75 Funny Memes If You're One Inconvenience Away From A Full Meltdown
Every once in a while, we all need a mental reset that doesn’t involve downloading another wellness app or committing to a 3-hour nap we’ll regret later. That’s exactly why we’ve pulled together this collection of hilarious, painfully relatable memes from a wildly popular Instagram page.
Think of it as your digital escape hatch. Whether you’re fake-typing in a Zoom call, avoiding the dishes, or just craving a little serotonin, these memes get it. They hit all the right nerves in the funniest ways possible. So go ahead, scroll, snort, send them to your group chat. Because in the middle of all this chaos, you’re definitely not alone.
Memes make us laugh, and sometimes, we laugh harder than we expect to. But here’s the thing: not everyone sees memes the same way. Sure, we all enjoy the humor, but our lens differs. Some people scroll by, others pause to think, and a few save them for future use. It’s fascinating how one image can mean ten things to ten people. And yet, we’re all in on the joke.
For instance, you and I might laugh at a meme about Monday blues. But an artist might see the storytelling, structure, and even composition. Memes aren’t just random pictures, they’re clever, compact expressions. They hit fast and leave a mark. That got us thinking… do meme creators and comic artists speak a similar visual language? We decided to find out.
To understand this better, we spoke to Srivastao Rao, a comic strip writer who got his start in the 1990s. He contributed to local newspapers across India and still has stacks of his old work at home.
Known for his clean humor and everyday storytelling, he’s seen how humor has evolved. “I love seeing how people express emotions now,” he told us. “It’s faster, bolder, and full of flavor.”
“Writing a comic strip requires you to think in frames,” Srivastao shared. “You have just a few panels to set a scene, create tension, and land a punchline. It’s tight and tricky, but fun. The hardest part is being relevant in so little space. You’re working within limits, but trying to say something universal.”
“And while memes are often created casually,” he continued, “I find a striking similarity between the two. Memes also use setup and punchline, just with fewer frames. In fact, many are only one frame. But the humor, the timing, the cleverness? It’s all there.” He smiled.
Yeah but I'm old and it would suck trying to get out of it to pee.
“Both are visual shortcuts to a bigger feeling,” he explained. “They rely on what people already know. You don’t have time to explain the whole thing. Whether it’s a comic or a meme, you work with what the audience brings with them. That’s why timing and culture matter so much.”
No we use it now to confuse and amuse the young kids 😂 my 21 yr old boss was amazed at my “old lady writing”.
“Back in the day, we didn’t have the instant reach that memes get now,” he said. “If a comic landed well, it was because someone cut it out and stuck it on the fridge. Today, a meme can go viral in hours. You don’t need a publisher, you just need a phone. It’s amazing and a little overwhelming, honestly.”
More people today have access to the internet than ever before, and the numbers are pretty mind-blowing. As of February 2025, around 5.56 billion people across the globe were internet users. Of those, 5.24 billion were active on social media, which is nearly 64% of everyone on Earth. This kind of reach is exactly why memes spread like wildfire.
“Of course comics are still popular,” Srivastao added. “And it’s interesting to see all these new forms pop up: webcomics, meme series, even motion strips. The line between comics and memes is blurrier than ever. It’s not about the medium anymore. It’s about the emotion and the punchline.”
“I enjoy memes,” he laughed. “I’m also guilty of sharing them. As an artist, it’s fun to see the younger generation do in seconds what we took hours to plan. And it’s not just about the laughs; it’s commentary, style, and culture. That’s what makes it art in its own right.”
I wouldn't say anything to them because they aren't my friend anymore.
So while memes may look simple, they carry a whole world inside them. They're fast, funny, and deeply layered when you look closer. From comic strips in black-and-white print to memes on your midnight scroll: funny is still funny. Only now, it spreads a lot faster.
I get very hungry around water. Even a large puddle can trigger a binge.
