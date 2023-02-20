Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs
Dogs, Photography

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

Yen Nguyen
Community member

I trained my dogs for a whole year to prepare them for this epic high-altitude trek, circling the 8th highest mountain in the world, Mt. Manaslu. I soon discovered that they don’t only like the outdoors, they love the mountains and have already accompanied me on several short hikes.

And, off we go! Drove one whole day to get to the trek start point on a fun packed local bus and hiked straight for 16 days covering 110 miles while crossing a 16,700 ft mountain pass! I feel more comfortable knowing my dogs are there, and then, in the evening, they love being petted around the fire.

Watch us crossing several suspension bridges, exploring monasteries, and crossing the glacier on our journey through Manaslu Circuit.

More info: awdoutdoor.com | youtube.com | Instagram

It took me one year to prepare my dogs for this epic high-altitude trek – these are some curious yaks we met

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

A small glacial river

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

Deserved nap at the end of each day

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

Inspecting a monastery’s building quality

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

Looking for permission to swim in a glacial lake at 16000 ft

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

Guarding a prayer hall of a monastery

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

Last pic before we start our descent to head back home

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

Curious kid in Sama Village

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

High-altitude lake in Manaslu

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

Is this a dinosaur?

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

This bone is not from a dinosaur, so I can chew it a little

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

A kind woman let us take a nap by her side

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

After crossing the highest point of our trek

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

Right at the top of the pass, trying to meditate before I go down

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

A long prayer wall

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

Doing a check on my brother – he looks wired!

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

Some sections were scary

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

Visiting a monastery with baby monks!

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

She welcomed us into her village

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

Quick pose

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

I am not afraid to cross this bridge on my own, human, do you need help?

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

Waiting for a treat to celebrate – homemade beef jerky

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

Crossing a differently built wooden bridge

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

Guarding the Himalayas!

I Spent 18 Days Hiking Around The 8th Highest Mountain In The World With My Two Dogs

Lastly, I want to share a video of me hiking 110 miles in Nepal with my two paw-some dogs

Yen Nguyen
Yen Nguyen
Author, Community member

AWD - Adventure with dogs in the great outdoor!

Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Cathy
Cathy
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need an interview with this article!! How did you prepare? Why a year? How did you travel around (I don't see pics with a backpack). Finally a new and beautiful photo story on bored panda. Thank you!

0
0points
reply
POST
