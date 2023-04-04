See How I Spent One Week Hiking To Tsho Rolpa, The Largest Glacial Lake In Nepal, Together With My Dogs
Do you remember Charlie and Fluffy, my trusty canine companions who joined me on a hike around Manaslu? (To find out more and see our previous Bored Panda post you can click here.) Well, after that adventure, we decided to take a short week-long trek to witness the beauty of Tsho Rolpa, the largest glacial lake in Nepal near Mount Everest Region.
Unlike our previous trek, this particular one was the same way in, the same way out. So, we hopped onto our old but trusted Land Cruiser and drove to Singati, about 180 km northeast of Kathmandu. When we arrived, we discovered that we could drive another 40 minutes north to start the hike. After a brief discussion with Charlie and Fluffy, we decided to drive to the last point of the road and start the hike the following day.
We found ourselves in the serene Rolwaling valley, home to Mt Gaurishankar and several other notable peaks, and embarked on our journey in early winter. The trail was peaceful, and we hardly encountered any other trekkers. Join us on our adventure to Tsho Rolpa, the largest glacial lake in Nepal.
More info: awdoutdoor.com | youtube.com | Instagram
After our last adventure we took a short week-long trek to witness the beauty of Tsho Rolpa, in Nepal
In preparation for the trek, we undertook a few day hikes around our locality, given our past experience of completing longer treks. However, the main tool that aided us in our itinerary planning was an online map of the region, specifically the Magical Nepal map. With this map, we could easily map out the route and plan accordingly, ensuring that we maximized our time on the trek.
Trail looks quite promising in terms of the landscape from the very first day
We are very seriously guarding the lake from intruders and checking who is coming up from the village to the lake
Our experience on the trek was characterized by excellent trail conditions. The trails were expertly built and well-marked, making navigation a breeze. Additionally, we noticed some huts being constructed along the way to offer emergency shelter to trekkers. The terrain was also incredibly beautiful, and we relished every moment of it.
We are not Border Collies, but would like to give a try looking for yak herds
Ok, I am Charlie and I am in trouble! I need backup, where is my brother Fluffy?
During the trek, I had my two dogs with me, and I was conscious of their well-being. While Fluffy had no trouble, Charlie occasionally shivered after taking a dip in the ice-cold water. I was mindful of this and made sure he didn’t go swimming in the river in higher areas.
I am Fluffy and I am very smart, I run away from yaks and wait for Charlie to run back
Winter is coming and we have seen the last colors of autumn
Due to our late-season arrival, the weather was quite chilly, and many of the teahouses were closed. This posed a challenge, and one day we had to hike for a few extra hours to reach our destination. Despite this, we remained undeterred and pushed on, and in the end, it was all worth it.
Just finished the swim in the freezing cold lake and my tail is doing just fine!
Sunbathing
One of the most exciting experiences during the trek was when we were chased by a herd of protective yaks. The herd consisted of over 50 yaks, and they were guarding their young. To keep ourselves safe, we climbed a large rock and watched as they eventually calmed down and went on with their day.
Resting for a while in front of a small hut along the way
I like humans who offer me their snacks
The trek allowed us to witness a beautiful landscape with no other dogs or sheep in the area. This gave my two dogs the freedom to roam around I did not have to worry about Fluffy chasing after sheep. It was truly an unforgettable experience.
On the way up to the lake with beautiful mountains
Om mani padme hum – I can read Tibetan
I highly recommend this trek to anyone looking for a unique adventure. Even during peak season, there were only a few trekkers, and the locals were incredibly friendly toward our dogs. The views along the way were breathtaking and made every step worth it.