Maintaining a pristine lawn doesn’t have to come at the cost of the environment. The best battery-powered lawn mowers aren’t only eco-friendly but just as effective as gas mowers. And they’re less noisy, too! The biggest advantage of battery-powered lawn mowers, however, is that they are super convenient.

Starting with a simple push of a button, they are lightweight, making them easier to maneuver and handle, especially in tight spaces. They also require less maintenance than their gas-guzzling counterparts, which need oil changes, spark plug replacements, and air filter cleanings. In short, battery-powered lawn mowers make lawn care a pleasure rather than a chore!

No wonder so many homeowners are switching to a battery-powered lawn mower. In fact, it’s expected to be an $8.5 billion industry by 2027. Hence, if you haven’t already, now is the time to switch up your gas cutters for a more energy-efficient solution. And luckily, we’re here to help you select the best battery-powered lawn mower of 2024!

Image source: alisonnelsey

How We Made Our Selection

We looked at the best-selling battery-powered mowers available on Amazon, narrowing down to the ones that received more positive feedback and had great product features. We have listed user reviews, pros, and cons for each to help you find the best battery-powered lawn mower!

Our recommendations fit into these categories:

Best Battery-Powered Lawn Mower 2024: Best Overall

Best Budget-Friendly Mowers (below $300)

Best Battery-Powered Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers

Best Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers for Small Yards (less than half an acre)

Best Mid-Range Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers (between $500 to $1,000)

Best Battery-Powered Lawn Mower to Splurge on

Terms to know

Brushless motor: A brushless motor lawn mower uses magnets and electronic controllers to generate power. This design results in less wear and tear on the motor. It’s also more energy efficient and requires less maintenance.

V and Ah: These are terms for measuring battery voltage and capacity. V stands for volts, while Ah means ampere-hour. An ampere-hour measures the capacity of a battery.

Push and self-propelled: As the name suggests, push mowers need to be operated manually, while self-propelled mowers have a rear-wheel drive that pushes the mower forward. A self-propelled mower is great for incline, although it drains the battery rapidly.

Note: All prices were listed at the time of publishing. Please check the provided links for the most current pricing.