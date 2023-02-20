I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

I trained my dogs for a whole year to prepare them for this epic high-altitude trek, circling the 8th highest mountain in the world, Mt. Manaslu. I soon discovered that they don’t only like the outdoors, they love the mountains and have already accompanied me on several short hikes.

And, off we go! Drove one whole day to get to the trek start point on a fun packed local bus and hiked straight for 16 days covering 110 miles while crossing a 16,700 ft mountain pass! I feel more comfortable knowing my dogs are there, and then, in the evening, they love being petted around the fire.

Watch us crossing several suspension bridges, exploring monasteries, and crossing the glacier on our journey through Manaslu Circuit.

More info: awdoutdoor.com | youtube.com | Instagram

It took me one year to prepare my dogs for this epic high-altitude trek – these are some curious yaks we met

A small glacial river

Deserved nap at the end of each day

Inspecting a monastery’s building quality

Looking for permission to swim in a glacial lake at 16000 ft

Guarding a prayer hall of a monastery

Last pic before we start our descent to head back home

Curious kid in Sama Village

High-altitude lake in Manaslu

Is this a dinosaur?

This bone is not from a dinosaur, so I can chew it a little

A kind woman let us take a nap by her side

After crossing the highest point of our trek

Right at the top of the pass, trying to meditate before I go down

A long prayer wall

Doing a check on my brother – he looks wired!

Some sections were scary

Visiting a monastery with baby monks!

She welcomed us into her village

Quick pose

I am not afraid to cross this bridge on my own, human, do you need help?

Waiting for a treat to celebrate – homemade beef jerky

Crossing a differently built wooden bridge

Guarding the Himalayas!

Lastly, I want to share a video of me hiking 110 miles in Nepal with my two paw-some dogs