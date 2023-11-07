Now, if you want to indulge in all things frugal, look no further than Reddit, as it’s at it again with sharing advice on how to save money either by wasting less of what we already have or investing into something that requires less resources, but brings the same results. Or anything in-between that.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with being frugal. Who wouldn’t want to save a buck or two, especially in a world of over-the-top branding and marketing that racks up the actual price of something to a degree where you’re paying more for thin air than the actual product itself.

#1 I switched to grocery delivery during the pandemic and even though there's a monthly/yearly fee, I've kept it because it cut my impulse purchases down to near zero and actually saves us money. Spending less and eating less junk.

#2 One thing I've started doing is putting everything that really needs to be eaten in a certain spot in the fridge to remind me that I need to eat it ASAP. I throw away far less food.



I also save every scrap of usable veg in a big plastic bag in the fridge and make stock once a month. I can't believe I threw away so many mushroom stumps, carrot peels, ginger skins and shrivelled green onions, they make incredible stock!

#3 When using EBay, put the item you’re interested in, to your “watchlist” instead of your cart. Lots of times the seller with offer you a discount to sell it quicker.

In recent days, a thread popped up on r/Frugal, a subreddit dedicated to exercising the right kind of mental approach to how we consider our resources and their allocation. The subreddit has been around since 2008 (quite appropriately, during a severe financial crisis), is home to 3.6M members, and is ranked among the top 1% of subreddits on the platform. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Register for your local/state library’s online card. Check out audio and ebooks for free; sure there might be a waiting list, so choose another one while you wait. it’s saved me so much money! edit: changed theyre to there

#5 Honestly, I always have my favourite processed foods I typically crave in my freezer. Chicken strips, French fries, pizza, etc. Cooking a frozen pizza satiates the craving for like $5 instead of $20 delivery. Frozen chicken strips hit the spot like wendys or McDonald's, and cost a fraction.



I used to not have these items at home because I wanted to "be healthier" but the truth is, I'd get cravings anyways and buy fast food for triple the cost.



I eventually saw a dietician say "add, don't restrict". So now I've added a green smoothie with 5 servings of veggies, and a healthy meal prepped lunch to my diet. I now eat chicken strips or pizza like once or twice a week each because I already get my healthy food in. A lot cheaper and I'm a lot happier!

#6 I screenshot something I think I want to buy. I look at it every few days or so and then when the desire is gone to look at it or research it I know I didn’t really want/need it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the thread, Redditor u/Cucumberappleblizz asked folks to share their truly unique frugal tips—advice that they don’t think many people know about. It didn’t take long for the conversation to generate 1,400 comments and another 1,400 upvotes, providing ample reason to be smarter with your resources by suggesting even ampler methods as to how to pull it off.

#7 I look at everything (unnecessary purchases) in terms of “how many hours do I have to work to buy this item?” Usually that makes me realize the purchase is not worth it!

#8 If you're thinking about or tempted to buy something, add it to your cart but don't checkout right away - come back to it a few days later after you've had some time and see if you still want it. Consider if it's something worth it for you, if you'll actually use it and get benefit from it, etc.



90% of the time I do this, I'll realize it was just an impulse and delete the item(s) from my cart.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 When you make dinner at home, *before you serve yourself* put some servings into plastic containers for meal prep. This helps with portion control and now you have a couple days of lunch to bring to work instead of buying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without going too deep into the tips themselves, they all essentially revolved around a key element found in the subreddit’s description: “Frugality is the mental approach we each take when considering our resource allocations. It includes time, money, convenience, and many other factors.” That last bit—time, money, convenience, and other factors. Reconsider them by optimizing.

#10 I save bread bags for all kinds of things, especially transporting shoes (perfect size) and for cleaning the cat box. Tortilla bags are also resilient ziplocks.

#11 The power of doing your homework before making purchases. The cheapest option may not always be the frugal option if your purchase doesn’t have longevity compared to other reasonably priced options.

#12 Sell anything you don’t use on Ebay. Make some extra money _and_ declutter your space. For example, I bought a TV and didn’t use the stand legs because I mounted it on the wall. Sold the stand legs on Ebay for $30! Also, someone is using it and it doesn’t have to go into a landfill. Win-win!

Consider this: instead of going to the grocery store without any idea on what you need, plan it. You know, make a list, coordinate your groceries so you don’t overbuy or end up with leftover ingredients. ADVERTISEMENT This also gives you an opportunity to do your research on whether there are any discounts, what stores have them, and plan several meals in advance instead of having to drive to the store seven times in a week. Yes, it demands time, but you spend less money.

#13 Use every app you can for rewards and points. If you’re worried about being tracked, don’t. They already know or have whatever they need/want anyway.

#14 After you've gotten the discount signing up for a shopping website's mailing list, unsubscribe from the emails.



Always make double or triple batches of anything you cook. Put leftovers into single portion containers and freeze a bunch. When you're so hungry you can't wait long enough to cook (like sudden low blood sugar), thaw some leftovers. It's faster than getting takeout. I've saved a ton of money doing that

#15 Fiscal fast once a month.



I'll fuel up my vehicle, get at least 10 days worth of groceries and the goal is to spend absolutely ZERO dollars for those 10 days. So for about 1/3 of the year I don't spend a penny.



Works for me!

ADVERTISEMENT

It goes without saying that planning ahead and doing one trip instead of several also has a positive impact on the environment and your total car mileage in the end will be less because of it. We can go on and on about it, but let’s do the frugal thing and reuse what we already have by suggesting our own reading on the small ways in which you can help the environment.

#16 Organize your stuff. Like all your stuff, including long term storage and things. If you are anything like me you collect and never get rid of anything that still has a use, or might be useful in future, and that CAN truly save you a lot of money… but only if you know you have it, and can find it when you need it. Same is true for your pantry, medicine cabinet, etc etc. If you don’t know right now where everything you own is (or at least pretty close) the odds of you thinking “I need to buy that” when you don’t, or worse, looking forever, giving up and thinking you must have gotten rid of “it” whatever it was, buying a new one… then stumbling across the old one shortly thereafter. Take it from the woman with three air compressors and only two cars.

#17 Never go grocery shopping when you're hungry.

#18 Basically anything disposable I look and see if I can do reusable. We do it all: cloth hankies instead of tissues, cloth napkins instead of paper towels, bidet, cloth diapers for the kids, reusable pouches for applesauces etc for the kids, soda stream instead of cans, etc.

Anywho, from a material perspective, frugality is definitely about managing your resources more efficiently. But there’s more to it than that. Frugality indirectly promotes creativity. By establishing a constraint on what folks spend money on, the constraint encourages them to start thinking outside the box. So, if you can’t buy branded clothes, you might start reusing what you already have to mix new styles. Or you say “hello” to clothing swaps and thrift stores, which brings us to our next point—social sustainability.

#19 My best tip is get used to carrying a refillable water bottle around. We carry a yeti cup around everywhere full of drink. It saves us so much in stops for drinks.

#20 Cascading meals and planned leftovers. Meals that the leftovers “lead” or cascade into another. Baked potato one night turns into potato soup the next. Chili can be repurposed into spaghetti sauce or put on top of chips for nachos. I personally roast a chicken with veggies. The carcass turns into chicken noodle soup. I get a couple meals and lunches for four for a price under $30 total.

#21 We still mask in indoor public places and I am shocked at how much money we save each year because of it. With a kid in elementary school, we used to have at least one sick person in our house at least 12 times a year but my family has only been sick once since March of 2020 (it wasn't COVID) and we've saved probably $800-$1,000 in that time by avoiding copays, deductibles, prescription and non-prescription medications you typically need when you're sick, etc. It also means we almost never use work PTO for sick days, so all of our time off is spent on awesome vacations instead of being sick.

Frugal innovation has potential for promoting social sustainability. Having a socially sustainable society means having equal access and opportunities for all members in terms of survival and fulfillment of their development potential. While businesses do like to innovate, that often ends up within certain financial limits that push away those who can’t afford the innovation. However, frugal innovators seek out opportunities to serve these marginalized customers by looking for ways to provide an affordable alternative. And that’s a win-win from a societal as well as economic side.

#22 Don’t buy anything unnecessary for the first week of the month & make my coffee instead of buying (I get paid monthly)

#23 I mix Dawn dish liquid with some water in a spray bottle to clean my dishes. Just spray what I need and it really cuts down on the amount of Dawn that I use/waste.

#24 Idk how unique it is, but "everything but the kitchen sink" soup, which is basically just throwing a bunch of c**p together to make a soup in order to get rid of stuff that's about to go bad or otherwise needs to be used up. You can put so much stuff into soups, and you can freeze leftover soup, too. Really helps to prevent food waste.

It goes without saying that minimalism is a certain kind of frugality. If you want more money, spend less by buying only what you truly need and make it last. That in turn might prove beneficial to your own health as a minimalist approach to life entails less stress and anxiety, increased productivity, greater sense of well-being and you’ll be overall happier. This is based on a number of factors, but basically the less stuff you have, the less you’ll have to worry about in the long run, and your pockets will be better off.

#25 Online thrift stores exist. I use ThredUP and 99% of the time I love what I get! Also learn how to sew. I sew literally everything that gets holes (backpacks, pants, jackets, blankets, pillows, etc). It saves so much money. I also started getting more into minimalism.

#26 Keep track of food in the refrigerator and freeze whatever you are not going to use in a couple of days to reduce food waste.

#27 Floss!

And if you’re worried about being called cheap, hey, frugal isn’t cheap. While those two terms, as well as words like thrifty and stingy, might all mean you like to save money, but in different ways and to varying degrees (good or bad). Being frugal means you care about the quality as well as the cost. It’s a balancing game of resourcefulness without going overboard in any extreme, and as research shows above, it benefits you in more ways than not. Being cheap, however, only benefits your finances for the sake of benefiting your finances.

#28 Delete any ordering apps off your phone! I had doordash and grub hub and didn’t realize just how much i was getting delivery. For any given meal, by the time you do delivery fees, up charges, and tip, you can easily be spending $20 (or more) on DD or GH meals! Since I deleted the apps and either drive to pick up or make food at home, I’ve saved literally hundreds a month.

#29 I keep a dry erase list of what we have in the fridge and freezer so I don’t have to go looking and I can get a better idea of what to cook this way. Cuts down on food waste

#30 Find a friend that is also frugal.



For me personally social life is the hardest thing to save money on, because many of my friends spend money quite easily, and always being the only one who insists on having a cheap night makes me feel like a total pain in the a*s.



One of my buddies is also trying to save up money, and so far it has been really nice to have a partner in crime. We made a list of frugal activities, and often do something cheap/free whenever we hang out.



And when we're with a larger group, it's still easier to be cheap together than alone.

If you want more tips and advice on how to master that frugal life, head on over to another article of ours and learn the art of saving money. But, before you do that, let’s make this list even better by suggesting your frugal life hacks in the comment section below!

#31 I go to the grocery store right before they close and as soon as they open 2x per week (I'm a mile away so it's not difficult). Often at those times, this store will put out their "Managers Specials" Which is food about to expire. I just picked up 6 lbs of boneless skinless chix breast for $4, got 3 lbs of bacon for $6 and 3 fresh heads of cauliflower for $.75 each. They almost always have some kind of deal that I will take advantage of.

#32 Find an Amazon Resale Store or "Pallet" store in your area. I have gotten brand new items worth over $100 for less than $10 a piece! Amazon will take ANYTHING back. They then load the items into trucks and sell them as a lot. Great buys can be had by all.

#33 Add plants to your space. It lifts mood, improves the air you breathe, easy to grow more through propagation, reduces the urge to buy stuff to fill in any empty spaces, and it gives a sense of care for yourself and your environment. All good and uplifting that prevents buying out of stress or loneliness.

#34 Don't sleep on Aldi's for basic necessities.

#35 Purchase a cheap air compressor (possibly at Wal-Mart) and keep it in your vehicle... Check & inflate your tires to door jamb specs at least once a month... Proper PSI saves 💰 on gas and helps prevent catastrophies (under inflation leads to "fish tailing" and blow-outs around the bead.. Over inflation leads to unnecessary wear and blow-outs around the tread)

#36 Many foods can be frozen if you think they won’t be consumed before they turn overripe or bad: bananas, spinach, berries, grapes, etc. Freeze leftover stock/broth (i also buy the concentrated stuff in the jar which lasts SO long), wine frozen in ice cube trays for use in spaghetti/soups/dishes.

#37 Get 100 hand towels/chamois/microfiber rags and use them instead of paper towels. Treat them as single use basically except you put the dirty ones in a basket and throw them in a very hot load of laundry.



I haven't bought paper towels basically ever again, and really only use paper if I'm cleaning up something really disgusting or poopy. Every once in a while I'll cycle out the rags that have gotten too nasty with some new ones.

#38 Get estimates and shop around for car insurance, internet provider, cell phone carrier, credit card rates, etc. It is work and time, but I have saved serious money. I just got my Allstate renewal and was fed up of them raising my rates. Got an estimate from Statefarm for car and rental that is $240 less. So I'm switching. I know it's only a good rate because I'm a new customer, and it will go up again, too. And you have to repeat the cycle, which is a hassle. Same goes for phone and internet. But taking the time to make that phone call saves way more money than scrimping on little things (tho I do that, as well). I just wish companies valued longtime customers.

#39 Double check your health insurance benefits (US specific). I know a lot of people who get health insurance through their work that have some type of "healthy incentive" program. This is some type of program where they will give you money towards something they deem as healthy, match the amount of money you make in purchases they deem as healthy, give you some type of discount in some type of healthy product or something like that. Your insurance probably won't go out of their way to tell you if you have one of these programs. If you have insurance that does this, take advantage. Get money off your produce. Get free pre-prepared healthy meals. Get a free gym membership

#40 Sunday Soup Day.



I use Sundays to make stock/soups/stews/chilis/rice bowls and curries out of all my leftovers from the week.



I portion each out into containers for my lunches. I use 3 fresh (Mon, Tues, Wednesday) then freeze the rest, to give me more variety later on. On average - each portion is less than $.40.

#41 Do your best to stay healthy/fit... Saves on healthcare AND clothing.... A plain t-shirt and jeans/shorts ALWAYS looks good on a fit person...

#42 Stock. All those bits of vegetables that you peel off of carrots, onions and whatever go into a pot and make stock. Freeze it as you collect it. Same with bones. Whenever you have a ziploc bag full throw it into the slow cooker on low for a day. Boom stock.

Needless (maybe not because some people are dumb) to say but wash the vegetables before peeling or trimming.

#43 Learn how to make something. It can be anything: woodworking, stained glass, quilting, drawing, etc. Not only will it keep your mind sharp and give you something constructive to do, this is now also your go-to gift. White elephant? Make something. Niece is turning five? Make something. Wedding? Make something. Stuff you make is often cheaper than anything of the same quality that you can buy, and it will mean a lot more to people. Soon enough, your friends and family will be fighting each other for one of your homemade gifts!

#44 Do your dryer on low heat. Better for the clothes and cheaper

#45 Dollar tree. I don’t know if it’s slept on or not but it was for me. You can get the same basic necessities for cheap. And it’s great for a starter home/apartment to get those things when your short on money.

#46 Learning how to cut my own hair using a 3 way mirror, years ago. Self taught with some guidance from YouTube.

#47 For anyone that needs to dress professionally for work - there are high end consignment stores where you can get beautiful, stylish, well made clothes at a fraction of the cost. Lots of items are even new, as there are plenty of addicted shoppers that then try to sell what they have purchased. Do not buy your clothes or accessories at malls.

#48 Instead of buying crazy Tupperware/storage containers, use 32oz/16oz deli containers; get some painters/masking/washi tape and label your containers with tape and a sharpie to keep track of how long food has been in the fridge. They have a universal lid and can be washed in the dishwasher.



Truly frugal would be to re-use yogurt/cheese containers instead of deli containers like Asian grandmas tho.

#49 Learning to cook well! I went from living in the most diverse city in the US, where you could travel the culinary globe from one meal to the next, to a very small French town with limited options. I quickly had to learn how to prepare my favorite meals at home, and the lesson has been priceless.

#50 I keep pickle jars - any jars actually - to use in the fridge. Things last WAY longer - probably because plastic harbors germs, while there's nothing cleaner than glass. The vertical storage is far better than the horizontal storage that you get with a tupper, and I can SEE what's in the jars!

#51 If you use credit cards (and pay it off in full every month) that offer say 5% cash back at grocery stores, MAX THAT BABY OUT by purchasing gift cards at the grocery store.



So for example, Discover credit card has 5% cash back for a certain quarter of a year, say January to March, where you can spend $1500 at grocery stores. If you can't spend that much on actual groceries, buy gift cards for other places like Target or Amazon or whatever you like AT the grocery store.



Bonus tip, you can use that 5% cash back from Discover to purchase gift cards on the Discover website for added value. For example, for certain stores, you can get a $100 gift card for $80.



The Discover credit card is currently 5% cash back at Target and Amazon this quarter, so make sure to change your default card on your Target and Amazon app to get the maximum amount of cash back. ($75). You can also get gift cards to other places at Target, so MAX THAT BABY OUT!

#52 Focus on the big ticket items like housing (live in the cheapest place you can... get roommates if you must), get the cheapest most reliable car you can afford and maintain it, reduce your tax burden through your retirement funds (if you have one), raise your deductibles on insurance to lower the premiums, eat the majority of your meals at home and make them healthy, get daily exercise in to reduce your chances of health problems later in life.



These are the things people who are frugal should be focusing on IMO. Not things like watering down shampoo, reusing coffee grinds, unplying toliet paper to double the roll, unless you truly like doing these small ticket items.



But while we are at it :) .... a small ticket item I do is use clothes to dry my hands when cooking and cut a sponge into two to get double the life. My sponges usually get moldy and mildewy and gross before they become unusable.

#53 Dont fall into the FOMO trap. There will always be more parties, more events, more chances to go have fun and spend money. So mamy people spend hundreds of $$ per year on concerts, movie tickets, and other things that "everyone else is doing" because they see the posts on insta and feel left out. You can save up and do your handful of fun events each year, as long as you budget for it!

#54 Before you go out to eat(fast food) bring a drink from home. With the price Increase on everything this would be a great help when the bill comes.



Honestly eat at home if you can and bring your own food when you can.



Keep up with car maintenance.Basic oil change and check ups go a long way. I at least do this twice a year with my older vehicles but with a brand new car we do it every 3-4months. Learn to do it yourself saves a lot honestly.



If you have a Sam's club membership use it! You can get some pretty good deals on gift cards and movie tickets.



Visit local thrift stores to see what they have. I know with the price of subscriptions keeps increasing and now after spending some money upfront having physical movies on hand you could make your own server with movies and TV shows you want to watch. That is so something I am working on currently. Not only is it kind of fun.

#55 Eating outs a luxury and if you can’t easily afford to tip, you can’t afford to eat out.



And canned beans are way less expensive than bagged, but since I use them and they’re easy as can be- way, way less expensive than both meat and eating out- and way better for my health.



Experiences matter more to children than items. When I beat covid pnuemonia taking my young kid to Vegas was a magical gift for her.



The dopamine of shoppings far superior not on Black Friday but from scouring online thrifting- resell items.



Holding something in an online cart for 24 hours helps but isn’t enough for all of us, I now let myself online shop and leave stuff for days, and often no longer need it.



Self cares not getting my hair done, it’s getting to my Drs apts, paying my bills and being kinder to future me. Real self cares not always Insta worthy, can even include crying on the bathroom floor.



“Treat yourself,” is a phrase misunderstood by some (me.) Treating myself has not been buying something which I can’t afford but instead being kind to future me.



Nuance of last statement, don’t understand the importance of sometimes splurging. It’s been a hard year and I love Starbucks Apple coffee thingie. Buying overpriced coffees not my jam, but when I looked up the recipe I found it way wiser to sometimes decide I’m worth my kids college fund (kidding.)



Those in poverty can’t budget their ways out of it. Let them enjoy their Doritos etc and stop shaming people for finding joy in this hellscape, however they can.



Black Fridays a great time to stock up on practical items. It’s when I buy my beauty/pet/home supplies in surplus.

#56 My aunt and uncle used to reuse envelopes when they mailed letters. 🤷‍♀️ Only really relevant if you send mail, which they did all the time when I was a kid.



I think sharing resources with others is an underrated frugality tip. Taking advantage of community, and also contributing to it.



I think the most impactful frugal changes you can make depend on your reasons for caring about frugality (money, environment, simplicity, etc) and the way you interact with the world, whether by necessity or choice. You can make a lot of overall lifestyle choices that make for a frugal life: living near public transportation to avoid using a car, living somewhere that makes gardening possible, cultivating free hobbies, establishing intentional communities, etc. And then within whatever lifestyle you've set up for yourself, there are choices you can make to optimize frugality that are really dependent on your situation - what's available to you, what you care about, the areas where you're currently using the most resources and have the biggest opportunity to change.



So: thoughtfulness.

#57 Use what you have.

Buy food staples.

Take care of what you own.

Wash in cold dry lightly, follow washing instructions.

Neat and clean is better than decor.

Keep a sweater around.

Reuse when you can.

Cook once eat twice.

Eat before you go into an event.

Eat before grocery shopping.

Buy clothes that fit your body and are traditional. Skip the fads.

Bake a chicken, eat part of it and use the rest in soup. Serve both meals with taters (mashed and cubed). Add veggies to the soup like corn and carrots. If done right, I can get like 10 meals out of a 7 lb chicken for several people. Freeze. Reheat with rice or noodles.



A plastic art bib for babies at mealtime. Saves the clothes from staining.

#58 Ivy detergent - I'm in the UK so we have English Ivy everywhere. You just chop up 60 leaves, boil them in 4.5 cups of water, leave it overnight to cool, strain it the next day - done! The liquid should be enough for 6 lots of laundry, but it can also be used for your dishwasher, cleaning floors and whatever else you need to clean!

#59 Black coffee. Saves so much money as your daily caffeine source. Plus you learn what truly good coffee tastes like when you have it and I think it may be the healthiest way

#60 Water down shampoo. Save an empty shampoo bottle, then pour half of a new bottle into that. Fill the rest (depending on how thick your shampoo brand is) of both bottles with water.



Pouring shampoo from a bottle on your hand tends to make people use more than they need because its thick and concentrated. You're going to mix it with water anyway on your head. Mixing it with water in the bottle will prevent using too much.

#61 Wash your hair once a week



Zone heat. Buy a mattress heater and don't heat the bedroom.



Go in with another family and bulk buy food.



Go in with another person to buy your Sam's membership. Each membership gets 2 cards with the membership. Claim to be siblings if they ask.

#62 Take care of what you got. Wash

and maintain your car, and fix small problems in your home before they become big expensive ones.

#63 Card giving, Birthdays, Christmas, Valentines day....



My spouse and I exchange cards ***in the store,*** then return them to the proper place in the rack. Saves us 10 bucks each time. Been doing it 35 years...

#64 I buy used clothes and used electronics as often as possible. My oldest daughter wanted the Nintendo switch for Christmas. I found it on ebay refurbished with 2 games a case, the charger for $179. I love ebay. I also will buy the majority of their Christmas presents in the store. I'm not doing online like amazon or Walmart. It's too expensive.

#65 Costco has the best prices and quality (kirkland) tp and paper towels… hands down.

#66 Know which meds stay good past the expiration dates and which ones don’t.



Levothyroxine (synthetic T4/Thyroid hormone) for instance basically has no active ingredient past about 6 months.



You can look up this information so that you know if your stash of meds are safe and effective or not