White Woman’s “Dramatic” Reaction To Being Shackled During African-American Museum Visit Goes Viral
Man placing shackles on white woman during African American museum visit with onlookers in the background.
Social Issues, Society

White Woman’s “Dramatic” Reaction To Being Shackled During African-American Museum Visit Goes Viral

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
A video from the ROOTS-101 African American Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, has gone viral after it showed a white woman breaking down in tears while experiencing a simulation of enslaved Blacks arriving in America. 

Museum founder Lamont Collins placed a heavy set of shackles on the visitor and said, “Welcome to America,” prompting an emotional reaction.

Highlights
  • A white woman’s emotional reaction during a slavery simulation at an African American museum has gone viral.
  • Museum founder Lamont Collins placed heavy shackles on the woman's wrists before asking her to share her thoughts.
  • The video has divided social media, sparking debates about empathy, privilege, and the limits of understanding.

The moment has sparked both praise and criticism online, igniting conversations about empathy, privilege, and the weight of history.

    The viral museum moment spread like wildfire across numerous social media platforms

    Banners for African-American Museum Roots 101 hanging on a city building during a sunny day visit.

    Banners for African-American Museum Roots 101 hanging on a city building during a sunny day visit.

    Image credits: Karen Renata/Google Maps

    Collins, the museum’s CEO and founder, can be seen placing shackles on the woman’s wrists on the video. As the weight of the metal shackles dropped down on the woman’s wrists, her entire body leaned forward.

    “Welcome to America,” he said.

    Collins then asked her to share what she was thinking. Through tears, the woman replied, “Just so much.” He quickly called for tissues, saying, “Kleenex, please.”

    A white woman reacts dramatically while shackled during an African-American museum visit, surrounded by seated visitors.

    A white woman reacts dramatically while shackled during an African-American museum visit, surrounded by seated visitors.

    Image credits: roots101aam

    The visitor explained that she had “always been interested in the history of Black people,” adding that her family has been close to theBlack community for years. 

    “I’ve read so many books, and now I belong to a church that’s primarily African American, and I wouldn’t be anywhere else,” the woman said before walking away.

    Collins ended the interaction by responding, “Beautiful, thank you.”

    The story behind ROOTS-101 started with an autograph of boxing legend Muhammad Ali

    Comment text displayed on a white background with the words Our ancestors watching like what is going on here in black font.

    Comment text displayed on a white background with the words Our ancestors watching like what is going on here in black font.

    ROOTS-101 African American Museum was founded in 2020 by Collins, who has described its mission as giving visitors a chance to “see themselves in history” and understand the broader story of African American life. 

    The museum’s exhibits focus on resilience,creativity, and cultural contributions, and it aims to create a space for reflection and connection, according to ROOTS-101’sofficial website.

    Comment by Jennilynn Miller expressing disagreement in response to white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit.

    Comment by Jennilynn Miller expressing disagreement in response to white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit.

    Collins, now 67, has been deeply involved in preserving Blackhistory since childhood, when his mother gave him Muhammad Ali’s autograph. That gift sparked a lifelong passion for collecting artifacts that tell the story of Black culture. 

    A former University of Louisville football player, Collins has built the museum into a cultural destination for immersive storytelling.

    Man placing shackles on a white woman during an interactive exhibit at an African-American museum visit.

    Man placing shackles on a white woman during an interactive exhibit at an African-American museum visit.

    Image credits: roots101aam

    This is one of the reasons why ROOTS-101’s mission is to “promote understanding & inspire appreciation of the achievements, contributions, and experiences of African Americans.”

    The museum is aiming to achieve this goal using “exhibits, programs, and activities to illustrate African-American history, culture, and art.”

    Woman wearing shackles during an African-American museum visit, showing a dramatic reaction while interacting with a guide.

    Woman wearing shackles during an African-American museum visit, showing a dramatic reaction while interacting with a guide.

    Image credits: roots101aam

    “As the architect of Roots 101, Lamont’s magnetic storytelling weaves history into a compelling narrative, making the museum a hidden treasure that attracts visitors worldwide,” the museum’s website reads.

    The woman’s tearful reaction to the shackle simulation received polarizing reactions online

    Speaker engaging a diverse audience at Roots 101 African-American museum event discussing history and culture.

    Speaker engaging a diverse audience at Roots 101 African-American museum event discussing history and culture.

    Image credits: Roots101: African American Museum/Facebook

    Some netizens praised the museum’s exercise for its rawemotional impact. Others felt it went too far as it became performative, while others argued that it didn’t go far enough.

    This was highlighted by comments to the viral video across numerous social media platforms.

    Screenshot of Roots101 African American Museum post addressing racist comments and the viral reaction to being shackled during a visit.

    Screenshot of Roots101 African American Museum post addressing racist comments and the viral reaction to being shackled during a visit.

    Image credits: Roots101: African American Museum/Facebook

    “White people like this are so funny cause you know they heart ain’t bad but they dramatic asf,” one person wrote.

    Another saw value in the experience: “People are not truly going to understand the generational trauma until they experience an assimilated version of what our ancestors went through… It was so incredibly powerful that it felt as though it was happening within the moment.”

    Visitors listening to a guide explaining exhibits during an African-American museum visit with cultural artworks displayed.

    Visitors listening to a guide explaining exhibits during an African-American museum visit with cultural artworks displayed.

    Image credits: Roots 101 African American Museum

    For others, the physicality of the moment revealed something books could not. 

    “This somehow showed more viscerally how heavy those chains are than anything I’ve ever watched or read about … the moment you let go of those shackles, my heart felt how heavy they were,” the commenter stated.

    Critics, however, pushed back. “I’m sorry, but she can never and will never truly understand the things Black people went through and still go through … Some tears ain’t gonna cut it,” another noted.

    Others also argued that the exercise risked distortion: “Slavery was bad we can all agree. And we must do well to try and understand what people went through — but don’t take that upon you like it’s yours — that’s a one-way ticket to living as a victim,” one commenter argued.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on the white woman’s viral tearful reaction to simulated slave chains on social media

    Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to a white woman’s dramatic response to being shackled at an African-American museum.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to a white woman’s dramatic response to being shackled at an African-American museum.

    Image credits: doewards

    Tweet by Poppy reacting to white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit.

    Tweet by Poppy reacting to white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit.

    Image credits: poppyalexander

    Tweet commenting on a white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during an African-American museum visit.

    Tweet commenting on a white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during an African-American museum visit.

    Image credits: DarkSkinPrue

    Tweet discussing white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit going viral.

    Tweet discussing white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit going viral.

    Image credits: Muni4evs

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a white woman's dramatic reaction to being shackled at African-American museum visit.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a white woman's dramatic reaction to being shackled at African-American museum visit.

    Image credits: triggamontana_

    Tweet criticizing a white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit going viral.

    Tweet criticizing a white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit going viral.

    Image credits: xalapalynn2

    Tweet discussing African American classes and social commentary on racial experiences, posted on social media.

    Tweet discussing African American classes and social commentary on racial experiences, posted on social media.

    Image credits: Mondo_Geeko7

    Tweet showing a user commenting on a white woman's dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit.

    Tweet showing a user commenting on a white woman's dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit.

    Image credits: kiathegem

    Tweet showing user reacting to white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit.

    Tweet showing user reacting to white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit.

    Image credits: Santanaca21

    Tweet discussing white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit, reflecting on slavery.

    Tweet discussing white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit, reflecting on slavery.

    Image credits: L1a1l1a1

    Tweet by ADEXICO discussing a white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled at an African-American museum visit.

    Tweet by ADEXICO discussing a white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled at an African-American museum visit.

    Image credits: Adexico28

    Tweet discussing a white woman's dramatic reaction to being shackled during an African-American museum visit.

    Tweet discussing a white woman's dramatic reaction to being shackled during an African-American museum visit.

    Image credits: sabbathwummy

    Tweet discussing the impact of shackling during African-American museum visit with a reflection on elders' experiences.

    Tweet discussing the impact of shackling during African-American museum visit with a reflection on elders' experiences.

    Image credits: JacquesClicks

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to a white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during an African-American museum visit.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to a white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during an African-American museum visit.

    Image credits: KosiOkorie

    Tweet asking for the name of a white woman whose dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit went viral.

    Tweet asking for the name of a white woman whose dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit went viral.

    Image credits: OpewilliamsK

    Tweet from Christopher praising a woman’s initiative to learn through books, classes, and visits to churches and museums.

    Tweet from Christopher praising a woman’s initiative to learn through books, classes, and visits to churches and museums.

    Image credits: iComma23

    Tweet by Johan Liebert discussing the need for this type of wokeness in response to viral shackling reaction at African-American museum visit.

    Tweet by Johan Liebert discussing the need for this type of wokeness in response to viral shackling reaction at African-American museum visit.

    Image credits: dp00077

    Tweet praising a white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit, appreciating her effort.

    Tweet praising a white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit, appreciating her effort.

    Image credits: strawberi_fizz

    Tweet reply by Professor Ex Meme Spam with crying emoji, commenting on white woman’s dramatic reaction to shackling during museum visit.

    Tweet reply by Professor Ex Meme Spam with crying emoji, commenting on white woman’s dramatic reaction to shackling during museum visit.

    Image credits: iamprofessorex

    Tweet discussing the white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit.

    Tweet discussing the white woman’s dramatic reaction to being shackled during African-American museum visit.

    Image credits: loki_lookin

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not sure why, whether it's genetic or how I was raised, but the idea and acknowledgement of injustice to any group of people has always produced a deep, emotional response from me. Shoot, I teared up watching this - no doubt I would have lost it if I had experienced it. Slavery was just. so. wrong. And this is a vivid reminder of that.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Charlie Kirk: "I think empathy is a made up New Age term that does a lot of damage"

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look, most of my ancestors weren't even in America during slavery and I feel guilty.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
