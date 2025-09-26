White Woman’s “Dramatic” Reaction To Being Shackled During African-American Museum Visit Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

A video from the ROOTS-101 African American Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, has gone viral after it showed a white woman breaking down in tears while experiencing a simulation of enslaved Blacks arriving in America.

Museum founder Lamont Collins placed a heavy set of shackles on the visitor and said, “Welcome to America,” prompting an emotional reaction.

Highlights A white woman’s emotional reaction during a slavery simulation at an African American museum has gone viral.

Museum founder Lamont Collins placed heavy shackles on the woman's wrists before asking her to share her thoughts.

The video has divided social media, sparking debates about empathy, privilege, and the limits of understanding.

The moment has sparked both praise and criticism online, igniting conversations about empathy, privilege, and the weight of history.

RELATED:

The viral museum moment spread like wildfire across numerous social media platforms

Banners for African-American Museum Roots 101 hanging on a city building during a sunny day visit.

Share icon

Image credits: Karen Renata/Google Maps

Collins, the museum’s CEO and founder, can be seen placing shackles on the woman’s wrists on the video. As the weight of the metal shackles dropped down on the woman’s wrists, her entire body leaned forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Welcome to America,” he said.

Collins then asked her to share what she was thinking. Through tears, the woman replied, “Just so much.” He quickly called for tissues, saying, “Kleenex, please.”

A white woman reacts dramatically while shackled during an African-American museum visit, surrounded by seated visitors.

Share icon

Image credits: roots101aam

The visitor explained that she had “always been interested in the history of Black people,” adding that her family has been close to theBlack community for years.

“I’ve read so many books, and now I belong to a church that’s primarily African American, and I wouldn’t be anywhere else,” the woman said before walking away.

Collins ended the interaction by responding, “Beautiful, thank you.”

The story behind ROOTS-101 started with an autograph of boxing legend Muhammad Ali

Comment text displayed on a white background with the words Our ancestors watching like what is going on here in black font.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ROOTS-101 African American Museum was founded in 2020 by Collins, who has described its mission as giving visitors a chance to “see themselves in history” and understand the broader story of African American life.

The museum’s exhibits focus on resilience,creativity, and cultural contributions, and it aims to create a space for reflection and connection, according to ROOTS-101’sofficial website.

Comment by Jennilynn Miller expressing disagreement in response to white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Collins, now 67, has been deeply involved in preserving Blackhistory since childhood, when his mother gave him Muhammad Ali’s autograph. That gift sparked a lifelong passion for collecting artifacts that tell the story of Black culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former University of Louisville football player, Collins has built the museum into a cultural destination for immersive storytelling.

Man placing shackles on a white woman during an interactive exhibit at an African-American museum visit.

Share icon

Image credits: roots101aam

This is one of the reasons why ROOTS-101’s mission is to “promote understanding & inspire appreciation of the achievements, contributions, and experiences of African Americans.”

The museum is aiming to achieve this goal using “exhibits, programs, and activities to illustrate African-American history, culture, and art.”

Woman wearing shackles during an African-American museum visit, showing a dramatic reaction while interacting with a guide.

Share icon

Image credits: roots101aam

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the architect of Roots 101, Lamont’s magnetic storytelling weaves history into a compelling narrative, making the museum a hidden treasure that attracts visitors worldwide,” the museum’s website reads.

The woman’s tearful reaction to the shackle simulation received polarizing reactions online

Speaker engaging a diverse audience at Roots 101 African-American museum event discussing history and culture.

Share icon

Image credits: Roots101: African American Museum/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Some netizens praised the museum’s exercise for its rawemotional impact. Others felt it went too far as it became performative, while others argued that it didn’t go far enough.

This was highlighted by comments to the viral video across numerous social media platforms.

Screenshot of Roots101 African American Museum post addressing racist comments and the viral reaction to being shackled during a visit.

Share icon

Image credits: Roots101: African American Museum/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

“White people like this are so funny cause you know they heart ain’t bad but they dramatic asf,” one person wrote.

Another saw value in the experience: “People are not truly going to understand the generational trauma until they experience an assimilated version of what our ancestors went through… It was so incredibly powerful that it felt as though it was happening within the moment.”

Visitors listening to a guide explaining exhibits during an African-American museum visit with cultural artworks displayed.

Share icon

Image credits: Roots 101 African American Museum

For others, the physicality of the moment revealed something books could not.

“This somehow showed more viscerally how heavy those chains are than anything I’ve ever watched or read about … the moment you let go of those shackles, my heart felt how heavy they were,” the commenter stated.

White woman brought to tears after being shackled during African American museum visit pic.twitter.com/Nw9gRpDWIn — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 25, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics, however, pushed back. “I’m sorry, but she can never and will never truly understand the things Black people went through and still go through … Some tears ain’t gonna cut it,” another noted.

Others also argued that the exercise risked distortion: “Slavery was bad we can all agree. And we must do well to try and understand what people went through — but don’t take that upon you like it’s yours — that’s a one-way ticket to living as a victim,” one commenter argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens shared their thoughts on the white woman’s viral tearful reaction to simulated slave chains on social media

Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to a white woman’s dramatic response to being shackled at an African-American museum.

Share icon

Image credits: doewards

Tweet by Poppy reacting to white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit.

Share icon

Image credits: poppyalexander

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet commenting on a white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during an African-American museum visit.

Share icon

Image credits: DarkSkinPrue

Tweet discussing white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit going viral.

Share icon

Image credits: Muni4evs

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a white woman's dramatic reaction to being shackled at African-American museum visit.

Share icon

Image credits: triggamontana_

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing a white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit going viral.

Share icon

Image credits: xalapalynn2

Tweet discussing African American classes and social commentary on racial experiences, posted on social media.

Share icon

Image credits: Mondo_Geeko7

Tweet showing a user commenting on a white woman's dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit.

Share icon

Image credits: kiathegem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet showing user reacting to white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit.

Share icon

Image credits: Santanaca21

Tweet discussing white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit, reflecting on slavery.

Share icon

Image credits: L1a1l1a1

Tweet by ADEXICO discussing a white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled at an African-American museum visit.

Share icon

Image credits: Adexico28

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing a white woman's dramatic reaction to being shackled during an African-American museum visit.

Share icon

Image credits: sabbathwummy

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing the impact of shackling during African-American museum visit with a reflection on elders' experiences.

Share icon

Image credits: JacquesClicks

Screenshot of a tweet responding to a white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during an African-American museum visit.

Share icon

Image credits: KosiOkorie

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet asking for the name of a white woman whose dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit went viral.

Share icon

Image credits: OpewilliamsK

Tweet from Christopher praising a woman’s initiative to learn through books, classes, and visits to churches and museums.

Share icon

Image credits: iComma23

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by Johan Liebert discussing the need for this type of wokeness in response to viral shackling reaction at African-American museum visit.

Share icon

Image credits: dp00077

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet praising a white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit, appreciating her effort.

Share icon

Image credits: strawberi_fizz

Tweet reply by Professor Ex Meme Spam with crying emoji, commenting on white woman’s dramatic reaction to shackling during museum visit.

Share icon

Image credits: iamprofessorex

Tweet discussing the white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit.

Share icon

Image credits: loki_lookin

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT