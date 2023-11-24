ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the 21st century, yet there still are annoying grocery packaging designs. Why are cereal and chip bags not resealable? Why do sustainable materials come packaged in a bunch of plastic (toilet paper, we’re looking at you)? Also, the foil seals. Do we really need them for peanut butter, yogurt and fruit cups?

YA thriller author Kayla Ancrum’s post on X about similar products recently went viral. She shared a few ideas on how manufacturers could improve the annoying packaging of some products. Other netizens pitched in as well, and the result was some pretty revolutionary ideas that grocery packaging designers could use.

One X user shared some new grocery packaging solutions for things like bacon, flour and toilet paper

Image credits: KaylaAncrum

Image credits: KaylaAncrum

Image credits: KaylaAncrum

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: KaylaAncrum

Image credits: KaylaAncrum

Image credits: KaylaAncrum

After her original thread got some traction, the author added some more ideas to her list

Image credits: KaylaAncrum

Image credits: KaylaAncrum

Image credits: KaylaAncrum

Other people also had some genius suggestions about packaging that annoys them

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AlisDell325

Image credits: margarrrrr_et

Image credits: gwils_17

Image credits: Racheljustbc

Image credits: itsallisonleigh

Image credits: desirosie

Image credits: Yaz_Nice

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: peachstubble

Image credits: KendraChenelle

Image credits: vulture_sam02

Image credits: cheshie04

Image credits: bluengreenplaid

Image credits: brihea99

Image credits: wtjos