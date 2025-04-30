The world can seem like a cold and exhausting place at times. There are so many stressful things and responsibilities to worry about. It’s exhausting. So, it’s no wonder that everyone needs a break from everything. Luckily, the internet has an abundant supply of positivity—you just need to know where to look.

‘Wholesome Memes’ is a Facebook page that does exactly what it says on the tin: it shares incredibly wholesome memes that might just brighten up your day. We’ve collected some of the most heartwarming ones to give you a break from work, studying, or anything else you’ve got on your plate. Scroll down for some truly smile-worthy images and for a reminder that there are kind people out there.