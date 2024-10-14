ADVERTISEMENT

If you've read The Shining, seen Poltergeist, or played Amnesia, you know that a house can be more than just a place to live—it can be a source of horror.

The subreddit 'Evil Buildings' and its 1.1 million members regularly share examples of architecture that embodies this sinister vibe—whether it's a structure that could be chosen by a supervillain as their lair, could serve as the headquarters for a wicked corporation, or simply looks so creepy that it feels as if it's alive and watching you.

Enter if you dare.

#1

Lighthouse In Michigan After An Ice Storm

Xyeeyx Report

#2

This Building Looks Cartoonishly Evil

Every_form Report

#3

Under S 204m Tall Brutalism Architecture TV Tower, Serbia. Blade Runner Vibes

[deleted] Report

emma_1982 avatar
Em Watson
Em Watson
1 hour ago

I love brutalist architecture. We had 2 buildings in Gateshead, but they knocked them down :-(

#4

Temelin Power Plant With Eyes Projected Onto The Cooling Towers, For Some Reason

[deleted] Report

#5

An Abandoned Mansion In The Swamps Of Louisiana

Maorine Report

#6

The Bailong Elevator. (Supervillain Lair Vibes)

Street_Dragonfruit43 Report

davidlong_1 avatar
Manana Man
Community Member
1 hour ago

If I understand Wikipedia correctly it's actually twice as tall as it looks here. The bottom half is inside the mountain.

#7

I Can See Why People Think Prague Is Full Of Vampires

WhichLand347 Report

#8

Qatar’s Crescent Tower Looking Even More Evil This Morning

IRL2DXB Report

#9

Evil Has Taken Root!

clankdam Report

#10

The Fifa Boardroom Looks Like The Perfect Place To Hold A Super Villian Meeting

sizeable_interest Report

f-drossaert avatar
Francois
Francois
59 minutes ago

No doubt shady deals are going on in the top of FIFA. I mean Qatar organizing WC 2022.

#11

Gateway Arch In St. Louis At Night

ryan101 Report

#12

Eye Of Sauron, Doest It Count?

Boogalion Report

#13

German Observation Tower At Guernsey

verginoliveoil Report

#14

Cologne Cathedral Last Night

FaltusSackus Report

#15

Literally Evil

tetsuo52 , panoparker Report

gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
1 hour ago

Sure blends into its surroundings, doesn't it? You hardly notice it's there.

#16

This Building Is Up To Something For Sure

Fearlessflaw-117 Report

everclearshovel21 avatar
Hello it Smee
Hello it Smee
1 hour ago

Ok no one finds this evil. It just a building giving side eye lol 😆

#17

The Remains Of A Concrete Apartment Building In Kirovsky, Kamchatka

jjonathan91 Report

#18

Perhaps The Evilest Of Them All?

FewPut3491 Report

#19

This Is On A Whole New Level

Head-Increase8486 Report

#20

My First Contribution To This Fine Sub. Kyoto, Japan

minnesota2194 Report

#21

Washington D.c. Temple Of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints

professorbaleen Report

#22

Frankenstein's 21st Century Laboratorium (Habsburgwarte, Vienna)

Kylitus Report

#23

No One Likes Ohio But Maybe That's A Bit Much

Every_form Report

#24

Spotted On The Amtrak To NYC

Drjimi Report

#25

Brutslism In Applachia

allthecoffeesDP Report

davidlong_1 avatar
Manana Man
Manana Man
1 hour ago

Looks like it slipped off the truck in the middle of the road.

#26

Old Psychiatric Building In Melbourne, Australia

Watchemagoo Report

#27

The Oldest House In France Has Been Standing There Since 1478

Kidcombs Report

#28

When You Design A Building That Looks Evil Yet Gorgeous

mattdeII96 Report

#29

Vlasov Roman Is An Architect For Supervillains

Anpu_Stalker Report

#30

Thought This Sub Might Appreciate 😂

[deleted] Report

#31

Oil Rig In Norway

Tuhyk_inside Report

brittania_douglas avatar
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
1 hour ago

That's just sad, a man-made concrete behemoth in a beautiful fjord that has been carved over thousands of years by nature.

#32

Wedding Palace, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

jeenrogers Report

#33

"Coming On In Kids, It's......fun" Woking, England

fensterdj Report

tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
34 minutes ago

Is there really a store there or is it just a multi level car park?

#34

A War Memorial In Serbia

Sharp-Alternative818 Report

#35

Call The Joes – The Cobra Tower Skyscraper Looks Pure Evil

jeenrogers Report

#36

Watchtower From Arcadia, The Netherlands

steelpan Report

#37

Water Cooling Plant, Dubai

Naturally_Fragrant Report

hulah5 avatar
Koalafied to komment
Koalafied to komment
1 hour ago

Ok maybe I'm stupid but why is it black? If I want cool water, I would paint it white?

#38

Evil Pyramid, Hove Mobile Park, North Dakota

VermilionRabbit Report

#39

Central Bank Of Iraq(The Scheme Provides A 172m-Tall Tower On Top Of A 200 X 100m Podium Box)(414x414)

beauty_route Report

#40

Tencent Building, Shenzhen

Lozypolzy Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
1 hour ago

Tencent have been making copyright claims on YouTube claiming other people's music as their own.

#41

Nordic Brutalism By Isaac Zuren

Archillochus Report

#42

Semi-Abandoned Shipyard, Gdańsk, Poland

McDonough89 Report

#43

In Case Of Emergency- Use Stairs

Every_form Report

davidmorgan_6 avatar
David Morgan
David Morgan
1 hour ago

I'd rather die from fire than pass out from dizziness and roll all the way down.

#44

This Estate In La Dubbed "The Real Vampires Of Beverly Hills"

KaamDeveloper Report

#45

Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi

SluttyMuffler Report

#46

Menacing Castle In San Francisco

crybabydeluxe Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
1 hour ago

San Francisco National Guard Armory (completed in 1914, closed 1976). Later used as a soundstage for The Empire Strikes Back, and a pornography studio between 2006 and 2018. Now used a rental space for various events.

#47

No One Talks About The Outside Of Nasa’s Mission Control

vacuumeverything Report

#48

Turkish Ultra Nationalist Party Headquarters. (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi / Nationalist Movement Party)

cancerantay Report

khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
1 hour ago

The designer had some mood swings while deaigning it.

#49

Most Évil Building In Tata, Hungary

ep51ry Report

#50

The Golden Hall In Nuremberg, Germany. Preserved But Hidden Away Due To Valid Concerns That If It Were Fully Public It Would Become Some Type Of Pilgrimage Site

Newgate1996 Report

#51

Evil Football (Feldstraße Bunker, Hamburg)

Electus93 Report

#52

Even During The Apocalypse, Waffle House Will Remain Open

NowHeresTheNews Report

#53

12th Century Eltz Castle Wierschem, Germany

boldkaty Report

#54

‘Evil Buildings’ A Treasure Trove Of Ominous Architecture

jeenrogers Report

#55

Evil Hut (680x842)

lucywilliams2012 Report

#56

Taken On A Recent Trip To Dublin, Opposite The Pub We Were Drinking In

GuinnessRespecter Report

#57

Grand Lisboa Hotel, China | Evil Buildings |

jeenrogers Report

#58

Abandoned 19th-Century Art Nouveau Style Manor

Primary_Confidence13 Report

#59

The Russian Embassy In Havana, Cuba 🇨🇺

mebunghole Report

#60

Montblanc Haus Museum

aBunchOfWavyLines Report

#61

Metropolitan Correctional Center (Mcc)

frodothebaker Report

#62

This Is A Criminal Lair And You Cant Tell Me Otherwise

Haunting_Implement62 Report

#63

Old Factory I Encounter On A Chicago Architecture Tour

virginia1031 Report

#64

United States Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel

Lower_Tale4132 Report

#65

Rockefeller Center Looking Particularly Evil On A Gloomy Evening

1stmingemperor Report

#66

The Braes Mansion In Glen Cove, NY. Used As Wayne Manor In Several Batman Movies And Shows

Zachary_Lee_Antle Report

#67

I Feel Really Judged

FUCK_INDUSTRIAL Report

#68

The Marriott Hotel In Atlanta, Ga, USA

asstasticalflipflop Report

#69

Bank Of America, Houston

bengyap Report

tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
11 minutes ago

I guess you would feel they were being hypocritical if they made it warm and inviting

#70

Chaoyang Park Plaza In Beijing China

dirtyfloorcracker Report

#71

Camarones Metro Station In Mexico City

yusbarrett Report

#72

Bethlehem Steel, The Factory That Built NYC

Brechtw Report

#73

This Building Near Me That Caught Fire And Was Extinguished In -40 And Now Looks Like A Villainous Ice Castle

Nekrostatic Report

#74

This Building In The Maldives Looks Like It’s About To Battle Godzilla

rakosten Report

#75

King Alfred's Tower In England, Built In 1772

Taniaforest21 Report

#76

This Is The Grasshopper Cafe In South Korea Made Out Of Train Cars

j3ffr33d0m Report

#77

Snake Shaped Temple (India)

OrnaPlayer Report

#78

Icc Berlin. Congress Center, Villain Lair Or Spaceship?

Random_Introvert_42 Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
1 hour ago

It looks like they repurposed one of Battlestar Galactica's side pods

#79

Welcome, Welcome To City 17!

Spring_men Report

#80

In Istanbul

t-burns14 Report

#81

Ludendorff Bridge At Remagen, Germany

Spiritual-Spring7336 Report

#82

This KFC In The Philippines

LeftFieldAzure Report

#83

A Villain That Drives A Pink 500 Must Live There. Nara, Japan

sonoale Report

#84

The Peeping Toms Institute Assembly Hall

claudionuvolo Report

#85

This Place Will Make You Delusional

vip2010 Report

#86

Deseret Chemical Depot, Utah. In 1996 It Contained 45% Of The U.S.'s Total Stockpile Of Chemical Weapons Which Have Since Been Destroyed

ButterChully Report

#87

Sharekobe Museum In Japan, Which Houses A Private Collection Of Human Skulls, Skull Artifacts, And Skull-Themed Memorabilia

iamnotawindmill Report

tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
7 minutes ago

I collect playing cards, other people collect stamps, this guy collects skulls...hopefully not by grave robbing

#88

Salvation Army Hq, Manhattan

theshicksinator Report

#89

Texas. What The Aperture Science Laboratories Probably Look Like

Helios787 Report

davidmorgan_6 avatar
David Morgan
David Morgan
1 hour ago (edited)

A black-painted building in Texas? Well, they won't have to pay to heat it...

#90

Chicago's Federal Prison (Yes This Is My Photo)

Roland_Wusky Report

#91

No Idea Why This Nightclub Went Out Of Business (Sapporo, Japan)

burgerthrow1 Report

#92

Ran Across This On My Fb Feed Yesterday, The Baker Hotel, Abandoned Since 1972 Set To Reopen In 2026

nickrashell Report

#93

This House Not Far From Where I Live, Pretty Sure A Witch Lives Here... 🧹🦇🕸️

jacqueschirekt Report

#94

This Cool Building In Philly

iwantsynths Report

#95

There Is A Rumour That Burger King Hq Is Completely Hollow Inside And Serves The Sole Purpose To House A 100ft Tall Whopper

shit-takes-only Report

