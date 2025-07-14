80 Funny Science Memes You Don’t Have To Have A PhD To Understand
Not all humor is created equal. Some jokes are easy to get, while others need you to dust off those brain cells you once used for physics or chemistry class. But let’s be real, the second kind is often more satisfying.
If you ever enjoyed dissecting frogs, memorizing the periodic table, or scribbling formulas in the margins of your notebook, these memes from Science Lovers will feel like a treat.
They’re here to give you a laugh—without the stress of exams. Let’s dive in.
This post may include affiliate links.
Yeah. Nuclear physics. Nothing to be scared of. Every atom has a nucleus. 😬 "The experiments conducted at Los Alamos leading to the two fatal accidents were designed to guarantee that the [plutonium] core was indeed close to the critical point by arranging such reflectors and seeing how much neutron reflection was required to approach supercriticality" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demon_core#First_incident
Citing your source is research. Failing to citing your source is plagiarism. Here is Lobachevsky - not plagiarised, despite the performer's claim: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYKbEU1fv8U