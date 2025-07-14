ADVERTISEMENT

Not all humor is created equal. Some jokes are easy to get, while others need you to dust off those brain cells you once used for physics or chemistry class. But let’s be real, the second kind is often more satisfying.

If you ever enjoyed dissecting frogs, memorizing the periodic table, or scribbling formulas in the margins of your notebook, these memes from Science Lovers will feel like a treat.

They’re here to give you a laugh—without the stress of exams. Let’s dive in.

#1

Person pressing their hand against a wall with a shadow, illustrating a funny science meme about taking physics.

    #2

    Man reacting happily then shocked to science meme about exam question distinguishing orange as fruit or colour, funny science memes.

    #3

    Man in lab coat illustrating difference in size between biologist, microbiologist, and molecular biologist in funny science meme

    #4

    Split image shows a cat with a label and a humorous science meme applying a square root symbol to the word cat.

    #5

    Funny science meme using periodic table elements to humorously answer how studies are going.

    #6

    Funny science meme showing gravity on Earth versus exaggerated gravity in bed in the morning with stick figure illustrations.

    #7

    Funny science memes showing characters humorously personifying Facebook, Google, Internet, and electricity in office and home settings.

    #8

    Text message meme about science knowledge with a pun on sodium using funny science memes keyword.

    #9

    Molecular structure resembling a tree branch against a clear blue sky in a funny science meme.

    #10

    Diagram showing the formation of plastic dinosaurs from dinosaur bones and petroleum with a funny science meme about plastic dinosaurs.

    #11

    Comparison of speeds on amusement rides and Earth rotation paired with funny faces, illustrating funny science memes.

    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It;s all fun and games until the earth instantly stops spinning.

    #12

    Medical professional holding tray with multiple bladder stones removed from a patient in a funny science memes context

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is one of many reasons not to drink Coke. Try Diet Coke instead!/s

    #13

    Funny science meme showing a teacher chasing a student after a pun about the opposite of antibiotic.

    #14

    Man writing complex formulas on a blackboard versus a man with a stickered apple on his forehead, funny science memes concept.

    #15

    Man with hands on hips and skeptical expression illustrating funny science memes about memorizing the periodic table.

    #16

    Funny science meme showing a confused cat labeled teacher and a smiling cat labeled me in a grammar exam context.

    #17

    Funny science meme showing a coffee cup with a math joke and a humorous edit of Einstein being calmed down.

    #18

    Chemistry meme showing sodium and chlorine elements forming table salt with funny science meme humor.

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the cause of my paranoia and trust issues.

    #19

    Stack of homework papers being handed over with caption about submitting copies, a funny science meme.

    #20

    Funny science meme showing different reactions to saying oops as teacher, surgeon, and nuclear physicist with exaggerated faces.

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah. Nuclear physics. Nothing to be scared of. Every atom has a nucleus. 😬 "The experiments conducted at Los Alamos leading to the two fatal accidents were designed to guarantee that the [plutonium] core was indeed close to the critical point by arranging such reflectors and seeing how much neutron reflection was required to approach supercriticality" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demon_core#First_incident

    #21

    Funny science meme showing restroom signs labeled with iron (Fe) and manganese (Mn) as gender symbols.

    #22

    Tired kids in classrooms with funny science memes about school days and unexpected events when missing class.

    #23

    Funny science meme showing SpaceX logo changes alongside staged rocket launch photos with trajectory illustrated humorously.

    #24

    Glass jars labeled with chemical formulas in a kitchen setting, funny science memes about chemistry for all to understand.

    #25

    Scene from a movie with chemistry humor about insoluble compounds CaCO3, BaSO4, and AgCl in funny science memes.

    #26

    Hand covered with detailed tiny science notes, illustrating a funny science meme about clever exam tricks.

    #27

    Scene from a movie showing funny science memes about large and small intestine lengths and a character's surprised reaction.

    #28

    Funny science meme showing a humorous debate about numbers and fields like math and chemistry.

    #29

    Man thinking with chemistry elements spelling password, illustrating funny science memes with periodic table humor.

    #30

    Cartoon showing a funny science meme with a chemist correcting a misunderstanding about studying science.

    #31

    Math meme on a mango vendor sign showing a complex equation for the price, perfect for funny science memes.

    #32

    Science student celebrating birthday with brief party then quickly returning to studying, illustrating funny science memes humor.

    #33

    A crowded lecture hall with a teacher in front of a complex science blackboard, funny science memes concept.

    #34

    Funny science meme featuring a bear with increasing sophistication commenting on kinetic energy and atoms.

    #35

    Man sitting unusually high at desk in classroom with text higher education, funny science memes concept.

    #36

    Cartoon student humorously explains math by using factorials and multiplication in a funny science memes style.

    #37

    Man in sunglasses hugging a young woman near signs with parking arrows, with a funny science meme about age and money.

    #38

    Young woman lying on a bed covered with open science books, illustrating funny science memes about study overload.

    #39

    Funny science meme featuring a man with tech gear and Iron Man suit referencing physics humor.

    #40

    Black and white photo of Einstein with funny science meme comparing physics and chemistry students' views on light speed.

    #41

    Funny science meme showing you are acute angle, cup of tea, and pi symbol as a pun joke.

    #42

    Funny science meme showing subjects Biology, Maths, Chemistry, and Physics interacting with a stressed student.

    #43

    Two people joking about organic chemistry and organic food in a funny science meme about chemistry concepts.

    #44

    Man writing on chalkboard, cozy bed, and bathroom illustrating funny science memes about best places to sleep, eat, and think.

    #45

    Four-panel science meme showing people labeled as elements discussing their bonding abilities in a humorous way.

    #46

    Student confused by a science exam question about microphones, highlighting funny science memes humor.

    #47

    Funny science meme featuring Heisenberg and the uncertainty principle with heart symbols on black background.

    #48

    Boy smiling with text about plagiarism and research, a funny science meme using humor and sarcasm.

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Citing your source is research. Failing to citing your source is plagiarism. Here is Lobachevsky - not plagiarised, despite the performer's claim: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYKbEU1fv8U

    #49

    Student lying on bed asleep amid study materials and laptop, illustrating funny science memes about exam stress without a PhD.

    #50

    Two-panel meme showing excitement after an exam and disappointment after discussing paper with topper, funny science memes concept.

    #51

    Person sitting underwater at a desk reading a book, humorously illustrating funny science memes about studying fluid mechanics.

    #52

    Funny science meme about atoms making up everything with a smiling emoji on a gray textured background.

    #53

    Three men sitting behind huge stacks of cash, a funny science meme about investing money in studies.

    #54

    Hand holding a lit match casting a shadow of an unlit match, illustrating a funny science meme about fire shadows.

    #55

    Chat conversation showing a funny math exchange relevant to science memes for those without a PhD.

    #56

    Power bank humor showing funny science meme about charging itself and breaking science concepts.

    #57

    Funny science meme illustrating Newton's second law with people and a cow behaving differently in two scenarios.

    #58

    Person in safety glasses soldering electronic components on a circuit board, a funny science meme about soldering skills.

    #59

    Cat image with a science meme playing on the word ions being positive, illustrating funny science memes.

    #60

    Cartoon showing a person diving off a moving RV pool, illustrating funny science memes about ignoring physics laws.

    #61

    Funny science meme showing teacher hitting student with math equation X minus Y equals a backward slash.

    #62

    Cartoon faces of proton, electron, and neutron with humorous science meme expressions about charges and attitude.

    #63

    Illustration of funny science memes showing how people call cats versus Schrödinger calling his cat with quantum states.

    #64

    Funny science meme with text about failing math class and a math joke saying I'll be dot dot you on a black background.

    #65

    Man pondering humor about girlfriend needing time and distance, relating to science memes and velocity concepts.

    #66

    A funny science meme about ordering water with hydrogen and oxygen atoms in a covalent bond for science humor.

    #67

    Funny science meme text conversation joking about the sun staying 92,935,700 miles away in a dark outdoor setting.

    #68

    Image of singer Celine Dion with arm positions labeled as chemical structures, creating a funny science meme about molecules.

    #69

    Two teenage boys labeled oxygen shaking hands labeled carbon, standing in a school hallway by lockers, funny science meme.

    #70

    Drake meme comparing simple math and algebra expressions with a funny science meme twist.

    #71

    Man smiling and then shocked with simple and complex organic compound structures, funny science memes concept.

    #72

    Man refusing a drink labeled Electron, humorously representing noble gases, in a funny science meme about elements.

    #73

    Text message conversation with funny science meme using square roots, paired with a surreal image of a person with a distorted face flirting.

    #74

    Banana shown in different medical imaging styles including X-ray, MRI, and CT scan in a funny science meme format.

    #75

    Popular funny science meme featuring Drake approving Avogadro's number over the fruit avocado.

    #76

    Chat conversation showing a humorous math error, illustrating funny science memes that don’t require a PhD to understand.

    #77

    Comparison chart showing differences between men and women in art, biology, and math using icons and symbols, funny science memes.

    #78

    Funny science meme showing a savage text exchange about love with a witty, sarcastic punchline.

    #79

    Phone screen showing 882% battery and a charging cable with a power plug attached, illustrating funny science memes.

    #80

    Meme showing a man pointing to his head with captions illustrating a funny science joke about math and thinking.

