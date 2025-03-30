Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Influencer Arrested After Filming Disgusting Act With Her Dog, Claims It Was For Money
Crime, News

Influencer Arrested After Filming Disgusting Act With Her Dog, Claims It Was For Money

A Florida influencer has been arrested after committing a despicable act with her dog.

Logan Guminski, 27, from Ocala was booked into the Marion County Jail on March 21 after she allegedly filmed and posted videos of her having s–x with a chihuahua.

Major Crimes Detectives Jordyn Batts with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was first alerted to this on January 28 when they received an anonymous tip that Guminski had posted a video on Instagram “depicting s–xual activity with a dog.”

Highlights
  • A Florida influencer named Logan Guminski was arrested for filming s*xual acts with her dog.
  • Guminski claimed she was paid $500 for performing similar acts on request.
  • She is currently facing felony charges.
    A Florida influencer was arrested after having s*x with her dog

    Blonde influencer poses by pool, wearing a necklace, black top, and scrunchie, with lush greenery in the background.

    Image credits: alexgumx

    Authorities have since stated that Batts discovered the influencer frequently posts these explicit pictures and has uploaded “several posts” of her participating in the revolting act with the “ab–sed animal.”

    While the 27-year-old was being interviewed by the police, she told them she was a “content creator who generates s–xually explicit photos and videos to sell on the internet,” according to the department.

    Guminski then went on to claim that she had done similar acts to another dog, with videos “still stored on her cell phone” — but it was at the request of another social media user, who agreed to pay her $500 in exchange.

    It is still unclear who that person is.

    Influencer sits on floor with dog, taking a mirror selfie in a living room setting.

    Image credits: alexgumx

    Influencer arrested near police car, wearing a gray Chicago hoodie, escorted by an officer in a green uniform.

    Image credits: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

    The influencer has now been charged with s–xual activity involving an animal and filming s–xual activity involving an animal, which are both considered felonies.

    According to documents obtained by Daily Mail, she was released on a $10,000 bond on March 22, and she is set to appear in court for her arraignment hearing on April 22.

    Video footage shared by the department shows Guminski looking disheartened as she walked into the sheriff’s office, remaining quiet with her hands handcuffed in front of her.

    She was pictured exiting the patrol car, looking particularly glum

    Woman in mugshot facing camera, related to influencer arrest incident.

    Image credits: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

    Talking to 13 News, Batts said, “Unfortunately, this isn’t my first case of this nature. It’s always shocking, it’ll never not be shocking, especially when you have to watch the video, but I have seen it before so it’s not out of the ordinary unfortunately.” 

    The outlet reports that Guminski has made it clear on social media that she loves dogs… however, no one could quite predict to that extent.

    On March 13, she posted a compilation video of her and her dogs and wrote as its caption, “What can I say… they are quite literally my whole [world emoji].”

    Influencer in red bikini and sunglasses taking a selfie on a beach.

    Image credits: alexgumx

    Smiling woman holding two small dogs indoors, related to influencer arrest news.

    Image credits: alexgumx

    Six days later on March 19, she shared a video of her new dog named Juniper.

    “Introducing the newest member of the family. Guys say hi to Juniper, aka Junebug,” she announced. 

    It is unclear where the dogs are now, but many of her social media posts show her posing in the mirror with them or smiling with a sleeping canine tucked in her arms. 

    Her records currently do not indicate that she has retained an attorney.

    Her social media is filled with pictures of her and her dogs

    Influencer with her dog in a sunlit area, holding the pet close, smiling softly at the camera.

    Image credits: alexgumx

    While many netizens were disgusted with the influencer, they used it as a moment to poke fun at the uncomfortable situation.

    “She took the phrase ‘puppy love’ too literal,” one person joked.

    Of course it’s Florida,” another wrote.

    A third noted, “This sh–t is getting more and more common and it’s beyond f–cked up,” to which someone replied, “I suspect it was always common but now people have the means to post video of it on social media and law enforcement can easily trace it back to the perp.”

    One user said, “Also I just want to add: she was arrested for s–x acts with a CHIHUAHUA. I don’t know why but that makes it worse for some reason.”

    Influencer in a red bikini kneeling in the ocean, wearing sunglasses.

    Image credits: alexgumx

    “WTF is wrong with people. Disgusting sicko!” someone exclaimed.

    Another voiced, “Imagine going to court for this? How embarrassing! Standing infront [sic] of the whole courtroom of strangers aka other criminals, and court recorder and security guards and the judge, etc.

    “And they read aloud what she did. That’s enough punishment in itself lmao but then they will punish her with fees, fines, classes, probation, an ankle monitor and whatever else.”

    “What is going on in this world???” one person asked

    Comment about influencer arrest over a controversial dog-related incident.

    Comment on influencer's controversial act with her dog for money.

    Comment by Valery O'Rourke questioning the world, related to influencer arrested with dog.

    Comment reads: "that is just disgusting what is wrong with people" related to influencer arrest.

    Comment expressing concern for a dog involved in influencer's arrest.

    Text bubble comment regarding influencer arrest news, expressing concern over the dog.

    Social media reaction to influencer's arrest after video involving dog.

    Comment questioning people's actions related to influencer arrest.

    Comment questioning a post related to influencer's arrest and disturbing act with a dog.

    Comment on influencer arrest post, expressing disgust and concern.

    Comment by Tammy Alberti saying "Sick" with a nauseated face emoji, related to influencer arrest story.

    Comment reacting to influencer's arrest for act with dog.

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I know I'm gonna sound terrible, but somehow it being a Chihuahua does make it weirder to me, and I don't know why. Poor puppies 😞

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    toejamredux avatar
    SkippityBoppityBoo
    SkippityBoppityBoo
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Don't worry. I feel the same way. A Chihuahua? It's a small dog... Let's just leave it there. Let's hope she gets charged and convicted with everything they can legally charge her with.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    delphinum4 avatar
    Zophra
    Zophra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Why does BP censor out words like d***s and d**k etc. but somehow this is okay for the site? Weird. Maybe not as weird as s*x with chihuahuas, but still weird.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    taranw avatar
    Okiedokie
    Okiedokie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Disgusting. I hope they take the rest of her dogs. Animals can’t consent to being with humans, & even if they could there’s a huge cognitive gap, & a huge power gap when you consider how devoted dogs are to people & how horrid humans are.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
