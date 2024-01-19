Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Strawberry Vanilla Hydrangea: Growing Tips You Wish You Knew Sooner
Gardening, Home & Design

Strawberry Vanilla Hydrangea: Growing Tips You Wish You Knew Sooner

If you’re looking to add a little wonder to your garden, then vanilla strawberry hydrangea is a choice that really can’t fail you. This charming plant gets everyone’s attention with flowers that change from creamy white to a lovely pink as the season unfolds.

Vanilla strawberry hydrangeas start their blooming in mid-summer and keep your garden vibrant through early fall. And here’s the best part: with just a bit of love and care, hydrangeas can be a part of your garden for quite a long time!

In this guide, we’ll show you how simple and rewarding it is to grow and care for these delightful plants, ensuring they thrive and brighten up your outdoor space year after year.

RELATEDIn This Online Group, People Share Examples Of Botanical Wonders And It’s Soul-Refreshing (50 Pics)

  • Botanical nameHydrangea paniculata ‘Renhy’
  • Plant type: Deciduous shrub
  • Bloom time: Mid to late summer
  • Sun exposure: Full sun to partial shade
  • Soil type: Moist, well-drained
  • Soil pH: Slightly acidic to neutral
  • Hardiness zones: 3–8 (USDA)

How to Grow and Care for a Vanilla Strawberry Hydrangea

Soil

Water

Humidity

Light

Temperature

Fertilizer

Potting

Pruning

If you’ve chosen a vanilla strawberry hydrangea tree, which is the same plant trained to grow as a small tree with a single trunk, pruning also helps maintain this unique form. You’ll want to remove any lower sprouts to keep that clean tree trunk and trim the canopy to enhance its shape. This special pruning ensures the focus is on the spectacular blooms atop the tree’s “crown.”

Regular pruning encourages healthy growth and bloom production and gives you the chance to shape your hydrangea into a form that best suits your garden’s aesthetic.

RELATED50 Front Yard Landscaping Ideas to Beautify Your Outdoor Space

Propagating

While propagating a vanilla strawberry hydrangea isn’t impossible, you should keep in mind it’s prohibited. This cultivar is trademarked and copyrighted, and unauthorized propagation is not allowed. If you’re looking to add more of these plants to your garden, the best approach is to purchase them from licensed nurseries or garden centers.

Common Problems

Caring for a vanilla strawberry hydrangea usually goes smoothly, but sometimes, nature throws a curveball in the form of pests and diseases. Here’s a quick rundown on what to keep an eye out for.

Image credits: KaleidoscopeOk2677

When it comes to diseases, you can keep them at bay by ensuring good air circulation. Spacing your hydrangeas properly from other plants can also make a big difference.

Pests might find your hydrangeas tempting—if you spot them, a timely spray of neem oil will solve the problem.

Deer can be particularly fond of hydrangeas, often targeting the tender flower buds. A bit of protection during winter and early spring can save your blooms. Rabbits tend to leave older plants alone but might nibble on younger ones.

FAQs

How Big Does a Vanilla Strawberry Hydrangea Get?

A vanilla strawberry hydrangea can grow quite impressively, reaching 6–8 feet in height and spreading about 4–5 feet wide. 

How Many Years Does It Take Hydrangeas to Grow Full Size?

You can expect your vanilla strawberry hydrangea to reach its full size in about 2–3 years, depending on growing conditions like soil quality, light, and water. With each passing season, you’ll notice it becoming more robust and fuller. Getting a full-grown vanilla strawberry hydrangea tree will take a few years.

Is Vanilla Strawberry Hydrangea Toxic?

Hydrangeas are generally considered to be toxic if ingested. They contain compounds known as cyanogenic glycosides, which can release cyanide when chewed or digested. While severe poisoning is rare, it’s a good idea to keep pets and small children away from these plants.

