Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs
21points
User submission
Dogs, Travel1 hour ago

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Yen Nguyen
Community member

Do you remember Charlie and Fluffy, my trusty canine companions who joined me on a hike around Manaslu? (To find out more and see our previous Bored Panda post you can click here.) Well, after that adventure, we decided to take a short week-long trek to witness the beauty of Tsho Rolpa, the largest glacial lake in Nepal near Mount Everest Region.

Unlike our previous trek, this particular one was the same way in, the same way out. So, we hopped onto our old but trusted Land Cruiser and drove to Singati, about 180 km northeast of Kathmandu. When we arrived, we discovered that we could drive another 40 minutes north to start the hike. After a brief discussion with Charlie and Fluffy, we decided to drive to the last point of the road and start the hike the following day.

We found ourselves in the serene Rolwaling valley, home to Mt Gaurishankar and several other notable peaks, and embarked on our journey in early winter. The trail was peaceful, and we hardly encountered any other trekkers. Join us on our adventure to Tsho Rolpa, the largest glacial lake in Nepal.

More info: awdoutdoor.com | youtube.com | Instagram

After our last adventure we took a short week-long trek to witness the beauty of Tsho Rolpa, in Nepal

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

In preparation for the trek, we undertook a few day hikes around our locality, given our past experience of completing longer treks. However, the main tool that aided us in our itinerary planning was an online map of the region, specifically the Magical Nepal map. With this map, we could easily map out the route and plan accordingly, ensuring that we maximized our time on the trek.

Trail looks quite promising in terms of the landscape from the very first day

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

We are very seriously guarding the lake from intruders and checking who is coming up from the village to the lake

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Our experience on the trek was characterized by excellent trail conditions. The trails were expertly built and well-marked, making navigation a breeze. Additionally, we noticed some huts being constructed along the way to offer emergency shelter to trekkers. The terrain was also incredibly beautiful, and we relished every moment of it.

We are not Border Collies, but would like to give a try looking for yak herds

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Ok, I am Charlie and I am in trouble! I need backup, where is my brother Fluffy?

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

During the trek, I had my two dogs with me, and I was conscious of their well-being. While Fluffy had no trouble, Charlie occasionally shivered after taking a dip in the ice-cold water. I was mindful of this and made sure he didn’t go swimming in the river in higher areas.

I am Fluffy and I am very smart, I run away from yaks and wait for Charlie to run back

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Winter is coming and we have seen the last colors of autumn

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Due to our late-season arrival, the weather was quite chilly, and many of the teahouses were closed. This posed a challenge, and one day we had to hike for a few extra hours to reach our destination. Despite this, we remained undeterred and pushed on, and in the end, it was all worth it.

Just finished the swim in the freezing cold lake and my tail is doing just fine!

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Sunbathing

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

One of the most exciting experiences during the trek was when we were chased by a herd of protective yaks. The herd consisted of over 50 yaks, and they were guarding their young. To keep ourselves safe, we climbed a large rock and watched as they eventually calmed down and went on with their day.

Resting for a while in front of a small hut along the way

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

I like humans who offer me their snacks

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

The trek allowed us to witness a beautiful landscape with no other dogs or sheep in the area. This gave my two dogs the freedom to roam around I did not have to worry about Fluffy chasing after sheep. It was truly an unforgettable experience.

On the way up to the lake with beautiful mountains

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Om mani padme hum – I can read Tibetan

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

I highly recommend this trek to anyone looking for a unique adventure. Even during peak season, there were only a few trekkers, and the locals were incredibly friendly toward our dogs. The views along the way were breathtaking and made every step worth it.

We did not meet anyone in this whole village because of the winter migration of local people to the lower belt of the region

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

A very beautiful trail in early winter with some autumn colors

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Light tunnel on the other end

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Drying myself after a swim near the lake

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Do I look taller than the mountain behind me?

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

I am gathering some dry leaves and need a suggestion on what to do with them

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

I like waking up to the first ray of the sun, warm and cozy!

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Nowhere can be more beautiful than this. I repeat, nowhere! The best window seats for me

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Charlie in front of the frozen lake. This is our last destination

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Nice morning near the lake with a small mountain in the backdrop

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

What is on the other side of the lake?

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Almost completely frozen!

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Fetch? Yes, I don’t care whether the lake is frozen or not, I will fetch it

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Small waterfall on the last day of the hike

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Hiking finished! We are descending down to our start point

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Do I look tired? No, I am saving my energy for the next trip. I am informed we will go to see Mt. Everest on our next hike, I cannot wait to go!

See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Yen Nguyen
Yen Nguyen
Author, Community member

AWD - Adventure with dogs in the great outdoor!

Read more »
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Travel
Homepage
Trending
Travel
Homepage
Next in Travel
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda