50 Funny, Relatable, And Just Silly Memes From This Instagram Account (New Pics)
There are plenty of reasons to love the internet, but one of our favorite things is the vast hoard of funny content to be found online. And laughter isn’t just fun—it’s also good for your physical, mental, and emotional health.
There’s one extremely popular Instagram account that has been making the net chuckle for over a decade. Today, we’re featuring some of the freshest, most hilarious, and incredibly relatable memes shared there to bring a bit of cheer your way. Scroll down to check them out and to get your daily dose of laughter!
More info: Instagram | Website
This post may include affiliate links.
According to UCLA Health, adults laugh just 15 times per day, compared to an average kid who laughs a whopping 400 times per day. Because laughter is so beneficial to us, it makes sense to intentionally look for more opportunities to chuckle and smile more often.
For instance, you could look for humor in everyday situations, join a laughter yoga group, or even take a few small breaks each day to look for witty content. Even simulating laughter can be therapeutic.
Laughter also helps you connect with the people around you, strengthening your social bonds and increasing your sense of belonging.
“Humor and laughter naturally create bonds between us. Say you’re meeting someone new. If you can throw in a joke and make them laugh it’s like, ‘OK, we get each other,’ and you start to feel like you can be more your authentic self with them,” health psychologist Dr Grace Tworek explained to the Cleveland Clinic.
Laughing often can improve your immune system and make you more resilient to disease. It can also decrease your stress levels, reduce physical tension, relax your muscles, increase your circulation, and even act as temporary pain relief.
What’s more, it provides mental health benefits, too, including reduced anxiety and depression.
If other people are better at it than me, then I must be terrible at it.
Broadly speaking, memes are ideas, concepts, beliefs, practices, elements of culture, or systems of behavior that are passed from person to person by means that aren’t genetic.
So, memes are a fundamental part of the human experience, and they’re influenced by natural selection. In modern times, however, many people associate the term with funny images or videos that are shared online.
Originally, the term ‘meme’ was coined by evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins in his 1976 book, ‘The Selfish Gene.’
The New York Times explains that for Dawkins, a meme was the same as a phoneme (the smallest unit of sound in speech) or a morpheme (the smallest meaningful subunit of a word).
These still exist in parks around me. I hate almost every "kids today" post.
“I would explain the concept of a meme—a self-replicating chunk of information—by asking someone about an inside joke they had with friends or an advertising jingle that’s been stuck in their head for 20 years,” linguistics professor Kirby Conrod, from Swarthmore College, told the NYT.
“That chunk of information, the joke or the jingle, self-replicates because we humans like to share and repeat stuff. When we repeat the joke, or sing the jingle, that’s an instance of the meme reproducing itself.”
Of course, memes don’t have to be shared online, nor do they have to be witty, even though those things can help spread the message. What memes need, at their core, is virality. And that’s achieved through relatability. When creating a new meme, you have to find a way to connect to your audience on some level that hooks them in.
But how do they just KNOW? Our girl will be sound asleep and - within 5 minutes of her dinner time - she appears before me, whining with anticipation. Thank goodness for it though. We lost her in the wilderness (during a blizzard) a couple years ago. Thought for sure she was dead after a few days of not finding her. But once the tracking team got their trail-cams up, we discovered she was hiding all day and only came out at meal times to look for food. This helped us to finally bring her home on day 8.
Ideally, when creating memes, you want to use high-quality images, keep your headings short and punchy, and use fonts that are easy to read. With so much content on social media, doing the opposite (grainy pics, walls of text, confusing fonts) will only push your potential followers away. Being consistent in your niche and posting schedule also helps because your audience then knows what to expect from you.
That being said, going viral still has a major luck factor, and you can never know for sure what the internet will love or loathe until it’s out there to be judged and reshared (or not).
The account that we're featuring today, which wittily styles itself as “the best meme page of 2025 ten years in a row,” was first created on Instagram way back in May 2014. In the 11 years since then, it has grown by leaps and bounds.
At the time of writing, it boasts a jaw-dropping 7.1 million followers on the social network. The account shares both credited reposts of awesome memes, as well as original content.
Which of these memes did you enjoy the most, dear Pandas? Be honest, which ones made you laugh way harder than you’d care to admit (we’ve all been there…)? Which ones were so awesome that you couldn’t help but send them to your friends and colleagues like we did?
We’re always happy to hear from you, so if you have a moment, share your thoughts in the comments below!