cancer. My doctor even said “well if it’s to keep you from getting cancer I’m sure that’d be reason enough for her to quit smoking”. I flat out told her it wouldn’t be, and she laughed.



Updated my mom on how the procedure went and that recommendation, and this is what I get. Lovely.



ADVERTISEMENT

#3 My Dad

#4 Mom Tells Me To Walk Into Traffic

#5 My Toxic “Nice” Mom Made Me Do Modeling As A Child, Which Gave Me Body Image And Mental Health Issues She tries to blame it on minor middle school drama while making herself out to be a good mother.



#6 My Mom, Everyone I just wanted to make sure exactly where I stand. It’s almost impossible to believe these words when they come from your own mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Mom’s Response I got a bonus from work so i gave everyone in my family $50 (mom, brother, sister and reluctantly my dad). This was the response i got from my mom. I can never catch a break with her and this how she talks to me on a daily.



#8 My Estranged Bio Mom Everyone

#9 My Parents Took My Door Off The Hinges After An Argument

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My Mother Somehow Tracked Down My Work Email At My New Job I’ve been no contact with both my parents since last year. I’ve been moving on with my life and doing well, even got a promotion and looking forward to the other opportunities I’m getting with this new employer. I even moved too. I’m across town now, so I’m away from anywhere they’re likely to be. My son’s dad and I also agreed not to facilitate a relationship between our son and them due to their behavior too. I also do not go on social media anymore.



There should be no way she knows where I work let alone what my work email is. No one has my work email, not even my ex husband.



I just can’t understand how after using all that energy to hunt me down & where I work now, and getting my work email, that out of everything she could had said, she decided this was the most important. Not “I’m sorry” or “I miss you” or “please call me”.



For context on the picture:

Way before even going no contact we discussed my dogs stuff because they were paying for it and I told them no thank you and took over all the things like my phone and stuff to just cut all those strings.



I’m now terrified she is going to try and mess with my career after I have worked so hard.



ADVERTISEMENT

#11 My Mom After I Got Emergency Surgery For An Ovarian Torsion And Told Everyone In The Family What Happened And Everything That Was Personal

#12 My Mother-In-Law Has Texted Me On And Off For Weeks About How I’m Essentially A Bad Mom For Feeding My Daughter Formula And She Believes It Is Toxic She wants me to let her make formula with unpasteurized goat's milk, castor oil, and a bunch of other items.

#13 Text From Mother. My Mom Is An Alcoholic, And I Can Always Tell When She's Drinking Because I Get Texts Like This

#14 A Lovely Morning Valentine's Text I have been in no contact with my dad for a couple of years now. It's amazing how it can make you feel validated but also doubt yourself and your choices all at the same time. Fun, spicy way to start Valentine's Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Yes, Hitting A 6-Month-Old Baby Is A Good Plan

#16 Apparently I Can't Be Sleepy After A Coma All cuz I said I'm sleepy. Back-to-back seizures and sedatives make me pretty tired, mom, but sure.



#17 Is It Normal For My Parents To Have Life360 On Me As A 21 Yeor Old Female These are my foster parents that I met for the first time when I was 16. I never snuck out of the house, I literally never touched a drop of alcohol since the age I moved with them, I am honest about what I do, but they still act ultra paranoid about everything I do.



I aged out of the DHS system, and these parents adopted me when I was 18. I go to church with them every weekend instead of being hungover and partying like the rest of my age group. I moved into my own place when I was 19 and they insisted I keep life360 just for my safety. But even if i leave the house for 5 mins, my mom has notifications on and is constantly asking where am i going, why did i leave, etc.



Again i'm 21, i have a bachelor's degree, i have lived in my own house for 2 years. Is this excessive?



#18 Asked My Mother If She Could Pick Up Soup Because I’m Sick. Not Sure Why I Expected This Conversation To Go Any Differently

#19 Woman Refuses To Get Step-Grandkid Any Christmas Presents And Can’t Understand Why Her Family Isn’t Coming To Christmas

#20 I Don’t Care If You’re In Pain! I Want Grandkids Got a hysterectomy, had to tell my mom to not mess with the relationship I have with my dad, but generally have low to no contact. Knew she wouldn’t take it well. This is the same person who’d call me dramatic and never take me to doctors over issues I was having. But yes, I’m sure she would totally believe me and not call me dramatic about the pain I was experiencing had I told her . At the end of the day it’s all about not getting grandkids despite me telling her many times I never wanted kids anyway.



#21 A Text From My Mom Because We Kept Playing Phone Tag. Dramatic Much? For context, phone tag is when you call someone and they don’t answer. Then they return your call and you don’t answer. And so on and so forth.



#22 My Mom Feigning Interest In My Life So She Can Ask If I’m Going To Visit Her For Mother’s Day I recently finished my Master’s degree, and I made a point to tell my mom multiple times over the past three months that my graduation was on May 3rd. Clearly, it didn’t matter enough for her to remember. I didn’t even get a simple “congratulations” before she jumped to asking whether I’d be visiting her for Mother’s Day.



No, I’m not. I’m going to Vegas to celebrate my graduation with friends. She then had the nerve to ask why I was going. No, Mom. I’m celebrating a major accomplishment in my life, one you clearly couldn’t care less about.



#23 Everyone Got A Present I Got This Card So my father has a habit of popping into town unannounced and expecting us to just drop everything and meet with him. He has done this my entire life. So a week or so ago he called me but I was in the gym so I didn't answer, he didn't leave a message so I assumed he just accidentally called.



Turns out he was in town, he dropped off Christmas presents to my mom. Everyone got a gift, my boyfriend and brother in law got sweaters (he left the price tag on and the sweater was $74) my sister got expensive jewelry and my brother got some game thing that cost around $200. This card is the only gift I recieved from him. His first child, his own flesh and blood recieved a $2 card that means nothing, if he wanted to talk he could text me but he chooses not to.



#24 Last Year My Mom Made A Cake For My Birthday. I Turned 28

#25 My Mom Gets Snappy When I Remind Her Of The Date That She Came Up With

#26 My Mom Sent Me This After I Said "Let Me Check With My Wife" When Asked If She Could Fly Up With My Sister's Two Kids For further context, my mom routinely trauma dumps like this on me after she moved five states away for retirement. Now that she's retired and no longer working, all she does is complain about how we no longer see each other. My wife and I work full time and have 3 kids. I am so over it.



#27 Absolutely Unhinged My narcissistic mother is blocked on everything because she threw a huge tantrum over the fact that I won't let her be in the delivery room during my child's birth soon.



I forgot to block her on my business page, so what does she do? She messages the page to get one last spat out at me.



#28 Jesus Christ

#29 This Is A Public Group On Facebook Btw

#30 Haven't Talked To My Dad In A Year, Finally Asked To Get My Stuff Back

#31 Is My Mom Insane? I’m 14F. I was supposed to go on a trip with my other judgemental family without my mom down to a tropical place. I took a shower and shaved my armpits, did whatever else but didn’t shave my legs since the water went cold. When I came out, I told my mom this and she said “really abby?” And when I said yes she sighed and said “okay, whatever.”



Obviously I was confused why she was upset and I got these messages from my mom. I repeatedly told her I’m not shaving my legs. She came up to me when I was getting ready and said “so you’re really not gonna shave your legs?” At this point I was extremely frustrated and said “did you not hear me? No.” She got really mad and walked away. I went up to her and yelled at her, saying it was my choice.



At this point she brought up how she didn’t want the family to comment on that and brought up how I’m insecure about my stomach and “why would I want to bring more attention to myself by not shaving”.



I started to yell at her saying she’s created every one of my insecuritie. At this point, she said “great, thanks for letting me know how you feel” and so I ask what does she mean and she started to cry saying “you basically said you hate me.”



There are so many more incidents like this happening with my mother, this is one of the more recent ones. Am I the insane one? Or my mother?



#32 Our Niece's Dad Thought Destroying The $1500 PC She Built Was An Acceptable Response To Some Dishes Not Being Done

#33 My Mother On The Topic Of Whether She Understood The Trauma She Put Me Through As A Child It’s been 9 years since I last lived with my mom. Throughout my childhood there was constant emotional attacks and a complete lack of understanding of why her autistic/ADHD child wasn’t like other normal children. She still has no concept of how she could’ve handled things differently. She asked how I could learn to love her again. I responded that there’s no redemption without progression. Her following reply was the nail in the coffin. Unfortunately I will always continue to grieve the parental figure I so desperately desired since birth.



#34 Texts With Mom I’m a 20-year-old male who completely moved out as of 2 years, almost 3. I grew up in Utah in a very religious and conservative household. My mom's side of the family is crazy toxic; my dad's side is not so much, more emotionally avoidant.



This is my mom reacting to me not going to visit her psychotic extended family, whom I do not feel comfortable around for a multitude of reasons.

#35 My Toxic Mother, Ladies And Gentlemen This was after a conversation where she tried to make excuses and justify yelling at my sister. She said we weren't meeting her halfway, and she wants to be “selfish” for once. Then I brought up how we worked as teens and paid all the bills and put apartments in our name growing up while she lay in her bed doing nothing. Otherwise we’d be homeless again. But yeah, keep talking about all those “sacrifices” you made.

#36 Give Me A Break This is the post that finally made me block my mother. This was after I had texted her apologizing for a pretty brutally harsh but honest text I sent her the year prior and her saying she didn’t want to hear from me.



All the comments are from my cousins/her friends boosting her ego, telling her she’s a great mom. Because they would know, right?

#37 My Mom Left A Huge Sign For My Kids I wish I was kidding. My estranged mom left a sign 10 minutes before my kids came home from school. Who does that? It’s creepy, right? And manipulative and disrespectful.



#38 Message From My Mom To My Sisters And I. We Told Her To Seek Therapy

#39 Just Some Craziness For context, I haven’t seen my mom since 2021 and have been no contact for so long. My son is about to turn two, and she’s never met him. She doesn’t know I’m married. Doesn’t know where I live. She’s never so much as seen a photo of my child because I keep him completely off the internet. Why does she feel like she can just continue to harass me over text? Not actually looking for answers; I know it’s just how she is.



I’m encouraged by family to block her, but I have a little voice in the back of my head saying not to in case she does something crazy like find out where I live. This lady didn’t care about me my whole life and now wants my sympathy because she’s sick. Am I horrible because I just don’t care anymore?



#40 Got “The Message” From My Dad After Months Of No Contact Long story short, I went no contact with my (consistently emotionally and verbally abusive) dad in November after he screamed at me in a parked car for three hours. I decompensated and knew that marked the final straw.



I received this email today and deleted it after reading it. Please, I just need some words of support. I’m tired of him and (sometimes) my mother telling me that I am to blame.

#41 My Grandma Is One Heck Of An Insane Parent My mother was recently diagnosed with colon cancer. We are in the very beginning and don’t know what stage it is yet. Doctors have found nodules on her lungs and are worried it’s the cancer spreading. My mom texted my grandma and sister to let them know and this is was my grandmas response. I’m so angry I can’t even see straight.



#42 This Is From My Dad , I Recently Lost My Job Am I in the wrong here for asking for money for food? I’m currently 21, maybe I shouldn’t be asking him for money.



#43 Poor Kid

#44 My Mom's Reaction To Trying To Get Care For Her Unwell Parents I have been fighting to get my grandparents care for the past 2 years. My mom has been fighting me the entire way so I don't spend her inheritance. She kept saying she would sell her house and move in with my grandparents so we wouldn't have to pay for care. She finally put her house on the market in June, but 100k more then the next most expensive house in her neighborhood. Obviously it hasn't had any offers.



Fed up with her, I finally found a caretaker within my budget so I could pay out of pocket myself. My mom and brother agreed that they would reimburse me for what they could.



The caretaker visited twice, but my grandmother with undiagnosed dementia or alzheimer's was unable to handle it. The caretaker called me to let me know that they are doing ok on their own, but clearly need help with food and getting my grandmother medical care.



I want to quit. I have been fighting this battle for 2 years and am starting to absolutely loath my family. Between my mom's selfishness and greed, my brother's inaction, my grandmother's dementia making irrational choices, and my grandfather's inability to go against her, I feel like I am fighting a brick wall. My grandparents are incapable of making rational decisions on their care, and no one else is willing to do the right thing.



#45 I Said My Sister Can’t Drive My Car Uninsured My dad told my sister she needed to ask me to borrow it and she didn’t. My mum seems to think that since I haven’t passed my test yet my sister should be allowed to just help herself to my car even though it’s registered in my name. I’ve said she can drive it when she shows me proof of insurance since she’s had 3 accidents in 3 years and it is illegal to drive in the UK without insurance. Even if she drives responsibly she can’t control other drivers and I can’t afford to replace it.



#46 My Mom’s Response To My Therapist Writing A Note That Said I Shouldn’t Be Working This Week I tried to take a second day off of work this week and this was the response on Tuesday after sending the letter my therapist wrote for me. They then proceeded to wake me up at 6.30 in the morning and threaten me with “making some changes,” which included cutting off my internet access, and they said they’d kick me out if I got fired for this. My Adderall withdrawal was to the point that my therapist said I sounded like my mental health had regressed years, and I was sick with a sore throat and migraine as well. But because it wasn’t a fever or vomiting I “wasn’t sick.” Putting my plans to leave into overdrive now, even if my job doesn’t pay much. Oh and for a bit more context, I have over 100 hours of sick leave literally because of these kinds of health issues.



#47 Parents Used Realtor Access To Track Us Down Purple is my friend that I bought a house with and teal is my one aunt. These are texts from my other aunt (both are my mom's sisters). I don't even know what to do or say anymore. I've been having a few panic attacks since then here and there. I get it, I'm disabled and have chronic burnout, and I wasn't able to get the card for my independent bank account, but still, that doesn't give them the right to literally stalk me.



This is going to be our permanent address, so I don't even know what we're going to do, especially once I finally cut them off later this month. I know we can call the police if they just show up at our house, but I don't want it to even have to come to that point. I literally just want to live my life for once in my life. I just want to heal. This is going to be difficult enough as is, and I'm tired of feeling like I can never escape them, like they're on some sick fox hunt.



No, we're not in any immediate danger, but I don't even know the lengths they'll go to try and get to me once I cut them off. They literally live only a few hours away from our house now.



#48 My Mom Always Telling Us We’re Gonna Get Fat For context these messages are between my mom and sister. I am 23 and sister is 33. All growing up my mom would tell me “enjoy being skinny now, it won’t last!” And many variations of that. It used to freak me out, thinking one day soon I’ll just blow up weight wise and be “unattractive”. Now, I realize I’m totally in control of my weight, it’s not inevitable to just gain weight. I have a pretty healthy relationship with my appearance.



However, my sister has issues thinking she is overweight when I’d argue she’s not! She’s on Ozempic, barely eats 1 meal a day, and planning on getting Botox and lip fillers soon. Now is not the time to be saying this stuff to her! I just wish she’d stop saying this stuff in general especially when it’s just not true.



#49 My Mom Ate My Clearly Labeled Food And Then Lied About It I would like to start by saying I cook all the time. I also buy and share food all the time. She very rarely does either of those things. She lets me stay rent free while I’m in college so I figure it works and I can pitch in that way.



Anyways, this time I didn’t want to share so I very clearly labeled my food. I come home to eat the food I was looking forward to all day to find this is all she left me. She then tried to blame my grandpa. He has had three strokes and is 86 and does not eat that much. So I tell her I know good and well he did not eat it. I show her it was very clearly labeled “No”. She then lies again and says she didn’t see the label. There is no way she didn’t see the label.



#50 My Mom Trashed My Room Today She drinks, takes lots of medication, and gets mad easily.



#51 "He Sounds Like A Needy Ex" - My Best Friend For context, the phone he is referring to is a phone he stole from me while snooping through my things when I was 16.



#52 Mind You, I Am An Adult Who Doesn’t Live With This Man There's a family friend (like an uncle) who my father doesn't care for. Over the phone I told my father that I had helped said man's elderly mother navigate our town because she gets lost easily. This angered my dad and in turn angered me, which caused me to raise my voice. That was the disrespect he mentioned.



#53 The Message My Mom Sent Me After I Proclaimed That I Was Strictly For The Pro Choice Movement

#54 Mama Gotta Have A Life Too

#55 Fellow College Students, What Would You Say To Your Parent(S) If They Tried To Control You In Your Own Dorm Like This

#56 I Wonder Why Their Daughter Won’t Come Home

#57 My Father Hurt Me For Most Of My Life, Moved Across The Country The Second I Turned 18, And Still Wants A Father's Day Text

#58 Hypocrisy At Its Finest My mom is toxic and I'm keeping her at as much distance and no contact as possibe until I finally move from the County. She lives 5 minutes from me. I'm currently away on a trip and I get a voicemail from my mom saying she took my package for safety. Sure enough, my doorbell camera shows her taking it. I called her to return it that night because my roommate is home.



#59 The Thing Is, She Has No Idea How Weird This Is Got this text from my VLC mom yesterday. Apparently, she's been calling neighborhood schools to see if my kids go there, and if she can have access to the campus. For context, my parents were paying for my kids to go to private school until this school year - we told them we didn't need it any longer when we decided to limit our family's time with my mom and our dependence on them in general. I was homeschooled growing up, and my mom repeatedly brings up how she wishes that's what I would do.

#60 Dad Thinks My Sisters Will Feed Him Info Went no contact with my dad 4 years ago. I had been in an abusive relationship, and despite knowing the extent of that hurt, my dad took his side over mine, tried to talk me out of going after child support, and then helped my ex get a lawyer to fight me in court. It shouldn’t have been that surprising, as my dad had been pretty abusive growing up as well, but I thought I had matured enough to “not care about the past." My father invited my ex to holidays and made me sit across from him and clench my jaw. I never asked my dad to choose between me and my ex. He decided to choose my ex anyway. Fast forward 4 years (but 7 years since I broke up with my ex): my dad and my ex are still besties and spend holidays and weekends together. I’m now happily married, have full legal and physical custody of my first child, and just had my second child. My dad has apparently taken to yelling at my sisters for not feeding him info about the new baby he’ll never meet. Oh no, if it isn’t the consequences of your own actions.



#61 My Mom Invited Me, My Sister, And Our Husbands To A Concert. When My Sister Politely Declined, Mom Went A Little Unhinged And for context, my mom has always treated my brother-in-law as "the enemy", especially bc he is of a different race from us. My sister hit her back with a legendary "Honestly I didnt even ask him, I simply didnt want to go but didnt want to hurt your feelings". Love that for her.



#62 My Mom Wonders Why I Don’t Come By Often I found this screenshot from 4 years ago when I was 18. My parents had kicked me out from home when I was 18 during my senior year of high school. My parents had tried asking me to move back home with them before this text and still to this day.



And no, I did not spam multiple notifications of “mom mom mom”, it was one single paragraph.



#63 My Mom Visited Iceland. I Requested A Pin As A Souvenir. She Comes Back And Gives Me A Mousepad Saying I Should "Earn" My Pin By Visiting Instead

#64 My Mom Casually Threw Away My Pokémon Platinum Copy I’d Had For 16 Years While I Wasn’t Home Because She Decided “Adults Don’t Need That Stuff”

#65 One Year Ago Today My Mom Smashed My Computer On This Counter And Broke It. I'm Reminded Every Time I Walk Into The Kitchen I was 12. I didn't give her the password to my computer and she broke it like any rational person.



#66 Dad Called Me A Hippo To My Stepmother I've been sitting on this for a while, just need some words of wisdom.



This happened when I was 15, I was fresh out of a mental hospital, diagnosed ED and found this conversation after my first day of dance class. I brought it up a month or so ago (I'm 20 now) and they denied it ever happened but he sent me this the next day. I think whether it was about my "condition" or not it was inappropriate and breaks my heart.



At the same time he apologized, which is honestly a first. There's a lot wrong with our relationship but he might actually be trying to mend things.



#67 Is My Mom Being Unreasonable? Made my little brother pancakes this morning, and used the leftover batter to make biscuits. The oven doesn’t always work sometimes, but I got lucky. This has been an issue for months, and my mom knew about it for just as long, no matter what she says. It’s the only reason why I felt comfortable enough to say that to her.



She wanted to make something in it (she rarely cooks, so that might be why she’s so upset), but it’s refusing to preheat again. This was the text that followed. Before this text, she blamed me for ‘breaking it’ by using it as intended. We’ve had it for nine years, but it just doesn’t want to work.



#68 My Dad Thinks I’m Lying About Being Sick Me (20M) and my dad are currently on a little mini vacation at the beach, we left on Friday, I told him I could feel myself getting sick. Our plan was to check out and head home this morning at around 8, and it turns out he straight up lied to me. I’m sitting here in the hotel room, sick as a dog, coughing and sneezing everywhere in tons of pain due to a sore throat, while he’s sitting on the beach having the time of his life. On the phone, he told me he didn’t believe that I was sick and told me to stop being dramatic. He took both of the room keys, and I accidentally left my wallet at home so I can’t even go anywhere. I’m just so frustrated with him and wish I could do something. He takes any opportunity to belittle and control me even though I’m an adult.



#69 Alcoholic, Narcissistic Mom Cutting Me Out Of The Will For Not Letting Her Babysit My Two Year Old Drunk

#70 Sounds Like She Has Schizophrenia