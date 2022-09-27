Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I’m Just So Tired. Why Are Men Like This?”: Men Working In This Restaurant Lose Their Minds After New Waitress Is Hired
Adelaide Ross and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Working as a waiter is an inherently stressful job. Juggling multiple tables and parties at once, trying to remember who asked for tea and who asked for Diet Coke, being the face customers complain to when the kitchen messes up their order and all the while straining the muscles in your face to keep smiling and staying polite in hopes that you’ll earn a decent tip. With everything that servers have to keep straight, the last thing that should be on their minds is dealing with sexist coworkers. Unfortunately, however, sexism is rampant in the food service industry, as one restaurant owner recently found out.

Below, you’ll find a rant that CalamityClambake shared on the Two X Chromosomes subreddit detailing how her male staff became creepy and unprofessional as soon as she hired an attractive, young waitress. After reading the infuriating story, you’ll also find some stories readers have shared that just go to show how prevalent harassment is among restaurant staff members. We’d love to hear your thoughts on the situation in the comments, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article calling out sexism in the restaurant industry, look no further than right here.  

If you’re a woman who has ever worked in a restaurant, this might not come as a surprise to you, but in the United States, more sexual harassment claims are filed in the restaurant industry than any other. In fact, even if you’re a man who’s worked in food service, this may not surprise you, as 70% of men and a staggering 90% of women in the restaurant industry report experiencing some form of sexual harassment.

Sadly, harassment has become routine and standard for many restaurant employees, as they experience it from owners, managers, coworkers and even customers. According to Stefanie K. Johnson and Juan M. Madera at Harvard Business Review, there are several factors that allow rampant sexism and sexual harassment to thrive in restaurants. One of which being that the majority of high-paying roles in the restaurant industry are filled by men, and the majority of a restaurant’s frontline staff are typically women.

With a clear power dynamic in many restaurants where men are in charge and women are told what to do, restaurants can easily breed a culture of silence. When employees don’t feel comfortable confronting anyone about inappropriate behavior, perhaps because it has been tolerated for quite some time or they have no one to turn to aside from their perpetrators, harassment becomes normalized. Restaurants also have high turnover rates for staff members, with about 70% of any restaurant staff changing annually, so it is often more likely that an employee will just leave rather than bothering to file a complaint. 

But harassment from customers can create many issues of its own. Most employees are told that “the customer is always right” and are relying on tips to make ends meet, so it can be hard to challenge or report a customer. And when it comes to female employees, particularly attractive young women like the waitress mentioned in this story, they often receive comments on their looks and are expected to endure whatever harassment customers and coworkers throw at them because part of being a waitress is keeping a smile. 

It is crucial that restaurant owners and managers stay vigilant to how their staff is treating one another and take reports of misconduct seriously, or the restaurant industry will continue to be a toxic environment forever. It is great that the owner in this story will not stand for poor treatment of her waitress, but it is disappointing that these male workers needed to be told how to act in the first place. Hopefully, no one else will need to be fired, but if a person can’t treat women with respect, perhaps they deserve to lose their job. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation down below, and if you have ever experienced sexual harassment while working in a restaurant, I am so sorry you had to go through that. Just because it’s common does not make it okay. 

New Nemo
New Nemo
Community Member
10 hours ago

The fireings are going to continue untill the harassment stops. Fireing somebody who worked there for years over sexual harassment. The world needs this woman. I hope she keeps on speaking up about this so that the people who don't work for her have a better idea of what is and isn't appropriate behaviour

Angie May
Angie May
Community Member
4 hours ago

It's always interesting to check the comments to see how gets riled up about the "why are men like this" bit. It's very telling. Why does that part bother you more than the harassment? If you aren't engaging in that sort of behavior why does it bother you?

Beth
Beth
Community Member
3 hours ago

Yesssss! But I think we both know the answer to this. Unfortunately.

Eric G
Eric G
Community Member
4 hours ago

Men: That girl was really nice to me, I should ask her out. Repeatedly, until she can't say no anymore. Also men: Why do women need to say that they have a boyfriend if I talk to them? It's so off-putting! Gee, I wonder.

