There are plenty of reasons to love the internet, but one of our favorite things is the vast hoard of funny content to be found online. And laughter isn’t just fun—it’s also good for your physical, mental, and emotional health.

There’s one extremely popular Instagram account that has been making the net chuckle for over a decade. Today, we’re featuring some of the freshest, most hilarious, and incredibly relatable memes shared there to bring a bit of cheer your way. Scroll down to check them out and to get your daily dose of laughter!

More info: Instagram | Website

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A funny and relatable meme showing a grandpa teaching softball in a suburban neighborhood, highlighting silly moments on Instagram.

sh*theadsteve Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Person struggling to sleep, humorously describing using their phone's bright light to fall asleep in funny relatable meme style.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Funny relatable meme text over a sunny poolside scene with palm trees and clear blue sky in the background.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to UCLA Health, adults laugh just 15 times per day, compared to an average kid who laughs a whopping 400 times per day. Because laughter is so beneficial to us, it makes sense to intentionally look for more opportunities to chuckle and smile more often.

    For instance, you could look for humor in everyday situations, join a laughter yoga group, or even take a few small breaks each day to look for witty content. Even simulating laughter can be therapeutic.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Man in a red hoodie with a beard and beanie with funny, relatable meme text about jumping off swings in midair.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first thing I always think about when reflecting upon my childhood is how my knees didn't hurt.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Funny and relatable meme about Vienna airport helping travelers who mistakenly flew to Australia, shown on a historic building background.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    daniela-maurer-1 avatar
    Dani M
    Dani M
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    we have a what??? my home airport and I never noticed... then, I do know where I am.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Funny, relatable meme comparing a deer and a muscular kangaroo with a humorous prison reference from Instagram.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Laughter also helps you connect with the people around you, strengthening your social bonds and increasing your sense of belonging.

    “Humor and laughter naturally create bonds between us. Say you’re meeting someone new. If you can throw in a joke and make them laugh it’s like, ‘OK, we get each other,’ and you start to feel like you can be more your authentic self with them,” health psychologist Dr Grace Tworek explained to the Cleveland Clinic.
    #7

    Man carrying Christmas tree with child asking if he will put it up himself, funny relatable memes from Instagram account.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Man wading through river in hiking gear with funny relatable meme about regretting going outdoors from Instagram account.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Humorous meme showing cavemen by fire with text about processing nonstop information and brain limits.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Laughing often can improve your immune system and make you more resilient to disease. It can also decrease your stress levels, reduce physical tension, relax your muscles, increase your circulation, and even act as temporary pain relief.

    What’s more, it provides mental health benefits, too, including reduced anxiety and depression.
    #10

    Scenic mountain lake background with funny relatable meme text about having a bad day and kids, funny memes from Instagram.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Funny and relatable meme screenshot showing a humorous Slack conversation about being stuck in a WeWork lift.

    pragdua Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Funny and relatable meme about ADHD and hobbies featuring a historical figure sitting by the water with a disappointed expression

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fortnitesuxsxd avatar
    "Disembodied voice"
    "Disembodied voice"
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If other people are better at it than me, then I must be terrible at it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Broadly speaking, memes are ideas, concepts, beliefs, practices, elements of culture, or systems of behavior that are passed from person to person by means that aren’t genetic.

    So, memes are a fundamental part of the human experience, and they’re influenced by natural selection. In modern times, however, many people associate the term with funny images or videos that are shared online.
    #13

    Man in clerical collar taking a mirror selfie with ankle monitor, funny relatable meme about judgment and punishment.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Man standing in a grassy field with text about trying to imagine dad as a child, funny relatable meme from Instagram account.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Funny relatable meme showing an exaggerated reaction of a DMV employee in a silly performance scene.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Originally, the term ‘meme’ was coined by evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins in his 1976 book, ‘The Selfish Gene.’

    The New York Times explains that for Dawkins, a meme was the same as a phoneme (the smallest unit of sound in speech) or a morpheme (the smallest meaningful subunit of a word).
    #16

    Car side mirror reflecting police lights with meme text about DUI and birthday boy for funny relatable memes.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Playground digging machine in sand with funny meme about kids and relatable silly memes from Instagram account.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fortnitesuxsxd avatar
    "Disembodied voice"
    "Disembodied voice"
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These still exist in parks around me. I hate almost every "kids today" post.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Close-up of a reptile-costumed figure with meme text about a homeless man at a stoplight from funny relatable memes.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I would explain the concept of a meme—a self-replicating chunk of information—by asking someone about an inside joke they had with friends or an advertising jingle that’s been stuck in their head for 20 years,” linguistics professor Kirby Conrod, from Swarthmore College, told the NYT.

    “That chunk of information, the joke or the jingle, self-replicates because we humans like to share and repeat stuff. When we repeat the joke, or sing the jingle, that’s an instance of the meme reproducing itself.”
    #19

    Black and white photo of a child with funny text about their hero, a relatable meme from an Instagram account.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I seriously just read “she run off with a porch thief…”

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Funny meme showing a sign banning Ouija boards on the patio, highlighting relatable and silly moments from Instagram.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Man labeled 30 year old me walking next to a cloaked figure labeled the email address I made when I was 13 meme from Instagram.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, memes don’t have to be shared online, nor do they have to be witty, even though those things can help spread the message. What memes need, at their core, is virality. And that’s achieved through relatability. When creating a new meme, you have to find a way to connect to your audience on some level that hooks them in.
    #22

    Dog and person in humorous meme about daylight saving time, featured in funny and relatable Instagram memes.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ladedah10 avatar
    Ladedah
    Ladedah
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But how do they just KNOW? Our girl will be sound asleep and - within 5 minutes of her dinner time - she appears before me, whining with anticipation. Thank goodness for it though. We lost her in the wilderness (during a blizzard) a couple years ago. Thought for sure she was dead after a few days of not finding her. But once the tracking team got their trail-cams up, we discovered she was hiding all day and only came out at meal times to look for food. This helped us to finally bring her home on day 8.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    Group of young men playing Monopoly on a water ride with the caption AI can never recreate this funny relatable meme.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Man with confused expression in dim light, illustrating funny and relatable memes from a popular Instagram account.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ideally, when creating memes, you want to use high-quality images, keep your headings short and punchy, and use fonts that are easy to read. With so much content on social media, doing the opposite (grainy pics, walls of text, confusing fonts) will only push your potential followers away. Being consistent in your niche and posting schedule also helps because your audience then knows what to expect from you.

    That being said, going viral still has a major luck factor, and you can never know for sure what the internet will love or loathe until it’s out there to be judged and reshared (or not).
    #25

    Passengers on a plane celebrating by clapping, representing funny and relatable memes from a popular Instagram account.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Packaged hot dog dinner with fries in a grocery cart, featured in funny relatable silly memes from Instagram.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t know what’s more brutal, the joke or that shrink wrapped dinner.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Funny relatable meme showing a scene with Spotify icon and a conversation about shuffling music.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The account that we're featuring today, which wittily styles itself as “the best meme page of 2025 ten years in a row,” was first created on Instagram way back in May 2014. In the 11 years since then, it has grown by leaps and bounds.

    At the time of writing, it boasts a jaw-dropping 7.1 million followers on the social network. The account shares both credited reposts of awesome memes, as well as original content.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Winter meme with dark tower and snowy forest illustrating relatable and funny moments from an Instagram account.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Funny and relatable meme showing an immortal burnt crumb personified, referencing silly memes from Instagram accounts.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Sunny blue sky and green field with a path, illustrating a funny and relatable meme from an Instagram account.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Which of these memes did you enjoy the most, dear Pandas? Be honest, which ones made you laugh way harder than you’d care to admit (we’ve all been there…)? Which ones were so awesome that you couldn’t help but send them to your friends and colleagues like we did?

    We’re always happy to hear from you, so if you have a moment, share your thoughts in the comments below!
    #31

    Man driving car wearing sunglasses with a funny relatable meme about driving speed and perfect behavior.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Whiteboard with a funny and relatable meme about mommy kissing Santa Claus, reflecting silly Instagram meme humor.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    Man with intense expression wearing a dark sweater illustrating a funny relatable meme from this Instagram account.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Truck loaded with large logs on highway with caption about driving behind for 23 miles as funny relatable meme.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Man in suit with serious expression in a meme about relatable and funny moments from an Instagram memes account.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Fitness tracking map showing a funny and relatable meme about searching for car keys with 10,796 steps recorded.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Funny and relatable meme showing a man with a mustache blending into a tree scene from an Instagram account.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Box of donuts with some having filling sucked out, humorously captioned as a funny and relatable meme from an Instagram account.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Man in a suit pointing finger with caption about mysterious work, funny relatable meme from Instagram account.

    megannn_lynne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Two men talking outdoors with a funny meme about AI-generated family photos and dementia, related to relatable memes.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Three men wearing similar outfits walk down the street in a funny, relatable meme about Excel spreadsheets.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Blurry photo from inside a car at night with colorful lights and funny relatable meme text about ubering.

    brad_johnson6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Two police SUVs parked closely in a funny and relatable meme from an Instagram account featuring silly content.

    gazpachomachine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Funny and relatable meme showing a confused SpongeBob face, highlighting silly moments from Instagram memes.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Young man with dark hair in city at night with meme text about sending funny relatable memes to friends.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Buy one get one free hands meme showing two fists side by side in a funny and relatable Instagram post.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Two men smiling and showing a laptop screen in a humorous and relatable meme from a funny Instagram account.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    klaverack avatar
    Doozle bug
    Doozle bug
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please, someone hint at the censored words. I’ve no idea

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Man with face tattoos making a funny expression, featured in relatable and silly memes from Instagram account.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Funny and relatable meme with a Jesus-themed GPS decal on a truck and a humorous comic caption.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Three heavily tattooed men with mohawks sitting at a table during a funny and relatable meme meeting.

    sh*theadsteve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!