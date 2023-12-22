Best Battery-Powered Lawn Mower For Every Kind Of Lawn (And Budget)
Maintaining a pristine lawn doesn’t have to come at the cost of the environment. The best battery-powered lawn mowers aren’t only eco-friendly but just as effective as gas mowers. And they’re less noisy, too! The biggest advantage of battery-powered lawn mowers, however, is that they are super convenient.
Starting with a simple push of a button, they are lightweight, making them easier to maneuver and handle, especially in tight spaces. They also require less maintenance than their gas-guzzling counterparts, which need oil changes, spark plug replacements, and air filter cleanings. In short, battery-powered lawn mowers make lawn care a pleasure rather than a chore!
No wonder so many homeowners are switching to a battery-powered lawn mower. In fact, it’s expected to be an $8.5 billion industry by 2027. Hence, if you haven’t already, now is the time to switch up your gas cutters for a more energy-efficient solution. And luckily, we’re here to help you select the best battery-powered lawn mower of 2024!
How We Made Our Selection
We looked at the best-selling battery-powered mowers available on Amazon, narrowing down to the ones that received more positive feedback and had great product features. We have listed user reviews, pros, and cons for each to help you find the best battery-powered lawn mower!
Our recommendations fit into these categories:
- Best Battery-Powered Lawn Mower 2024: Best Overall
- Best Budget-Friendly Mowers (below $300)
- Best Battery-Powered Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers
- Best Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers for Small Yards (less than half an acre)
- Best Mid-Range Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers (between $500 to $1,000)
- Best Battery-Powered Lawn Mower to Splurge on
Terms to know
Brushless motor: A brushless motor lawn mower uses magnets and electronic controllers to generate power. This design results in less wear and tear on the motor. It’s also more energy efficient and requires less maintenance.
V and Ah: These are terms for measuring battery voltage and capacity. V stands for volts, while Ah means ampere-hour. An ampere-hour measures the capacity of a battery.
Push and self-propelled: As the name suggests, push mowers need to be operated manually, while self-propelled mowers have a rear-wheel drive that pushes the mower forward. A self-propelled mower is great for incline, although it drains the battery rapidly.
EGO Power+ LM2102SP-A 21” 56V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower
• Dimensions: 61.61” D x 22.92” W x 46.46” H
• Battery: 56 volts / 4.0 Ah
• Includes: Battery and rapid charger
• Warranty: Five-year tool warranty
Ego Power+ LM2102SP-A is our top choice for the best battery-powered lawn mower of 2024. This is among the highest-rated and highest-selling mowers available online. It’s self-propelled, making it a great choice for people with mobility issues as well as for those with a large yard (no more sweat work).
This cordless wonder boasts up to 65 minutes of runtime on a single charge, thanks to the two included 56V 4.0Ah ARC Lithium batteries. You can adjust your mowing pace with the variable speed self-propel, ranging from a leisurely 1.3 mph to a brisk 3.1 mph. You can also switch to manual mode to save battery.
It has a 21” cutting deck with six cutting positions that let you tailor your lawn’s look from 1.5 to 4 inches. The 3-in-1 functionality gives you the flexibility to mulch, side discharge, or bag your grass clippings.
What customers say: “The cut is fantastic and very clean looking. It’s even leaving my lawn looking healthier. The smaller deck means I can get into lots of nooks and crannies easier…The self-propel is awesome but I find I actually don’t even [need] to use it too much with how lightweight it is.” – Amazon Customer
Pros:
• 18.5-gallon grass collection bag
• Bright LED headlights
• Folds flat for compact storage
• Compatible with all grass types
Cons:
• Struggles with wet grass
• Poor turning radius (review)
Greenworks 16” Cordless Push Lawn Mower
• Dimensions: 50.79” D x 18.9” W x 38.98” H
• Battery: 40 volts / 4.0 Ah
• Includes: Battery and charger
• Warranty: 3 years warranty on tool parts and battery
This lightweight mower has a 16” cutting deck and a 2-in-1 bagging and mulching feature. It has a narrow body, meaning it can reach small nooks easily. Its lithium-ion battery provides the power you need for up to 45 minutes of runtime on a full charge—perfect for small yards. Moreover, it’s so quiet that your neighbors won’t even know you’re mowing the lawn.
What customers say: “It allows me to reach places that I used to have to weed eat because of slope or tight fit. It is virtually maintenance-free and easily folds down for compact storage” – Jerry D
Pros:
• Folds down for compact storage.
• So lightweight that you can push it with one hand. (review)
• Speeds up to accommodate the heavier cut when it reaches a heavier section of grass.
• Very quiet.
Cons:
• The batteries lack a charging management circuit. This means batteries can overcharge, which leads to a reduced lifespan. You’ll need to watch them closely to shut off the charging at the right time. (review)
• The battery charges to full in 2–3 hours.
• A lot of grass clippings don’t make it to the bag. (review)
Greenworks 17” Cordless Push Lawn Mower
• Dimensions: 52.05” D x 19.21” W x 41” H
• Battery: 40V / 4.0 Ah
• Includes: Battery and charger
• Three-year warranty
The Greenworks 17” push lawn mower is a powerhouse designed to work just as efficiently as a gas mower but without the hassle of fuel, noise, and pollution. Its handle is fully collapsible, allowing for compact stand-up storage and easy transport.
Its 17-inch deck can tackle lawns with rough terrain and can be maneuvered easily around obstacles. Cutting height (five positions) can be adjusted with a single lever. You can mulch or rear bag grass clippings with its 2-in-1 design.
What customers say: “It was affordable, eco-friendly, and easy for me to assemble without assistance. I bought two batteries and charged them both just in case. My lawn is mostly flat, but I have trees and landscaping to maneuver around. It was so easy to push that my 7yo and 9yo could push it without a problem.” – Crystal Jackson.
Pros:
• Lightweight and easy to maneuver.
• Easy to assemble and operate.
• It’s foldable and takes up very little storage space.
Cons:
• The battery takes two hours to charge. (review)
BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Cordless Mower, String Trimmer, and Edger
• Dimensions: 40.5” D x 15.25” W x 7.38” H
• Battery: 20 volts
• 30-day return guarantee
This is a small handheld mower, but it’s quite the little powerhouse! Don’t doubt its capability because of its tiny design—its 12-inch cutting deck is perfect for small yards. It comes with two 4.0Ah batteries, each lasting around 20 minutes.
Another win—you won’t end up green after mowing. It’s tiny, so it won’t throw much mulch at you. Is it perfect? Well, you’ve got to keep pressing the handle, and that might tire you out a bit. Overall, it’s lightweight, easy to use, and a good replacement for gas mowers. Moreover, the bottom deck can be detached to use as a trimmer or edger.
What customers say: “My lawn is very tall, it was more than 12 inches, but the mower did a good job and did not weaken at any point. The battery does not last as long as it says but hey it is way above average. It lasted more than I was expecting it.” – David
Pros:
• The handle is easy to maneuver.
• Perfect for small lawns, as it switches easily from mower to trimmer.
Cons:
• Difficult to operate on wet grass.
• The battery doesn’t last long.
SOYUS 15” Battery Powered Lawn Mower
Dimensions: 29” D x 17.3” W x 14.5” H
Battery: 40 volts / 4.0 Ah
Includes: Two 20V batteries and a dual port charger
One-year warranty
Brushless motor
This Soyus model has a small 15-inch blade along with a 10.5-gallon grass collection bag. It has a brushless motor powered by a 4.0Ah battery and promises over 40 minutes of uninterrupted mowing time. Moreover, it offers six cutting heights ranging from 0.98” to 2.95”.
What customers say: “I love this mower it actually cuts very nicely and at least for me it had a good battery run time, It’s pretty lightweight and simple to use I would really recommend this mower.” – Lori D Tangradi
Pros:
Its batteries are versatile. They fit with almost every Soyus tool.
Quiet, lightweight, and easy to maneuver.
Cons:
Charging the battery takes a very long time.
You need to go over the lawn 3–4 times to get an even cut. (review)
The battery tends to lose charge over time.
Denali by SKIL Push Lawn Mower
• Dimensions: 55.9” D x 18.9” W x 46.7” H
• Battery: two 20-volt batteries/ 4.0 Ah
• Includes: 11.6-gallon grass catcher, two batteries, and a dual-port charger
• Warranty: Two years on battery and five years on tools
This is the best battery-powered lawn mower of 2024 for a hassle-free, cord-free mowing experience. It weighs just 35 pounds and is perfect for small yards. It’s powered by two 20-volt lithium-ion batteries that’ll give you 30 minutes of runtime.
It has an 18” adjustable cutting deck that can tackle grass of different heights. Worried about storage? Fret not—it has folding handles and can fit snugly into sheds or garages.
What customers say: “Mower is a little small, but we have a large yard, and the fully charged batteries made it over the entire yard on a single charge. We used the mulching device, and it worked great.” – Andy Kaplan
Pros:
• Can handle dewy grass. (review)
• Six cutting height settings, which can plow through any sort of thick grass and weed.
• Lightweight and easy to maneuver.
Cons:
• The batteries don’t last long. (review)