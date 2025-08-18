Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
White Man Shoots Black Disabled Veteran In the Chest In Broad Daylight Over Proof Of Service
Man in a wheelchair outside Starbucks Coffee with people walking nearby, highlighting disabled veteran and proof of service.
Crime, Society

White Man Shoots Black Disabled Veteran In the Chest In Broad Daylight Over Proof Of Service

A 68-year-old Navy veteran was shot in the chest in broad daylight along Seattle’s busy waterfront after a man confronted him and reportedly demanded proof of his service. 

The victim, Harold Powell Sr., who is Black and uses a wheelchair, survived the attack. 

Prosecutors have charged the suspect, 32-year-old Gregory William Timm, with first-degree assault in what Powell’s family has alleged as a hate-driven act of violence.

Highlights
  • A Navy veteran in a wheelchair was shot in the chest during a confrontation near Seattle’s waterfront.
  • Prosecutors have argued that the attack was deliberate and sparked by accusations of “stolen valor.”
  • The veteran’s family has rallied the community and started a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills, therapy, mobility aids, and living expenses.
RELATED:

    Powell’s typical day of music turned into a near tragedy

    Police officers and a man load a wheelchair with American flags into a van after a shooting involving a disabled veteran.

    Image credits: KOMO NEWS

    For nearly three decades, Powell has been a familiar face outside Pier 55, where he plays music for passersby. 

    That sense of routine, however, was shattered on July 31 when Timm approached, accusing Powell of faking his military background, according toLive 5 News.

    Crowded street scene outside Starbucks with a man in a motorized wheelchair holding a small American flag.

    Image credits: X / JeremyHarrisTV

    According to prosecutors, the confrontation escalated within moments, leaving Powell seriously wounded and witnesses horrified.

    Powell recounted the terrifying instant he realized he had been shot.

    Man wearing a hat and carrying a bag walking in a public area with people around, related to shooting incident keywords.

    Image credits: X / JeremyHarrisTV

    “I just got hit really hard right here in the chest where he hit me real close,” he told local reporters. 

    Doctors later told him the bullet fractured his ribs but miraculously missed his heart and other vital organs.

    White man shooting black disabled veteran in the chest in broad daylight, crowd walking nearby on city street.

    Image credits: X / JeremyHarrisTV

    In a later comment, Powell stated that he is grateful just to be alive, though he also stated that his thoughts at the time were only of his family.

    “I seen the slug. I can see the heat of the slug coming at me and then just, ‘boom!’ Knocked me back.”

    Outdoor scene near Starbucks coffee shop with a man in a wheelchair, highlighting a white man shoots black disabled veteran incident.

    Image credits: X / JeremyHarrisTV

    “I just went to ‘I’m gonna d**’ so let me call my family. Forget everything else. It’s just all I thought, I wasn’t worried about nothing else,” he recalled.

    Prosecutors stated that the gunman provoked the confrontation

    Charging documents painted a chilling picture of what happened. Timm allegedly shouted accusations of “stolen valor” against the 68-year-old Navyveteran.

    He also tore a patch from Powell’s wheelchair and demanded military identification.

    White man standing outside near Starbucks, visible tattoos and wearing a cap in daylight with purple flowers in foreground

    Image credits: X / JeremyHarrisTV

    Powell reportedly tried to retrieve his ID, but tensions escalated when he also reached for a small knife from his bag for protection, according to theAtlanta Black Star.

    The 68-year-old also had a holstered airsoft gun, which resembled an authentic firearm. During the confrontation, Powell also reportedly pulled the airsoft gun out of his bag.

    Black disabled veteran in a wheelchair outdoors with an American flag, holding a microphone near his mouth.

    Image credits: X / JeremyHarrisTV

    Prosecutors noted that this was when Timm pulled out a .45 caliber handgun and fired a single round into Powell’s chest.

    Witnesses scattered as the veteran slumped in his chair.

    Mugshot of white man connected to shooting of Black disabled veteran over proof of service dispute in daylight.

    Image credits: Jax Sheriff’s Office

    Timm allegedly placed his weapon back in his bag and raised his hands, telling bystanders, “It’s all right, everybody,” while still shouting, “Show me your ID!”

    A nearby officer from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife quickly detained Timm on the spot.

    Power wheelchair with veteran license plate and U.S. Navy insignia, surrounded by people standing on city sidewalk.

    Image credits: KOMO NEWS

    Seattle police arrived within a few moments, recovering Timm’s handgun and placing him under arrest.

    This was not the first time Timm was arrested after a violent act

    Black disabled veteran in a wheelchair smiling outdoors with a young boy in a baseball uniform on a sunny day.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    This was not Timm’s first violent offense in public. In 2020, he was arrested after he deliberately drove his van into a tent full ofTrump supporters in Florida.

    Timm, who was only 27 years old at the time, narrowly missed about six Trump 2020 campaign volunteers when he drove into a GOP tent before fleeing the scene in his brown and gold van. 

    The aftermath of the Seattle incident has significantly affected Powell’s family

    Following hisattack on the Navy veteran, Timm is now facing a first-degree assault charge, a Class A felony in Washington that could result in life in prison if he is convicted. His bail has been set at $750,000.

    Prosecutors stressed that he cannot claim self-defense since he initiated the altercation, according to Casey McNerthney, spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

    Black disabled veteran wearing navy cap and white shirt, seated in a home setting discussing proof of service incident.

    Image credits: CNN

    “If you’re the one who’s the first aggressor who provokes an altercation, you lose the right to claim self-defense effectively under state law,” McNerthney said.

    Powell’s family, for their part, is prioritizing his recovery. They describe him as a proud Black veteran and survivor who has endured systemic injustice, disability, and personal loss.

    “A few days ago, our lives were shattered. Our dad was targeted in what we believe was ahate crime and shot in the chest in a senseless act of violence. 

    “After everything he’s survived, Vietnam-era submariner, injury, disability, and systemic injustice, he is now fighting for his life again in a hospital room. The road ahead is long,” the family wrote on Powell’s GoFundMe page.

    Netizens weighed in on Harold Powell’s story on social media

    Comment by Justin Kerns questioning how a man with prior offenses can legally carry a firearm in a blue text box.

    Comment by Mike Mccoy describing a white man shooting a black disabled veteran in broad daylight over proof of service.

    Comment by Demitra Howard-Holley expressing frustration about people blaming a disabled veteran in a wheelchair.

    Comment by Jeremiah Flagg on legal charges related to shooting involving a white man and black disabled veteran.

    Comment by John Gray stating definitely not self-defense, referencing white man shooting black disabled veteran SEO keywords.

    Comment discussing a white man shooting a black disabled veteran in daylight over proof of service confrontation.

    Facebook comment by Debbie Murphy saying Crazy beyond words against a light blue background.

    Comment by Tasha Mason reacting to a crime involving a white man shooting a black disabled veteran over proof of service.

    Comment reading And everybody just stand there watching on social media post about white man shooting black disabled veteran.

    Comment by Alicia Lowe explaining how racism fuels violence and disbelief over Black disabled veteran's proof of service.

    Comment by James H Hayes Jr questioning how to keep guns from crazy people, highlighting concerns over gun safety.

    Comment by Catreva Beasley questioning why someone feels entitled to ask for anything, shown in a social media post.

    Comment discussing a man in a wheelchair asked for military ID and proof of service during a confrontation.

    Comment from Elena Rooney explaining the veteran was shot after grabbing military ID during altercation.

    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this navy veteran, 86-95 salutes and supports my fellow shipmate. what in hell? 1st degree a*****t! should be attempted murder! must be something to do with melanin i think. oh, and there are a FEW navay bases in that area. i was stationed in bremerton, 87-91, across the sound from seattle. so saying, i am pretty sure there are MANY navy veterans in that area.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the video there's lots of bystanders who witnessed the shooting. Some of them looked on in curiosity, a few were smiling and laughing. I guess everything in life could be a possible prank? Idk

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
