“Poor Girl”: Honey Boo Boo’s Turbulent Life Since ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Revealed
Celebrities, News

“Poor Girl”: Honey Boo Boo’s Turbulent Life Since ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Revealed

23

2

Here comes Honey Boo Boo: she’s 19, a college student, and getting ready to share her story in a biopic about her family’s struggles and life as a child beauty queen.

Alana Thompson rose to fame at age six after appearing on the TLC child beauty pageant show Toddlers & Tiaras.

The dynamic with her mother, “Mama June” Shannon, captivated viewers so much that the network created a spinoff series dedicated to the family. It premiered in 2012 and featured Thompson’s sisters: Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who passed away from cancer in 2023, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird.

  • Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson will share the story of her life as a former child star in an upcoming Lifetime biopic.
  • Her biopic, I Was Honey Boo Boo, will offer a deeper look into her time on "Toddlers & Tiaras" and the difficult relationship with her mother.
  • Now 19, Thompson is a college student and is in a relationship with Dralin Carswell.
    Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson became famous at age 6 on the TLC reality show Toddlers & Tiaras
    Young woman with long, curly hair in front of a floral backdrop, wearing a white dress and necklace.

    Image credits: honeybooboo

    But the spinoff was short-lived. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was canceled after two seasons following allegations that Shannon was involved with Mark McDaniel, who had been arrested in 2004 and convicted of aggravated child molestation.

    In a statement to People magazine, TLC said: “Supporting the health and welfare of these remarkable children is our only priority. TLC is faithfully committed to the children’s ongoing comfort and well-being.”

    Shannon denied the allegations in a Facebook post.

    “It isn’t true i promise my kids r #1 priority over anything else and I would never put them in danger period over this or anything else they r my life this is my past I left him 10 yrs ago for it and I wouldn’t go back.”

    Girl in a pink embellished pageant dress, smiling brightly, representing Honey Boo Boo from "Toddlers & Tiaras.

    Image credits: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

    After cancellation, the series was rebranded as Mama June: From Not to Hot on We TV, and later as Mama June: Road to Redemption and Mama June: Family Crisis.

    In addition to appearing in the spinoffs, Thompson competed on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2018.

    The following year, the family faced a severe crisis when Shannon lost custody of her daughter after being arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and dr*g paraphernalia.

    The 45-year-old was allegedly found carrying coc*ine and a pipe.

    The spinoff, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, featured her family, including sisters Anna, Jessica, and Lauryn, and “Mama June” Shannon

    Young girl with curly hair in a "Diva" shirt, related to Honey Boo Boo's life after 'Toddlers & Tiaras'.

    Image credits: TLC

    Her then-boyfriend, Eugene “Geno” Edward Doak, was charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of dr*g paraphernalia.

    Shannon was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, court supervision, in addition to other conditions, including random dr*g screenings, E! News reported.

    Thompson was ultimately placed in the care of her older sister, Lauryn Efird, who gained sole legal custody of her in 2022.

    Young girl in a colorful outfit sitting in a decorated room, gesturing with hands, from Toddlers & Tiaras.

    Image credits: Max

    Shannon was reportedly allowed to contact Thompson by phone every day, but she could not visit her unless Efird allowed her to. 

    Additionally, she was ordered to pay Efird $800 per month in child support for the next two years until Thompson turned 18.

    In 2019, Shannon was arrested for possession of illegal substances and lost custody of her daughter

    Woman in a floral shirt and dark jacket outside, associated with "Honey Boo Boo" life events.

    Image credits: Max

    In an episode of her mother’s reality show, Efrid said the family has “tried to send her to rehab” and that the network “gave her the opportunity” to do so, but she checked out after less than a day.

    Thompson and Shannon appeared to have strengthened their relationship in the years since the arrest.

    In 2021, they appeared on The Masked Singer, which Shannon said marked their first project together since she got sober.

    Thompson and her sisters also attended their mother’s wedding to Justin Stroud.

    Young girl sitting on a couch next to a woman in red, both appearing relaxed.

    Image credits: Max

    However, the mother-daughter pair hit a rough patch last year when Thompson accused Shannon of stealing $35,000 from her Coogan account, a trust where parents of child stars are legally required to deposit a percentage of their earnings.

    “Alana is the reason you’re Mama June. Give her her money back and be a decent human being,” Efird implored in an episode of Mama June: Family Crisis.

    After her graduation from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia, Thompson began studying at Regis University in Denver, Colorado, where she is pursuing a degree in neonatal nursing.

    “I’m just looking forward to helping people,” the 19-year-old told People magazine. “I really want to be a neonatal nurse, so I want to work with little babies. I don’t want to have no babies though. That’s my motto.”

    Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Thompson’s  older sister, gained custody of her in 2022 until she turned 18

    Child star with a woman at a reality TV event, showcasing Honey Boo Boo's turbulent life after 'Toddlers & Tiaras'.

    Image credits: Paul Redmond/Getty Images

    Image credits: Pumpkin

    Alana has been open about her relationship with Dralin Carswell, whom she began dating in 2021 when she was 16 and he was 21.

    Addressing the commentary surrounding her boyfriend, particularly the age gap between them, she said, “In our relationship, the two most things that everybody is always talking about is our age gap and definitely because he’s Black and I’m White, and we’re an interracial couple.”

    She stated that she “didn’t care” about the concerns or criticism. “Because, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we’re happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say, I don’t really care.”

    Thompson has been dating Dralin Carswell since 2021, who is five years older

    Two people smiling by a lake, both wearing black "Have a Nice Day" t-shirts, illustrating Honey Boo Boo's life changes.

    Image credits: honeybooboo

    Young woman speaking on TV, wearing a pink top, discussing her turbulent life since 'Toddlers & Tiaras'.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

    In March 2023, Dralin was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, fleeing police, and outstanding warrants after a three-mile car chase. Alana was a passenger in the car and was not charged.

    The reality star is preparing to unveil all the ups and downs of her career and family life in the Lifetime biopic I Was Honey Boo Boo, set to premiere on May 17.

    “This film tells my story, the real one. Beyond the glitter, the pageants, and the catchphrases, there was a lot going on behind the scenes,” Thompson shared on Instagram.

    The 19-year-old narrated a Lifetime biopic about her life titled I Was Honey Boo Boo


    “I’m narrating the film myself because nobody can tell it like I can. From family struggles and hard truths to finding my own voice, I Was Honey Boo Boo shows the side of child stardom the cameras didn’t always catch.”

    I Was Honey Boo Boo is the newest biopic in the network’s I Am/I Was franchise that reveals a deeper look into some of pop culture’s most fascinating figures, including I Am Elizabeth Smart, I Am Victoria Gotti,I Was Lorena Bobbit, and I Was Octomom.

    People were surprised to see how much Alana Thompson has changed

    Comment expressing support for Honey Boo Boo, saying it's good to see her living life well.

    Comment expressing well wishes for Honey Boo Boo's life journey.

    Catherine Gray's congratulatory message on overcoming life's challenges.

    Susan Stewart's comment on Honey Boo Boo's growth and new life chapter, highlighting positive changes since pageant days.

    Comment expressing support for Honey Boo Boo amidst her turbulent life experiences.

    Martinez Jesse's comment on Honey Boo Boo, expressing belief in her future success.

    Comment by Gail Levinson expressing support for Honey Boo Boo pursuing education amidst challenges.

    Comment from Nanette Lutz Wrich saying, "Let the girl be," related to Honey Boo Boo's life.

    Comment discusses Honey Boo Boo's turbulent family drama and future hopes.

    Comment discussing Honey Boo Boo's turbulent life and challenges since 'Toddlers & Tiaras'.

    Comment mentioning Honey Boo Boo's turbulent life, discussing mistreatment and family issues.

    Comment from a fan discussing Honey Boo Boo's life and strong family support system as lifesaver.

    Comment expressing pride in Honey Boo Boo attending college, wishing she'd distance from family and boyfriend.

    Comment discussing Honey Boo Boo's turbulent life and recovery journey.

    Screenshot of a comment about Honey Boo Boo's relationship with her mother.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Honey Boo Boo's turbulent life.

    Text comment by Haley Pye about Honey Boo Boo's life choices and education.

    Comment by Sheilah Easterling-Smith: "Too much drama for me," relating to Honey Boo Boo's turbulent life.

    Comment on Honey Boo Boo's life post 'Toddlers & Tiaras,' emphasizing expected behaviors.

    Comment comparing Honey Boo Boo's appearance, questioning any change.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who the 'eck is Honey Boo Boo? BP is getting really boring these days.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
