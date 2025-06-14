ADVERTISEMENT

We love memes here at Bored Panda. We love to make you laugh and forget your troubles after a rough day with some scrolling and upvoting. If you consider yourself an intellectual, you may think: "Silly internet pictures are not for me," however relatable they might be.

But I've got news for you: we cater to all tastes and occupations. In the past, we've had memes for and from musicians. Those who are good with numbers were also blessed with math memes previously.

This time, we present to you history memes—courtesy of an Instagram page dedicated to making people laugh and learn. It's the perfect place for those who find Caesar salad puns and the French beheading their nobles at least a little bit funny.

More info: Instagram