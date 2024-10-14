Enter if you dare.

The subreddit ' Evil Buildings ' and its 1.1 million members regularly share examples of architecture that embodies this sinister vibe—whether it's a structure that could be chosen by a supervillain as their lair, could serve as the headquarters for a wicked corporation, or simply looks so creepy that it feels as if it's alive and watching you.

If you've read The Shining, seen Poltergeist, or played Amnesia, you know that a house can be more than just a place to live—it can be a source of horror.

#1 Lighthouse In Michigan After An Ice Storm Share icon

#2 This Building Looks Cartoonishly Evil Share icon

#3 Under S 204m Tall Brutalism Architecture TV Tower, Serbia. Blade Runner Vibes Share icon

#4 Temelin Power Plant With Eyes Projected Onto The Cooling Towers, For Some Reason Share icon

#5 An Abandoned Mansion In The Swamps Of Louisiana Share icon

#6 The Bailong Elevator. (Supervillain Lair Vibes) Share icon

#7 I Can See Why People Think Prague Is Full Of Vampires Share icon

#8 Qatar’s Crescent Tower Looking Even More Evil This Morning Share icon

#9 Evil Has Taken Root! Share icon

#10 The Fifa Boardroom Looks Like The Perfect Place To Hold A Super Villian Meeting Share icon

#11 Gateway Arch In St. Louis At Night Share icon

#12 Eye Of Sauron, Doest It Count? Share icon

#13 German Observation Tower At Guernsey Share icon

#14 Cologne Cathedral Last Night Share icon

#15 Literally Evil Share icon

#16 This Building Is Up To Something For Sure Share icon

#17 The Remains Of A Concrete Apartment Building In Kirovsky, Kamchatka Share icon

#18 Perhaps The Evilest Of Them All? Share icon

#19 This Is On A Whole New Level Share icon

#20 My First Contribution To This Fine Sub. Kyoto, Japan Share icon

#21 Washington D.c. Temple Of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Share icon

#22 Frankenstein's 21st Century Laboratorium (Habsburgwarte, Vienna) Share icon

#23 No One Likes Ohio But Maybe That's A Bit Much Share icon

#24 Spotted On The Amtrak To NYC Share icon

#25 Brutslism In Applachia Share icon

#26 Old Psychiatric Building In Melbourne, Australia Share icon

#27 The Oldest House In France Has Been Standing There Since 1478 Share icon

#28 When You Design A Building That Looks Evil Yet Gorgeous Share icon

#29 Vlasov Roman Is An Architect For Supervillains Share icon

#30 Thought This Sub Might Appreciate 😂 Share icon

#31 Oil Rig In Norway Share icon

#32 Wedding Palace, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan Share icon

#33 "Coming On In Kids, It's......fun" Woking, England Share icon

#34 A War Memorial In Serbia Share icon

#35 Call The Joes – The Cobra Tower Skyscraper Looks Pure Evil Share icon

#36 Watchtower From Arcadia, The Netherlands Share icon

#37 Water Cooling Plant, Dubai Share icon

#38 Evil Pyramid, Hove Mobile Park, North Dakota Share icon

#39 Central Bank Of Iraq(The Scheme Provides A 172m-Tall Tower On Top Of A 200 X 100m Podium Box)(414x414) Share icon

#40 Tencent Building, Shenzhen Share icon

#41 Nordic Brutalism By Isaac Zuren Share icon

#42 Semi-Abandoned Shipyard, Gdańsk, Poland Share icon

#43 In Case Of Emergency- Use Stairs Share icon

#44 This Estate In La Dubbed "The Real Vampires Of Beverly Hills" Share icon

#45 Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi Share icon

#46 Menacing Castle In San Francisco Share icon

#47 No One Talks About The Outside Of Nasa’s Mission Control Share icon

#48 Turkish Ultra Nationalist Party Headquarters. (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi / Nationalist Movement Party) Share icon

#49 Most Évil Building In Tata, Hungary Share icon

#50 The Golden Hall In Nuremberg, Germany. Preserved But Hidden Away Due To Valid Concerns That If It Were Fully Public It Would Become Some Type Of Pilgrimage Site Share icon

#51 Evil Football (Feldstraße Bunker, Hamburg) Share icon

#52 Even During The Apocalypse, Waffle House Will Remain Open Share icon

#53 12th Century Eltz Castle Wierschem, Germany Share icon

#54 ‘Evil Buildings’ A Treasure Trove Of Ominous Architecture Share icon

#55 Evil Hut (680x842) Share icon

#56 Taken On A Recent Trip To Dublin, Opposite The Pub We Were Drinking In Share icon

#57 Grand Lisboa Hotel, China | Evil Buildings | Share icon

#58 Abandoned 19th-Century Art Nouveau Style Manor Share icon

#59 The Russian Embassy In Havana, Cuba 🇨🇺 Share icon

#60 Montblanc Haus Museum Share icon

#61 Metropolitan Correctional Center (Mcc) Share icon

#62 This Is A Criminal Lair And You Cant Tell Me Otherwise Share icon

#63 Old Factory I Encounter On A Chicago Architecture Tour Share icon

#64 United States Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Share icon

#65 Rockefeller Center Looking Particularly Evil On A Gloomy Evening Share icon

#66 The Braes Mansion In Glen Cove, NY. Used As Wayne Manor In Several Batman Movies And Shows Share icon

#67 I Feel Really Judged Share icon

#68 The Marriott Hotel In Atlanta, Ga, USA Share icon

#69 Bank Of America, Houston Share icon

#70 Chaoyang Park Plaza In Beijing China Share icon

#71 Camarones Metro Station In Mexico City Share icon

#72 Bethlehem Steel, The Factory That Built NYC Share icon

#73 This Building Near Me That Caught Fire And Was Extinguished In -40 And Now Looks Like A Villainous Ice Castle Share icon

#74 This Building In The Maldives Looks Like It’s About To Battle Godzilla Share icon

#75 King Alfred's Tower In England, Built In 1772 Share icon

#76 This Is The Grasshopper Cafe In South Korea Made Out Of Train Cars Share icon

#77 Snake Shaped Temple (India) Share icon

#78 Icc Berlin. Congress Center, Villain Lair Or Spaceship? Share icon

#79 Welcome, Welcome To City 17! Share icon

#80 In Istanbul Share icon

#81 Ludendorff Bridge At Remagen, Germany Share icon

#82 This KFC In The Philippines Share icon

#83 A Villain That Drives A Pink 500 Must Live There. Nara, Japan Share icon

#84 The Peeping Toms Institute Assembly Hall Share icon

#85 This Place Will Make You Delusional Share icon

#86 Deseret Chemical Depot, Utah. In 1996 It Contained 45% Of The U.S.'s Total Stockpile Of Chemical Weapons Which Have Since Been Destroyed Share icon

#87 Sharekobe Museum In Japan, Which Houses A Private Collection Of Human Skulls, Skull Artifacts, And Skull-Themed Memorabilia Share icon

#88 Salvation Army Hq, Manhattan Share icon

#89 Texas. What The Aperture Science Laboratories Probably Look Like Share icon

#90 Chicago's Federal Prison (Yes This Is My Photo) Share icon

#91 No Idea Why This Nightclub Went Out Of Business (Sapporo, Japan) Share icon

#92 Ran Across This On My Fb Feed Yesterday, The Baker Hotel, Abandoned Since 1972 Set To Reopen In 2026 Share icon

#93 This House Not Far From Where I Live, Pretty Sure A Witch Lives Here... 🧹🦇🕸️ Share icon

#94 This Cool Building In Philly Share icon