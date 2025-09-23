Black Man Confronts White Man At Library Over Racial Slur—He Runs Away In Viral Video

ADVERTISEMENT

A white man who allegedly called a Black man a racial slur took off running when confronted about his actions. The incident was captured in a viral video that has garnered over 6 million views on social media.

The clip, shared by 4th Quarter Podcast on TikTok, shows the white man using a desktop computer at the Eastside Library in Santa Barbara, California, while being asked to take responsibility for words he allegedly said before he was recorded.

Highlights A Black man confronted a white man who allegedly used a racial slur at a Santa Barbara library, leading to a viral chase captured on video with 6M+ views.

The white man hit the Black man's phone after calling him a "monkey," then fled the scene.

Library staff intervened to deescalate the incident, which ended with the Black man warning about consequences of discriminatory behavior.

“Say it again. Touch my what?” the Black man asked before the other man hit his phone, causing it to fall.

RELATED:

Black man confronting another man at library, addressing racial slur, captured in viral video moment.

Share icon A Black man confronted a white man and chased him around a library after he was allegedly called a “monkey”



ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kissthecomedian

White man sitting at library desk with computer, appearing uneasy in viral video involving racial slur confrontation.

Share icon

Image credits: kissthecomedian

“You just smacked my phone. What did you call me, a monkey? You just call me a monkey,” the Black man said, continuing to focus the camera on the blonde man.

The Black man then began chasing the white man around the library. “Come here. Let me talk to you. You just called me a monkey and smacked my phone. Can we talk outside?” he said, as the man who allegedly used the slur searched for the exit without looking back.

The Black man repeatedly asked the white man to own up to what he had said

White man in library standing near computer desk during confrontation in viral video about racial slur incident.

Share icon

Image credits: kissthecomedian

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why you keep running, talking all that sh*t? Why are you running then? Can we go outside and talk like men?” he insisted, continuing to follow the white man.



“Get the f**k away from me,” the white man replied.

“You called me a monkey. Say it again,” the Black man said.

“You is,” the white man responded.

At one point, the blonde man found the exit and took off running.

White man running away from library after confrontation with Black man over racial slur in viral video.

Share icon

Image credits: kissthecomedian



“Okay, so I’m a monkey, right? I’m a monkey, right? What’s up? I’m a monkey, right? What’s up?” the Black man shouted as he ran after the white man across a nearby street.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re not gonna outrun me, pu**y!” the Black man added. The chase continued until they ran back inside the library.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, the white man apologized. “Alright, I’m sorry.”

During the confrontation, the white man ran out through the library’s exit door in an attempt to escape

White man running away on street after confrontation with black man outside library in viral video about racial slur incident.

Share icon

Image credits: kissthecomedian

White man walking away on street near stop sign during confrontation over racial slur at library in viral video.

Share icon

Image credits: kissthecomedian

“Call me a monkey again, and see what happens,” the Black man yelled.

The two-minute clip ends with library staff members grabbing the Black man by the arm to deescalate the situation, before he pans the camera toward himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Call somebody a monkey and see what happens to you,” he warns. “He talks all that sh*t and then runs away like a pu**y.”

According to his TikTok bio, the Black man is a motivational speaker and Kick streamer.

The white man apologized after returning to the library

Library staff and visitors inside a library as a man walks away during a confrontation involving racial slur.

Share icon

Image credits: kissthecomedian

ADVERTISEMENT

White man in library, raising hands defensively amid confrontation, shelves of books in background, captured in viral video.

Share icon

Image credits: kissthecomedian

The clip was later reshared on the X/Twitter account @SeeRacists, where it was viewed by over 6.3 million people. In the comments, many users called the white man a coward and criticized him for not taking responsibility for his words until he felt threatened.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s always amazing how quickly courage disappears when consequences arrive,” one user wrote.

“Funny how brave they are from a distance…” noted someone else.

“They always fold when it’s time to face the consequences!” said a third user.

“So when you’re arguing with random white trolls online, remember this video,” shared someone else, while a separate person said, “He thought he was on X calling him a monkey.”

Library workers eventually intervened to deescalate the situation

Library staff intervene as a black man confronts a white man over racial slur during a tense viral video incident.

Share icon

Image credits: kissthecomedian

It comes after a widely circulated video posted to Instagram from August 2, showing a group of white teenagers chasing 18-year-old Michael Robinson, a Black teenager, outside a movie theater in Simi Valley, California. The video shows them physically assaulting him and yelling racial slurs.

Robinson said he suffered a concussion, back injury, and chipped a tooth, as per ABC News. Neighbors reported that the teenage suspects in the video have a history of similar behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four boys, including the son of a Simi Valley police officer, voluntarily turned themselves in. They were cited for misdemeanor battery and released, in accordance with Ventura County’s juvenile criminal procedures.

Black man confronts white man at library over racial slur in heated viral video moment.

Share icon

Image credits: kissthecomedian

ADVERTISEMENT

The previous month, 54-year-old Robert Tackett of Irvine, California, was arrested for hurling discriminatory slurs in “hate-motivated attacks,” the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

Tackett reportedly yelled racial slurs at the driver of a garbage truck, pulled beside him, and “tried to run him off the road,” prosecutors described. When his attempts failed, he allegedly hurled “a hot cup of coffee into the” man’s vehicle.

The victim captured the incident on his phone. As the video began circulating on social media, it caught the attention of police, who began investigating. Another driver later contacted authorities about a separate incident involving Tackett, in which he also yelled profanities and racial slurs.



ADVERTISEMENT

After being identified as the man in the videos, the 54-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon, violation of civil rights, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and inflicting injury on an elderly adult.

“He learned the difference between real world vs behind a screen,” one netizen noted

Comment on viral video showing black man confronting white man at library over racial slur with others reacting online.

Share icon

Comment on social media post about Black man confronting white man at library over racial slur, highlighting employee inaction and frustration.

Share icon

Comment on social media post saying Let’s make him famous, expressing support in a viral video about Black man confronting White man over racial slur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Benjamin saying Well done, sir, displayed in a social media thread responding to a viral video of Black man confronting White man over racial slur.

Share icon

Comment from khinajackson saying Run Forest with a profile picture of a person wearing a hat and sunglasses on social media.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a post about a Black man confronting a white man at a library over a racial slur in a viral video.

Share icon

Comment on social media reading please check that computer history, referencing a viral video about a racial slur confrontation.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media with username Tmckinney84123, expressing that the video will have a lasting impact.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment saying they hate what happened but love how it was handled in a discussion about racial confrontation at a library.

Share icon

Comment from user jady expressing enthusiasm with the text I love that energy and a heart reaction icon.

Share icon

Comment on social media expressing sympathy related to black man confronting white man at library over racial slur incident.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media from user dontbanme250 saying u too nice for me with one like.

Share icon

Comment by user Daryll Hinton questioning the outcome of running, related to viral video confrontation.

Share icon

Comment on social media post reacting with laughter to a viral video of a Black man confronting a white man over a racial slur in a library.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on viral video of Black man confronting White man over racial slur, with comment about running away.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from user thetiktoktoni stating And that’s the reality right there in a social media reply section.

Share icon

Comment on social media by user expatgringa praising camera control during a viral video of a confrontation at a library.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by user outkast74 saying call em out, related to black man confronting white man over racial slur in viral library video

Share icon

Comment from user Bob saying that the situation was quite satisfying in a social media reply.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from user gunni_ryan saying Good on you with their profile picture showing a man with glasses and a beard.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT