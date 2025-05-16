ADVERTISEMENT

Every once in a while, we all need a mental reset that doesn’t involve downloading another wellness app or committing to a 3-hour nap we’ll regret later. That’s exactly why we’ve pulled together this collection of hilarious, painfully relatable memes from a wildly popular Instagram page.

Think of it as your digital escape hatch. Whether you’re fake-typing in a Zoom call, avoiding the dishes, or just craving a little serotonin, these memes get it. They hit all the right nerves in the funniest ways possible. So go ahead, scroll, snort, send them to your group chat. Because in the middle of all this chaos, you’re definitely not alone.