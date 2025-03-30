Influencer Arrested After Filming Disgusting Act With Her Dog, Claims It Was For Money

ADVERTISEMENT

A Florida influencer has been arrested after committing a despicable act with her dog.

Logan Guminski, 27, from Ocala was booked into the Marion County Jail on March 21 after she allegedly filmed and posted videos of her having s–x with a chihuahua.

Major Crimes Detectives Jordyn Batts with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was first alerted to this on January 28 when they received an anonymous tip that Guminski had posted a video on Instagram “depicting s–xual activity with a dog.”

A Florida influencer was arrested after having s*x with her dog

Authorities have since stated that Batts discovered the influencer frequently posts these explicit pictures and has uploaded “several posts” of her participating in the revolting act with the “ab–sed animal.”

While the 27-year-old was being interviewed by the police, she told them she was a “content creator who generates s–xually explicit photos and videos to sell on the internet,” according to the department.

Guminski then went on to claim that she had done similar acts to another dog, with videos “still stored on her cell phone” — but it was at the request of another social media user, who agreed to pay her $500 in exchange.

It is still unclear who that person is.

The influencer has now been charged with s–xual activity involving an animal and filming s–xual activity involving an animal, which are both considered felonies.

According to documents obtained by Daily Mail, she was released on a $10,000 bond on March 22, and she is set to appear in court for her arraignment hearing on April 22.

Video footage shared by the department shows Guminski looking disheartened as she walked into the sheriff’s office, remaining quiet with her hands handcuffed in front of her.

She was pictured exiting the patrol car, looking particularly glum

Talking to 13 News, Batts said, “Unfortunately, this isn’t my first case of this nature. It’s always shocking, it’ll never not be shocking, especially when you have to watch the video, but I have seen it before so it’s not out of the ordinary unfortunately.”

The outlet reports that Guminski has made it clear on social media that she loves dogs… however, no one could quite predict to that extent.

On March 13, she posted a compilation video of her and her dogs and wrote as its caption, “What can I say… they are quite literally my whole [world emoji].”

Six days later on March 19, she shared a video of her new dog named Juniper.

“Introducing the newest member of the family. Guys say hi to Juniper, aka Junebug,” she announced.

It is unclear where the dogs are now, but many of her social media posts show her posing in the mirror with them or smiling with a sleeping canine tucked in her arms.

Her records currently do not indicate that she has retained an attorney.

Her social media is filled with pictures of her and her dogs

While many netizens were disgusted with the influencer, they used it as a moment to poke fun at the uncomfortable situation.

“She took the phrase ‘puppy love’ too literal,” one person joked.

“Of course it’s Florida,” another wrote.

A third noted, “This sh–t is getting more and more common and it’s beyond f–cked up,” to which someone replied, “I suspect it was always common but now people have the means to post video of it on social media and law enforcement can easily trace it back to the perp.”

One user said, “Also I just want to add: she was arrested for s–x acts with a CHIHUAHUA. I don’t know why but that makes it worse for some reason.”

“WTF is wrong with people. Disgusting sicko!” someone exclaimed.

Another voiced, “Imagine going to court for this? How embarrassing! Standing infront [sic] of the whole courtroom of strangers aka other criminals, and court recorder and security guards and the judge, etc.

“And they read aloud what she did. That’s enough punishment in itself lmao but then they will punish her with fees, fines, classes, probation, an ankle monitor and whatever else.”

“What is going on in this world???” one person asked

