It might be impossible to count or name just how many areas of our lives the Internet has changed, but one that has been definitely transformed is humor. Salvatore Attardo, a well-known humor scholar, even published a book called Humor 2.0, which discussed new popular forms of internet humor, with memes being at the center stage. I mean, who can resist jokes that take seconds to read, are funny, relatable, and easy to share?
Well, we absolutely cannot. That’s why we’re once again featuring a list of fresh memes from the ‘Women’s Humor’ Instagram account. Despite its name, its content is suited for everyone, but we have to warn you that women may laugh at it the hardest. Scroll down to find some of the most relatable memes out there, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with an award-winning humor blogger Mona Andrei, and an international multi-award-winning entrepreneur, co-author, comedian, and happiness accelerator, Sandra Ammerlaan, who kindly agreed to chat with us more about how humor has changed thanks to the Internet.
While Sandra Ammerlaan, an international multi-award-winning entrepreneur, co-author, comedian, and happiness accelerator, isn't sure if the Internet should be blamed for it, she does feel that people's sense of humor has changed.
"It looks like things are more sensitive than before. I honestly have respect for everyone, but it is harder because it looks like we have to be more careful, as I don’t want to offend anyone. And if I posted some things on the Internet, they might be taken out of context and blown up."
"And some things are extremely funny live, but online it is a whole different story, as you don’t feel the energy," she added. "I believe that the audience is a big part of the success, as their energy can either lift or break the comedian. And online it’s not the same. There is no interaction or feedback, the comedian does not hear people laugh, which makes them even more vulnerable than they already are."
Whereas an award-winning humor blogger Mona Andrei, doesn't think the Internet has so much as changed our sense of humor but definitely has given more access to it, with blogs and free content becoming widespread.
Since memes have become the dominant form of Internet humor over the years, we were curious to know what humor experts thought about them.
"Love them! Memes are the universal currency of internet humor," said Andrei. "They’re quick, clever, and often hilariously relatable. Plus, they allow people to connect over shared experiences."
"I find them really funny," agreed Ammerlaan. "I also love the short Reels, they can be recognizable but also give a new perspective on things. And sending a message over with humor is the best way to connect with people. They most likely will remember something better when they can laugh at it with the person."
We were also interested to know if the Internet and what people find funny on it influence the humorists' work in any way. "As a humor writer and blogger, I see internet humor as both an inspiration and an opportunity," said Andrei. "It pushes me to stay relevant while shining a light on my personal experiences as I stay true to my own voice."
Meanwhile, Ammerlaan said she finds it hard to estimate what people find funny on the Internet and how she can work it into the comedy she shares online.
"I really do want to put more content online in the near future, and I guess I should just let go of the thought of what will other people find funny online. The thing is that you can never ever satisfy every person, I am not Willy Wonka. And when people don’t think it’s funny, they are free to move on. They don’t have to find the same thing funny, there is no good or bad humor. It's a personal thing and can be different for everyone."
As for the future of humor, Andrei believes it will face many challenges presented by AI. "I’m noticing that so many people (or so-called writers) are relying on AI to quickly and easily “write things for them,” which is not authentic. As I always say, “you can’t fake real.""
Ammerlaan simply hopes that comedians will be able to perform their comedy without restrictions or rules in the future, as that influences creativity and freedom of speech. "Comedy is also a form of art. It mostly consists of several layers, it’s to make things discussable.
I use a lot of selfspot which I also find funny but underneath that layer lies a pain, something really uncomfortable. Though I am still putting myself out there for I hope that if I can at least reach one person to change their point of view about themselves to feel better about themselves, then my mission is accomplished."
