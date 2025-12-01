ADVERTISEMENT

Parents in Maryland are voicing concern after a ninth-grade English teacher in Baltimore was found posting graphic costume photos online, featuring a fake pregnant belly, giant prosthetic breasts, and captions linked to his intimate interests.

Identified as James Roman Stilipec, the teacher became infamous last week after one of his TikTok clips went viral. Under his alias “Jay Aress,” he posed in a tight green shirt over an oversized pregnancy prosthetic that he said carried his “twins.”

“If you didn’t think perverts would exploit gender-identity policies in schools to gain access to impressionable children, look no further,” the post wrote.

James was found to instruct at REACH! Partnership School, a non-entry requirement establishment.

High school teacher smiling indoors wearing glasses and a blue Alaska shirt with long dark hair tied up.

Image credits: X/AllThatJaz22

While Stilipec does not appear to wear the massive prosthetics during class hours, official photos from the school show the teacher posing in a low-cut shirt showing prominent cleavage beside a classroom bulletin board.

His work email even displayed a classroom photo where the breast implants were clearly visible, meaning he uses the prosthetics on top of his surgically altered chest.

High school teacher in a red costume posing indoors, sparking controversy among parents over outfit choice.

Image credits: Facebook/Jay Aress

Stilipec says he has no gender dysphoria, is not transitioning, and is not on hormone therapy.

He maintains that he “got b**bs” because he wanted them and that his presentation stems from autogynephilia, an obsession he openly distinguishes from gender transition.

The term, coined by Ray Blanchard, is a phenomenon in which men are aroused by imagining themselves as women. James has repeatedly stated that his implants, his pregnancy prosthetics, and what he referred to as “forced feminization,” are all part of a kink.

High school teacher in purple top holding a notebook and pen, costume photos online sparking outrage among parents.

Image credits: TikTok/allthatjaz22

During a livestream confrontation, one participant accused him of “roping in the public to participate in their f*tish,” a claim Stilipec rejected. When pressed further, he argued:

“I am walking around in public living my best life because I fulfilled how I want my body to look. I am not fetishizing myself 24/7, just as you are not fetishizing yourself 24/7.”

“No one can see my homosexuality or heterosexuality,” a man replied.

“And nobody can see my autogynephilia,” Stilipec responded.

James said he doesn’t identify as trans and that his behavior stems from being aroused by imagining himself as a woman

High school teacher posing indoors in a costume, sparking outrage among parents after photos went online.

Image credits: X/AllThatJaz22

Concerns intensified as parents uncovered more of Stilipec’s online history. What began as questions about his fetishization inside the classroom shifted into outright outrage once viewers dug deeper.

In one livestream, parents examined screenshots he had taken inside his classroom while wearing cleavage-revealing blouses.

“You need to be fired and jailed. I can’t believe you go to school like this,” a parent wrote.

High school teacher in costume posing indoors, sparking outrage among parents after photos shared online.

Image credits: TikTok/allthatjaz22

Their anger escalated further after people started combing through his work under the pen name Jay Aress.

Netizens discovered that, in his free time, Stilipec writes adult fiction featuring themes of humiliation, enslavement, and forced intimacy.

His titles include Total Sl*ve, Master Mark, and Angel’s Continuing Enslavement.

High school teacher's costume photo online showing teacher in classroom sparking outrage among parents

According to GoodReads, one storyline follows a young woman injected with a substance that freezes her aging at 18 before she is auctioned off as a “pleasure sl*ve.”

Parents also found his YouTube channel, which features gaming videos filmed in cleavage-enhancing tops.

Before becoming a teacher, James worked for the US Navy and was married to a servicewoman

Comment by Johanne Bromley expressing that a high school teacher’s costume photos sparked outrage among parents online.

Comment from Donna Dunn discussing the need for a dress code for teachers amid high school teacher’s costume photos controversy.

High school teacher in costume photos causing outrage among parents, wearing a blue uniform shirt standing indoors.

Image credits: Facebook/Jay Aress

Stilipec’s history before entering the classroom only deepened the confusion for many parents.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he previously served as a US Navy Mass Communications Specialist, producing videos, photographs, and broadcasts that are still publicly stored across government archives.

Viewers who searched his name said the contrast between his past military work and his current online persona left them even more unsettled.

High school teacher’s costume photos online showing Catwoman outfits sparking outrage among parents and community members

Image credits: Facebook/Jay Aress

His personal history raised even more questions.

Stilipec was once married to a female Navy service member, and the two placed their children for adoption.

Get your backstories here! pic.twitter.com/aEAqTuCt5z — Better Backstories (@Backstories22) October 13, 2025

While the details surrounding the events that led to the end of the marriage remain private, court records show that in 2014 he became the subject of a Protection From Ab*se order.

The teacher was accused of targeting the adoptive family of one of his children with “ongoing threats, stalking, and harassment.” The order barred him from contacting the family for one year.

Parents questioned the process that made possible for James to teach children despite his controversial background

High school teacher with glasses and blue-streaked hair wearing casual costume, sparking outrage among parents online.

mage credits: Facebook/Jay Aress

To parents watching the controversy unfold, his transition from military media work to author of novels with graphic themes raised immediate questions. Many said the shift in his public persona should’ve raised alarms.

When combined with his complicated family history and a past restraining order, it contributed to a growing sense that far too much about Stilipec had gone unexamined long before he stepped into a Baltimore high school classroom.

High school teacher in a black dress and corset costume posing indoors, sparking outrage among parents online.

Image credits: X/AllThatJaz22

“So this man sat across from someone in a job interview, and that someone thought to themselves, ‘This is the most qualified individual for this job and the person I want representing this school while shaping the minds of our youth,’” a viewer wrote.

“Teachers unions brought this to the classroom. Teachers unions should pay the price. Forcing children to participate in this is appalling,” another added.

High school teacher’s costume photos showing diverse outfits and styles, sparking outrage among parents online.

Image credits: X/AllThatJaz22

As of now, neither the school, the Baltimore school system, nor the PTA Council have issued a statement.

“How?” Viewers questioned why James was allowed to teach children in the first place

