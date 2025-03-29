ADVERTISEMENT

It might be impossible to count or name just how many areas of our lives the Internet has changed, but one that has been definitely transformed is humor. Salvatore Attardo, a well-known humor scholar, even published a book called Humor 2.0, which discussed new popular forms of internet humor, with memes being at the center stage. I mean, who can resist jokes that take seconds to read, are funny, relatable, and easy to share?

Well, we absolutely cannot. That’s why we’re once again featuring a list of fresh memes from the ‘Women’s Humor’ Instagram account. Despite its name, its content is suited for everyone, but we have to warn you that women may laugh at it the hardest. Scroll down to find some of the most relatable memes out there, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with an award-winning humor blogger Mona Andrei, and an international multi-award-winning entrepreneur, co-author, comedian, and happiness accelerator, Sandra Ammerlaan, who kindly agreed to chat with us more about how humor has changed thanks to the Internet.

#1

Funny meme of a vintage mugshot framed, showcasing a woman's humorous side.

    #2

    Funny meme about comparing human workouts to a cat's effortless parkour skills.

    and their fat sack that hangs down is actually there to help with balance and their flexibility whereas our fat sacks do the opposite. its quite rude if you ask me

    #3

    Tweet from a user sharing a humorous story about passing gas, love, and 13 years of marriage, highlighted on Women’s Humor page.

    While Sandra Ammerlaan, an international multi-award-winning entrepreneur, co-author, comedian, and happiness accelerator, isn't sure if the Internet should be blamed for it, she does feel that people's sense of humor has changed.

    "It looks like things are more sensitive than before. I honestly have respect for everyone, but it is harder because it looks like we have to be more careful, as I don’t want to offend anyone. And if I posted some things on the Internet, they might be taken out of context and blown up."
    #4

    Funny meme about pets acting like freeloaders, posted by a user named grace on social media.

    The other day my 9 month old puppy was sighing like she plowed the back 40 by paw all alone.

    #5

    Tiny goat holding a leaf, captured in a humorous moment from a women’s humor meme collection.

    #6

    Funny meme about driving, urging people to use their blinkers.

    Yeah! "hey stupid, the flashy blinky thing means I'm changing lanes or turning"!

    "And some things are extremely funny live, but online it is a whole different story, as you don’t feel the energy," she added. "I believe that the audience is a big part of the success, as their energy can either lift or break the comedian. And online it’s not the same. There is no interaction or feedback, the comedian does not hear people laugh, which makes them even more vulnerable than they already are."
    #7

    Funny meme about marriage dynamics, featuring a humorous exchange about throwing things out and saving them.

    #8

    Iron with text about millennials banishing ironing, highlighting women's humor memes.

    Thats what a dryer is for and Im Gen X thank you very much

    #9

    Animated meme with a character asking for water while cozy under a blanket, featuring humor relatable to women.

    B/c cat is on my lap I am often incapacitated

    Whereas an award-winning humor blogger Mona Andrei, doesn't think the Internet has so much as changed our sense of humor but definitely has given more access to it, with blogs and free content becoming widespread.

    #10

    Woman in a tan coat sitting at a table, smiling with text overlay: "I can't complain. Actually, I can." Women's humor meme.

    #11

    Text post about female friendship humor, highlighting the playful balance of personalities.

    #12

    Knight lifting a bride humorously depicts unexpected snack gifts, relating to funny memes on women's humor.

    True love is when this one is combine with the one about not knowing how to act around warm bread and its about him bringing you warm bread when you didnt ask!!

    Since memes have become the dominant form of Internet humor over the years, we were curious to know what humor experts thought about them.

    "Love them! Memes are the universal currency of internet humor," said Andrei. "They’re quick, clever, and often hilariously relatable. Plus, they allow people to connect over shared experiences."
    #13

    Funny meme with text about teens handing a disposable camera and showing use to a person familiar with it.

    #14

    Dark stormy skies over fields used in a humorous meme from Women's Humor page.

    #15

    Woman humor meme with otter cuddling a person's face.

    "I find them really funny," agreed Ammerlaan. "I also love the short Reels, they can be recognizable but also give a new perspective on things. And sending a message over with humor is the best way to connect with people. They most likely will remember something better when they can laugh at it with the person."
    #16

    Funny meme about grammar, humorously mixing grammar rules with Backstreet Boys lyrics for comic relief.

    #17

    Funny meme text: "idk how to explain this but Thursday, October and 8:00 PM are all the same."

    No explaination necessary, wait, yeah, maybe you should explain.

    #18

    Tweet about an early arrival at a wedding dress event from the Women's Humor meme page.

    We were also interested to know if the Internet and what people find funny on it influence the humorists' work in any way. "As a humor writer and blogger, I see internet humor as both an inspiration and an opportunity," said Andrei. "It pushes me to stay relevant while shining a light on my personal experiences as I stay true to my own voice."

    #19

    Funny meme showing a margarita labeled as a failed protein shake experiment.

    #20

    Funny meme showing a locket with dog photos discovered after being pried open, found on a humor page.

    There's not a locket big enough for all my fur babies.

    #21

    Funny meme with a humorous to-do list including sarcasm, distraction, complaining, and gossiping.

    Meanwhile, Ammerlaan said she finds it hard to estimate what people find funny on the Internet and how she can work it into the comedy she shares online.

    "I really do want to put more content online in the near future, and I guess I should just let go of the thought of what will other people find funny online. The thing is that you can never ever satisfy every person, I am not Willy Wonka. And when people don’t think it’s funny, they are free to move on. They don’t have to find the same thing funny, there is no good or bad humor. It's a personal thing and can be different for everyone."

    #22

    Funny meme about women hugging off-center like puzzle pieces with humorous comment, "Titris," in a social media post.

    #23

    Humor meme about first-born children being mean due to parenting siblings.

    #24

    Funny meme conversation with a humorous typo, part of Women's Humor collection.

    As for the future of humor, Andrei believes it will face many challenges presented by AI. "I’m noticing that so many people (or so-called writers) are relying on AI to quickly and easily “write things for them,” which is not authentic. As I always say, “you can’t fake real.""
    #25

    Humorous meme about women's texting habits with friends before a date, featuring witty safety checks and encouragement.

    ...parrot ...laughter ...blind monkey. Either I am having a stroke, or that is just flatout nonsense.

    #26

    Funny meme about women in male-dominated fields, with a humorous take on a news headline from The Guardian.

    #27

    Humorous meme about wanting a "sugar auntie" for financial support and inclusion in her will.

    this! and we go on adventures together and watch true crime documentaries while talking about how to commit the perfect crime because weve seen so many we know how they made the mistakes. hypothetical perfect crimes of course we are good sugar auntie and baby niece

    Ammerlaan simply hopes that comedians will be able to perform their comedy without restrictions or rules in the future, as that influences creativity and freedom of speech. "Comedy is also a form of art. It mostly consists of several layers, it’s to make things discussable.

    I use a lot of selfspot which I also find funny but underneath that layer lies a pain, something really uncomfortable. Though I am still putting myself out there for I hope that if I can at least reach one person to change their point of view about themselves to feel better about themselves, then my mission is accomplished."

    #28

    Humorous meme with a small animal labeled "Me" and a hand feeding it, captioned "Me telling myself I deserve that silly treat."

    #29

    Funny meme about getting laid-off, with comments suggesting awkward celebration ideas for the employer.

    #30

    Tweet meme about financial responsibility, humorously addressing personal finance habits.

    #31

    Funny meme about romance and friendship with witty reply referencing a song.

    #32

    Cartoon character trapped in a bottle, illustrating overreaction humor.

    #33

    Woman reflecting humorously on memory, movie, or dream experience with a caption on her thoughts.

    #34

    Woman in bed smiling, responding to a question about being bored alone, exemplifying women's humor through a meme.

    #35

    Funny meme featuring a cat rescued by firefighters, looking unimpressed, sitting in a car.

    the cat started the fire as a distraction while he robbed the place because hes a.... cat burglar

    #36

    Hand holding a pickle slice with text overlay, humor about stress relief.

    #37

    Text meme from 'Women's Humor' about not taking care of oneself despite knowing what needs to be done.

    #38

    A woman shrugs with a playful smile, captioned about matching others' energy, from Women's Humor memes collection.

    #39

    Man reacting humorously with text, "You sure about that?" referencing Ariel's desire to be where the people are.

    #40

    Woman humor meme about struggling to open a jar, questioning independence, with a classic painting in the background.

    #41

    Woman reacting skeptically to someone saying they love waking up early; funny meme from 'Women's Humor' page.

    #42

    Four double-yolk eggs frying in a pan, shared humorously.

    Cr acked. Really needs censored?

    #43

    A woman making a puzzled face with text above about wearing a penguin onesie, part of funny women's humor memes.

    #44

    Text meme expressing exhaustion and love from a funny women's humor page.

    #45

    Twitter post from Women's Humor page about choosing a $20,000 honeymoon over a wedding for more memorable experiences.

    #46

    Woman using air quotes with a skeptical expression, captioned "How 'am' I?" adding humor to women's meme collection.

    #47

    Funny meme text about not knowing how to act around warm bread, from a humorous social media post.

    #48

    Hair comparison meme from Women's Humor page with a humorous tweet.

    #49

    Bears enjoying apples in the forest, humorous meme from 'Women's Humor' page with a funny caption.

    #50

    Woman smirking with funny meme about student loans and dreams, highlighting women’s humor.

    #51

    Funny meme of a blue-faced character in a black hood, representing leaving home tired and unprepared.

    #52

    Funny meme of a stone lion in a cluttered room, humorously described as a character from Beauty and the Beast.

    #53

    Funny meme about relatable work stress and exhaustion.

    #54

    Humor meme: Skeletons riding pink flamingos on a lawn, captioned "Flamingos and Skeletons were meant to be together."

    #55

    Woman wrapped in a blanket on the couch with text about enjoying rent, reflecting funny women’s humor.

    #56

    Funny meme from Women's Humor page showing deep-sea creature as a job survival metaphor.

    #57

    Two humorous sandwiches cut in creative styles on white plates from Women's Humor meme.

    #58

    Seven red flags in a meme highlighting dating humor.

    #59

    Person reacting humorously to kids in public, reflecting relatable women's humor meme.

    #60

    Relatable women's humor meme showing a golden sculpture where everyone pets the dog.

    #61

    Funny meme from Women’s Humor: friend gives blunt relationship advice, "break up," before hearing the full story.

    #62

    Funny meme about Target offering "Targarita" drinks at in-store bars, with a margarita glass featuring the Target logo.

    #63

    Tweet from a women's humor page describing staying home as the best New Year's club with relatable perks.

    #64

    Two women in a humorous meme, with one playfully pointing at the other.

    #65

    Funny meme from 'Women's Humor' highlighting misconceptions about alpha males with a comedic twist.

    so every male with a f***y pack with a first aid kit and a snack is an alpha male. cannon accepted

    #66

    Woman humor meme showing two images side by side: one eating tacos, the other in a purple dress.

    #67

    Funny meme from 'Women's Humor' about the chaos of life in your thirties, highlighting relatable social dilemmas.

    #68

    Funny meme about 1880 census entry describing a 15-year-old's occupation humorously as "Does as she pleases."

    #69

    90s funny meme about cozy nights wrapped in a pink blanket.

    oh man I just got the heebee jeebees from this picture. the feel of the material always gave me that shiver down my spine especially if it had been washed and started to pill and get those shreds and wispy fibers that would snag on everything. ugh i just gave myself the ickies. thank god these things went mostly away and they are rare

    #70

    Tweet humor about people never leaving their state but claiming the U.S. is the best country, with a blurred flag background.

    #71

    Man expressing frustration 5 minutes into work shift, humorous meme.

    #72

    Cartoon woman searching for lost glasses, captioned “My subtitles. I can't hear without my subtitles.” Funny women's humor meme.

    #73

    Split image of a woman and a man, with humorous text referencing the Princess Diaries sequel.

    except that this prince looks like hes a switch hitter and would rather be in charge of her wardrobe than the kingdom. Hes always dressed a bit too fancy pants for me. I mean he wares a pinky ring for gods sake... I just cant with guys and pinky rings. I just giggle.

    #74

    Pile of logs, with text humorously comparing rotten years to thriving, representing women's humor meme.

    #75

    Elderly couple humor meme; woman playfully annoying husband.

    #76

    Funny meme showing two women with a man lying on a table, referencing "girl dinner."

    #77

    Woman humor meme showing person in bed with a face mask, captioned about waiting for love while refusing to date.

    #78

    Man dramatically releasing black smoke with text about depression humor.

    #79

    Woman celebrates 700 days on Duolingo with cake, embodying relatable women's humor in a tweet.

    #80

    Simple stick-figure meme illustrating a funny, relatable "non-wash hair day" scenario for women's humor.

