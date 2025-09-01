The Only Way To Win This 28-Question History Quiz Is By Being Wrong – Prove You Can Pass This

ADVERTISEMENT

Winston Churchill was a US president. You’re wrong… and in this quiz, that’s exactly what makes you right!

History is usually about sticking to the facts, but here we’re turning the tables. Your task is simple: every question has one answer that doesn’t belong, and that’s the one you need to pick. You’ll get 28 questions covering everything from ancient civilizations to modern history twists.

Think you can outsmart the past by choosing what’s wrong to get it right? Let’s find out! 🏛️❌

Image credits: Suzy Hazelwood