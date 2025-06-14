ADVERTISEMENT

We love memes here at Bored Panda. We love to make you laugh and forget your troubles after a rough day with some scrolling and upvoting. If you consider yourself an intellectual, you may think: "Silly internet pictures are not for me," however relatable they might be.

But I've got news for you: we cater to all tastes and occupations. In the past, we've had memes for and from musicians. Those who are good with numbers were also blessed with math memes previously.

This time, we present to you history memes—courtesy of an Instagram page dedicated to making people laugh and learn. It's the perfect place for those who find Caesar salad puns and the French beheading their nobles at least a little bit funny.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Old book covers showing the decline and fall of the Roman Empire, a clever history meme on aging and decay.

historymeme9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Meme-ing history is fun, but sometimes, history can be just as funny on its own. We thought this would be a great opportunity to highlight the moments in history that seem like they are memes, but might actually be real. So, here are some of the funniest history events and legends that are just as hilarious as the pics on this IG page!
RELATED:
    #2

    Medieval European kingdoms cycle of kings crowning, strengthening country, and undoing predecessors in history memes.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Humorous history meme comparing cutting a Caesar salad to the assassination of Julius Caesar in the past.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    First up, it's the infamous fall from a horse performed by the second king of the Korean Joseon Dynasty, King Taejong. We know of this comical story thanks to the Veritable Records of the Joseon Dynasty, the 1,893 historic records detailing the life of kings during that period.

    The unfortunate incident happened when the King was hunting. The historians of that era had to document everything and the kings weren't allowed to interfere. King Taejong tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to erase his shame from the records, but the historians kept copying and hiding the records. Ironically, today, King Taejong is best known for falling off a horse and trying to destroy all of the proof of his fateful fall.
    #4

    Map of Italy highlighted in red with a history meme about switching sides during a war, relevant to history memes SEO keyword.

    roman.honour Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    friederleimenstoll avatar
    Fred L.
    Fred L.
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meanwhile it DID split, just during the war instead of after it, and shortly afterwards its monarchy ended.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Excerpt from Oresteia showing humorous dialogue between slave and Orestes, a history meme highlighting ancient Greek tragedies.

    eyretartt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Aztecs meme with Doge wearing feathered headdress evaluating historical sites, related to history memes and past learning.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The story of the hanging of the Hartlepool monkey may be more fiction than fact, but it's still a big part of the identity of the people of Hartlepool. During the Napoleonic Wars in the 19th century, a French ship wrecked on the coast of the town. The only 'person' the good folk of Hartlepool found inside the wreckage was a monkey dressed in a miniature military-style uniform.

    Believing the monkey might be a spy, the town folk decided to execute the monkey, since that was the law for all French soldiers on British soil. Whether they actually did it remains unknown, since some accounts claim that the monkey kept climbing up the rope.
    #7

    Confused man meme reacting to complex historical events involving Serbia, Austria, Germany, and Americans in France history memes.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Seal wearing a crown poking its head above water, humorously representing French kings in history memes.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, one French king. However, the Brits deprived their king of his head more than 150 years earlier than that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Marble bust of Emperor Caligula with humorous history meme about declaring war on Poseidon and stabbing the waves.

    roman.honour Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    According to the ancient historian Herodotus, King Xerxes of Persia punished the sea by flogging it. Sound too ridiculous to be true? He had a pretty good reason. Wanting to invade Greece, he ordered a bridge to be built across the Dardanelles Strait.

    When the storm destroyed the bridge, Xerxes ordered his soldier to whip the sea 300 times with chains and poke it with red-hot irons. They even threw handcuffs into the water that symbolized the sea's submission to Xerxes. For a more tangible punishment, he executed the engineers of the bridge.
    #10

    A person dressed as a Roman soldier arguing with a person in a modern uniform in a humorous history memes setting.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Map meme comparing the British empire and IKEA presence, highlighting history memes that teach about the past.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    friederleimenstoll avatar
    Fred L.
    Fred L.
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "ant intelectual"? Well, there is a good novel by Bernard Werner named Empire of the Ants (first in a trilogy).

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Cartoon owl in a toga with Latin text encouraging language learning for history memes about the past.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Did you know the seventh president of the U.S., Andrew Jackson, had a parrot named Poll? And did you know there's a story about how the parrot started shouting curse words during Jackson's funeral?

    Although historians call the story "uncontroverted but also unauthenticated," one witness claimed to have heard Poll go at it like a sailor while her owner was lying peacefully in a casket. Another fun fact: Jackson was supposedly the one who taught the parrot the naughty words.
    #13

    Bust-style pencil holder with multiple pencil slots, combining history-inspired design and practical functionality.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Young boy in WW1 recruiter costume saluting, a humorous history meme highlighting outdated military recruitment practices.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Meme showing a Cold War era joke about Eastern Europe being invited to join the Soviet Union, history memes.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    How much do you know about the tiny country of Liechtenstein? Today, you'll know at least one fact: in 1866, their army of 80 soldiers came back with 81 men after the soldiers made a friend. According to historians, it was an Italian man who defected to Liechtenstein to look for work opportunities.

    The soldiers supposedly didn't have much to do since they were stationed to guard the Brenner Pass between Austria and Italy. They just admired beautiful mountains, smoked pipes, drank wine and beer, and chilled.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Willem Dafoe shocked face meme illustrating Germany's reaction, related to history memes about learning the past.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    White dog with head poking through gate bars and edited into ancient history meme with hieroglyphics and sun rays around dog’s face.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Two women in a car representing Roman statues when they were built and Roman statues today with colorful and natural looks, history memes.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In 1979, U.S. president Jimmy Carter was supposedly attacked by a "possessed" swamp rabbit while fishing in his boat in Georgia. The media most likely sensationalized the event, as Carter himself said he only shooed the rabbit away.

    But the story got such big wings that even after the president passed away last year, The Onion ran a headline: "48-Year-Old Rabbit Finally Finishes The Job".
    #19

    Medieval bow, warrior, horse, and map representing history memes about the Mongol invasions and past events.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jamesward avatar
    James Ward
    James Ward
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Mongolians did not tie their horses to wood because there was no wood around.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    History meme showing muscular man in bronze armor with text about sea-peoples causing the collapse of the bronze age.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Comparison meme showing a happy man labeled as a millionaire and the same man looking serious labeled as Germany in 1923, history memes.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In 1784, the Holy Roman Empire and the Dutch Kingdom went to war. Yet, there were no casualties or even real shots fired. Instead, a cannonball, launched at a Dutch ship, struck a kettle of soup, earning the battle the name of The Kettle War. Although the whole confrontation was a lot more tense, this one quirky incident marked the end of the conflict.
    #22

    Funny history meme showing a map of the Middle East and a task about creating new countries ignoring history and ethnicity.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Two-part history meme comparing the United States' and Italy's reactions after heavy war losses, highlighting history memes humor.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Historical meme showing a frog in old-fashioned attire humorously referencing Germany starting wars with France every few decades.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Which historical events deserve to be memed in your opinion, Pandas? Let us know in the comments! And if you're a prolific memer, perhaps even share one or two with us, too.

    Then, if you're looking for more funny history content, check out these historical memes that might require some context!
    #25

    Comparison meme showing historical and modern flags with characters, highlighting changes in history memes about the past and flags.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, only those English and French old flags were royal standards and the UK still has an official royal standard. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Standard_of_the_United_Kingdom (picture uploaded in my next comment). The Yellow Dragon Flag represented the Qing dynasty in China. It was also the first national flag of China - but definitely represented the ruling family, much as a European royal standard. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flag_of_the_Qing_dynasty. Rome? Er, yeah, that's not straightforward. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Insignia#Ancient_Rome

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Optical illusion of people on a sphere and map of France with Maginot Line, related to history memes about the past.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jamesward avatar
    James Ward
    James Ward
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Maginot Line wasn't intended to keep France safe from Germany, it was to force the Germans to go around it and touch off a European war.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Map showing modern shipping routes with text rejecting modernity and embracing tradition, related to history memes.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Illustration of a turtle in winter gear with a helmet and rifle, a humorous history meme about Stalingrad.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Man in teal tracksuit with a red fez hat looking sad and then confident, a humorous history meme about the past.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Humorous history meme showing prehistoric humans farming and a caveman complaining about hunting mammoths.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Red parody flag of the Ottoman Empire with crescent moons and stars forming a humorous face, history memes theme.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Meme showing Russia celebrating selling useless Alaska to the US, then slipping after the US finds oil there – history memes.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    World maps showing countries involved in war declarations from Poland and nuclear bombings during World War II history memes.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Illustration comparing Goth fashion, real goth style, and a Visigoth warrior in history memes style.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There were Eastern goths too... 😁 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ostrogoths

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    Man with a thick red beard in a car, representing a history meme about Socrates and Diogenes to learn something about the past.

    roman.honour Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Tweet from Daily Roman Updates asking how to avoid a crisis as Roman Emperor in 180 AD, with a map of the Roman Empire.

    roman.honour Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    WWII history meme showing big cats representing countries and a small cat for Italy in a humorous way

    basedhistorymemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahem. The lion is England's heraldic animal. Scotland's got a unicorn. 😁

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Portrait of Gaius Julius Caesar with a laurel wreath, featuring a humorous history meme about his death and friends.

    roman.honour Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Buff Doge meme in Roman helmet with map showing the Rhine River, a history meme referencing past geography and boundaries.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Meme showing historical reference to Dutch flooding to stop invasion with water freezing, highlighting funny history memes.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Medieval kings representing countries united in history memes about fighting the English from past conflicts.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Colorful historical map with text humor about hitting elbow and nervous system, related to history memes and past learning.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Young man dressed as a Roman soldier posing with a trade offer meme about a big wooden horse, history memes concept.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Man in suit sitting at desk with papers and glasses, meme about Caesar and the Roman Senate, history memes concept.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Caesr didn't declare himself dictator for life. The Senate did it. (But yes, he did accept.)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Vintage style history meme showing French revolution scene with helium element symbol, humor related to history memes about the past.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Classroom poster with Duolingo owl and text referencing Christopher Columbus in a history meme about language learning.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Medieval history meme showing women in period dress with a dog in armor, humorous history memes to learn about the past.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Medieval soldiers in armor shooting arrows in a field, a humorous history meme about 1415 archery and the past.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Map of Sarajevo with text highlighting a historic event that could change the course of history in history memes.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    History meme showing Great Britain inviting to join land with two join buttons and a union jack flag.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Two women with text about WWI uniforms in 1914 and 1915, a humorous history meme referencing the past.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Man in yellow jacket rubbing hands next to tree with Viking axe and shield, illustrating history memes about Vikings and the past.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Two men labeled Western Europe and Byzantine Empire, the latter holding a flame labeled Greek Fire, history memes concept.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    SpongeBob meme humor about Germany and Austria, referencing blame in world wars, related to history memes and learning past events.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Meme referencing Dutch spice trade with blurred historic sailing ships, fitting history memes about learning the past.

    one_republic_ball Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Two-panel history meme showing a woman reacting with surprise, illustrating 1800s Europe’s view of Africa’s resources.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    SpongeBob characters labeled as German Empire, Neutral Belgium, and Neutral Netherlands in a history memes scene.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Map showing Germanic invasions in Europe during AD 378-439 with routes and key historical events in history memes.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Meme comparing Danes in European history books as friendly train Thomas and in Norwegian history books as a giant robot with Earth.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry, seriously? Danes are presented as marauding pirates in the European history books I know about. Danes successfully invaded England a few decades before England was taken over (again!) by the descendants of Danes who'd taken over northern France. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Viking_Age and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C**t%27s_invasion_of_England. Ireland got clobbered by Norwegian Vikings - so... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Early_Scandinavian_Dublin#Early_Viking_raids

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Puzzle pieces removed from a world map illustrating colonial Britain and history memes about learning past events.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    History meme showing a surprising fact about Cleopatra's birth date related to Friends and ancient pyramids.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    History meme featuring Belisarius with cyclical text about meeting a girl and her leaving after learning his identity.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Cartoon character dressed as Napoleon with caption about no supplies, a funny history meme referencing historical events.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Medieval knights jousting in armor with the phrase rejecting online arguing, history memes about the past.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    World map meme illustrating a humorous alternate history involving the Ottoman Empire and cheaper pepper.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Map meme comparing chips at the top versus chips at the bottom of a bag, related to history memes about the past.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Humorous history meme showing Europe as a large pink shape stretching across the world map, highlighting past exploration.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Winnie the Pooh meme explaining Napoleon Bonaparte’s family ties with Marie-Louise and Louis XVI in history memes.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Ancient statue meme illustrating early humans transitioning from hunting to farming in history memes about the past.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Cartoon showing European colonists debating drawing straight borders in Africa with flags in a historical meme about history.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Group of people edited with WWI helmets and rifle, humorously referencing history memes about French soldiers in 1915.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    History meme showing a Roman soldier with text about the Roman Empire’s power in history memes context.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Dog looking closely at two small dog figurines labeled as countries having a civil war, related to history memes.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Comparison meme showing a woman with French flags representing king and emperor, related to history memes about the past.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    A man in a green tracksuit looks stressed, with text about naming every state in the Holy Roman Empire history memes.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Heap of yellow LEGO heads with various facial expressions, humorously referencing history memes about the past.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Man holding ice cream cone and cake with text referencing peasants starving and Marie Antoinette in history memes.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #78

    Two young men humorously pose with a backpack aligning with the Leaning Tower, in history memes about the past.

    historymeme9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Humorous history meme showing Germany, Poland, and Soviet Union flags as students labeled morons in middle of Europe.

    spicy.historymemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!