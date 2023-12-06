ADVERTISEMENT

We obsess over the endless possibilities of things in Australia that can take you out. Thanks to the internet with its countless videos and stories of the scariest things Down Under, we have a slightly exaggerated fear of a place we’ve never been - but we also have a good sense of humor. So, my friend and I embarked on a mission to shine a light on those fears and turn them into fashion and our original take on life in Oz. We also put these fears - and a few new ones - on mugs, candles, and totes.

More info: myikigaistudios.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Six Feet Down Under

Julie Kehoe
#2

That's Just The S's

Julie Kehoe
#3

You're F*d

Julie Kehoe
#4

Plants Are Predators

Julie Kehoe
#5

Nightmares Have Nightmares

Julie Kehoe
#6

Life Is Short

Julie Kehoe
#7

Emergency Contact

Julie Kehoe
#8

Don't Go Outside

Julie Kehoe
#9

Cause Of Death

Julie Kehoe
#10

Get Your Affairs

Julie Kehoe
