ADVERTISEMENT

Some fails in life are totally understandable. Maybe you ran your fastest and still came second to the track star, or maybe you missed the top exam score by just three marks. It happens, and honestly, it’s all part of growing up. But others? Well, let’s just say a little common sense could have saved the day. 

In this hilarious roundup, we’re diving into the world of funny, avoidable fails, from “you had one job” disasters to mistakes that make you facepalm in secondhand embarrassment. Keep scrolling for a reminder that we’re all just one tiny misstep away from internet fame!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Upon Arriving To Help Get My Keys Out Of My Car, The Aaa Guy Locked His Keys In His Car And Had To Call Aaa

Gallery mode Two mechanics examining a broken-down AAA service van, parked in a residential driveway on a sunny day.

potatoboy221 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    The Ice Cream Cake I Ordered For Valentine’s Day Said “I Love You” But Some Of The Letters Fell Off During Transit

    Gallery mode Heart-shaped pink cake with the word "yo" written on top, resembling a baking mishap.

    mrbootsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    I Ordered Wrapping Paper Online, There Was A Mistake And Now I Have A Massive Poster Of My Face, I'm Not Even Mad

    Gallery mode Person laughing on bed below humorous poster of own face, exemplifying a worse day scenario.

    SpontaneousCupcake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We all have those days when mistakes just happen out of nowhere. Maybe you’re distracted thinking about what to cook for dinner or stressing about an upcoming meeting. It’s normal for your mind to wander and little errors to slip through. Most of the time, these mistakes are small and harmless. Like ending up with two oversized trash cans or buying a toy too big for your cat. But in business? Some slip-ups can quickly spiral into full-on chaos!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To understand more about how small mistakes can impact a business, Bored Panda spoke with Mridu Jain. She’s the founder of Chiyo, a brand known for quirky, handcrafted jewelry that instantly catches your eye. With her experience creating playful, artistic pieces, Mridu has seen firsthand how easily things can go wrong. “Designing jewelry takes a lot of precision and creativity,” she explains. “And sometimes, after a long day, you forget small but crucial steps.” Those tiny mistakes can lead to big laughs or big headaches.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Your Dad Is Now Officially Cooler Than You

    Gallery mode Man holding a sword mistakenly sent to his parents' house, standing in a garden.

    jasonjoyride Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    The Cake We Ordered For My Daughter’s 14th Birthday Party… Her Name Is Ana

    Gallery mode Birthday cake with "Ana" misspelled, surrounded by red and pink icing roses.

    Hour-Cat8884 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, there's a special once a year birthday treat...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Ran A Test Print At Work... Oops

    Gallery mode T-shirt printed with Windows printer test page, illustrating a humorous mishap day.

    richbrown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “Once, after spending hours perfecting a necklace design, I forgot to save the final version,” Mridu shares. “I sent the wrong draft to production without even realizing it!” Imagine expecting a sleek minimalist piece and getting something wild instead. Thankfully, Mridu’s team does trial runs before finalizing products. Otherwise, some customers would have received designs that looked more like abstract art than jewelry. “It’s funny now," she says, "but back then, it was panic mode!”

    Their studio even has a special box filled with these funny 'fail' designs. "We call it the Museum of Mistakes," Mridu jokes. You’ll find an earring shaped unintentionally like a mini carrot and a necklace that somehow looks like spaghetti. These “oops” moments are a reminder that even creative minds aren’t perfect. “Sometimes the mistakes are so hilarious that they deserve to be preserved,” she laughs. After all, creativity always has its messy side.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Note To Self... Check The Dimensions Of Everything Before Ordering On Amazon

    Gallery mode A cat looking skeptically at a tiny cat tree toy on a striped bedspread.

    cewallace9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    A Friend Forgot To Change Their Document Name When Submitting It

    Gallery mode Email screenshot shows a humorous file name mistake, illustrating someone having a worse day than you.

    SpaggettiBill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Learn From My Mistakes

    Gallery mode Man shows a suction toy and a mark on his forehead, illustrating a worse day humorously.

    BingErrDronePilot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh Dear. Hope he can get the kid to back up his story when Momma asks questions. And she will...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Custom orders can get even trickier, Mridu explains. “Even after confirming everything, customers sometimes send the wrong names or spellings,” she says. Autocorrect is usually the guilty party, turning ‘Neha’ into ‘Nehru’ or ‘Anaya’ into ‘Array.’ For a brand that prides itself on personalization, these tiny errors can cause a big dilemma. “At the end of the day, it’s wasted time, materials, and resources,” she adds. That’s why triple-checking is now a must at Chiyo.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mridu also shared a time when a mistake became a surprise success story. “We had a necklace completely go wrong during production, but it turned out looking so cool!” she recalls. Instead of rejecting it, the customer loved it for being one-of-a-kind. “It’s nice when people appreciate the uniqueness, even if it wasn’t what we planned,” she says. Sometimes, in art and in life,, the best results are the unexpected ones.

    #10

    Couldn’t Do This Again If I Tried

    Gallery mode A woman smiling next to a mishap at an axe-throwing range, where an axe is lodged in the wall handle-first.

    thlyn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    So The Real Question Is Did The Cops Like The New Haircut?

    Gallery mode Snapchat post causing misunderstanding, resulting in police involvement due to vague surprise at school message.

    comradicalcaleb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    My Buddy Didn't Know His "Reason To Be An Organ Donor" Response Would Be On The Front Of The Registry Website

    Gallery mode Text shows a comical response in a donation form, highlighting awkward moments and worse day experiences.

    bellbo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Color mismatches are another common mishap, especially when dealing with WhatsApp. “Pictures can be so deceiving,” Mridu says. “The lighting, the camera quality, even filters, they all change how colors look.”

    There have been cases where a client expected deep navy blue but got a lighter royal blue instead. “Now we send videos, multiple photos, and even courier small samples if needed,” she explains. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    This Typo Is A Rough Way To Start A Book

    Gallery mode Book page showing a typo with "peeface" instead of "preface," illustrating a humorous and unfortunate printing error.

    Ryno3639 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Yes, That's Definitely How Braille Works

    Gallery mode Sign on wall reads, "Never leave child unattended," with Braille misaligned, highlighting a bad day mishap.

    Made a pit stop at a gas station while going to Fargo ND and saw this in the "family" restroom. I wish I was lying.

    NicotheAxolotl0w0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Dad Made The Classic Mistake Of Buying Something On Amazon Without Checking It's Size. We Now Have Two 10 Foot Lamps

    Gallery mode A man in a backyard poses beside oversized white lamp decor, possibly having a worse day.

    darthvaderislukesdad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Mistakes don’t just happen at the design stage, Mridu points out. Packaging errors can be just as stressful. “Imagine sending a delicate handmade piece in the wrong box size; it could ruin the entire experience!” she says.

    They’ve had close calls with packaging supplies running out or fragile pieces not getting extra padding. That’s why her team has strict quality control now. “No jewelry leaves without a proper checklist,” Mridu insists. Attention to detail matters, especially in the luxury world.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    I’ve Made A Huge Mistake

    Gallery mode Close-ups of people wearing unusual face masks featuring exaggerated smiles, highlighting awkward moments.

    hhhhhhhillary Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    My Friend's GF's Dad Sent Them An Xxxxl Cutting Board For Their Housewarming By Mistake

    Gallery mode Large fridge door blocking kitchen pathway, illustrating a bad day scenario.

    gwackr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Looks Like You Got A New Album Cover

    Gallery mode Promo poster mix-up with dog photo instead of album cover, likely ruining someone's day. Text exchange shows disbelief.

    chetporter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Handling mistakes gracefully is key, according to Mridu. “We don’t shy away from owning our errors,” she says. If a piece genuinely doesn’t match expectations because of a mistake on their end, they always offer solutions. “At the end of the day, the client’s happiness is everything,” she smiles. And while some customers get frustrated, others appreciate the honesty. “It builds trust,” she adds, “and customers remember that long after they forget the mistake.”
    #19

    This Guy Who Was Drunk As F*ck Tried To Shazam In The Silent Disco

    Gallery mode Silent disco party with colorful headphones and a person holding a phone up, capturing the lively atmosphere.

    MithrandirElessar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jeridast avatar
    jeridast
    jeridast
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shazam is an app that can find songs for you. A silent disco is an event like a disco except everyone wears headphones he's holding his phone, trying to find the song playing but the song playing are in headphones everybody is wearing

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    My Wife Tried Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner For Us And Actually Burned The Cook Book

    Gallery mode Burnt corner of "Better Homes" cookbook, adding to a worse day vibe.

    unclemerle1775 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Selfie Fail

    Gallery mode Person with face-swapped cat, creating a humorous scene of a bad day.

    cavityornocavity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Still, Mridu says it's important for customers to understand the handmade nature of the work. “Tiny variations make handcrafted jewelry special,” she says. No two pieces are identical, and that’s part of the beauty.

    But if major errors happen, like misspelled names or wrong designs, they take full responsibility. “Custom jewelry means working together with the client,” she explains. “Communication is the secret sauce behind happy customers and great designs!”
    #22

    “My Hair Would’ve Loved This 2 In 1”

    Gallery mode Shampoo display with a standee of a smiling man advertising hair care products in a humorous retail setup.

    hadthehoops Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    She’s A Real Buyer

    Gallery mode Person holding an excessively long receipt inside a clothing store, showcasing people having a worse day.

    FakeKenty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Accidentally Printed This Wedding Photo On The Wrong Side Of The Paper. I Haven't Laughed That Hard In A Long Time. My 3 Nieces On The Left Around My Mom And The Handsome Groom On The Right

    Gallery mode A blurred, distorted wedding photo of five people, with a man in a blue suit and red tie, highlights a worse day scenario.

    Quirky_Artist9593 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    All these experiences have taught Mridu one thing: a sense of humor is vital. “Without it, you’ll drive yourself crazy!” she laughs. Running a business is already stressful enough without letting minor mishaps ruin your day. She encourages every entrepreneur to embrace mistakes as part of the process. “Every error teaches you something new,” she says. Whether it’s about double-checking emails or taking time to rest, there’s always a lesson hidden inside.
    #25

    My Friends Mom Tried To Make A Hedgehog Cake For Her Birthday

    Gallery mode Chocolate cake with cylindrical decorations and googly eyes, resembling a hedgehog on a plate.

    mrflebfleb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    I Tried To Create A Fun, Educational Sticker Display For Our Daughter On The Patio Door And Accidentally Made Baby’s First Ouija Board

    Gallery mode Colorful alphabet and numbers stuck on a glass door, reflecting an indoor scene.

    Ohdearheather Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the kid floats up to reach the letters, then, yes....

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Mistakes Have Been Made

    Gallery mode Dog stuck in a pet door flap, standing on a wooden floor, with another dog nearby. A challenging day for pets.

    ___zach_b Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the end, whether it’s an accidental carrot earring or a hilarious name mix-up, mistakes are part of the creative journey. They make the work memorable and add character to every brand. So next time you slip up, take a breath, laugh a little, and fix it with grace. Just like these posts, sometimes the quirkiest, weirdest moments bring the biggest smiles. Which one of these made you laugh? Let us know!
    #28

    My Father’s Chair Failing At A Coast Guard Change Of Command

    Gallery mode A person in uniform has fallen backwards off a stage during a formal event, legs in the air, while two others watch.

    jonbees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    I Mean They Kinda Look Like Rats Who Ate Too Much Cookies

    Gallery mode Failed attempt at rat-shaped cookies, showing raw dough and baked results on trays.

    OpheliaWight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't this a simple, easy-to-correct baking error? ('Easy to correct' in the next batch, that is.) Maybe not enough flour, wrong temperature, something like that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    I Think My Wife Forgot She Was 7 And A Half Months Pregnant When She Tried To Hide So She Could Jump Out And Scare Me

    Gallery mode A kitchen mishap with spilled items and an upside-down stuffed toy on the floor, showcasing a worse day scenario.

    ProudNumpty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    My 5 Year Old's Attempt To Forge My Signature. Nailed It

    Gallery mode Child writes "Mommy" in parent signature section, surrounded by drawn hearts, capturing a light-hearted moment.

    Lisa831 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    She Understood The Assignment…literally

    Gallery mode Math worksheet showing a problem about sorting socks, answered with "30" and "A pencil, eraser."

    Her math worksheet asked what tools she’d use to solve the problem. Most kids probably said “number line” or “counters.” My daughter? “A pencil, eraser.” She’s not wrong. 😂

    peepantser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Neighbor Just Tried To Throw His Christmas Tree From The Balcony. Not Sure Where It Should’ve Landed Ideally

    Gallery mode Tree mistakenly trimmed to look like a bush in front of an apartment building, likely causing someone's worse day.

    goldquest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    darci101 avatar
    deejak
    deejak
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least it wasn't on fire. https://www.reddit.com/r/Whatcouldgowrong/comments/18ejpfx/wcgw_if_someone_plays_with_sparklers_near_a/

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    My Wife Had A Car Accident On Sunday. She Is Ok Except For A Massive Cut On Her Forehead. Ironically This Is What Made The Incision

    Gallery mode Metallic guardian angel talisman with prayer on a wooden table.

    wrenchtosser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    My Grandma Got My Brother This Card For His Birthday Because It Said He Was "Cool"

    Gallery mode Two birthday cards with contrasting "hot" and "cool" messages.

    mcaila Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    My Girlfriend's Grandma Thought The iPad Was A Cutting Board

    Gallery mode A messy cake on a kitchen counter with almonds scattered, possibly hinting at a baking mishap.

    IonnaTrailer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    naschi avatar
    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe someone should have explained to her what it is (and set it up to use)... or granny simply didn't gave a shït about being online.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #37

    I Think There Was A Bit Of A Misunderstanding Here

    Gallery mode iPod with mistaken engraving saying, "No thanks, I don't want my ipod engraved," illustrating a bad day.

    The42ndTurtle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    New Fear Unlocked

    Gallery mode A humorous tweet about an embarrassing work call mistake, highlighting a probably worse day than yours.

    Kica333 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    This Feels Almost Dystopian

    Gallery mode Restaurant rebranded as "Burger" with menu items renamed, showcasing a humorous twist on a bad day experience.

    ilovesubnautica Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't be true-how would they get the menu items if they are not getting from corporate.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    The New Jar Of Nutella My Girlfriend Tried To Heat In The Microwave

    Gallery mode Burnt cup on a kitchen plate, steam rising, suggesting a person having a worse day.

    aintx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    My Wife's Attempts At Growing Tomatoes Always Fail. Seeing This Didn't Help

    Gallery mode A lone tomato plant growing through cracked concrete, symbolizing resilience amid challenges.

    dannymuffins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Tried Evening Out My Tan From The Other Day, Didn't Go So Well

    Gallery mode Close-up of sunburned legs with shorts, showing a sharp tan line, illustrating a worse day experience.

    pooter7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Someone In My Office Apparently Tried To Xerox Whatever Was On Their iPad Screen

    Gallery mode Close-up of a sheet of paper resembling a closed iPad lying on a desk calendar, capturing a moment of confusion.

    babyinthebathwater Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The level of IT knowledge and common sense is frankly staggering

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Was Pretty St***d Last Night, I Wonder Why I Didn't Get Up On Time

    Gallery mode Calculator showing 9.45 after unexpected input, illustrating a worse day moment.

    sammyfrisa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Baked Potato Chips Came Out Looking Like Used C**doms. Maybe I Should've Just Used The Air Fryer

    Gallery mode Clear potato slices on a baking sheet, illustrating a cooking mishap.

    C4RD_TP_SG Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A cast-iron skillet with butter would have yielded better results than this!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    The Souvenir I Bought For Myself When I Visited Japan. I Live In The USA

    Gallery mode Playing cards packaging, showing "Bicycle" with samurai art, side reads "Made in USA," suggesting a day's possible frustration.

    ucchan801 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What an odd choice. And without any Japanese writing 🙄

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Luckily We Checked This Thrift Store Jenga Game Before Giving It To The Kids For Christmas

    Gallery mode Jenga blocks with tasks written on them, like truth or dare, depicting a chaotic day.

    josh5hockey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Someone In Our Lab Forgot Proper Attire Today

    Gallery mode Person wearing blue gloves as shoes, having a rough day near lockers.

    mr_matt138 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you find out your co worker comes from Atlantis....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #49

    Forgot To Take The Chocolate Easter Bunny Out Of The Car

    Gallery mode Melted chocolate bunny with eyes and a bowtie, illustrating people having a worse day.

    SuperFishy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    My Grandma, An Avid Gardener, Has Been Wearing This Mask For Weeks. The Checkout Lady At The Store Today Explained It To Her

    Gallery mode My Grandma, An Avid Gardener, Has Been Wearing This Mask For Weeks. The Checkout Lady At The Store Today Explained It To Her

    candice13579 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Grandma Likes To Get Us Puzzles For Christmas. She Thought It Was An Elf

    Gallery mode Santa Yoda puzzle with a playful Christmas theme in a snowy setting.

    mr_awesome365 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    My Friend Usually Has His S**t Together, But We All Make Mistakes

    Gallery mode SUV parked beside a collapsed metal structure on a lawn under a carport.

    thejyo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meh. Screwdriver, adjustable wrench, pair of pliers, and a little time and elbow grease. No harm, no foul.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #53

    My Son's Failed Attempt At Hide And Seek

    Gallery mode A child stuck in a toy basketball hoop with fallen chairs around, having a worse day than most.

    kr8zytiger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    I Made A Mistake And Bought The Wrong Gas Lift For My Chair

    Gallery mode High chair with missing wheels balanced on drum pedals in a cluttered room, related to worse day experiences.

    Crystalwolf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now all you need is an Aston-Martin DB5 to mount it in, as the passenger seat. (If you want to be *really* fancy, get a SawsAll to cut a panel in the roof!)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Strangely Enough I Kind Of Want One

    Gallery mode Boy stands next to a large iPhone-shaped table, ordered online instead of a phone, illustrating a bad day experience.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And he has to upgrade his table in six months time

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    My Girlfriend Knitted Me A Sweater. This Is On You, She Learned Knitting From Here

    Gallery mode Man in a too-small sweater and jeans, showcasing a fashion mishap for a humorous take on having a worse day.

    CoherentPickle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #57

    My New Auto-Folding Umbrella Just Ejected When I Tried To Open It

    Gallery mode Broken umbrella on wet brick pavement, likely indicating a worse day for someone.

    B-onexyz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    To Get A Picture Of A Hot Dog Bun

    Gallery mode Chat exchange about requesting a hot dog bun image without the hot dog, leading to confusion.

    ifunnycadetbonespurs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #59

    Bro Was Trying To Commit Robocide

    Gallery mode Robot vacuum gets stuck on a cord, creating daily problems for its owner.

    NathanBLawrence Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points