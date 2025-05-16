ADVERTISEMENT

Every once in a while, we all need a mental reset that doesn’t involve downloading another wellness app or committing to a 3-hour nap we’ll regret later. That’s exactly why we’ve pulled together this collection of hilarious, painfully relatable memes from a wildly popular Instagram page.

Think of it as your digital escape hatch. Whether you’re fake-typing in a Zoom call, avoiding the dishes, or just craving a little serotonin, these memes get it. They hit all the right nerves in the funniest ways possible. So go ahead, scroll, snort, send them to your group chat. Because in the middle of all this chaos, you’re definitely not alone.

#1

Crocheted colorful caterpillar and assorted crocheted food items displayed on a couch in a funny memes style.

f**kjerry , emily_murnane Report

    #2

    Funny meme showing a pug on a kid’s slide, capturing humor perfect for those one inconvenience away from a full meltdown moments.

    f**kjerry Report

    #3

    Child peeking around corner in playful moment, perfect for funny memes about being one inconvenience from a full meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    Memes make us laugh, and sometimes, we laugh harder than we expect to. But here’s the thing: not everyone sees memes the same way. Sure, we all enjoy the humor, but our lens differs. Some people scroll by, others pause to think, and a few save them for future use. It’s fascinating how one image can mean ten things to ten people. And yet, we’re all in on the joke.

    For instance, you and I might laugh at a meme about Monday blues. But an artist might see the storytelling, structure, and even composition. Memes aren’t just random pictures, they’re clever, compact expressions. They hit fast and leave a mark. That got us thinking… do meme creators and comic artists speak a similar visual language? We decided to find out.
    #4

    Two women at a table using FaceTime to show their dog to another dog, capturing a funny inconvenience moment.

    f**kjerry Report

    #5

    Blue sign in a forest with funny dog message, perfect for memes about being one inconvenience away from a meltdown.

    f**kjerry , adamgreattweet/ Report

    #6

    Tweet by user Power-On Don with a funny meme about hearing a parrot talk, illustrating memes for a meltdown theme.

    f**kjerry Report

    To understand this better, we spoke to Srivastao Rao, a comic strip writer who got his start in the 1990s. He contributed to local newspapers across India and still has stacks of his old work at home.

    Known for his clean humor and everyday storytelling, he’s seen how humor has evolved. “I love seeing how people express emotions now,” he told us. “It’s faster, bolder, and full of flavor.”
    #7

    Funny meme about confusing directions, featuring a humorous reference to Lewis and Clark for meme lovers close to a meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    #8

    Funny meme text about bugs invading a room, reflecting frustration one inconvenience away from a full meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    #9

    Text meme about the best antidepressant being bread, related to funny memes for a meltdown moment.

    f**kjerry Report

    “Writing a comic strip requires you to think in frames,” Srivastao shared. “You have just a few panels to set a scene, create tension, and land a punchline. It’s tight and tricky, but fun. The hardest part is being relevant in so little space. You’re working within limits, but trying to say something universal.”

    “And while memes are often created casually,” he continued, “I find a striking similarity between the two. Memes also use setup and punchline, just with fewer frames. In fact, many are only one frame. But the humor, the timing, the cleverness? It’s all there.” He smiled.
    #10

    Person relaxing on a large gray couch, highlighting comfort in funny memes about being one inconvenience from meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    eeyore163_1 avatar
    Heather Menard
    Heather Menard
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah but I'm old and it would suck trying to get out of it to pee.

    #11

    Man lying down getting a roller machine on his back as a funny meme about inconvenience and meltdown stress relief.

    f**kjerry Report

    #12

    Venn diagram meme showing overlap between people I like and don't like with not replying to their texts humor in meltdown memes.

    f**kjerry Report

    “Both are visual shortcuts to a bigger feeling,” he explained. “They rely on what people already know. You don’t have time to explain the whole thing. Whether it’s a comic or a meme, you work with what the audience brings with them. That’s why timing and culture matter so much.”
    #13

    Handwritten diary entry from a child with funny misspellings, capturing a moment of humor and meltdown frustration.

    f**kjerry Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Laughing like hell and read to wife--she agrees with you.

    #14

    Tweet showing a humorous complaint about learning cursive, illustrating memes about being one inconvenience from a full meltdown.

    f**kjerry , juneelite Report

    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No we use it now to confuse and amuse the young kids 😂 my 21 yr old boss was amazed at my “old lady writing”.

    #15

    Tweet showing a Google search for how to bite a mosquito back, expressing frustration with inconveniences.

    f**kjerry , dickfoodog Report

    “Back in the day, we didn’t have the instant reach that memes get now,” he said. “If a comic landed well, it was because someone cut it out and stuck it on the fridge. Today, a meme can go viral in hours. You don’t need a publisher, you just need a phone. It’s amazing and a little overwhelming, honestly.”
    #16

    Funny meme text about eating shredded mozzarella like a goblin escaped captivity, highlighting moments before a meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    #17

    Man in a suit sitting in hospital waiting area, captured in a funny meme about inconvenience and meltdown moments.

    f**kjerry , iriskessler Report

    #18

    Tweet humorously urging people to eat pizza crust, fitting the theme of funny memes about being one inconvenience from a meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    More people today have access to the internet than ever before, and the numbers are pretty mind-blowing. As of February 2025, around 5.56 billion people across the globe were internet users. Of those, 5.24 billion were active on social media, which is nearly 64% of everyone on Earth. This kind of reach is exactly why memes spread like wildfire. 
    #19

    Tweet about feeling overwhelmed and needing support, illustrating humor from funny memes about meltdowns and inconvenience.

    f**kjerry , brainwxrms Report

    #20

    Twitter screenshot showing a humorous calendar invite to split a cupcake, perfect for funny memes about inconvenience meltdowns.

    f**kjerry , wownicebuttdude Report

    #21

    Elderly woman holding a door open to protect her friend using an ATM, funny memes about frustration and meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    “Of course comics are still popular,” Srivastao added. “And it’s interesting to see all these new forms pop up: webcomics, meme series, even motion strips. The line between comics and memes is blurrier than ever. It’s not about the medium anymore. It’s about the emotion and the punchline.”
    #22

    Funny meme text about a drawer holding both garbage and important documents, illustrating relatable inconvenience meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also called : My bank papers and pretty candies wrapper drawer.

    #23

    Pringles chip can repurposed as a cup with a straw, illustrating a funny meme for a meltdown convenience moment.

    f**kjerry , jmurffff Report

    #24

    Tweet from Clare @sadderlizards about feeling anxious but realizing everything will be fine, reflecting meltdown and inconvenience humor.

    f**kjerry Report

    “I enjoy memes,” he laughed. “I’m also guilty of sharing them. As an artist, it’s fun to see the younger generation do in seconds what we took hours to plan. And it’s not just about the laughs; it’s commentary, style, and culture. That’s what makes it art in its own right.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Tweet from Mom Jeans humorously questioning childhood memories, perfect for funny memes about being one inconvenience from meltdown.

    f**kjerry , momjeansplease Report

    #26

    Tweet text saying everyone wants to act rich until it's time to call an Uber, humorous meme about inconvenience and meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    #27

    Homework question on communication skills with a humorous handwritten response, highlighting memes about being one inconvenience from meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    eeyore163_1 avatar
    Heather Menard
    Heather Menard
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't say anything to them because they aren't my friend anymore.

    So while memes may look simple, they carry a whole world inside them. They're fast, funny, and deeply layered when you look closer. From comic strips in black-and-white print to memes on your midnight scroll: funny is still funny. Only now, it spreads a lot faster. 
    #28

    Funny meme about airport security and peanut butter, highlighting a relatable inconvenience causing meltdown frustration.

    f**kjerry , catholicpat Report

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Patrick regretted his smarmy attitude when he was taken into the side room and the latex gloves were produced.

    #29

    Tweet about an adult Scholastic book fair with drinks, youth nostalgia, and donating school supplies, humorous meme content.

    f**kjerry Report

    #30

    Funny meme text about dentists scheduling appointments far in advance, capturing one inconvenience away from a full meltdown feelings.

    f**kjerry Report

    #31

    Twitter meme post showing a frustrated user joking about fighting for their life while using Microsoft Excel, funny meltdown meme.

    f**kjerry Report

    #32

    Oven with garlic bread baking inside, illustrating a funny meme about being one inconvenience away from meltdown.

    f**kjerry , georgetweetings Report

    #33

    Funny meme tweet about technology frustrations showing a file too big to send, highlighting inconvenience and meltdown moments.

    f**kjerry Report

    #34

    Man shocked and stressed while looking at his computer, illustrating frustration in funny memes about inconvenience meltdowns.

    f**kjerry Report

    #35

    Tweet meme about wanting to dig a hole after watching holes, funny memes about frustration and inconvenience.

    f**kjerry Report

    #36

    Street signs in a Las Vegas neighborhood named after Pokemon characters, shown in a humorous meme format.

    f**kjerry Report

    #37

    Funny meme showing a sandwich with ham, cheese, and chips illustrating humor for those near a meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    realenancy170 avatar
    realenancy170
    realenancy170
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get very hungry around water. Even a large puddle can trigger a binge.

    #38

    Tweet about struggling to pick up a dog's prescription due to patient privacy, featured in funny memes about meltdowns.

    f**kjerry Report

    #39

    Tweet expressing frustration about a car needing gas, fitting the theme of funny memes about meltdowns and inconvenience.

    f**kjerry Report

    #40

    Hand-drawn meme showing a person with a party hat holding a drink, captioned about being brave despite tummy pain, funny memes.

    f**kjerry Report

    #41

    Tweet by Adam expressing frustration about Sundays starting with brunch and ending in existential dread, reflecting inconvenience and meltdown humor.

    f**kjerry , adamgreattweet Report

    #42

    A humorous meme showing a pepperoni slice mistaken for the moon, perfect for those one inconvenience away from a meltdown.

    f**kjerry , adamgreattweet Report

    #43

    Tweet about a 4-year-old cursing and calling bedtime a frustrating crisis, illustrating humor in inconvenient moments meltdown memes.

    f**kjerry Report

    #44

    Man with glasses looking confused, illustrating the inconvenience that could trigger a funny meltdown meme.

    f**kjerry Report

    #45

    Funny meme showing a humorous Taco Bell employee response, fitting the theme of one inconvenience away from a meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    #46

    Funny meme about eating deep fried string cheese with tomato sauce, perfect for moments near a full meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    #47

    Tweet text saying clubbing is an awful activity with engagement icons, illustrating funny memes about inconvenience meltdown moments.

    f**kjerry , _HenryMills Report

    #48

    Tweet from @difficultpatty humorously describing having 99 problems as variations of the same password, a funny meme on meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    #49

    Tweet from Henpecked Hal humorously describing a son asking to shut his door to let darkness in, a funny meltdown moment.

    f**kjerry Report

    #50

    Loaf of bread packaged in a box designed to look like a hand pulling down pants, funny memes about inconvenience and meltdown.

    f**kjerry , thegallowboob Report

    #51

    A car parked under tents at a busy farmers market, illustrating one inconvenience away from a full meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    #52

    Tweet from user milkinhisbag with a funny meme about frustration from guessing an old password on first try.

    f**kjerry Report

    #53

    Pantry shelves filled with basic ingredients, illustrating a funny meme about being one inconvenience away from a full meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So now you have to cook if you want to eat so you cry and just eat bread.

    #54

    Baked funny pigs in a blanket with odd shapes, perfect for memes if you’re one inconvenience away from a full meltdown.

    f**kjerry , KvngSuki Report

    #55

    Tweet humor about strengths and weaknesses, part of funny memes for those near a full meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    #56

    Man trying on a Viking helmet in a hat store, a funny moment perfect for memes about being one inconvenience from meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    #57

    Tweet about food and drink consumption in movie theaters, humorously describing a separate movie theater body, for funny memes SEO.

    f**kjerry Report

    #58

    Woman saying thank you for changing my life, espresso martini glass with text, funny memes about meltdown humor.

    f**kjerry Report

    #59

    Tweet by Adam Hess about meetings and finding balance, a funny meme reflecting one inconvenience away from a full meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    #60

    Upset child from the 1920s writing liar on the wall next to a painless dentist sign, humorous meme about inconvenience and meltdown

    f**kjerry Report

    #61

    Teenage goth phase meme showing a person standing barefoot on a beach, a funny inconvenience meltdown moment.

    f**kjerry Report

    #62

    Tweet by Adam Cozens joking about saying "Take a pitcher, it’ll last longer" if he were a bartender, funny meme about inconvenience.

    f**kjerry Report

    #63

    Tweet about a girl posting her Spotify top artists on Instagram, capturing relatable funny memes for meltdown moments.

    f**kjerry Report

    #64

    Person walking barefoot on wet NYC street crosswalk, illustrating humor in memes about inconvenience and meltdown moments.

    f**kjerry Report

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She hasn't walked far given how clean the underside of her foot is.

    #65

    Text meme about Four Loko possibly leading to financial compensation, humorous content for meltdown inconvenience memes.

    f**kjerry Report

    #66

    Memes about growing kitchen tables humorously capturing moments before a full meltdown due to inconvenience.

    f**kjerry Report

    #67

    Tweet showing an iMessage voice note lasting 25 minutes, capturing frustration and amusing inconvenience meltdown humor.

    f**kjerry , papiquarius Report

    #68

    Airplane seat screen showing multiple soft drink options, capturing a funny moment for those near a full meltdown.

    f**kjerry , Kthurmz Report

    #69

    Tweet about a relatable social situation causing frustration, featured in funny memes about inconvenience and meltdowns.

    f**kjerry Report

    #70

    Screenshot of a funny meme about excessive crying and a nurse, related to memes for a full meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    #71

    Meme showing teachers awkwardly leaning to help students, capturing the frustration of being one inconvenience from a meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    #72

    Tweet humor about cooking pasta for one versus a whole village, reflecting funny memes on being one inconvenience away from meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm 20, if I'm hungry normal then I put 100g, if I'm not that hungry it's 85g and if I could eat an entire cow then it's 130g. (without counting the sauce)

    #73

    Funny meme showing a printed fax of a phone screenshot, highlighting a relatable inconvenience meltdown moment.

    f**kjerry Report

    #74

    Man in New York Yankees jersey labeled Me grabbing Halloween candy from child labeled My kid, funny memes about meltdown moments.

    f**kjerry Report

    #75

    People playing a twisted adult version of Twister, highlighting funny memes about being close to a meltdown.

    f**kjerry Report

