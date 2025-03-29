ADVERTISEMENT

It might be impossible to count or name just how many areas of our lives the Internet has changed, but one that has been definitely transformed is humor. Salvatore Attardo, a well-known humor scholar, even published a book called Humor 2.0, which discussed new popular forms of internet humor, with memes being at the center stage. I mean, who can resist jokes that take seconds to read, are funny, relatable, and easy to share?

Well, we absolutely cannot. That’s why we’re once again featuring a list of fresh memes from the ‘Women’s Humor’ Instagram account. Despite its name, its content is suited for everyone, but we have to warn you that women may laugh at it the hardest. Scroll down to find some of the most relatable memes out there, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with an award-winning humor blogger Mona Andrei, and an international multi-award-winning entrepreneur, co-author, comedian, and happiness accelerator, Sandra Ammerlaan, who kindly agreed to chat with us more about how humor has changed thanks to the Internet.