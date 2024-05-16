Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Daughter Ruins Mom’s Important Party As She Never Asked Permission To Have It In Her House
Family, Relationships

Expecting someone to do something as big as give up their home for a party without asking for permission first is naive at best, even if that someone is family.

But that’s exactly what this redditor’s mother did. She organized a party at her daughter’s place without talking to her about it first, which led to personnel being asked off the property and the mother going off the deep end.

Throwing a party at someone else’s house without asking for permission first might result in having no party at all

Image credits: Inga Seliverstova / pexels (not the actual photo)

This redditor’s mom decided to throw a huge party at her place without saying a word

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Tara Winstead / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Weary_Cricket_914

The owner of the home provided fellow netizens with more details

People shared their thoughts in the comments

Miglė Miliūtė
Gabija Saveiskyte
heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The whole ask for forgiveness instead of permission thing doesn’t quite work when they live in a gated community. And bulldozeing doesn’t work when the person you’re trying to overrun has an actual backbone. Time for a reality check, mama.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
