Black Man Confronts White Man At Library Over Racial Slur—He Runs Away In Viral Video
Black man confronting someone inside a library, pointing forward during a viral video capturing the tense moment.
Social Issues, Society

Black Man Confronts White Man At Library Over Racial Slur—He Runs Away In Viral Video

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
A white man who allegedly called a Black man a racial slur took off running when confronted about his actions. The incident was captured in a viral video that has garnered over 6 million views on social media.

The clip, shared by 4th Quarter Podcast on TikTok, shows the white man using a desktop computer at the Eastside Library in Santa Barbara, California, while being asked to take responsibility for words he allegedly said before he was recorded.

Highlights
  • A Black man confronted a white man who allegedly used a racial slur at a Santa Barbara library, leading to a viral chase captured on video with 6M+ views.
  • The white man hit the Black man's phone after calling him a "monkey," then fled the scene.
  • Library staff intervened to deescalate the incident, which ended with the Black man warning about consequences of discriminatory behavior.

“Say it again. Touch my what?” the Black man asked before the other man hit his phone, causing it to fall.

    Black man confronting another man at library, addressing racial slur, captured in viral video moment.

    Image credits: kissthecomedian

    White man sitting at library desk with computer, appearing uneasy in viral video involving racial slur confrontation.

    White man sitting at library desk with computer, appearing uneasy in viral video involving racial slur confrontation.

    Image credits: kissthecomedian

    “You just smacked my phone. What did you call me,  a monkey? You just call me a monkey,” the Black man said, continuing to focus the camera on the blonde man.

    The Black man then began chasing the white man around the library. “Come here. Let me talk to you. You just called me a monkey and smacked my phone. Can we talk outside?” he said, as the man who allegedly used the slur searched for the exit without looking back.

    The Black man repeatedly asked the white man to own up to what he had said

    White man in library standing near computer desk during confrontation in viral video about racial slur incident.

    White man in library standing near computer desk during confrontation in viral video about racial slur incident.

    Image credits: kissthecomedian

    “Why you keep running, talking all that sh*t? Why are you running then? Can we go outside and talk like men?” he insisted, continuing to follow the white man.

    “Get the f**k away from me,” the white man replied.

    “You called me a monkey. Say it again,” the Black man said.

    “You is,” the white man responded.

    At one point, the blonde man found the exit and took off running.

    White man running away from library after confrontation with Black man over racial slur in viral video.

    White man running away from library after confrontation with Black man over racial slur in viral video.

    Image credits: kissthecomedian

    “Okay, so I’m a monkey, right? I’m a monkey, right? What’s up? I’m a monkey, right? What’s up?” the Black man shouted as he ran after the white man across a nearby street.

    “You’re not gonna outrun me, pu**y!” the Black man added. The chase continued until they ran back inside the library.

    Eventually, the white man apologized. “Alright, I’m sorry.”

    During the confrontation, the white man ran out through the library’s exit door in an attempt to escape

    White man running away on street after confrontation with black man outside library in viral video about racial slur incident.

    White man running away on street after confrontation with black man outside library in viral video about racial slur incident.

    Image credits: kissthecomedian

    White man walking away on street near stop sign during confrontation over racial slur at library in viral video.

    White man walking away on street near stop sign during confrontation over racial slur at library in viral video.

    Image credits: kissthecomedian

    “Call me a monkey again, and see what happens,” the Black man yelled.

    The two-minute clip ends with library staff members grabbing the Black man by the arm to deescalate the situation, before he pans the camera toward himself.

    “Call somebody a monkey and see what happens to you,” he warns. “He talks all that sh*t and then runs away like a pu**y.”

    According to his TikTok bio, the Black man is a motivational speaker and Kick streamer.

    The white man apologized after returning to the library

    Library staff and visitors inside a library as a man walks away during a confrontation involving racial slur.

    Library staff and visitors inside a library as a man walks away during a confrontation involving racial slur.

    Image credits: kissthecomedian

    White man in library, raising hands defensively amid confrontation, shelves of books in background, captured in viral video.

    White man in library, raising hands defensively amid confrontation, shelves of books in background, captured in viral video.

    Image credits: kissthecomedian

    The clip was later reshared on the X/Twitter account @SeeRacists, where it was viewed by over 6.3 million people.  In the comments, many users called the white man a coward and criticized him for not taking responsibility for his words until he felt threatened.

    “It’s always amazing how quickly courage disappears when consequences arrive,” one user wrote.

    “Funny how brave they are from a distance…” noted someone else.

    “They always fold when it’s time to face the consequences!” said a third user.

    “So when you’re arguing with random white trolls online, remember this video,” shared someone else, while a separate person said, “He thought he was on X calling him a monkey.”

    Library workers eventually intervened to deescalate the situation

    Library staff intervene as a black man confronts a white man over racial slur during a tense viral video incident.

    Library staff intervene as a black man confronts a white man over racial slur during a tense viral video incident.

    Image credits: kissthecomedian

    It comes after a widely circulated video posted to Instagram from August 2, showing a group of white teenagers chasing 18-year-old Michael Robinson, a Black teenager, outside a movie theater in Simi Valley, California. The video shows them physically assaulting him and yelling racial slurs.

    Robinson said he suffered a concussion, back injury, and chipped a tooth, as per ABC News. Neighbors reported that the teenage suspects in the video have a history of similar behavior.

    Four boys, including the son of a Simi Valley police officer, voluntarily turned themselves in. They were cited for misdemeanor battery and released, in accordance with Ventura County’s juvenile criminal procedures.

    Black man confronts white man at library over racial slur in heated viral video moment.

    Black man confronts white man at library over racial slur in heated viral video moment.

    Image credits: kissthecomedian

    The previous month, 54-year-old Robert Tackett of Irvine, California, was arrested for hurling discriminatory slurs in “hate-motivated attacks,” the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

    Tackett reportedly yelled racial slurs at the driver of a garbage truck, pulled beside him, and “tried to run him off the road,” prosecutors described. When his attempts failed, he allegedly hurled “a hot cup of coffee into the” man’s vehicle.

    The victim captured the incident on his phone. As the video began circulating on social media, it caught the attention of police, who began investigating. Another driver later contacted authorities about a separate incident involving Tackett, in which he also yelled profanities and racial slurs.

    @kissthecomedian Call Me A Monkey 🐒 Again : Trevor Marklock In Santa Barbara : RIP 🙏🏿 Charlie : Love You Forever Brother #fyp#monkey#santabarbara#running#library♬ original sound – Dj JAVV 🎶

    After being identified as the man in the videos, the 54-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon, violation of civil rights, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and inflicting injury on an elderly adult.

    “He learned the difference between real world vs behind a screen,” one netizen noted

    Comment on viral video showing black man confronting white man at library over racial slur with others reacting online.

    Comment on viral video showing black man confronting white man at library over racial slur with others reacting online.

    Comment on social media post about Black man confronting white man at library over racial slur, highlighting employee inaction and frustration.

    Comment on social media post about Black man confronting white man at library over racial slur, highlighting employee inaction and frustration.

    Comment on social media post saying Let’s make him famous, expressing support in a viral video about Black man confronting White man over racial slur.

    Comment on social media post saying Let’s make him famous, expressing support in a viral video about Black man confronting White man over racial slur.

    Comment by Benjamin saying Well done, sir, displayed in a social media thread responding to a viral video of Black man confronting White man over racial slur.

    Comment by Benjamin saying Well done, sir, displayed in a social media thread responding to a viral video of Black man confronting White man over racial slur.

    Comment from khinajackson saying Run Forest with a profile picture of a person wearing a hat and sunglasses on social media.

    Comment from khinajackson saying Run Forest with a profile picture of a person wearing a hat and sunglasses on social media.

    Comment on a post about a Black man confronting a white man at a library over a racial slur in a viral video.

    Comment on a post about a Black man confronting a white man at a library over a racial slur in a viral video.

    Comment on social media reading please check that computer history, referencing a viral video about a racial slur confrontation.

    Comment on social media reading please check that computer history, referencing a viral video about a racial slur confrontation.

    Comment on social media with username Tmckinney84123, expressing that the video will have a lasting impact.

    Comment on social media with username Tmckinney84123, expressing that the video will have a lasting impact.

    User comment saying they hate what happened but love how it was handled in a discussion about racial confrontation at a library.

    User comment saying they hate what happened but love how it was handled in a discussion about racial confrontation at a library.

    Comment from user jady expressing enthusiasm with the text I love that energy and a heart reaction icon.

    Comment from user jady expressing enthusiasm with the text I love that energy and a heart reaction icon.

    Comment on social media expressing sympathy related to black man confronting white man at library over racial slur incident.

    Comment on social media expressing sympathy related to black man confronting white man at library over racial slur incident.

    Comment on social media from user dontbanme250 saying u too nice for me with one like.

    Comment on social media from user dontbanme250 saying u too nice for me with one like.

    Comment by user Daryll Hinton questioning the outcome of running, related to viral video confrontation.

    Comment by user Daryll Hinton questioning the outcome of running, related to viral video confrontation.

    Comment on social media post reacting with laughter to a viral video of a Black man confronting a white man over a racial slur in a library.

    Comment on social media post reacting with laughter to a viral video of a Black man confronting a white man over a racial slur in a library.

    Comment on viral video of Black man confronting White man over racial slur, with comment about running away.

    Comment on viral video of Black man confronting White man over racial slur, with comment about running away.

    Comment from user thetiktoktoni stating And that’s the reality right there in a social media reply section.

    Comment from user thetiktoktoni stating And that’s the reality right there in a social media reply section.

    Comment on social media by user expatgringa praising camera control during a viral video of a confrontation at a library.

    Comment on social media by user expatgringa praising camera control during a viral video of a confrontation at a library.

    Comment by user outkast74 saying call em out, related to black man confronting white man over racial slur in viral library video

    Comment by user outkast74 saying call em out, related to black man confronting white man over racial slur in viral library video

    Comment from user Bob saying that the situation was quite satisfying in a social media reply.

    Comment from user Bob saying that the situation was quite satisfying in a social media reply.

    Comment from user gunni_ryan saying Good on you with their profile picture showing a man with glasses and a beard.

    Comment from user gunni_ryan saying Good on you with their profile picture showing a man with glasses and a beard.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People can't just be racist and then act as if nothing happened. Freedom of speech does not mean freedom of consequences. Now if you're "brave" enough to be racist, be sure you're ready to own it, or shut your mouth.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In this country, if someone kicked off in a library, it would be ended with a round of disapproving looks and an enormous hiss of "SSSHHHH!!!"

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
