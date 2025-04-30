The world can seem like a cold and exhausting place at times. There are so many stressful things and responsibilities to worry about. It’s exhausting. So, it’s no wonder that everyone needs a break from everything. Luckily, the internet has an abundant supply of positivity—you just need to know where to look.

‘Wholesome Memes’ is a Facebook page that does exactly what it says on the tin: it shares incredibly wholesome memes that might just brighten up your day. We’ve collected some of the most heartwarming ones to give you a break from work, studying, or anything else you’ve got on your plate. Scroll down for some truly smile-worthy images and for a reminder that there are kind people out there.

#1

School hallway filled with balloons symbolizing happiness and caring for others in wholesome memes about joy and sharing.

    #2

    Text message exchange over a cat on a person's leg with wholesome memes to send to favorite people humor.

    #3

    Text meme about the importance of sisterhood and support, illustrating a wholesome story for favorite people.

    Chilli
Community Member
1 hour ago
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    fem presenting folks, if you ever see a girl being followed by a man or visibly uncomfortable while talking to a man, run over to her, act like you know her, try to make the man give up talking to her.

    The content shared on ‘Wholesome Memes’ lives up to its name, and it generally feels like visual chicken soup for the soul: warm, nurturing, and healing. Not only is it a welcome break from a lot of the pessimism and negativity that you’ll often find on social media and in the news, but it’s also a reminder that no matter how bad things seem, there’s usually a silver lining if you look for it.

    Things in real life are rarely black and white, they’re often a nuanced mix of both. On the one hand, you don’t want to consume just negative content because it’ll affect your mental and emotional health. On the other hand, you shouldn’t live in a bubble of naivety and toxic positivity either. Ideally, you’ll have a balanced digital ‘diet’ that helps you get as close to the truth about how the world really works as you can.

    #4

    Smiling grandpa with vitiligo holding crocheted dolls matching his skin condition, showcasing wholesome memes kindness.

    #5

    Tweet about a lost dog found by scent, accompanied by a photo of a dog hidden among dense forest foliage, wholesome meme content.

    #6

    Mailbox with a handwritten wholesome meme note offering cold water or Gatorade to delivery people on a hot day.

    According to one recent study, negative and emotional words have a direct effect on online news consumption.

    Research showed that even though positive words were more prevalent than negative ones in the dataset used, negative words in news headlines increased consumption rates, while positive ones decreased them.
    #7

    Tweet urging students to be kind and patient with teachers, sharing a wholesome message about understanding and support.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Husky photobombing a family photo with surprised expression, capturing a wholesome meme moment to share with favorite people.

    #9

    Wholesome meme of a dog holding mail for Pippa, showing the mailman’s effort to keep the dog happy and collected.

    The study from 2023, which looked at 105k headlines encompassing over 370 million impressions of news stories from ‘Upworthy,’ found that “For a headline of average length, each additional negative word increased the click-through rate by 2.3%. This is significant in determining why users engage with online media because it is “important for society in informing and shaping opinions.”
    #10

    Golden retriever in a playful pose chasing its tail, featured in wholesome memes to send to your favorite people.

    #11

    Text meme about a first day as a 1st grade sub sharing wholesome moments and feeling why teachers stay.

    #12

    Sea urchins wearing 3D-printed hats in an aquarium, a wholesome meme about creative aquarium enthusiasts.

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lower right corner fixing to start singing the JG Wentworth commercial. And upper right could be Leon Russell.

    Broadly speaking, human beings are hardwired to focus more on negativity than positivity because the former is more useful for survival. When you’re more attuned to the potential dangers that surround you, you’re more likely to survive and end up passing on your genes.

    To put it simply, your brain’s focus on negativity is one of the ways in which it tries to protect you.
    #13

    A funny wholesome meme showing a cake with misspelled congratulatory message and heartfelt social media tags.

    #14

    Woman standing proudly in front of her new home reflecting a wholesome meme about overcoming homelessness.

    #15

    Trucker ties down toy dump truck on flatbed to make kids smile driving by wholesome memes.

    “The negativity bias is our tendency not only to register negative stimuli more readily but also to dwell on these events. Also known as positive-negative asymmetry, this negativity bias means that we feel the sting of a rebuke more powerfully than we feel the joy of praise,” Verywell Mind explains.
    #16

    Elderly man waving happily in a chair, with a wall display of university hats, wholesome memes concept.

    #17

    Cat holding a tiny kitten with a surprised and wholesome reaction, perfect for sharing wholesome memes.

    Chilli
Community Member
1 hour ago
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I've only had my baby for a day, but if anything ever happened to them, I would k**l everyone in this room and then myself."

    #18

    Tweet about a six-year-old having a mental health day, included in wholesome memes to send to your favorite people.

    People are more likely to notice negative things in almost any interaction. This negativity is also what we remember more vividly later. For example, the average human being will recall insults more than praise and traumatic experiences more than positive ones.

    They also react more strongly to negative stimuli and respond more strongly to negative events.
    #19

    Husky dog with head through pet door waiting for mailman bringing treats, a wholesome meme about kindness and pets.

    #20

    Reddit thread discussing the kindest thing an animal has done, featured in wholesome memes to send to favorite people.

    #21

    A cat and dog sit together by the door waiting patiently, a wholesome meme embracing love for favorite people.

    Research suggests that negativity bias can push people to complete a task: they tend to have more motivation to do a task to avoid losing something than they do to gain something. On the flip side, this also means that the typical human being can dwell on what they can potentially lose rather than gain by pursuing a goal.
    #22

    Disabled veteran working at Lowe's with his service dog wearing matching Lowe's vests, showing acceptance and support in a wholesome meme.

    #23

    Dog looking at boiling water on stove and animated donkey character, showcasing wholesome memes to share with favorite people.

    #24

    Wholesome meme showing a mom holding her newborn baby with a funny caption about a birthday being a day off.

    Verywell Mind notes that people perceive negative news as more likely to be true. “Since negative information draws greater attention, it also may be seen as having greater validity. This might be why bad news seems to garner more attention.”
    #25

    A book titled 100 Bug Doodles with a humorous drawing of bugs hanging from strings, a wholesome meme to share.

    #26

    A wholesome cat returned with her kitten after disappearing for a week, showcasing a touching moment for favorite people.

    #27

    Wholesome meme showing a heartfelt story about love, loss, and family celebration with cupcakes and karaoke.

    Originally, the ‘Wholesome Memes’ page was created in late April of 2022. At the time of writing, 3 years later, it has amassed a pretty significant following. Currently, 159k Facebook users follow the page on the social network.

    The page primarily focuses on sharing memes that pull on your heartstrings, from cute animal-related stories to posts about human kindness and more.
    #28

    Screenshot of a wholesome meme about sharing favorite Sour Punch Bites blue candies while watching movies together.

    #29

    Elderly man smiling and posing with a small dog for a wholesome meme about family and love.

    Chilli
Community Member
1 hour ago
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    he needs four social media accounts, a tiktok, and 1.89 million followers

    #30

    Tweet about a son wanting a new Xbox controller so he can play games with his sister, a wholesome meme.

    Which of these wholesome memes made you smile the widest, dear Pandas? Were there any that you couldn’t help but send to your friends, family members, or coworkers? How do you find a balance between the negative and positive news and content that you consume every day? We’d be happy to hear your thoughts about all of this. Feel free to share them in the comments.

    #31

    Students dressed as hammerhead sharks in a classroom as a wholesome meme to share with favorite people.

    #32

    Cat looking distressed at a window with a bear behind the fence, a wholesome meme for favorite people.

    #33

    Two side-by-side images of a cat with large eyes, illustrating a wholesome meme to send to favorite people.

    #34

    Dad and daughter sharing a wholesome moment looking at old Pokémon cards, perfect for wholesome memes to send.

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somehow this pic is made better by the fact that they're both enjoying their own treat 😹

    #35

    Screenshot of a wholesome meme showing a student asking to show a cat during a Zoom class chat message.

    Chilli
Community Member
1 hour ago
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have said 'show your p***y' and let chaos reign

    #36

    Spilled water forming a heart shape on the floor, offering a wholesome reminder for favorite people.

    #37

    Grandpa sends wholesome meme with photo of rainbow and message saying pot of gold under the rainbow.

    #38

    Two men in sportswear crouch on grass, smiling as a cat drinks from a bowl, a wholesome meme about happiness and cats.

    #39

    Family wearing helmets in the kitchen, capturing a wholesome moment perfect for sharing wholesome memes with loved ones.

    #40

    Close-up of a dog's nose with a humorous caption, perfect wholesome memes to share with your favorite people.

    #41

    Cats sitting on a colorful playground merry-go-round in a park, a wholesome meme moment to share with favorite people.

    #42

    Two fawn deer resting inside a car with the door open, a wholesome meme to share with favorite people.

    #43

    Tiny free art gallery outdoors and miniature people inside viewing paintings, a wholesome memes moment to share joy.

    #44

    A child and a cat peeking from behind a doorway in the same pose in a wholesome memes photo.

    #45

    Close-up of a hand sewing fabric with a needle and marked lines, showing a wholesome meme moment about learning to sew.

    #46

    Dad spreading salt on icy sidewalk to keep his daughter safe, a wholesome moment featured in wholesome memes.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's what dads do - take are of their kids. (if we're lucky.)

    #47

    Text conversation meme about a Tesco delivery driver and a chocolate lab dog in wholesome memes to send.

    #48

    Young sister and baby sleeping together on a bed, capturing a wholesome moment from memes to share with favorite people.

    #49

    Tweet with witty text about dogs creating wholesome memes to share with your favorite people for lighthearted joy.

    Passerby
Community Member
1 hour ago
    Passerby
    Passerby
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funnily enough, my family actually has exactly six chihuahuas. They do keep you so busy that you might just forget your problems. They have so much energy for such small dogs.

    #50

    Salmon sharks shown in side-by-side images with caption, a wholesome meme to send to favorite people.

    #51

    Man and dog sharing a sweet moment at the vet, capturing the warmth of wholesome memes about favorite people and pets.

    #52

    Golden Retriever covered in mud with caption about chocolate dipped dogs, a wholesome meme to share with favorite people.

    #53

    Small dog dressed as a hot dog wearing an escape-proof outfit featured in wholesome memes to send to favorite people.

    #54

    A pet rat watching Ratatouille on TV, one image on a couch and one standing close to the screen, wholesome memes theme.

    #55

    Tweet about a mom repairing bed sheets with tiny random embroidered flowers, a wholesome meme from the collection of wholesome memes.

    #56

    Wholesome-Memes-Posts

    #57

    Screenshot of a wholesome meme about dog ownership and repeatedly letting dogs out, featuring casual social media text.

    #58

    Close-up of a pregnant belly with hands and a dog's paw, a wholesome meme to send to your favorite people.

    #59

    Wholesome meme text about asking dogs to stay cozy while laying down and expressing love and care for them.

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They must be certain that the porcelain thing you sit on will not swallow you whole. It's in the "Good Dog Handbook".

    #60

    Text conversation with Marvel-themed fan ceiling fan image in wholesome memes to share.

    #61

    Two dogs outside, one black curled up like a pillow with a smaller dog sitting inside, a wholesome meme moment.

    #62

    Person lying on grass next to a small handmade frog house, showcasing wholesome memes to send to favorite people.

    #63

    Text meme about gifting laptops to parents and sharing wholesome moments with coworkers, perfect for wholesome memes.

    #64

    Dog sitting on sidewalk turning to smile at person standing nearby, a wholesome meme to share with favorite people.

    #65

    Two porcelain cats spilled milk from a tipped metal cup, illustrating a wholesome meme about friendship.

    #66

    Black Labrador being petted with a funny caption, a wholesome meme perfect to share with favorite people online.

    #67

    A dog behind a fence next to a sign saying do not feed Kenny to avoid him getting fat, showing a disappointed expression.

    #68

    Two happy dogs with tongues out, capturing a wholesome moment perfect for sharing memes with favorite people.

    #69

    Dogs sitting at a bar with beers, humorous meme text about dog beers, a wholesome memes example for favorite people.

    #70

    Black cat wearing a pet cone humorously placed backward on its head in a wholesome meme about pet care.

    #71

    Small bedroom built under stairs for chihuahua with a cozy bed and dresser in wholesome memes collection.

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish I could do this for my cats! Instead I just occasionally build elaborate cardboard and duct tape houses.

    #72

    Sleeping puppy in a cozy dog bed, representing one of the wholesome memes to send to your favorite people.

    #73

    Man taking funny selfies with a cat reacting to a neighborhood cat in wholesome memes to share with loved ones

    #74

    Bernese mountain dog closely watching a tortoise on a paved path, a wholesome meme to share with favorite people.

    #75

    Woman sleeping in bed with a dog making a funny face, a wholesome meme to share with favorite people.

    #76

    Pit bull draped in a blanket resembling a Jedi with a desert background, a wholesome meme for favorite people.

    #77

    Wholesome meme of a small white dog lying on a blue blanket, with a humorous animal comparison caption.

    #78

    Screenshot of a wholesome meme text about a kid’s playful plan, perfect for sharing wholesome memes with favorite people.

    #79

    White puppy holding a carrot toy inside a cage, resembling the dog Bolt from the wholesome memes collection.

    #80

    Golden retriever dog laying in a pool looking tired and relatable in wholesome memes to send to your favorite people.

    #81

    Two dogs cuddling with funny caption about sibling behavior, a wholesome meme to share with favorite people.

    Chilli
Community Member
1 hour ago
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    try kitten siblings. they're all "PUNCH PUNCH KICK KICK KICK HEAD STOMP wait what's that...? Nevermind HEADLOCK KICK KICK KICK KICK KICK oh wait lemme just give you some licks coz your fur is a bit frizzy FLYING TACKLE OFF THE COFFEE TABLE!!!!!!!!"

    #82

    Five puppies eating from bowls on a tiled floor in a wholesome meme about excitement for food.

    #83

    Small dog wearing matching sandals next to owner's feet on patterned carpet, a wholesome meme for favorite people.

    #84

    Funny wholesome meme showing a dog statue with a smaller dog hidden inside, perfect for sharing with favorite people.